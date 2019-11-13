The NYPD Kept an Illegal Database of Juvenile Fingerprints For Years

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Intercept:It's unclear how long the NYPD was illegally retaining these fingerprints, but the report says the state has been using the Automated Fingerprint Identification System since 1989, "and laws protecting juvenile delinquent records have been in place since at least 1977." Legal Aid lawyers estimate that tens of thousands of juveniles could have had their fingerprints illegally retained by police.