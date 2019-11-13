The NYPD Kept an Illegal Database of Juvenile Fingerprints For Years (theintercept.com) 59
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Intercept: For years, the New York Police Department illegally maintained a database containing the fingerprints of thousands of children charged as juvenile delinquents -- in direct violation of state law mandating that police destroy these records after turning them over to the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services. When lawyers representing some of those youths discovered the violation, the police department dragged its feet, at first denying but eventually admitting that it was retaining prints it was supposed to have destroyed. Since 2015, attorneys with the Legal Aid Society, which represents the majority of youths charged in New York City family courts, had been locked in a battle with the police department over retention of the fingerprint records of children under the age of 16. The NYPD did not answer questions from The Intercept about its handling of the records, but according to Legal Aid, the police department confirmed to the organization last week that the database had been destroyed. To date, the department has made no public admission of wrongdoing, nor has it notified the thousands of people it impacted, although it has changed its fingerprint retention practices following Legal Aid's probing. "The NYPD can confirm that the department destroys juvenile delinquent fingerprints after the prints have been transmitted to DCJS," a police spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Intercept.
Still, the way the department handled the process -- resisting transparency and stalling even after being threatened with legal action -- raises concerns about how police handle a growing number of databases of personal information, including DNA and data obtained through facial recognition technology. As The Intercept has reported extensively, the NYPD also maintains a secretive and controversial "gang database," which labels thousands of unsuspecting New Yorkers -- almost all black or Latino youth -- as "gang members" based on a set of broad and arbitrary criteria. The fact that police were able to violate the law around juvenile fingerprints for years without consequence underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability, which critics say can only come from independent oversight of the department. It's unclear how long the NYPD was illegally retaining these fingerprints, but the report says the state has been using the Automated Fingerprint Identification System since 1989, "and laws protecting juvenile delinquent records have been in place since at least 1977." Legal Aid lawyers estimate that tens of thousands of juveniles could have had their fingerprints illegally retained by police.
That was years ago, so they're not juveniles anymore. The problem solved itself.
Try to get any police station in motherfucking North Dakota to admit to even knowing what they do or don't actually have from the last 4 decades of criminal activity in their state. Seriously. Try tracking down... anything, then shit will get weird, I promise.
The cops kill about twice as many people as they report to national records databases. The only reason not to report killings is if they're murders, and they want to cover them up...
learn to google [theguardian.com], this was my first hit for "police kill twice as many people as they report"
I've provided lots of citations for this before now and it's depressing and tiresome.
I suspect the citation will include deaths other than killings, and the whole things falls apart as it reveals far more than one reason.
Other poster wanted a citation... I want the chain of logic that gets this to "the only reason"
It's a list of justifiable homicides by police. Why wouldn't you want to report all the justifiable homicides, so that your problems can be accurately tracked, and you can get funding and other support? Answer, they are reporting all of the justifiable homicides.
I'm tired of this crap happening and nobody being held accountable. We need to investigate who made this happen and then prosecute them to the maximum extent of the law. The police are supposed to uphold the law and when they do not, it's a violation of the public trust.
Who exactly is going to investigate?
Who exactly is going to prosecute?
There is not one good apple in the whole barrel.
Oh wait, there is the FBI. Part of their mandate is to investigate local police departments not upholding the law and charge them for criminal behavior.
Who would you charge? The police chiefs are responsible for what happens in their precinct. If they knew, or it was reasonable that in their position they should have known about the illegal activity, they are guilty of aiding a
Oh yes it's an outrage. How dare the police try to effectively prosecute teenage gangbangers? Someone must pay! And certainly not the juvenile delinquents.
Fuck it right? We should just these people up for life! I mean, the NYC cops say they are 'teenage gangbang juvenile delinquents!' Book'em Danno!
If the police are allowed to break the law, why isn't everyone else?
If nobody else is allowed to break the law, why are the police?
What this looks like is rule by power, not by law. The police have the power to break the law, including killing people, with near impunity. Other people just try not to get caught. And why should anyone respect the law when the police, themselves, constantly hold it up to mockery.
Respect for law requires that it be respected by those with power. Otherwise it turns into "don'
Because FREEDOM.
Lets be honest , the only thing Americans actually c are about in the constitution is the right to own a gun. Everything else is up for sale.
Bullshit. We care plenty about the First, and the Second, Fourth, those three right there protect most of what you consider "life".
The rest are icing on the cake and also wholly deserving of protection.
I'm sick of people using the Constitution as a snot rag. Pesky thing, it. Gets in the way of tyrants. That's why a certain umbrella group hates it so much and does their utter worst to destroy it.
The Second is most jealously guarded because it is the backstop, the bulwark, the last bit of armor this count
You guns are WORTHLESS. They are only there to kill each other while those in power laugh and look on while saying "Thoughts and prayers"
As for protecting the constitution , the sex predator in the whitehouse proves no one is protecting it.
Other countries have far greater freedom than the USA, and they got them without guns.
Your drinking water can be polluted by corporations, your food filled wth poisons
With gerrymandering and other voter suppression laws you have a grossly undemocratic electoral system. In spite of your "laws" the separation of church and state is growing thinner each day, your newspapers are so partisan neither can be trusted to tell the truth anymore, in fact your media is rated poorly for its freedom of speech.
You have about 1% of the adult population in prison, your politicians are corrupt, as are your corporations.
For all the money you spend on health your child mortality rates are deserving of shame.
You forcibly take money in taxes and spend it on the military but would call spending it on health "socialism" even though corporations and private military contractors are making hundreds of billions from military budgets.
Your president is making tens of millions from the tax payer by playing golf at his own golf courses, encouraging foreign dignitaries to stay in his hotels.
Likewise his children are doing the same
Never mind your president trying to blackmail another government for his own benefit.
Look at all his "really good people" he has appointed who are in prison, you look like a banana republic from the outside.
Your senate will judge him on his party affiliation, not on what he has done illegally. And yet the US believes it can tell other countries how to behave when in truth it is no batter. Hypocrites !
Your 3 letter spaghetti agencies ignore the laws and the constitution, as do your police and other agencies when and as it suits them.
All this, in spite of all those useless guns.
In most of the EU (and in Canada), you can get thrown in jail for "hate speech" by making fun of Mohammed. So much for freedom of speech, at least...
The EU is trying so hard to avoid offending people they don't seem to grasp what they're actually doing. Like how their "right to be forgotten" can't exist without silencing others from speaking out about things they remember. I would love to see a current day sex offender convicted of having sex with a nine year old sue people calling him a pedophile for defamation, citing this judgement that casual or even an ongoing sexual relationship with a nine year old into adulthood is insufficient proof of a "prima
Purring aside whether the Intercept is reliable, they're not the only ones reporting this. Associated Press is reporting the story as well.
All cops are bad cop-adjacent. If they're not actively corrupt neo-nazis, then they're providing cover for actively corrupt neo-nazis.
There are no good cops.
Voters reelect actively corrupt politicians.
There are no good voters. All money is blood money
Ultimately, oversight is our problem. Are there no good people?
Still running with the "everyone is literally a nazi" bit, eh? It's getting kind of old.
Not everyone. Just police.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/... [thedailybeast.com]
https://theintercept.com/2018/... [theintercept.com]
https://www.revealnews.org/art... [revealnews.org]
https://nymag.com/intelligence... [nymag.com]
https://www.newsweek.com/armed... [newsweek.com]
http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblo... [lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com]
That's not what I said. However, the ones that are not bad are bad cop-adjacent and covering for their bad brothers in blue.
There are no good cops.
That's your words. Choke on them.
That doesn't mean they're all bad. Some are bad, some are cowards, none are good.
And yeah man, if you go
The police have never responded to any situations I've been involved in anywhere near quickly enough to matter, nor have they brought any of the criminals to justice. I did get a parking ticket in the mail from my car that had been stolen though, so that was extra special.
