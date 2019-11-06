Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Former Twitter Employees Charged With Spying For Saudi Arabia (engadget.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the sneaky-Saudi-snooping dept.
The Justice Department has charged two former Twitter employees for allegedly spying on behalf of the Saudi government. A third man is also being charged but didn't work at Twitter. Instead, he allegedly served as an intermediary for the Saudi government and the Twitter staffers. Engadget reports: The Justice Department has charged Ali Alzabarah (the one whose activities first surfaced) and Ahmad Abouammo with using their combined access to monitor Twitter accounts on behalf of the Saudi government. Abouammmo, an American citizen, reportedly snooped on three accounts that included one revealing inner details of Saudi leadership. Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, is alleged to have obtained personal info for more than 6,000 accounts, including that of high-profile dissident (and Jamal Khashoggi ally) Omar Abdulaziz.

A third man charged at the same time, Ahmed Almutairi, is also facing spying charges but didn't work at Twitter. Instead, he allegedly served as a go-between for the Saudi government and the Twitter staffers. According to both clues in the indictment and a Washington Post source, the trio supposedly partnered with Bader Al Asaker, a Saudi official who runs a charity belonging to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The Justice Department claimed that Asaker started grooming the Twitter employees in 2014 in a bid to obtain info. Asaker paid Abouammo a minimum of $300,000 (plus a $20,000 Hublot watch) for his espionage work, while Alzabarah reportedly became the director of bin Salman's private office. Twitter says that sensitive info was limited to a group of "trained and vetted employees," and that there were "tools in place" to protect both users' privacy and their ability to do "vital work."

The Washington Post reports that this marks "the first time federal prosecutors have publicly accused the kingdom of running agents in the United States."

  • And who were the Saudi's spying for?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      Nobody, they were likely doing this to get to Khashoggi.

      • Khashoggi is famous just because he worked for the Washington Post. There are many [wikipedia.org] activists [wikipedia.org] and dissidents [wikipedia.org] and protesters [wikipedia.org] over there. By the way Khashoggi was more like a traitor than an activist.

  • Interesting (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonyrnous ( 6157814 ) on Wednesday November 06, 2019 @11:16PM (#59389662)
    Can't say I've even seen spies of a supposed ally nation be charged before.

      • Also, US I only allies with house of Saud (Score:4, Informative)

        by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Thursday November 07, 2019 @12:18AM (#59389778) Journal

        Also, the US has a good relationship with one element of Saudi leadership, the house of Saud. That's one part of government in country. The other part is the Wahhabi Muslim theocracy, which runs the schools and bunch of other stuff. Those aren't our friends.

        It's more accurate to say "the US has some powerful allies in Saudi Arabia" than to say "the US is allied with Saudi Arabia".

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          Powerful allies in SA? Surely you jest. This is the country where the Royal Screwups are scared to death of their own women. They cannot defend themselves against the Iranians. And they were even scared of journalist enough to kill him. They're too scared of their own shadow to be powerful at anything. Best thing Doofus could do is a deal with Iran selling them Saudi Arabia. He'd go for it, he isn't the brightest bulb on the tree and Saudi Arabia is nothing but a pain the butt. Errrmm....come to think of it

        • From the devil himself - "America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests"

      • good link fustakravich - and i read into this and see

        Pollards reduction in sentence to his release were negated by guess who... those that they would undermine if the word go out they were involved. I wonder if Snowden had any leaks to show collusion between these folks below with each other..

        "Opposing any form of clemency were many active and retired U.S. officials, including Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Cheney, former CIA director George Tenet; several former U.S. Secretaries of Defense; a bi-partisan group of U

    • Can't say I've even seen spies of a supposed ally nation be charged before.

      Er, Jonathan Pollard [wikipedia.org]?

    • Pollard?

  • Twitter has "interesting" vetting policies. In most other companies a commander from the local government propaganda unit cannot be an exec in an Internet media company.

    Twitter - not a problem: https://mobile.twitter.com/27k... [twitter.com]

  • ... is Twitter's second largest shareholder, and was one of the people arrested by the royal family last year under suspicion of plotting a coup.

