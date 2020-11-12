Six Reasons Why Google Maps Is the Creepiest App On Your Phone (vice.com) 103
VICE has highlighted six reasons why Google Maps is the creepiest app on your phone. An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from the report: 1. Google Maps Wants Your Search History: Google's "Web & App Activity" settings describe how the company collects data, such as user location, to create a faster and "more personalized" experience. In plain English, this means that every single place you've looked up in the app -- whether it's a strip club, a kebab shop or your moped-riding drug dealer's location -- is saved and integrated into Google's search engine algorithm for a period of 18 months. Google knows you probably find this creepy. That's why the company uses so-called "dark patterns" -- user interfaces crafted to coax us into choosing options we might not otherwise, for example by highlighting an option with certain fonts or brighter colors.
2. Google Maps Limits Its Features If You Don't Share Your Search History: If you open your Google Maps app, you'll see a circle in the top right corner that signifies you're logged in with your Google account. That's not necessary, and you can simply log out. Of course, the log out button is slightly hidden, but can be found like this: click on the circle > Settings > scroll down > Log out of Google Maps. Unfortunately, Google Maps won't let you save frequently visited places if you're not logged into your Google account. If you choose not to log in, when you click on the search bar you get a "Tired of typing?" button, suggesting you sign in, and coaxing you towards more data collection.
3. Google Maps Can Snitch On You: Another problematic feature is the "Google Maps Timeline," which "shows an estimate of places you may have been and routes you may have taken based on your Location History." With this feature, you can look at your personal travel routes on Google Maps, including the means of transport you probably used, such as a car or a bike. The obvious downside is that your every move is known to Google, and to anyone with access to your account. And that's not just hackers -- Google may also share data with government agencies such as the police. [...] If your "Location History" is on, your phone "saves where you go with your devices, even when you aren't using a specific Google service," as is explained in more detail on this page. This feature is useful if you lose your phone, but also turns it into a bonafide tracking device.
4. Google Maps Wants to Know Your Habits: Google Maps often asks users to share a quick public rating. "How was Berlin Burger? Help others know what to expect," suggests the app after you've picked up your dinner. This feels like a casual, lighthearted question and relies on the positive feeling we get when we help others. But all this info is collected in your Google profile, making it easier for someone to figure out if you're visiting a place briefly and occasionally (like on holiday) or if you live nearby.
5. Google Maps Doesn't Like It When You're Offline: Remember GPS navigation? It might have been clunky and slow, but it's a good reminder that you don't need to be connected to the internet to be directed. In fact, other apps offer offline navigation. On Google, you can download maps, but offline navigation is only available for cars. It seems fairly unlikely the tech giant can't figure out how to direct pedestrians and cyclists without internet.
6. Google Makes It Seem Like This Is All for Your Own Good: "Providing useful, meaningful experiences is at the core of what Google does," the company says on its website, adding that knowing your location is important for this reason. They say they use this data for all kinds of useful things, like "security" and "language settings" -- and, of course, selling ads. Google also sells advertisers the possibility to evaluate how well their campaigns reached their target (that's you!) and how often people visited their physical shops "in an anonymized and aggregated manner". But only if you opt in (or you forget to opt out).
Re: (Score:2)
Are you thereby titillated?
Re: (Score:2)
I know what you did last, Summer.
Yes but... (Score:5, Insightful)
Google maps is also the only truly irreplaceable Google app. I have found good replacements for most of their apps but nothing matches google maps.
They provide maps themselves which are about as good as many competitors (like magic earth or here or bing).
They provide point to point directions which are again competitive but not immensely better than competition. Except the app tells you real time info too so it tells you about accidents and speed traps en route and these updates are the best in class imho.
They also provide local business information which is unmatched. The info is updated quickly even when the business moves, their business hours are typically available, the app reminds you if holidays might affect these hours and nowadays you can quickly look up related info like whether a cafe allows dine-in. You can even get some business reviews in one convenient place.
I wish someone would step up and make a competitor, paid or free. So far, nobody else comes close on all the features.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
NewPipe [f-droid.org] is so much better than the YouTube app for accessing YouTube.
Re: Yes but... (Score:1)
I really love NewPipe. Unfortunately devs can't keep up with changes to the YouTube web UI, and this causes that NewPipe has a tendency to break and stay broken for several days (sometimes even weeks).
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing costs nothing.
There's an interesting parable for this in modern fiction,,, a warren in Watership Down where the rabbits get fed every day in exchange for the occasional harvesting, by snare, of a rabbit needed for meat.
No big deal, the bloody price of a full belly.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not about price. I wish there were a paid competitor app with same class performance. For that matter, I would gladly pay google for an app which was independently audited and known to collect no data and I would be tempted to pay a premium if the app did not depend on gapps at all, not even pico.
As it currently stands, I am sort of fine running maps in incognito mode but wish I could dump google altogether.
Re: (Score:2)
"Not collecting data" is a contradiction in what makes the app effective in the first place. In aggregate as well as singular is what makes it useful. The reason there's not a competitor (free, or otherwise) is because they would have to do the same thing Google is doing and collect data.
Re: (Score:2)
They wouldn't have to keep it human readable and monetize it in the manner Google does only the app itself needs to be able to read the data and they wouldn't need anywhere near as much data for legitimate functionality.
Re: (Score:3)
I've never left Google Maps on a phone, so I don't know whether or not I would use those features.
Maybe I'm not typical--I've worked from home for years, so I normally don't need information on the go.
Logging in to a Google account (something I don't have) sounds like a high price to pay for so many things you can do without it.
I do install OsmAnd~, [f-droid.org] and that's more than enough map info for me.
Use OsmAnd~ maps (Score:2)
... install OsmAnd~, [f-droid.org] and that's more than enough map info for me.
Same. AOSP on my daily android telephone, no Play store or Google services. Heavy mapping done non-google via OsmAnd~ [f-droid.org] off the f-droid store. Offline North America, Asia-Pacific & Europe maps loaded. Good topo maps. Walking, bike & car navigation routing.
A bit less polish, sure, but honestly seems like a more powerful mapping tool. And for the odd, one-off occasion I want Streetview, or Google navigation routes... opening an incognito browser tab is dead-simple.
Re:Yes but... (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe I'm not typical--I've worked from home for years, so I normally don't need information on the go.
MAYBE you're not typical?
Damn, you're about the most atypical person I've heard about in years.
Before Covid (the new BC) I used to travel about every other month. I'd land in a new city, grab a cab to the hotel, and fire up Google Maps to see the route. It would show me the fastest route, as well as a couple of others. It would also show me roads closed for construction, traffic jams, etc. Almost always my cab driver was good at their job, and knew how to avoid the crap and take the quickest rout there. When they were trying to scam me, it was evident.
If I wanted to take public transportation, google maps was there. It showed me connections, prices, etc.
I detest tracking and all the scary information gathering that google does, but their mapping is the best in the world. Before I hit a new city I google stuff I'm interested in, and I can bookmark it on my map. Then when I'm out walking or taking public transportation I can get directions there if I want. (I generally would rather wander towards where I'm going, but to each their own.) It's fantastic to be able to have a personalized map of what I want to visit, with a real-time marker of where I'm at so I can see how far it is and where I need to go to find it.
Google is absolutely terrifying on the privacy standpoint, but what they offer for their mapping can't be matched by 3-4 other services in conjunction. If you don't need it, that's awesome. Opt out. But if you travel, you probably need it.
Re: (Score:3)
TFA is stupid anyway. What a shock that using cloud services means you need an account. You can turn stuff like your timeline history off. I keep it off most of the time but enable it for trips so I can retrace my steps to interesting places.
Maps also has an incognito mode you can switch to even if you are logged in.
My main criticism of it is that the app is rather heavy. Even on a flagship phone it's not the fastest thing to open or navigate. The web version is slow too. My Maps really need some love and c
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry but it isn't him who is atypical. Who travels around in meatspace anymore? A lot of people used to do that for work back before they could save thousands with teleconferences and remote access to equipment.
Apple isn't really better from a privacy standpoint, they just want to front like they are better which is why they act all strong about encryption at the device level but not on their cloud where the data aggregates.
Re: Yes but... (Score:3)
Garmin or TomTom perhaps?
Re: (Score:2)
Use whichever, it doesn't matter. Just stop carrying your phone on your body and it stops being a tracking device. Leave it on your desk at home or in the door pocket in the car when you do navigate somewhere. When 99% of the time the phone is dumped at a stationary location the data doesn't reveal nearly as much, even if you do take it with you the 1% of the time you actually need it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Not google maps, nothing special there. Google street view, now that is worthwhile, you can see where you are going and where you will park. For me the only thing keeping in going but now there is https://map.baidu.com/@1218916... [baidu.com] and https://yandex.com/maps/?l=stv... [yandex.com], lack coverage and not as good but more mapping services are doing street view.
Youtube is not as good as https://www.bitchute.com/ [bitchute.com] due to mass corporate driven censorship on Youtube making the services nothing but a short advertisiment progra
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Yes but... (Score:1)
I use OsmAnd (on an ungoogled phone with microG). It is not awesome as maps is, but it does the job pretty well.
Re: Yes but... (Score:4, Insightful)
Wat? Where do you live?
Here in Germany, OSMand is MUCH better.
Much much *much* more map details. (Hell, even thrash cans and park benches etc in my city!)
Much much *much* more features.
Offline. THE killer feature.
What does Google offer? Advantage through creepiness?
All I can see that it does more, is photos of people's gardens and windows and knowing when shops will be full because it literally SPIES on where people walk and snitches on you to ALL the people.
Of course one could also make a panel pop up when you tap a business in OSM, to contain infos scraped from the business's website. But why would I want it? I can enter "$shop" into the search myself, And Google's is often wrong or outdated.
And reviews? Come on! Stop trusting random "people" (and their bots) on the Internet! The only reviews worth a damn are those of people you know personally.
Re: (Score:2)
Offline. THE killer feature.
Google maps works offline. Just hit the "download offline maps" button.
Also offline isn't even remotely a killer feature. In fact it very much makes a GPS the same dumb shitty crap we had in our cars back 20 years ago. *online* was the killer feature. So much so that even frigging Tomtoms these days come with WiFi / Bluetooth / Sim cards.
I mean I guess maybe you like instructions like "In 200m turn right into the road closed by construction works", or "Stay on the A1 for 5 minutes to 1 hour, I don't fucking
Re:Yes but... (Score:4, Interesting)
Here Maps has better maps and navigation. TripAdvisor has better business suggestions.
Re: (Score:3)
I tried Hear Maps just now but it's crap.
I started by zooming in on Japan and found that it only had a basic outline of major roads, so completely useless there.
Switched to the UK and zoomed in again. I can see house numbers but can't click on them to navigate to them. Searching is extremely low quality, it's not like Google where you can just put in a business name of a phone number and it figured it out. You have to put in an address.
The routes it picked seemed similar Google, didn't seem any better. Walk
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Solution approach: An off ramp from Google Maps (Score:2)
If you're correct, then it sounds rather discouraging.
Even if there was an alternative, what about an off ramp? How can I get my personal data to a new map system. Perhaps more importantly, is there any reason to believe that the google hasn't kept a copy?
For what little it is worth, I have raised this portability with a number of alternatives to google services. So far I've heard lots of reasons or excuses why none of them want to touch the idea in any ways. However I think the only way to pretend any owne
Re: (Score:2)
Irreplaceable? Seriously, have I stumbled into some weird kind of parallel dimension where OSMand hasn't been invented yet?
Every time I have to use Google Maps I feel like going back to Playboy. Dirty hairy caveman Playboy. How can you people live like this?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I just use my browser for YouTube.
Re: (Score:3)
The motto was "don't be evil" and it was held with the belief that there is nothing evil about providing free services in return for data tracking and profiling. "Evil" is a subjective value judgement, so what does and does not qualify will vary from person to person.
And anyway, as creepy as location tracking is, I suspect it could also be very valuable in establishing an alibi should you ever be falsely accused of a crime. If you don't do shady stuff and don't mind being tracked, this costs you nothing a
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
And anyway, as creepy as location tracking is, I suspect it could also be very valuable in establishing an alibi should you ever be falsely accused of a crime.
Or it could incriminate you just because you drove through the area. Even worse, what happens if someone "borrows" or clones your phone. Then commits a crime while in possession of it in order to frame you?
If you don't do shady stuff and don't mind being tracked, this costs you nothing and could help you.
Did you read 1984 and think, "what a great idea"?
Re: (Score:2)
Of course evidence works both ways. That's true of anything. Someone could steal your car and commit a crime with it. Or your firearm, if you own one. Or maybe hack your wireless router and do illegal things online. Such risks are ever-present, and get attention as movie plots.
In the real world, people report things as stolen when they get stolen, and that fact is part of the investigation, thus exonerating you. The same would go for a stolen cell phone. And in a scenario of being falsely accused of
Re: (Score:3)
So, if you are not breaking the law...
Well, that's the problem right there in a nutshell. First, it's a thinly veiled equivalent of "if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear" - and we all know how that goes. Second, in a nation such as the US where the political, social, moral, and legal climate is - well, let's just say "in a state of extreme flux" - laws may change drastically in a heartbeat.
There's also the fact that pushing this kind of surveillance, and making it difficult to opt out of, and deliberately downplaying its ramifi
Re: (Score:2)
As for alibis: my cell phone service provider already knows where I am with 50 m accuracy and law enforcement can get that data. At least, my phone provider does not keep track of every place I search for or cross-reference it against my email. I think the cell provider must tell me what data they have of I request it (EU GDPR), but it's some paperwork, takes time, and it's generally inconvenient. But if the need ever arises (can't think of circumstances that would not already involve law enforcement getti
Re:No free lunch, the price of dealing with devil (Score:5, Insightful)
But seriously, if you don't like it then don't sign in. Simple as pie and you get the lion's share of the benefits for free anyway.
Sorry, but no. Avoiding Google is nowhere near "simple as pie" - it's actually well-nigh impossible. You're deluding yourself if you think it matters a whit whether you log in to Google or not, or whether you use any of their properties or not. Look at this page on Slashdot for example - it snitches on you to both google-analytics and gstatic.
Very seriously, there is nothing good about Google and their tracking. Google will spy on you no matter what you do, no matter what your preferences are, and you don't have any easy way to stop them it. That's why I think they're the top evil technology company.
Re: (Score:2)
it snitches on you to both google-analytics and gstatic
uBlock Origin FTW!
Re: (Score:1)
Without gstatic most pages break. Web developers are lazy.
Re: (Score:2)
Please explain to me how an app uses a browser extension to filter out ads...
(I personally have installed a custom CA on my phone, that lets me MITM on Google connections, and do and block whatever the fuck I please. If you navigate to Google's HQ in Google Maps on my phone, you'll soon see a big stinking turd emoji.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually you thought they were admonishing themselves not to be evil, but in good 'Animal Farm' style it turns out it really ment that the end user should not be evil, while reminding them that Google is watching.
Re: (Score:2)
The motto was "don't be evil"
You have to understand that in the context of the time it was written. Remember the big blinking banner advertisements?
Many of the big tech companies treated users as the enemy. Advertising was intrusive and unpleasant. They tried to lock you in and control you as much as they could.
Google was saying they wanted the users to be happy with them, and did not treat every transaction as a zero-sum game.
Notably, they tried to present useful adverts that people found helpful.
Re: (Score:2)
OK, correcting my post from below:
Still, only moving around a few letters:
Old motto: Don't be evil.
New Motto: Bet on devil.
Details, right?
Re: (Score:1)
member... (Score:2)
Back when their attitude was 'do no evil' a great motto to lure in suckers.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh come on, they barely changed at all!
All they did is move ONE letter!
Back then: Do No Evil.
Now: O No! DEvil!
Maybe I'm just old (Score:4, Insightful)
I trade my policy for thousands and thousands of dollars of free software. As somebody who's perennially broke thanks to a shit economy that never gets better (thanks! trickle down economics) some bad life choices on my part and some bad life choices on my family's part that's a fair trade.
I mean, we constantly worry about Google oppressing us and kinda sorta ignore all the other big corporations that have been doing it much, much more effectively since the 70s.
Open Street Map - maps.me (Score:3)
I happily use the non-free version of maps.me, to support efforts to use Open Street Map in place of "giggle". Google has been and often is brilliant, but the founders have left.
Lobotomy.
Re: (Score:3)
I happily use the non-free version of maps.me, to support efforts to use Open Street Map in place of "giggle".
Google has been and often is brilliant, but the founders have left.
Lobotomy.
I've got some room (micro sd cards) on some $50 GPS enabled (no cell or data) 7-10 in tablets I own.
I just download a ton of maps from OSM ahead of time.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks, I just tried it, and it's very good for finding a way. I don't see a support option, so I assume it's financially supported by uber/lyft et all.
For other things, I do like maps.me: because my wife is a bird-watcher, I really appreciate something that works when I'm out of range of a cell tower.
Re: (Score:2)
OSMand is better, to be frank. Also has a paying option for support reasons AFAIK.
Got a better idea? (Score:3, Insightful)
An app like google maps is expensive, I don't need to list all the costs here, you're all smart enough. The alternative is either a paid app, probably a subscription (or buy a GPS device for a hundred bucks). Or maybe you'd like to have the government provide one, but do you sincerely think that is going to go any better?
You know why you can't find a better alternative, even if you'll pay for it? You know why google doesn't let you pay extra for privacy? Because the data they collect helps them enhance their services (I know with google sometimes it feels like they don't listen very well, but the reality is that they do listen a lot and often get things right for the majority of their customers, we are not in the majority).
Re: (Score:2)
An app like google maps is expensive, I don't need to list all the costs here, you're all smart enough. The alternative is either a paid app, probably a subscription (or buy a GPS device for a hundred bucks).
Aren't they also getting paid by the advertisers on Google Maps? Namely all the businesses that pay to have their shops listed and highlighted.
Re:Got a better idea? (Score:4, Insightful)
Tell me again how OpenStreetMaps is expensive.
Also, I can go without expensive, when it means feeding the data kraken with our abuse.
Re: Got a better idea? (Score:2)
Tell me again how osm has tons of 360 photos, satellite images. historical and real time traffic data and up to date road closures and more
ETA on Apple Maps being Available on Android? (Score:2)
Is amazon making a maps app? Their delivery vehicles could map the roads.
Re: (Score:2)
A good maps app is more than just streets. It takes lots of human input. For example, can Apple Maps tell you where the entrance of an unfamiliar store is? Can it tell you the hours of operation for a mom-and-pop shop? Can it tell you where the parking garage entrance is in an urban area? Can a regular user report a map issue (like failing to know about a no-left-turn corner)?
As beautiful as Apple Maps is, it just can't compete with the rich set of data provided by Google Maps.
Re: (Score:2)
*laughing in OpenStreetMaps*
Dude, Google Maps is a complete joke! How bad must Apple Maps be, if you say it is even worse?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know where you live, but where I live, Google Maps is pretty darn good. I just tell it where I want to go, and it takes me there. If Google Maps doesn't know about a business, I probably don't know about the business. And yes, Apple Maps has far, far less detail.
Re: (Score:1)
Having lived through the era when you looked at a physical map and made notes, I don't really *need* that level of information. I can find the entrance to an unfamiliar store. I may have to walk a bit farther. I can call the mom-and-pop shop to find out their hours of operation. Ideally, I would find this out before I was actually on the way there. If I miss my guess on the parking garage entrance, I'll swing back around as soon as that's possible. These aren't insurmountable problems.
Really, my ca
Re: (Score:2)
You clearly don't live in a big city! In urban areas, the entrance to that unfamiliar business might not just be around the corner, it might be two buildings back and not at all obvious where to walk. Same with garages. It's really easy to get turned around in a dense urban area, especially when all the streets are one-way only. I once missed a parking garage entrance, and it took literally half an hour to find my way back (by car)!
In a smaller city, I can see where such accuracy wouldn't be needed.
I used t
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you want to make the world even worse??
article fails the sniff test (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't want to be tracked, leave the phone at home. It's still legal to not have one. My favorite map is the Washington Atlas and Gazetteer. There is probably one for your state too. And for a bonus feature it works even out of cell phone range. For an extra bonus, the batteries never run out.
Re: (Score:2)
Some truth and some sensationalism (Score:5, Insightful)
Many of those items are true.
But the comment on where you've been - your wireless provider already knows where you've been and all of the wireless companies have direct portals to sell that data to the police.
Note that Google does NOT sell your data to other companies. What they do is put you into advertising buckets like "Likes hamburger joints" or "Lives in Clark County", etc. so that they can sell targeted advertising. And Google has been much better about protecting your privacy than countless other companies that have leaked data. My personal data has been leaked by UCLA, Target, Home Depot, Bebe, TMobile, Verizon - to name only a few.
Only people with something to hide want privacy! (Score:2)
You're selfish and anti-social if you want privacy!
Normal, well-adjusted people are open and friendly and helpful to others, why would you want to selfishly hide things?
Are you a criminal? A Bad Person? Only Bad People want to hide things from everyone else! You don't want to be a Bad Person, do you?
</SARCASM>
To you kids out there who are too young to know any better: that is more-or-less w
Re: (Score:2)
I'm OK with Google having my data (Score:3)
Big companies like Google are heavily scrutinized. Reporters go sniffing around for issues, broadcasting them to the world. Governments (not just the US) pry for foul play as well. I'd rather trust my data to a company like that, than a small outfit that nobody has heard of, that can hide behind its office walls.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd rather trust my data to a company like that, than a small outfit that nobody has heard of, that can hide behind its office walls.
Great, but how about all of the individuals and organisations that get access to your data either directly or indirectly (and legally or illegally) from Google?
Re: (Score:2)
See above. Again, Google's use of my data is highly scrutinized. That includes the ways in which they make my data available to others.
Advertisers don't get my information, what they get is a way to target ads based on a profile. But they don't actually get a data dump that says who I am and where I live. How can I be sure? Two ways. First, I've had employers who used Google data, I know what kind of data Google offers them. Second, if Google literally handed over information about you, it wouldn't be just
I refuse to let it remember my history (Score:2)
It's a nuisance, it's way more convenient to have everything turned on, but yeah, it's super creepy. I'd rather deal with the hassle.
Amazingly Biased Spin on Great Features (Score:3, Insightful)
* Google Maps Wants Your Search History:
Of course it does. I'm happy that it does. That is saves every place I've searched for is super helpful. In fact I get frustrated when it doesn't remember because I start typing in the name of place I searched before and want it to autocomplete. I'm also not stupid about it. If I want to look up a something I don't want remembered I don't use Google Maps (nor Apple Maps, nor another other non-anonymous way of
* Google Maps Limits Its Features If You Don't Share Your Search History
Of course not. How would it offer to sync your bookmarked places, or labels, or self created maps if it can't save them to the cliud?
* Google Maps Can Snitch On You
Bullshit! That's pure spin. Google Maps saves your location over time (you opt in, don't opt in if you don't want it). That's snitching. It's a service I love. I wish it was even better. For example last January I visited a place about an hour north of me. I couldn't remember the name and I had wished Google Maps would some how let me search by data and area (show me every place I've been from Jan 1st to Jan 31s in this area) but it doesn't yet have that feature. I had to step through each day in my timeline to find it. But at least I found it
> Google Maps Wants to Know Your Habits
Yes please! Please help me find more places I'd personally be interested it. Also please fill the app with reviews because Yelp is utter shit
This entire piece is clearly written by someone being paid to generate negative spin on Google. They'd spin an Ice Cream Shop as evil because sugar rots your teeth and makes you fat. Oh wait, it's Vice. They make their money by sensationalizing everything they can. It would be hilarious to write the same type of spin on why Vice is evil
Re: (Score:2)
If the journalists at VICE actually cared, they could provide a better write up that explains the issues with free map services in general and do some research into a bunch of map services to properly compare them. Crapping all over google maps is just trading on google's name to generate interest in VICE's crappy clickbait.
Maybe if VICE wrote about the actual issues, it might be more obvious to spot the hypocrisy. VICE's own web
Re: (Score:2)
THIS! TFS basically just described hating the best features that Google Maps offers and the only thing which actually sets it apart from literally any other service.
Hey VICE, If you don't like it, don't fucking use it. But God just spare us your whining.
Re: (Score:2)
I actually agree with the "useful" part! (Score:3)
No, really, I might be pissing against the wind here but I do find REALLY useful what they provide. Yes, from the "I know where you've been last night " (or last summer) in the timeline to the "you visited this on this and that date", to know if this is the place I'm looking for or not. Yes, it even tells you when setting a destination if you've been there before or not (and when, and even if it's been multiple times all the dates). This is incredibly useful in both ways (to go to the place you want because you've been there already or to not go anymore because you've been there already and you don't want to go the second time).
Getting the right result when typing a destination after 1-2 letters because it watches your Chrome search history is also nice.
Ever since ~2001 when telecom providers in the EU were forced to keep your metadata I was very pissed YOU (as in the customer itself) couldn't get it, you couldn't even PAY for it. I started at some point to keep GPS logs myself but there is no system to manage and use them in a meaningful fashion if you have logs long-term, everything is around having some tracks from a limited period, like one hour or day, MAYBE a week - for more they become completely useless.
In short I appreciate and DO use all (all that I know of) features. I am well aware of the privacy implications and I do know a thing or two about security and privacy. My PGP key comes from before the days when PGP was exported via paper printouts. And I did live in a "Stasi country" for a few decades. I know about Geo-fence warrants and everything. But this is my compromise. I DO want the functionality.
Abusive relationship (Score:1)
This is a classic sign of an abusive relationship that there are so many instances and so on warning people about, and now the paranoid leaders at google want to normalise it. This is why they must be prosecuted.
Never used it; don't need it (Score:5, Informative)
OsmAnd+ works well, doesn't need a data link while in use, and doesn't report back to bastards.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Does it replace Google Maps as the navigation app when using Android Auto?
I don't know; our car is a 2002 Jazz. It plays cassettes
:)
OP missed "we may record you at any time" (Score:4, Informative)
A while back when trying to install Google Maps on a BlackBerry Android phone, blackberry offered additional monitoring of apps. I noticed google maps wanted access to microphone, so I dug into their EULA. I found an interesting tidbit which said I agree to Google Maps to enable my microphone at any time to record what they termed "ambient noise". Denying the app access to microphone caused it to fail starting up.
Why the hate? (Score:2)
Note: I do not have an Android phone, so the below comments are for those that aren't in the security hazard zone of the Android Play store.
Honestly: Of all the software companies in the world, I feel that Google has done the best to protect my data. Is there any particular event that occurred that should make me worry about them having access to my personal data?
I use Google Maps on my phone and find it invaluable. I also use gmail for my email. I really want to know what Google has done to make indivi
"Remember GPS": What planet are you living on?? (Score:4, Informative)
1. You know Google Maps still uses GPS, right? There ain't no wifi out it the boondocks!
2. On what planet is GPS "clunky and slow"? All connecting online normally does, is sync the latest A-GPS data! You can do that from many sources, you know? And you can go offline again right after that.
3. It is only stupid systems like Google Maps that don't even let you download the maps for offline usage. As if fast moving cars, remote locations and fast Internet ever were a realistic match... What were they thinking?
... Oh, right: DATA KRAKEN MUST FEED!
4. How the hell have you never even heard of OpenStreetMap or OSMand?? It's *the* standard open mapping and navigation app, and so freaking much better than Google Maps, it's not even funny! In my city, every last park bench and thrashcan is in there. It's full of info that Google Maps does not and will never contain. And our public transport's official app integrates with it. Plus more useful features and options that one can imagine. (Also, don't forget Mapillary, the open StreetView equivalent, which is still relatively new.) The only thing Google has over it, is the massive amounts of criminally obtained money (I consider advertisement to be legalized institutionalized mass-fraud.) to have access to satellite and plane imagery and cars driving through every town to take photos through people's private windows and of their gardens. Buut OSM at least integrates Bing's satellite imagery source, and some say, with a bit of trickery, can easily be made to use Google's satellite imagery too, even offline if you limit your area or have massive heaps of storage. (I used a script to pull all the tiles I needed. Took about an evening, testing included.)
TL;DR: [Black souther lady voice] Dear so-called author: You need Jesus^WOpenStreetMap in your life!
Re: (Score:2)
It is only stupid systems like Google Maps that don't even let you download the maps for offline usage.
Yeah it does.
Another ignorant post brought to you by BAReFO0t
Traffic! (Score:2)
I can't live without the traffic feature of Maps, if they wouldn't know where we are on the streets, it wouldn't work, so please shut the fuck up BeauHD.
Firewall (Score:3)
When I turn on the "No Root" firewall app on my phone I get an endless stream of notifications that Google wants to phone home.
Every google app wants to contact a server about every 5 seconds, along with all of the other various apps both built-in and added. And they never stop, just over and over and over.
Gee, google, did you ever think that maybe I don't want that? Of course you did; you just don't care.
Offline first maps.me (Score:2)
One app worth considering is maps.me. It is offline first and leverages OpenStreetMap for its data. Sure, it isn’t as full featured as Google Maps, but at least it is not intent on tracking you.
BTW it does provide limited ability to update OpenStreetMap data, allowing to correct building addresses for example.
Shades of "Solaris" (Score:2)