Thousands of Bots Are Retweeting Claims of Voter Fraud In Kentucky (msn.com) 257
"It's deeply concerning to see shady coordinated disinformation campaigns trying to undermine our democracy," says the man who apparently defeated Kentucky's Republican governor Bevin in a close election last Tuesday.
The New York Times reports on what happened in the hours after Twitter user "Overlordkraken1" decided to tweet to his 19 followers that he'd "just shredded a box of Republican mail-in ballots." [H]yperpartisan conservatives and trolls were pushing out a screenshot of the message, boosted by what appeared to be a network of bots, and providing early grist for allegations of electoral theft in Kentucky. High-profile right-wing figures were soon tweeting out their own conspiracy theories about the election being stolen -- messages that were in turn pushed by even more trolls and bots -- and the Bevin campaign began talking about "irregularities" in the vote without offering any specifics or evidence.
The talk has only intensified in the days since, though it has yet to be matched by any evidence of actual election rigging. But with Mr. Bevin's choosing not to concede, and Kentucky authorities' preparing to recanvass all of the votes at his insistence, Kentucky is shaping up to be a case study in the real-word impact of disinformation -- and a preview of what election-security officials and experts fear could unfold a year from now if the 2020 presidential election comes down to the wire...
Data compiled by VineSight, a start-up that detects disinformation on social media, showed that many of the accounts that tweeted the screenshot of @Overlordkraken1's ballot-shredding claim appeared to be bots. Their tweets, in turn, were spread by other bots. Of the more than 3,800 accounts that VineSight detected tweeting the screenshot, at least 2,350 appeared to be bots, based on an analysis of the accounts' activities, including how quickly and how often they tweet... @ConservaMomUSA's post about the ballot shredding was retweeted about 1,300 times, and nearly 60 percent of that traffic was from bots, VineSight found...
By Thursday, the online campaign was melding with real-world action. A supporter of Mr. Bevin, Frank Simon, had set up a robocall network telling people to "please report suspected voter fraud" to the state Department of Elections. There are no indications of any voter fraud in Kentucky, according to Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Kentucky secretary of state.
"The Kentucky secretary of state's office said federal law enforcement officials were investigating both the tweet about shredding ballots and the subsequent rapid amplification," the Times reports.
Never change, Putin. You crazy Russian bastard.
A few hundred people on keyboards and some internet connections are WAY cheaper than a 6th gen fighter program and new ballistic missiles, it turns out. Why fight when you can convince your enemy to tear themselves apart from within with a few nudges here and there?
Most twitter political postings are either bots are made by just a few people habitually making the most noise.
Twitter is a sewer. Even Donnie likes to fight dirty in there. Me? I avoid that shit. Such a waste of time to read through all the bullshit.
Strongly disagree. The Koch bros are bad dudes, but not "weakening US democracy" bad dudes. This is Putin.
Super-rich Americans buying elected officials and manipulating voting, voters, and votes is NOT weakening US democracy ?!? Seriously?
Corporations being allowed to "speak to" candidates (and by "speak to," I mean "BUY OFF," but I'm using the "Supreme" Court of the United States' notion of speech, in which money and speech are somehow equivalents,) and either help them with their campaigns or alternatively help their opponents if they don't promise to do things they like, somehow doesn't weaken US democracy?!?
Whether Vladimir Putin is or is not involved isn't really relevant. He strikes me as a scapegoat for various failings. You think he really cares what goes on in Kentucky beyond the broad, generality that just now, GOP politicians seem to be inexplicably Russia-friendly, and mainly because of Donnie the Fraud? (BTW, I wonder how he'd feel interfering on behalf of the GOP if, after installing all these guys, Donnie quits, or is removed, and suddenly they all remember how much they HATE Russia? That might just backfire spectacularly in the fullness of time.)
I still can't quite figure out why some people seem to think that Putin interfering with American elections is so horribly bad, BUT Americans interfering with AMERICAN elections is just fine, A-OKAY. Is it that Putin is the epitome of evil in the world today, and he owns Russia for all intents and purposes, hence Russia is evil? Or is it that Russia is evil, and Putin practically owns Russia, and only an evil person could own an evil country, and therefore, either way, Russian interference is bad? On the flip-side, do you really think that ALL Americans have the best interests of the country at heart and put them BEFORE their own, so it's just wonderful that THEY are interfering with elections in our own country? (And yes, it's still interfering, as far as I'm concerned. I prefer my leaders NOT bought-off, thank you very much.)
That's like getting mad at someone for hitting your friend, because only YOU are allowed to hit your friend. The interests of the very, very, VERY rich are not only not aligned with the interests of the other 99% of America, they're actually largely in opposition. You don't want people subject to the influence or outright control of someone like Vladimir Putin deciding what American policy will be, but I've got to tell you... having people like the Kochs able to influence or outright control what American policy will be is likely not much better. You can make the argument that at least THEY'RE American... but ARE they? Does WHERE someone HAPPENS to have been born REALLY place meaningful constraints on their behavior decades later? Can someone REALLY have America's best interests at heart when the best interests of the nation are clearly at odds with their own, and they reliably pursue their own interests roughly 99% of the time when, as so often happens, their interests and the nation's are at odds?
Why, if this is so, do so many people, so many allegedly loyal Americans evade income taxes that SUPPORT all the good things we like, like roads, bridges, food inspections to make sure we're not eating rat feces, etc., by parking their "earnings" overseas, for just a few examples.
No, I don't want any foreigner, i.e., Putin, influencing our elections. I *** ALSO *** don't want the rich doing it either, even if they're "Americans". Until elections are exclusively publicly funded, i.e., no private funding, no donations, no "self" funded campaigns... we won't have anything that even resembles a free or fair election. Those with money will influence elections and tweak their outcomes to best benefit THEIR interests, as long as we allow and tolerate it, and since the people who make the rules are on the take, BOUGHT, in other words, I don't see that ever changing.
Freaking out about Vladimir Putin influencing our elections is like
That's way too nuanced a view for today's internet.
"I still can't quite figure out why some people seem to think that Putin interfering with American elections is so horribly bad, BUT Americans interfering with AMERICAN elections is just fine, A-OKAY."
I feel like you kind of even answer this yourself later on in your post, it's because Russia an openly antagonistic foreign power while Americans doing it are Americans. While I certainly agree with your point that things like the current role of corporations in the electoral process are a also a significant p
Tell me again why I'm supposed to worry about Putin?
Because he's an angry man with a chip on his shoulder who blames the west for everything that has gone wrong in the entire history of Russia since it was first settled at the end of the last ice age. According to several leaders who have spoken about this, a phone call with Putin that lasts an hour, consists of ten minutes of talking shop after the first fifty minutes were spent with you listening to a long tirade about what a victim Russia is. I sometimes think that Trump and Putin get along so well because they both have a massive victim complex and like to whine about it. That all by itself is nothing to worry about but Putin does sit on top of the largest nuclear arsenal on the planet and that, combined with his victim complex, is a reason to worry a bout him.,
"Tell me again why I'm supposed to worry about Putin?"
Because unlike all the other influences you name, which seek outcomes that favor them personally, Putin seeks outcomes that damage our country. It's possible that the wealthy influence our elections in ways that are neutral or even beneficial to the country itself, with Putin the entire point is that it is not.
The Koch brothers might desire entirely undemocratic outcomes but they would not work to see the country destroyed. Putin would. Duh.
Re: Never Change (Score:2)
Whether Vladimir Putin is or is not involved isn't really relevant.
So sad that this needs to be pointed out...
"My goal is to see the American government so small you can drown it in a bathtub" - Grover Norquist
Putin is AIDS taking advantage of the compromised immune system.
would be funny.... (Score:2)
if it was the same source as the ones pretending of vote fraud in Bolivia...
if it was the same source as the ones pretending of vote fraud in Bolivia...
So, are you saying the Bolivian election authority didn't suspend counting for 24 hours and when they started back up the vote count for Morales shot up significantly?
Why are you spreading this crap then?? (Score:5, Informative)
YOU put the spotlight on Twitter!
Twitter is completely and utterly meaningless drivel, made of 100% PR accounts and bots, if you count by number of original posts, and still moszly bots if you count by institutionalized parrotings...
... until you give it attention and feed it!
A lone nutjob can scream all day. It means nothing and he has no power... until you spread it like it does and like he has.
YOU are personally the cause of it. It is only a fuse. YOU are the bomb! YOU do the damage.
So would ya fuckin shut it?! And treat Twatter like it doesn't exist UNTIL. IT. DOESN'T.
Because after all this happened in 2016 it seems that little has changed 3 years later. The current election in the UK and the 2020 presidential election in the US are both going to get flooded with fake news and we still haven't figured out what to do about it.
Presumably there will be a response from the Whitehouse. Trump is very concerned about fake news and will want to take action before the campaign really gets started.
There is nothing to do about it. People are gullible
Well then we are fucked because anyone with minimal resources to employ a troll farm can control our democracies.
I'd prefer we find a way to make our democratic processes more robust.
They have a right to ask any questions they want... all over the USA. Using social media and they have the freedom to publish such questions...
Any gerrymandering and changes to voter rolls might be questions people who vote in Kentucky want to ask... on social media... that's a right they have...
Interesting you use the word "citizens" when we know that most of these campaigns originate from outside the US.
Robust means that Russia can't illegal interfere with the process with disinformation, for example.
Democracy needs an informed populace to work. If we give up on the idea of there being facts and true statements we are screwed. That's why people who lie and rely on fake news are so opposed to any efforts to improve our democracies. Keep 'em dumb, keep 'em fearful.
Disinformation has been around forever, but we have also been fighting it forever.
We should throw our hands up in despair and stop trying just because now it's on the internet.
https://thehill.com/homenews/c... [thehill.com]
https://thehill.com/homenews/c... [thehill.com]
Wait, so the generation that grew up being preached to that the communists were world enemy has a more favorable view of capitalism over communism, while the generation that grew up with the 08 recession and seeing growing income inequality in the US and increasing underemployment would have a less favorable view of capitalism? Wow, I'm shocked.
Oh, wait, no I'm not, because I was one of those people who came out of school during the recession and was underemployed for several years. Our current system is
Everything to the left of the GOP is communist now. Any vaguely socialist idea is just a gateway drug to the Leninist/Marxist way of life.
Surely Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, an accomplished statesman with an impeccable reputation, and a committed democrat wouldn't lie about something like that!
This is informative? You know what 100% actually means, right?
To me, it means that you're probably using social media wrong. Trim out the political BS and your feed is better. Or at least marginally better.
:/ And surprise, when you personally know the people that you interact with, it's pretty easy to disprove "100% PR accounts and bots".
this is the end of democracy (Score:5, Informative)
One important point of a voting process is convincing the loser and their followers that they lost.
Facebook, Twitter now provide the coordinated, high performance amplification of the contrary message for no relevant amount of money. P oliticians, lobbyists and foreign powers to do exactly this.
So basically destroying the voting process is free now, and thus it will be done.
But then I remember how much you interfered with elections around the world and I think, "Yeah, those Mother F'ers really have 4 more years of Trump coming.". Maybe a taste of your medicine will help you appreciate your crimes.
I've heard this shit since 1991.
Every single republican president since Bush I, I've heard "concerns" that they might not give up power after the election. Bush II both elections. Now Trump.
Want to know where fake news starts? With YOU.
What happened in the 2016 election? Hilary lost and then IMMEDIATELY started spouting crap about the Russians 'hacking' the election for Trump. First, it was the voting machines then when that didn't pan out somehow there was a 3 year multimillion dollar investigation in
For those who believe the above lie at first glance:
Zaid was referring to Trump's firing of the DAG, in other words he was describing Trump's actions (the firing of staff that had been through the appointment process and replacement with staff that hadn't, because the fired staff had been trying to stick to the law) as a coup, not the removal of Trump. Zaid is calling for impeachment as a result.
Apparently the concept of one or two people using a "figure of speech" is a bit much for you. If it happens through perfectly legal processes it's not a coup and this is not language that is being widely used by Democrats. You siting the language of a single lawyer is hardly evidence of wide spread use of the language.
