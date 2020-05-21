Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


New Zealand PM Flags Four-Day Workweek To Boost Its Shuttered Economy After COVID-19 (cbsnews.com) 127

Posted by BeauHD from the entertaining-the-idea dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS News: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a four-day workweek could help rebuild the nation's economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Ardern floated the idea during a Facebook Live earlier this week. Speaking Tuesday from Rotorua, a tourist hub in New Zealand, Ardern brought up a flurry of suggestions that could help jumpstart the country's vital tourism industry, including the shorter workweek, which could encourage citizens to travel more.

"I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week," Ardern said. "Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. But as I've said there's just so much we've learnt about COVID and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that." "I'd really encourage people to think about that if you're an employer and in a position to do so to think about whether or not that is something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country," she added. Arden said domestic tourism makes up about 60% of the industry, but New Zealanders spend about $9 billion (NZD) on tourism internationally. "Think about exploring your backyard," she said. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft tried a four-day workweek experiment with promising results. Not only were workers happier, but productivity went up 39.9% as fewer and shorter meetings were held, often virtually rather than in person.

  • Insanity (Score:3, Informative)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday May 21, 2020 @09:08AM (#60086252) Homepage Journal

    People need to be taking this virus seriously and sheltering at home at least until a vaccine is ready (18-24 months) and Governmental Google/Apple tracking up and running. Only leave your homes for necessities. It only takes a single virus particle to enter your system in order for you to contract the deadly COVID-19. It doesn't matter how safe you think your country is, COVID is everywhere. NZ has already 21 deaths due to COVID-19, and we all know the death rate is undercounted because people are dying in elder care homes. Why leaders are suggesting people travel MORE is crazy! Also, if you don't care about yourself, think of others. Why do you want to spread the virus by going outside???

    • Re:Insanity (Score:4, Informative)

      by jrumney ( 197329 ) on Thursday May 21, 2020 @09:34AM (#60086338)

      NZ has already 21 deaths due to COVID-19, and we all know the death rate is undercounted because people are dying in elder care homes,

      Those deaths count in NZ. Of the 21 deaths in the entire country, 10 were from just one rest home, and several others from another.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by rapierian ( 608068 )
      Vaccines can take months or years to effectively develop, and even then are oftentimes only partially effective - like how the flu vaccine each year is only about 40-60% effective. Meanwhile, this disease for most age demographics is less dangerous than the flu, but is significantly more dangerous for the elderly, particularly in nursing homes, which account for between 40-60% of the casualties, depending on the area. Some states (like Florida, despite all the criticism received and fearmongering projected)

      • Even if it takes years to develop a vaccine, you should stay home until then! If we have to stay in lockdown forever, we need to do it! This is nothing like the flu!

        • Governments should give everyone 250K dollars to buy their own bunkers to hide underground until this whole COVID-19 thing blows over.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by ahodgson ( 74077 )

            I think that was in the last Democrat House bill. But only if you're a racial minority or LGBTQWTF

        • I honestly can't tell if you're being serious or sarcastic.

          • I am being "informative". Did you not see the +5 Informative mod? That means I am now the expert and I need to be listened to very carefully.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zitchas ( 713512 )

        Just a bit on your last point: In regards to "people losing their jobs causes suicides" that is certainly the case in some areas, but definitely not in all places. In some places, people have discovered that not going to work and instead spending time with their family doing family things has led to a massive drop in stress and related medical problems.

        A case in point, Japan. April this year had a 20% *DROP* in suicides compared to April last year. Basically, the COVID-19 epidemic shutdown has had a direct

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 )

      My post is modded +3 Informative (so far). Poor Slashdot.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 )

        +4 Informative now! Goooooooooooo Slashdot!!!!!! Did I mention "contact tracing"? It is very important to be tracked 24x7 if you have to leave your house (which you shouldn't). Also, uh, Orange man bad and Bernie something something. Am I doing it right???

    • Also, if you don't care about yourself, think of others. Why do you want to spread the virus by going outside???

      I think a lot of the social contention we have right now is in conflating rights with decisions.

      Personally, I will stay inside to the maximum degree possible, and simultaneously will not tolerate being told I -cannot- go outside.

      The government convincing people they should stay outside by laying out the potential consequences and scientific arguments, is entirely different from preventing it by force. The latter is ultimately an on-ramp to totalitarianism.

