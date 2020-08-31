Andrew Yang Takes Lead Role In California Data Privacy Campaign (politico.com) 5
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is throwing his weight behind California's November data privacy ballot measure -- not just endorsing the initiative but chairing its advisory board, the Proposition 24 campaign announced Monday. Politico reports: Yang's involvement could bring more visibility and cachet to the effort, given the tech entrepreneur's national profile and popularity among younger voters. It could also help counter the negative messaging from some consumer and civil rights groups that are opposing it. Yang lives in New York, thousands of miles from where voters will cast their ballots in November. But the initiative, like the law it would rewrite, could be the nation's de facto privacy law in the absence of federal action.
Prop. 24 would rewrite parts of the California Consumer Privacy Act, which gave Californians new rights over their personal data when it took effect in January. The new measure would create a regulatory agency to manage California's privacy regime, add protections for "sensitive data," and eliminate the 30-day window that companies now have to correct problems before the attorney general can take them to court. It also would make it harder for the Legislature to roll back its protections in the future; any changes would need to further the law's aims. Alastair Mactaggart, a Bay Area real estate developer whose 2018 initiative compelled the Legislature to pass the CCPA that year, is behind the effort to amend it. "The California Consumer Privacy Act was a major win for the state of California and the country, but we have to do more," says Yang. "Technology is changing more rapidly than ever before, and tech corporations are already lining up to undermine the CCPA. It's up to us to protect consumers and strengthen our privacy rights to global standards. Our data should be ours no matter what platforms and apps we use. That's why I hope California voters will join me in supporting Prop 24 by voting YES in November."
A thoughtful leader (Score:2, Insightful)
Good luck... (Score:3)
You can almost gaurantee that companies like Facebook and Twitter and Google and others that deal with your personal data will be running a strong "no on 24" campaign to try and kill this.
Regulatory agency (Score:2)
Oh boy, this "regulatory agency" sounds like a great vehicle for profits and power.
Most of us give away information about us and browsing habits voluntarily by agreeing to the Terms and Conditions. And we should be able to do that. We should have the right to sell or give out our own data for free or in exchange for personalized ads etc. I should have the right to give away my stuff and make my own decision. I have the right to give away any aspect of my privacy as I choose.