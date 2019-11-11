Thousands of Bots Are Retweeting Claims of Voter Fraud In Kentucky

"It's deeply concerning to see shady coordinated disinformation campaigns trying to undermine our democracy," says the man who apparently defeated Kentucky's Republican governor Bevin in a close election last Tuesday.The New York Times reports on what happened in the hours after Twitter user "Overlordkraken1" decided to tweet to his 19 followers that he'd "just shredded a box of Republican mail-in ballots.""The Kentucky secretary of state's office said federal law enforcement officials were investigating both the tweet about shredding ballots and the subsequent rapid amplification," the Times reports.