After Failure to Detect Major Breaches, US Mulls Real-Time Threat Sharing with Private Sector

America is contemplating how to respond to breaches "pulled off by Russia and China against a broad array of government and industrial targets," reports the New York Times:A U.S. representative who co-chairs a cyberspace commission colorfully characterized both breaches to the TImes. "When not one but two cyberhacks have gone undetected by the federal government in such a short period of time, it's hard to say that we don't have a problem. The system is blinking red."But then there's this: