How Did Vietnam Become the Largest Nation Without Coronavirus Deaths? (voanews.com) 162

Posted by EditorDavid from the 97-million-survivors dept.
Vietnam has reported no coronavirus deaths — and, for more than two months, no local infections (with a total for this year of just 349) — despite having a population of 97 million and a border shared with China. VOA News takes a closer look: It is hard for outsiders to verify official data, though health experts say Vietnam headed off a full-blown calamity because of its drastic and early action. The government was hyper-aware of the threat to hospital and quarantine capacity... Vietnam saw the disease as a threat early on, treating its first patient in January and proceeding to contact trace and restrict movement. Timing was critical because of the virus' ability to spread exponentially. The Ho Chi Minh City government said, for instance, that for every 300 people infected, 84,000 people had to quarantine. It is likely that Vietnam did not have to cover up mass infections and deaths because it acted before the virus could reach that point...

In addition to national coordination, targeted testing and isolation, Vietnam can decree measures regardless of public debate, like tapping a national security network to monitor the physical and virtual space... On one hand, Vietnam used fines and takedown orders to curb the spread of false information about the virus, as have other nations. On the other hand, the controls continue a history of censorship of information that the Southeast Asian government considers unfavorable.

Social media allowed some false information to spread in Vietnam, but also greatly heightened people's awareness of the virus and what they should do, concluded a study by 11 authors published in April in Sustainability, a science journal. Vietnam's success, they said, came from "mobilizing citizens' awareness of disease prevention without spreading panic, via fostering genuine cooperation between government, civil society and private individuals."
Some examples from the article:
  • Standing vice chairman of the People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem, urged local authorities and other relevant agencies to visit every house to find out if anyone had come from other countries since March 8 and test and quarantine anyone at risk at home or quarantine areas.
  • Those entering a cafe have a good chance of meeting a security guard who sprays their hands with disinfectant.
  • If getting on a bus, they will be told to put on a mask and sit one row apart from others.

How Did Vietnam Become the Largest Nation Without Coronavirus Deaths?

  • hmmmm (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 21, 2020 @07:40PM (#60210160)
    As with many countries figures. ESPECIALLY countries with higher amounts of poverty and poor health care, I would be taking those claims with a healthy bucket of salt over the shoulder. Sure vietnam have come a long way since they won the US/Vietnam war but they are still not exactly first world on the poverty and healthcare areas.

    • Re:hmmmm (Score:4, Insightful)

      by jblues ( 1703158 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @08:11PM (#60210242)

      Stop living in denial and soaking up propaganda like a sponge. Come to Asia. You will see. Vietnam won the war despite USA firepower because they're used to uniting against adversity. They care for each other.

      Quality of life is not just about material prosperity or freedom to be a total idiot and eschew masks. It is the Asian century. Get used to it.

      • Vietnam won the war despite USA firepower because they're used to uniting against adversity.

        Philosophically, I'm not sure "Vietnam won the war" is a true statement. While I haven't been to the country, my department has dealt with various groups in Vietnam frequently. Vietnam seems to be largely embracing free markets, even though it refers to itself as "socialist".

        I would argue that, 45 years after it ended, America has eventually won... after needlessly throwing away 50000+ young American lives, hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese lives, and billions of dollars; while also needlessly creating il

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by cusco ( 717999 )

          The only reason that Vietnam is communist is because when Ho Chi Mihn requested assistance from the US to get the French to leave Washington turned him down so he went to Moscow. If we had negotiated a French withdrawal Vietnam would have been capitalist from the get-go.

        • It makes no difference if Vietnam won the war because they killed or incapacitated each and every American fighter, or because the American fighters all stopped fighting on their own or if the American government pulled them out. No matter how you turn it, North Vietnam won. Their ideology, their tribe, their self-determination prevailed and the other society and the tribe they called in for help failed.

          That is no endorsement of what happened there. It is a description. Vietnam is owned and governed by the

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Jiro ( 131519 )

            Vietnam is owned and governed by the Vietnamese. Their own language, tradtions, religion and customs are dominant all across their own country

            Yes, and when your town is run by local street gangs, your town is run by the locals, right?

            Of course, your town's street gangs are some of the locals, but they're certainly not typical locals, and they don't serve the interests of the other locals except where those interests intersect with theirs.

            • Perhaps you want to go to Vietnam once - or Laos.
              Moron.

