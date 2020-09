Andrew Yang Takes Lead Role In California Data Privacy Campaign

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is throwing his weight behind California's November data privacy ballot measure -- not just endorsing the initiative but chairing its advisory board, the Proposition 24 campaign announced Monday. Politico reports:"The California Consumer Privacy Act was a major win for the state of California and the country, but we have to do more," says Yang. "Technology is changing more rapidly than ever before, and tech corporations are already lining up to undermine the CCPA. It's up to us to protect consumers and strengthen our privacy rights to global standards. Our data should be ours no matter what platforms and apps we use. That's why I hope California voters will join me in supporting Prop 24 by voting YES in November."