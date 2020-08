Cory Doctorow's New Book Explains 'How to Destroy Surveillance Capitalism'

Blogger/science fiction writer Cory Doctorow (also a former EFF staffer and activist) has just published How to Destroy Surveillance Capitalism — a new book which he's publishing free online.In a world swamped with misinformation and monopolies, Doctorow says he's knows what's missing from our proposed solutions:With "free, fair, and open tech" we could then tackle our other urgent problems "from climate change to social change" — all with collective action, Doctorow argues. And "The internet is how we will recruit people to fight those fights, and how we will coordinate their labor."Tech is not a substitute for democratic accountability, the rule of law, fairness, or stability — but it's a means to achieve these things."