The threat of police keeps society from devolving too far into anarchy, but direct interaction with them in one's personal life will almost never be a positive or productive experience.
The point I'm trying to make is that in many cases, it's the exact opposite of what you're saying. When an officer starts overstepping their authority, it's very often another officer who puts a stop to it. Plenty of real, actual people join the force in order to protect and serve, and part of protecting and serving is making sure other officers don't abuse their station.
Your complaint should be that people are able to make it out of academy without a healthy respect for the rule of law and the role of law enforcement. "Bad officers" should be a lot more rare; the fact that they're not indicates a training issue. I'd also like to see "good cops" empowered to be more protected in the event that they see an abuse of station and put a stop to it. I think that's where we need to start and I don't think demonizing all of law enforcement is helpful unless you just want to drive everyone into camps where "the other guy" is the bad guy. That's how you get violent conflicts, by the way.
And how often are there stories of a copy turning in his corrupt partner?
And how often
Perhaps a fix for some of this problem would be to extend more agency toward younger people. These 'youfs' probably don't think of themselves at all as children, until a defense attorney tells them it will get them out of trouble.
In the Criminal Justice system, perhaps the age of majority should be lowered to 14 or 15. Perhaps gang membership should be legally defined as emanicpation, i.e. when somebody moves out of a family with parents and into a gang, they cease to be considered a child.
Yes. These are
Perhaps a fix for some of this problem would be to extend more agency toward younger people. These 'youfs' probably don't think of themselves at all as children, until a defense attorney tells them it will get them out of trouble.
In the Criminal Justice system, perhaps the age of majority should be lowered to 14 or 15. Perhaps gang membership should be legally defined as emanicpation, i.e. when somebody moves out of a family with parents and into a gang, they cease to be considered a child.
Yes. These are just thoughts slapped out to consider. I know it will cause some to start slapping stereotypes around.
The problem with sticking youths in the adult system is and has always been that prisons make excellent schools. A kid that I went to school with robbed a gas station with a
.22 handgun he borrowed from a friend at the age of 15. He was sent up to the big house for it. When he came out a year later he was on heroine, aggressively violent and only interested in getting into the drug trade as a dealer. Since then he has spent most of his life in and out of prison and loves the lifestyle inside the joint.
Are s
Many people of all ages are fingerprinted when they are arrested, but are never convicted of anything. Personally, I think they should all have their prints expunged in that case, not just youths.
Of course, the databases of fingerprints, faceprints, DNA and other biometrics continue to grow apace so that your benevolent police state can protect you from scary criminals.
It won't end in the happy society many envision.
A copy of the prints goes to the feds. Along with arrest records and other pertinent information. The feds are under no obligation to destroy their copy of the records.
Good luck with that security clearance if you were a fuck-up as a kid.
Crime and innocence have little to do with age, and generations of juvenile gang bangers prove it. All data on all crime should be retained forever. The innocent have nothing to fear if the data is kept accurately.
You final supposition is false. Some of it is even incorrect when originally entered.
The rate of known false conviction is a lot higher than most people believe, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Plea bargaining is a recipe for convictions of innocents without significant chance of appeal. Aggressive DAs and weak lawyers yield another layer of wrongful convictions. Yes, there are wealthy people with powerful lawyers who get off when they should be convicted, but there are a lot less of them than t
And yet there are no penalties imposed, no convictions, no sentences handed down. In that sense, these things don't seem too illegal at all. If society tolerates "illegal" actions by failing to impose any consequences for them, can we really be surprised that this shit keeps happening?
Where's the "tough on crime" crowd when you need them?
These same people want to teach A.I. how to be just like them. A day will come some time in the future where the history books will point to these same people, as examples, of what not to do as a society. Probably as a footnote of a civilizati
This type of stuff will continue until the people responsible are thrown behind bars themselves.
I wish it were that simple. Unfortunately people tend to strongly discount distant threats. So if it takes a couple of years to detect the problem, convicting the perpetrators will have little deterrent effect.
It's still a good idea, but it's also important to work on detecting the problems more quickly.
