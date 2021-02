Hong Kong Announces Ban On Masks, Face Paint That Helps Protesters Evade Facial Recognition

The Hong Kong government is banning masks and face paint in an attempt to stop the pro-democracy protests that have been raging since June . "The new 'emergency' order was announced by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam at a press conference today and will go into effect at midnight local time, 12:00 pm ET," reports Gizmodo. From the report:Lam notes that the new law is exempt for people who need to cover their faces for their jobs. What this means is that police will likely be allowed to wear masks, while the average civilian will not.