              There are no local street gangs like in LA or SF or NYC.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Jiro ( 131519 )

                The point is that the Vietbnamese government is the equivalent of a local street gang. Being ruled "by Vietnamese" is not meaningful; since they don't have the interests of other Vietnamese in mind, for the same reason that local street gangs don't have the interests of locals in mind,

        • Philosophically, I'm not sure "Vietnam won the war" is a true statement

          It doesn't matter if the US military is 1000 times stronger. They withdrew, North VN overpowered South VN, imprisoned all South VN military and political personels. Ever since, North VN has been ruling the country. So yeah they won. There's no question about it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Revek ( 133289 )
      One of the best IT infrastructures in the world. Steady economy without all the boom bust we have here. Excellent medial network. In short they have everything we don't. They also have free expression. Educate yourself and quite trying to convince others that all the peoples that have defeated the US are failures.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sfcat ( 872532 )

        Educate yourself and quite trying to convince others that all the peoples that have defeated the US are failures.

        Pretty sure in that regard, they are in a category all their own. They beat China in a war just 5 years later, but you knew that already right?

        • If I recall that war ended in a stalemate, and to this day China still occupies some border posts that Vietnam claims. You could say maybe China was repulsed, but I wouldn't call it straight-up victory.

    • Some had just come back from Vietnam and they were very worried and told very troubling stories about Corona virus deaths. This was before the great Toilet Paper and Hand Sanitizer panic.

      Apparently the Northern part of Vietnam was getting ground traffic from China long after they had closed air travel. If their government is saying 0 deaths and someone else believes it, I'd say that's two problems.

  • That alone makes this another "According to China" situation in Vietnam.

    • Re:"It is hard for outsiders to verify official da (Score:5, Interesting)

      by sg_oneill ( 159032 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @08:48PM (#60210338)

      That alone makes this another "According to China" situation in Vietnam.

      I have an uncle that lives there (Vietnam veteran who met a local girl, and managed to negotiate with the vietnamese govt to return there and marry her) and he's fairly adamant that the lockdown was super harsh, and that it was effective. He's not someone to hold his tounge when the govt there is pissing him off, but so far his take is that indeed the govt has been pretty transparent on this one, at least with the local citizenry.

      This isn't vietnams first waltz with a pandemic, they appear to have learned their lessons from early screw-ups, that trying to cover it up just makes it worse, and the truth will always win out in the end.

    • The CDC have had a team on the ground there since day one and they said that despite really, really wanting to disbelieve the figures they haven't been able to find any evidence of them not being true.

      Speaking of which, it also shows how well you can handle it when you follow the WHO and CDC advice, which is what Vietnam did. Specifically, they had the same advice from the same organisations at the same time the US did, but with only a miniscule fraction of the resources the US has. Result: Vietnam: Zero

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

        it also shows how well you can handle it when you follow the WHO and CDC advice, which is what Vietnam did.

        Does that advice include not wearing a mask unless you work in health care?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gweihir ( 88907 )

          it also shows how well you can handle it when you follow the WHO and CDC advice, which is what Vietnam did.

          Does that advice include not wearing a mask unless you work in health care?

          Interestingly, Switzerland never had mandatory wearing of masks (and most people did not ear them voluntarily) and they still managed to get the infection rates down nicely. Masks do help, but they are not essential. They are just one component in the response.

      • Re:"It is hard for outsiders to verify official da (Score:4, Interesting)

        by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday June 22, 2020 @01:02AM (#60211060)

        Speaking of which, it also shows how well you can handle it when you follow the WHO and CDC advice, which is what Vietnam did. Specifically, they had the same advice from the same organisations at the same time the US did, but with only a miniscule fraction of the resources the US has. Result: Vietnam: Zero dead. US: 120,000 dead and no end in sight.

        Well, the problem the US has is not lack of money. It is lack of insight. No, this is not due to this being the first time it is hit (in living memory), there are plenty of other countries that had the same issue. The problem the US has is lack of even marginally competent leadership. Most other western countries now have very low infection rates and it looks like they will be able to keep them low until a vaccine or effective treatment is available and they will be doing so without killing the local economy. The one glaring exception is the US. It has basically stayed at infection rates a bit below the peak and now rates are going up again. The strategy to lock down as far as possible until rates of new infections are really low and then open things up again carefully has now been validated over and over.

        Sure, Vietnam went close to the maximum that is possible and there can be some discussion whether that was really needed and whether somewhat more lenient measures would have been enough. But the results speak for themselves and they are not unexpected. Any competent expert knows that this is the way to go. The example of Sweden nicely demonstrates that a weak, advisory lockdown does not cut it. They are the only European country that still has not gotten infection rates under control. Even the UK with its initially unsound strategy is now slowly getting there.

  • Face masks are (almost) enough (Score:5, Insightful)

    by aberglas ( 991072 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @07:51PM (#60210186)

    The sad thing is that the simple use of face masks was enough to kill Covid-19 in New York

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/a... [forbes.com]

    But for political reasons many thousands more need die in some western countries because people do not use them.

    Vietnam should be given credit where due. They done good here. But not in other places.

    • But not in other places.
      And which places would that be?
      Please enlighten us!

  • Full stop (Score:2, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 )

    >"Vietnam has reported no coronavirus deaths"

    The key word being "reported."

    • Bear in mind that as opposed to some other very large countries (cough, cough...), the people of Vietnam mostly get schooling and can count.

    • No, the keyword is: they had none.

      As soon as they suspected something is fishy in Wooghan, they closed the 900 miles border and put every traveler under surveillance and quarantine.

      IDIOT VeRY MUCH?

      Strict quarantine and contact tracing, testing and isolation, just like it should be done.

      Your attempt to bomb an innocent nation into the stone age in the 1970th: failed

      (Hint: bonus points if you grasp why the US wanted to bomb Vietnam into a stone age)

  • Vietnam took the risk of infection very seriously (Score:5, Informative)

    by icejai ( 214906 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @07:58PM (#60210204)

    Every passenger arriving by plane was given a swab test and taken to a government quarantine facility for 14 days. These facilities would be hospitals, or recommandeered university dorms, etc. Nobody was allowed to self-quarantine at home. These people would be fed and monitored for 14 days before they could leave. This partially explains why incoming flights were banned so soon and so quickly, because their quarantine facilities would have been overrun if they hadn't.

    If a resident in Vietnam tested positive for the virus, the government imposed a quarantine zone that centered on the person's home and extended out to a three-block radius. Residents would be monitored, but nobody was allowed in or out during the quarantine period. Goods were allowed to pass though, I think. Police were deployed to these zones to enforce the quarantine 24/7.

    I imagine these mandatory-quarantine-in-government-facilities would be next to impossible to impose on a first-world country where a government agency cannot restrict or confine a person's freedom of movement. Heck, doctors can't even force treatment upon a patient with mental health issues. I'm not sure what the legalities involving a neighbourhood quarantine would be in North America, but I'm not exactly sure they would be received well.

    All in all, Vietnam's response is probably only possible in a country with a communist government.
    A free nation would never be able to replicate the measures that Vietnam took.

    • Re:Vietnam took the risk of infection very serious (Score:5, Insightful)

      by oort99 ( 5129877 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @08:40PM (#60210320)
      Informative. One observation, though:

      a government agency cannot restrict or confine a person's freedom of movement

      In fact, our federal government has broad powers under the Commerce act to restrict movement into the country and between states to quarantine/isolate. However, during this pandemic, they have generally chosen not to. Compare and contrast with Canada, where inter-provicial travel has been highly restricted.

      Our state-level quarantine laws vary widely, but also provide powers to restrict movement. Again, by and large state governments have chosen not to use those powers. As the death tolls mount, and with months or years of hindsight, maybe we'll begin to ask why those powers weren't used. Maybe we'll treat the next pandemic with more urgency. But probably not. Because we have a profoundly dysfunctional government.

      So in practice, I guess you're mostly right. Free societies have not responded with the high level of effectiveness of authoritarian-leaning countries (whether communist or not... seems orthogonal).

      • Yeah? That's why the ebola nurses returning home couldn't be forced to quarantine? You think the US government could prevent people from coming back to the states?

        We have a long history of demanding rights, in the face even of death. Maybe it's stupid, maybe it's sane.

        I don't think the government has the powers you think it has.

        • I don't think the government has the powers you think it has.

          To deal with the actual needs for these kinds of situations, it really usually does. At least when it comes to things like temporary quarantine protocols, even losing in court can takes months, and then the good has been done in a timely way while something else if figured out or new laws have been passed (that will take months to challenge in court). But it comes a gov't willing to be competent and take a little heat for doing the right thing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Canada was/is doing some forced quarantining, mostly for people who didn't have a plan in place, though the territories got quite serious about it. Problem was we started doing it too late, with only asking politely for travelers to self quarantine at first.
      Some of the stuff like closing Provincial/Territorial borders is clearly unconstitutional, by the time the courts deal with it, the pandemic will likely be over.

    • Yeah, No, "I imagine these mandatory-quarantine-in-government-facilities would be next to impossible to impose on a first-world country where a government agency cannot restrict or confine a person's freedom of movement." ..... except for first world countries like Australia and New Zealand.

    • Re:Vietnam took the risk of infection very serious (Score:5, Informative)

      by It's the tripnaut! ( 687402 ) on Monday June 22, 2020 @12:57AM (#60211044) Homepage

      All in all, Vietnam's response is probably only possible in a country with a communist government. A free nation would never be able to replicate the measures that Vietnam took.

      Mongolia, New Zealand, and Taiwan would beg to differ.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by icejai ( 214906 )

      I wish to elaborate.
      Yes, there are many free nations that have successfully imposed quarantine measures.

      But what I said was, "A free nation would never be able to replicate the measures that Vietnam took.

      ie. 1) Forcing everyone on inbound flights (regardless of nationality and citizenship) into government monitering facilities against their will for 14 days. 2) Confining all residents of an entire neighbourhood of an infected person against their will, and 3) enforcing said confinement with police, whose de

    • In some countries you can actually accomplish something similar by simply asking the people nicely to do it. Yes, it's not as effective, but looking around in places that don't go "but muh freedumz" as soon as the government recommends something sane for the sake of survival, I'd say that it seems to work pretty well.

    • would be next to impossible to impose on a first-world country
      Vietnam is a first world country.

      We have 2020 - not 1970.

  • Maybe it wasn't the only reason, but you have to consider the effect of Vietnam's insanely catchy coronavirus video.

  • 19 (Score:3)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @08:13PM (#60210254)

    In Vietnam, the average was 19. Na na na na nineteen.

    That may have had something to do with it. Of course I am no doctor.

  • Vietnam has got experience (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Joe2020 ( 6760092 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @08:38PM (#60210312)

    They had to deal with epidemics coming from China a few times before and they simply have learned to lock up their shops quick. They're used to wear facemasks, too, for this reason. And if I'm really honest, these are the people who defeated the USA. They are tenacious fuckers.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Cmdln Daco ( 1183119 )

      It's arguable that the US civilian population is who defeated the US Military in Vietnam,

      • Re:Vietnam has got experience (Score:5, Informative)

        by clawsoon ( 748629 ) on Sunday June 21, 2020 @10:34PM (#60210644)
        The Vietnamese defeated the French, the British, the Americans, and the Chinese. Four out of five members of the U.N. Security Council. Give them some credit.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sfcat ( 872532 )

          The Vietnamese defeated the French, the British, the Americans, and the Chinese. Four out of five members of the U.N. Security Council. Give them some credit.

          That's an amazing stat that would be even more amazing had you not mentioned the French. Just ask the Germans.

          • That's an amazing stat that would be even more amazing had you not mentioned the French. Just ask the Germans.
            Not sure if you are an Idiot or an Asshole.

            Go read a book about it.

          • To be fair, the French used a number of German troops wearing the uniform of the French Foreign Legion. The very first anti-Vietnam protest was, apparently, not hippies or peaceniks, but US merchant marine veterans of WW2 who thought that using Nazis in a colonial war was obviously wrong.

      • It was more the US politicians that defeated the US military in Vietnam.

        You shouldn't allow politicians to run your military operations. The Germans already knew this since 1945.

  • It's clear more countries should've had a song to explain the situation.

    https://youtu.be/BtulL3oArQw [youtu.be]

  • It seems like if you donâ(TM)t provide a financial incentive for a death to be attributed to covid then people die of normal causes. This is very strange indeed!

  • We are sorely lacking leadership at the national level. Looks like we have to address the pandemic at the state level.

    So, some of our states are slow learners.

    The prospect of waiting for the election sucks.

    • Yeah, it is as if the Constitution says that health care is a State Responsibility...

      • Whose else responsibility would it be?

        Do you prefer to live in a 3rd wold country?

        In Asia they have public health care since 3000 (and mostly more) years - go back into your cave, Barbarian.

  • Hey, I have an offer for you: You can actually have both.

