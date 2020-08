Former Twitter Employees Charged With Spying For Saudi Arabia

The Justice Department has charged two former Twitter employees for allegedly spying on behalf of the Saudi government . A third man is also being charged but didn't work at Twitter. Instead, he allegedly served as an intermediary for the Saudi government and the Twitter staffers. Engadget reports:Twitter says that sensitive info was limited to a group of "trained and vetted employees," and that there were "tools in place" to protect both users' privacy and their ability to do "vital work." The Washington Post reports that this marks "the first time federal prosecutors have publicly accused the kingdom of running agents in the United States."