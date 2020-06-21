How Did Vietnam Become the Largest Nation Without Coronavirus Deaths?

Standing vice chairman of the People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem, urged local authorities and other relevant agencies to visit every house to find out if anyone had come from other countries since March 8 and test and quarantine anyone at risk at home or quarantine areas.

Those entering a cafe have a good chance of meeting a security guard who sprays their hands with disinfectant.

If getting on a bus, they will be told to put on a mask and sit one row apart from others.

Vietnam has reported no coronavirus deaths — and, for more than two months, no local infections (with a total for this year of just 349) — despite having a population of 97 million and a border shared with China. VOA News takes a closer look:Some examples from the article: