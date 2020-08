Last-Minute California Ruling Means Uber and Lyft Won't Shut Down Today

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica:Yesterday, in a podcast interview Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi rejected the notion his company is capable of employing all of its drivers in California "We can't go out and hire 50,000 people overnight," Khosrowshahi said on the Pivot School podcast hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway. "Everything that we have built is based on this platform that... brings people who want transportation or delivery together. You can't flip that overnight."