      It's rather like the adage "I disagree with what yo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      NZ got on top of the problem early, put checks in place for people coming in and out and already has a contact tracing app in place: https://www.health.govt.nz/our... [health.govt.nz]

      They can afford to be looking at getting their economy moving again.

      • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 )

        NZ is a fucking island with low population density and international travel. It has nothing to do with fucking APPS. You people are ridiculous.

    • and a sneeze or hard cough has about 200,000,000 million of them. [erinbromage.com]

      The leader doesn't seem to be suggesting more folks go outside, he's still pushing Work From Home, social distancing and the like. He's discussing a world after the Corona Virus. Like all things this too, shall pass.

      • The leader doesn't seem to be suggesting more folks go outside, he's still pushing Work From Home

        Hey Bernie Bro: the leader is a woman. How sexist are you? You just failed the SJW purity test. Get em boys!!!

    • I think that's the key to this whole thing. Think of the others. We often take risks with our own lives, so that's a hard sell. But everyone else? It looks like a variation on "think of the children".

      • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 )

        Don't let the terrorists win. Think of Grandma. Think of the Children. Same idea. It is funny how many supposedly "smart" Slashdotters are suddenly OK with "contact tracing" (a.k.a corporate and governmental tracking). I mean, what if they get sick?????

    • You don't catch the virus outside. You catch it indoors. It's really hard to get it outdoors. Being science-based, you obviously know this, so what the hell? Your post has to be satire. Shelter at home for 24 months? Who modded you up?

      • I am currently modded +5 INFORMATIVE. If it were satire I would be modded +5 FUNNY. I am being extremely informative here, so pay attention to what I say!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      People need to be taking this virus seriously and sheltering at home at least until a vaccine is ready (18-24 months) and Governmental Google/Apple tracking up and running. Only leave your homes for necessities. It only takes a single virus particle to enter your system in order for you to contract the deadly COVID-19. It doesn't matter how safe you think your country is, COVID is everywhere. NZ has already 21 deaths due to COVID-19, and we all know the death rate is undercounted because people are dying in

    • I'm strongly suspecting sarcasm here. No one can be this stupid.

      But in case you're serious... Do you really want to create a two tier sociey where the Eloi stay inside, watch Netflix, and punch up foodie orders on their phone while the Morlocks go outside to do the actual work of growing and delivering your food and generally providing for your lifestyle? You've possibly been watching too much Downton Abbey.

  • Old Soviet joke apropos (Score:3, Funny)

    by ugen ( 93902 ) on Thursday May 21, 2020 @09:11AM (#60086258)

    Early Soviet days. A lecturer at a factory is telling the workers about the Communist future.
    "First we'll have a 5 day work week, with 2 weekend days. As Communism era approaches, we'll shorten the work week to 4 working days, and 3 days off. Then 3 work days, 2 work days and, eventually, just 1 work day and 6 days off. Any questions?"

    An older gentleman meekly raises his hand and asks: "On that 1 work day before the 6 day weekend - can we get off work early?"

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by saider ( 177166 )

      Stalinist Russia had a system with no weekends, and just a few state holidays. People would be given certain days of the week off, and this was spread relatively evenly across the week. If you were off on Tuesday, chances are the rest of your family and friends were working. They even went as far as to change the calendar with 5 day weeks, and 6 "week" months.

    • In Soviet Russia, the week works you.

  • How are you supposed to pay for that travel and enjoy that extra day off if your income is slashed by 20% in the process?

    Many NZers barely make enough to pay the bills as it is (you'd be surprised how low the standard of living is here for most people) so taking a 20% pay cut will defintely leave most folk unable to travel, let alone afford the basics. Gasoline is around $1.80-$2.20 a liter here (goes up and down), milk costs $2.80 a liter, a 1Kg block of cheese can cost $17 etc.

    Most motels cost around $15

    • I think the suggestion is that employers pay 100% of salaries even though employees work 4 days instead of 5.

    • Nobody said anything about earning 20% less. The 20% less "days" can be made up for in longer working hours for physical jobs, and just more productivity in non-physical work.

      Yeah, don't give me that look, 90% of non-physical workers I see are on Facebook or Reddit half the time anyway. You know full well you could get what currently takes you five days done in four without breaking a sweat. And if you had that extra day off you'd be more relaxed anyway and might actually manage to get more than "5 days

      • Nobody said anything about earning 20% less. The 20% less "days" can be made up for in longer working hours for physical jobs, and just more productivity in non-physical work.

        Yeah, kinda different proposals though. The fine PM needs to be more specific: 20% pay cut, 10-hour days, and "work harder and smarter" are pretty different proposals.

        If it's a pay cut, I don't see the point. As others have mentioned, I'm not going to travel and spend more if I have less cash in pocket.

        If it's 10-hour days, sure, I guess I could get used to that. I thought there was research showing people get less productive as the day wears on so that ninth hour isn't going to get a lot done. I personally

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dwywit ( 1109409 )

          One reason why we're not doing it - politics.

          My last employer was a medium-sized local govt council. Our employment was a 72.5-hour fortnight, with the flexibility of TOIL, aka Time Off In Lieu. You worked your 72.5 hours over nine days in the fortnight, giving you one day off. You could have a three-day weekend, or any other day, as long as your entire section didn't have the same day off - so we were encouraged to schedule it amongst ourselves. You could even bank it up to a certain point.

          Now, some of the

          • The managers liked it, the field crews liked it - but the councillors didn't like it,

            You surprised me at the end there. I thought you were going to say the field crews didn't like having a larger productive/driving ratio (which is uncharitable of me). I was assuming they'd think setup was easier than digging. Personally, I'd much prefer to be working than all the prep and cleanup work so I guess I'm with them.

            I agree there's a perception issue. Someone needs to go first and it's risky going first: just ask the penguins on the edge of an ice floe. First one in the water might get eaten by a

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      In the US the proposed minimum wage is $15 an hour and some states have it already. At the current federal minimum wage, FTE receives about 300 a week. At 30 hours with the new minimum Wage that is 450 a week. Increasingly worker time it wasted, just filling a seat. Efficiencies are not being devolved to worker hours and wages. For instance, a paralegal since the time of word perfect is much more efficient that when boilerplate has to be typed and retyped by hand. A sales[Eason no longer has to go to the

    • Many NZers barely make enough to pay the bills as it is (you'd be surprised how low the standard of living is here for most people)

      It doesn't matter, most people's bills expand to fill their income.

  • Most businesses have fixed operating costs. Rent, Insurance, advertising,heating and utilities and IT/Software. Now add staff and payroll and other taxes/ oncosts, assuming wages are fixed, Short answer is a shorter week makes a negligible difference. Working remotely also means less job security if you are doing low end noddy work, like insurance adjusters. Job security is important, otherwise people may stay in save mode, or worse buy online. Secondly bad managers who liked to bully staff, are being asked
    • If by "most businesses" you mean "just office jobs" then sure. Manufacturing, agriculture, and retail have a much different cost model.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      One huge cost is leasing. One part of lease is days occupied. Come in on weekend, it’s a penalty cost. Offices need to be cleaned, and cleaning contracts are number of days.

      School districts are on four day weeks in the summer. Strict. Many government jobs are not offices at all. Costs too much.

      The new efficiency will be real estate. The new casualty of the new world will be the estate agent and management company. It is not a coincidence that Sears reached it peak when it essential became a compan

  • ... "working the same number of hours in less days". It means the working week goes from 40 hours to 32 hours for those on 8-hour days, whilst pay remains the same.

    This is something that is often mis-understood.

    So just to say it another way: a 4 day work week means that all employees work 20% less hours than their current week, and for the same pay.
    Productivity has been shown to be the same, with less burn out, better work/life balance, and happier employees.

  • Corporations are never going to go for a 4x10 work week when they already get a 5x12 week out of their wage slaves.

    "By having solid gold faucets on my yacht saves money because I would have to hire two more people to polish them if they were brass." - Forbes

  • As the available work pool reduces (or increases) the "standard" week hours variable should be adjusted to suit. This variable could be adjusted after every census.

    Same thing goes for retirement age... in fact retirement age should get this applied first as in the developed world we generally live beyond 70 years. It was originally designed to ease the average last 4-5 years of life.

    Setting hard and fast constants against the human condition was just bas programming practice.

  • I'm speaking from experience - I've had a four day work week for a few years, and it is among my plans for the near future to return to it.

    It is a massive boost to work-life balance, happiness and productivity (both private and professional). I can only recommend it strongly. If you can afford it and have the opportunity - there are few better things you can do to yourself.