It's everywhere, not just in the US. Bolivia has just suffered a coup d'etat for not electing the US candidate, I mean, the Bolivian extreme right candidate,
The Bolivian election authority literally shut down the vote counting when it looked like Morales only had a slim margin (not enough to avoid a runoff) only to start it back up 24 hours later with Morales showing a much larger lead. That's not some international conspiracy, that's just a really crappy attempt at election fraud.
Oh, and Morales' opponent (who you claim is an extreme right wing candidate) belongs to a centrist umbrella party that includes the FRI, which was itself formed from the Communist Party of Bolivia(Marxist-Leninist), the Revolutionary Party of the Nationalist Left, and the Revolutionary Party of the Workers of Bolivia. Those don't exactly sound like bastions of extreme right-wing thought there.
Camacho, centrist?
https://www.eldesconcierto.cl/... [eldesconcierto.cl]
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
You have already fulfilled your disinformation quota of the day. You can go to the cashier and get your bone paid by Trump.
I don't work for the cheeto in chief. And here's the wikipedia entry for the party Carlos Mesa ran under: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
>One important point of a voting process is convincing the loser and their followers that they lost.
Please inform the Democrats, antifa, and their "resistance" ilk of this salient point, regarding the 2016 election.
Remember the whole "he's not my president crap" in '08? What do you think the whole birther movement was other than an attempt to discredit a fairly elected president?
The data is all there, reach your own conclusions. (Score:5, Informative)
All of the commentary of "Trump losing the suburbs" is pretty much on par with the Kentucky Data. Kenton & Boone are Cincinnati Suburbs and the GOP lost 19,287 & 18,003 votes respectively. In Boone county Trump won by 18744 votes and Bevin lost by 543.
Trump won Campbell, Warren, Kenton and Madison counties by more than 10k votes, but Bevin lost.
https://imgur.com/a/c8d0u1H [imgur.com]
In the smaller more rural counties of Hancock, Boyd, Bath, Wolfe, Nicholas, Breathitt, and Elliot Trump had more than 2:1 votes, & in Floyd, Magoffin, Carter and Knott he had a 3:1 margin and Bevin lost.
https://imgur.com/84uxD5N [imgur.com]
*If* there really was voter fraud they really went wide and deep into a lot of counties.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/w... [wikimedia.org]
Or occam's razor the combination of:
- One two punch of Coal Jobs didn't come back and trying to take away Health Care from people with black lung is slightly unpopular. (Losses in Coal Country.)
- Trump's toxicity in the suburbs (Losses in everywhere around Lexington and Cincinnati) and Louisville going bluer.
- "White women without college degrees" [primepatriot.com] in the towns of Owensboro and Bowling Green flipping those counties.
OR, a simultaneous coordinated shedding of votes across all of Kentucky and only this person 'talking'. Hell, the final Season of GoT leaked to Reddit.
It probably didnt help that by all reports Bevin was a really shitty governor and the Democrat is the son of a very popular former governor. That'll cause a fair number of flips.
As a Kentuckian I find it funny when outsiders try to draw conclusions from our politics. Saying we are pro this or anti that. When the truth of the matter is that Bevin specifically was unpopular. We recently went through a crisis with the state pension system, an issue that has been a long time coming and Bevin did the stupid thing and blamed the state employees for being entitled. This pissed a lot of people off. It wasn't the teacher or state troopers who were robbing the pension, that was the legislature. It wasn't the state workers who were refusing to hire replacements when people retired and instead hired contractors who don't pay in, that was the executive branch.
So Bevin shot himself in the foot by claiming that people who were promised a pension as part of their job contract were somehow entitled freeloaders. That didn't hurt the GOP in the state though. Look at the rest of the election. The GOP controls the legislature now and we have our first Republican Attorney General in decades.
This doesn't change much in terms of federal elections. McConnell and Paul will get re-elected. And in 2020 Lexington, Louisville and Frankfort will go blue while the rest of the state goes red. This happens every election regardless of who is the governor.
Funny (Score:2, Insightful)
The Republican Party should be renamed to the Freudian Projection Party.
I thought they'd already been re-named to GOP = Greed Over Principle ?!?!
Wonder if he thought this through? (Score:2)
Twitter user "Overlordkraken1" decided to tweet to his 19 followers that he'd "just shredded a box of Republican mail-in ballots.
Overlordkraken1 just admitted to committing a crime. How's he going to recant this? If the ballots were never counted then they can't (easily) be accounted for (requested ballots aren't always used) and he can't (easily) prove he didn't do what he said he did. Even producing a box of shredded ballots will be problematic.
Hope he enjoys prison -- I'm sure the other inmates will enjoy his Twitter handle. If he didn't actually do this, he'll get out -- after all the mail-in ballots sent out have been ac
Over under on the IP address being *in* Kentucky?
The same could have been with OverlordKraken1. You don't have any prove that a) he was in Kentucky, b) had access to the ballots, c) and that any ballots are missing. All you have is a statement of an anonymous Twitter user making bold statements.
Maybe the crime he commited was false pretenses?
It wouldn't get past a Grand Jury, let alone get to trial. In order to convict someone of a crime, you need more than a confession, you need evidence the alleged crime occurred in the first place. A detailed confession might help you collect that evidence, and might support a case if you put it to a trial with evidence it occurred but no other information linking the confessor to the crime, but you can't just say "Oh, fahrbot just said he shredded some ballots, let's stick him in jail."
If only it were that easy then Trump would have been in jail years ago!
All ballots are controlled with strict access and accounting practices
No they aren't. See Florida 2016.
Talk about sore losers (Score:2)
Me lose Kentucky? That's unpossible!
Yet repubs block election security bills? (Score:5, Funny)
In Soviet Kentucky... (Score:2)
Twitter doesn't matter (Score:2)
Enough already! (Score:2)
Route twitter to 127.0.0.1. It's causing more problems than any *chan or right wing site.
Are the cat pics worth it? (Score:2)
Social media is a pox upon society.
Buried about halfway down the article (Score:2)
"Twitter, in response to questions from The Times, said the trolling and spread of disinformation about the Kentucky race appeared scattershot and haphazard, but largely appeared to originate in the United States. The company described @Overlordkraken1, whose profile said his name was Luis, as a user with a history of small-time trolling."
Sounds like both sides are playing up "irregularities" with little to support their case.
If only it was possible to ignore Twitter (Score:2)
Alas we'll never know. People are required to pay attention to and believe all that is said on that shithole, right?
Here is the question we should be asking right now (Score:2)
We should be asking the question right now is "are they wrong"
5000 votes is a razor thin margin in a state wide election! As much as certain political actors want to pretend otherwise and as much as other actors want to leap to conclusion the scale is massive: there are document cases of people ineligible to vote casing ballots.
We have had other elections like Al Franken's senate run that were even closer; and his might be looked at as the deciding vote that gave us the ACA - an example of landscape alterin
Voter ID would solve this problem permanently (Score:2)
A nation-wide Voter ID system would stop this nonsense in its tracks permanently.
The "poor people can't get ID" myth is just that - a myth:
https://www.nationalreview.com... [nationalreview.com]
I suspect both sides of the aisle have their reasons for not implementing Voter ID - however - if you need to produce ID to get government benefits, fly on a plane, and buy a gun - you should need to produce ID to vote.
There's fortunately a simple equation for whether something is disenfranchising legitimate voters, you take the number of fraudulent voters, and subtract the people that are prevented from voting. If the number is negative then your policy has failed. What makes it more difficult is the number of fraudulent votes has been roughly zero, so any policy really needs to increase voting at the same time to make it worth it.
Since there's virtually no cases of voter fraud (no, states neglecting to remove voters that have moved isn't voter fraud), nation-wide Voter ID would be a big expensive way to discourage people without IDs from voting. Voting is already a hassle for a lot of people, but if they have to visit the DMV to get an ID, many will likely just skip it
[Citation needed]
And where in the study from Pew does it say that the left leaning posts are mostly made by bots?
I have no quibbles with the fact that people on the left are more prolific on twitter,but I find that the implication that was initially asserted by the OP that those posts are mostly done by bots to be lacking in facts.
Over 90% of Twitter activity overall is from bots. The majority of accounts are bots.
You've given away your game here. I don't believe this inquiry is going anywhere helpful, but to outright claim that it's all a charade is laughable. As in, I was actually laughing when reading it. We read an abbreviated transcript, read testimony from military members, staffers, ambassadors, some career and some hand-picked by Trump, and most if not all are saying there was an issue here.
And fine, you don't trust media en large, that's fine. There's a lot I don't trust either. Raw feeds of testimony g
"Well, the happy note is the Zoomers are savvy about all of this, as each generation sees through the previous generations scams"
Thinking there's something special about people because of when they were born is both predictable and delusional.
And it does make sense given that the 20th century Western European urbanites - before the demise of social democracy - usually have been far more left-leaning than the today's greenish yuppies.
Well, maybe except Saudi Arabia.
The overwhelming number of political posts on Twitter are Rightleaning but I guess thats all honest grassroots support isn't it?
Believe it or not, "...strongly disapprove of Trump..." Does not necessarily mean left wing.
What do YOU believe? Do you believe there was voter fraud in Kentucky?
You're right in a trivial sort of way. It doesn't, but conservatism is now defined to be Trumpism. The primary objective of the Republican party is to shield the President from criticism and accountability.
Of the more than 3,800 accounts that VineSight detected tweeting the screenshot, at least 2,350 appeared to be bots, based on an analysis of the accounts’ activities, including how quickly and how often they tweet.
There is some evidence. You might not believe it. But at least, there is some.
a) Yes
b) No
Do you know anybody who got registered as a voter when he got a drivers license?
Why do you believe it would be different for migrants? Any special phone line in the DMV offices linking directly to the voter registration rolls? And direct information from Immigration to the DMV: This is a migrant, call the voter registration line?
Or how would such a scheme work?
In the US you *register* to vote and indicate your party affiliation in the voter registration (Republican, Democrat, Independent or some other affiliation). If you are not being asked about your affiliation you are not being registered.
If I want to vote for something within a party outside of the U.S., I have to be a member of that party, not a registered voter. Parties in most countries are societies or clubs or similar, which hold their internal votes on their conventions, not with a ballot box on an official voting place. Something like the U.S. primaries would be internally handled by the parties, and it's totally up to that party how they find their candidates. Th
You can't possibly be so stupid that you don't know you just literally wrote down Trumps tactics.
You can't possibly be so stupid that you don't know you just literally wrote down Trumps tactics.
Trump tactics? Buddy, that's been the left wing's tactics for nearly 30 years at this point. US, Canada, Europe, Aus, NZ. I'm also going to remind you that it was the political left that started slurring people as nazi's whenever someone held a stance that was contrary to their world view. And that one has been going on since the 1960s.
You sound like the kind of person that watched Captain Planet as a kid and got offended because it didn't have any "counter narratives", no "alternative views" of environmentalism so you spend your middle age years throwing uncut six pack rings into the ocean and bitching to the twitters about how the other side dehumanizes you.
Is that close?
You sound like the kind of person who doesn't know what a non sequitur is.
... the lengths some trumpboi's will go to disrupt democracy. In some sort it resembles the way elections go in turkey and other far less democratic countries. How erdogan's pawn lost the mayor elections of Istanbul, and what followed was appalling.
I just can't wait until the big peachment' hits the senate and the Orange Chimp starts to deflect the truth by calling Joe Biden a criminal in front of the entire Senate, Naturally there will be hints that Bill and Hilary are doing all this to him. Just hope that there are enough sane individuals left in the Senate to see through the act and finally say YOUR FIRED!!
"there are enough sane individuals left in the Senate", maybe, but I doubt it if their current statements are anything to go by. They know they either live or die by Trump's base in the primaries. And if that lot stays home over the election because they kicked Putin's Poodle out, they're gone with the wind.
"there are enough sane individuals left in the Senate", maybe, but I doubt it if their current statements are anything to go by. They know they either live or die by Trump's base in the primaries. And if that lot stays home over the election because they kicked Putin's Poodle out, they're gone with the wind.
That might be the best result possible. Then ghosts of Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell might show up and finally admit that they were horns waggled by the Big Dick. Who knows either one of those choices for the republican candidate would be a breath of fresh air for the US. Mind you the white supremacist and racist assholes that have all come out of the closet would have to get the fuck back there where they belong!
You'd trust Twitter with people's SS numbers? Are you out of your mind?