Privacy China Government

Hong Kong Announces Ban On Masks, Face Paint That Helps Protesters Evade Facial Recognition

Posted by BeauHD
The Hong Kong government is banning masks and face paint in an attempt to stop the pro-democracy protests that have been raging since June. "The new 'emergency' order was announced by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam at a press conference today and will go into effect at midnight local time, 12:00 pm ET," reports Gizmodo. From the report: The new law bans "any facial covering that is likely to prevent identification," during public demonstrations. Anyone arrested under the new rule will face up to a year in prison and a fine of roughly $3,200 U.S. "We believe that the new law will create a new deterrence effect against masked violent protesters and rioters," Lam said at a press conference that was carried live online. "Hong Kong is not in a state of emergency," Lam assured citizens. "But we are indeed in a location of serious danger."

Hong Kong protesters, upset about Beijing's political incursion into the region, wear masks primarily for three reasons. First, protesters want to keep from being identified by cameras around the city that use facial recognition software. Second, the protesters don't want to be identified by police forces on the ground, allowing authorities to target them later when they arrive home. And third, the masks can shield protesters from teargas, which has become a common weapon deployed by police. Lam said at today's press conference that bans on face coverings were "something which has already been introduced in a number of jurisdictions around the world" and defended the move as something that could help to restore peace and order in the region. Lam notes that the new law is exempt for people who need to cover their faces for their jobs. What this means is that police will likely be allowed to wear masks, while the average civilian will not.

Hong Kong Announces Ban On Masks, Face Paint That Helps Protesters Evade Facial Recognition

  I have the solution.

    by ArylAkamov ( 4036877 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @07:36PM (#59271596)

    Why don't they just ban protesting?
    Oh...wait...

    • Tanks will roll. The Chinese have no choice to strike with an iron fist. It's a show of force not to be fucked with by their own people that would attempt something similar in the mainland, pacify Taiwan with fear, and prove to the US and else that it's willing to go full kinetic to anyone that would intervene.

      Soon it will no longer be about HK; it will be about a global philosophy of liberty versus tyranny.

      Re: I have the solution.

        by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @07:49PM (#59271626) Journal

        Soon it will no longer be about HK; it will be about a global philosophy of liberty versus tyranny.

        It already is.

        • Last I checked, it was more like Spy vs. Spy.

        • Plus, it always has been. The time has come to roll ten times harder, HK. They just showed how weak they really are. They know they can't arrest everyone, so they're trying to get some of you to turn fed, to stem the tide. Don't let up. Fight with tools. We are winning. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
      • How would a strike on Hong Kong "pacify Taiwan with fear?" If anything, it would galvanize Taiwan to resist any sort of anschluss with China.

        Re: I have the solution.

          by DigiShaman ( 671371 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @08:05PM (#59271684) Homepage

          Who knows. I wouldn't put it past China to sacrifice a few cities of its own if that means a complete total war conquering of Taiwan! The CCP/PLA is accountable to know one. Even their own citizens are expendable for a "greater cause".

          • "No", not "know". Fucking grammar check isn't with a damn! My apologies

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by skegg ( 666571 )

              Isn't "worth" a damn?

              And I agree with you: Beijing won't be willing to have a precedent set, whereby if a territory rebels for long enough they can gain freedom.

              Also terrible is the stranglehold they have over mainland media; mainland residents have no idea what's happening.

              • Beijing won't be willing to have a precedent set, whereby if a territory rebels for long enough they can gain freedom.

                The extradition treaty has already been withdrawn, and was about extraditing a murder to Taiwan, not China. The protestors have no real goals or objectives, and no unifying ideology.

                The CCP felt compelled to act in 1989 because they feared (with good reason) that the Tiananmen Square protests would spread to the rest of China, and it would be 1966 all over again. But there is no risk of that today, since the Hong Kong protestors have zero sympathy in the rest of China.

                China can afford to be patient and let

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by gtall ( 79522 )

                  It wouldn't be 1966 all over again. If Tiananmen had succeeded, the CCP would have been first up against the wall. The thought even scared them more than their own shadows.

      • Soon it will no longer be about HK; it will be about a global philosophy of liberty versus tyranny.

        I only wanted to reply "It already is", but somebody beat me to it. I just hope it accelerates fast enough that people become uncomfortable and something is done.

        • Soon it will no longer be about HK; it will be about a global philosophy of liberty versus tyranny.

          I only wanted to reply "It already is"

          Many people see it as a contest between order and chaos.

          It is hard to defend freedom and democracy when it leads to Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, and Jair Bolsonaro.

          • Chaos is chaos; it's neither good nor evil. Order OTOH can be good or evil. Communism is evil order for example, so was Nazism.

            Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, and Jair Bolsonaro aren't the cause, but a reaction to the rampant corruption that rendered "democracy" ineffective.

            If you can't fix it, you blow it up and start over. Donald trump is the last ditch effort before a revolution, and the globalist are hell-bent on dissolving local sovereignty.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by e3m4n ( 947977 )

        welcome to being libertarian... we've got cookies at the back table, coffee to the left, and a complimentary 'don't tread on me' window decal.

        • Not necessarily, "libertarian" could just mean that the tanks would be marked with a corporate logo instead of a national flag.

      • Tanks will roll. The Chinese have no choice to strike with an iron fist. It's a show of force not to be fucked with by their own people that would attempt something similar in the mainland, pacify Taiwan with fear, and prove to the US and else that it's willing to go full kinetic to anyone that would intervene.

        Also, I will bet that Trump told Xi he would back any crackdown on Hong Kong if China will help try to dig up some dirt on Joe Biden.

        https://www.nytimes.com/2019/1... [nytimes.com]

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          At this point, Xi isn't going to do any favors for that orange idiot. They don't have Trump Derangement Syndrome of supporting his screwups.

        • Also, I will bet that Trump told Xi he would back any crackdown on Hong Kong if China will help try to dig up some dirt on Joe Biden.

          I did not know it when I originally wrote that comment, but it turns out that is EXACTLY what Trump did.

          https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/03... [cnn.com]

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        Sending tanks into Kowloon would result in two things
        - many civilian deaths
        - China needing new tanks

        Have you been there? You'd need to kill several hundred thousand people before you could assure the safety of tanks.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      They could go full Emergency Regulations Ordinance (1924).
      But that gives the optics of another 1989 Tiananmen Square.
  • I don't see why China should break every human rights law and get to make Billions off of tech gadgets we buy. Companies like Apple should manufacture elsewhere.

    Re:Time To Stop Buying Apple Prods?

      by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @07:42PM (#59271608)

      Companies don't care about human rights. Companies only care about profits. That's in their charter. Companies only pretend to care about human rights when their customers stop buying from them in protest and hurt their bottom line.

      In short, YOU have the power to starve China by voting with your wallet. Not that you alone will make any difference though, since most everybody else don't give a flying fuck about principles as long as they can get their China-made gadgets on the cheap...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by MrKaos ( 858439 )

        Companies don't care about human rights. Companies only care about profits. That's in their charter.

        And herein lies the problem. The board is legally obliged to consider delivering profit to share holders over all other concerns. We could change the laws to force companies to consider externalities and make corporations less Proprietary Limited however the big hole in that is companies are allowed to lobby government. So you *have* to make corporate lobbying of government illegal.

        We can look to Hong Kong protesters to know what it is like to live in a democratic state and then have that suddenly, th

        Re:Time To Stop Buying Apple Prods?

          by DavenH ( 1065780 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @09:32PM (#59271934)

          The board is legally obliged to consider delivering profit to share holders over all other concerns.

          Nobody should believe this myth anymore, at least as it applies to the western markets. Unless shareholders can prove on behalf of the board that there has been fraud, significant waste, or illegality, a fiduciary duty challenge will fail.

          US Supreme Court:

          “Modern corporate law does not require for-profit corporations to pursue profit at the expense of everything else, and many do not.”

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by MrKaos ( 858439 )

            The board is legally obliged to consider delivering profit to share holders over all other concerns.

            Nobody should believe this myth anymore

            Unless you can cite recent specific case law the 1919 Dodge vs Ford [harvard.edu] ruling that dictates shareholder profit must be consider above other concerns was recently upheld by a 2010 ruling Ebay vs Craigslist [harvard.edu]. You can read a summary in this New York Times article by by Stephen Bainbridge distinguished professor of law at U.C.L.A. School of Law.

            I'm certain that certain elements of our corporate society would like you to believe that is a myth to ensure your complacency. Are you able to provide relevant case la

            • ruling that dictates shareholder profit must be consider above other concerns was recently upheld by a 2010 ruling Ebay vs Craigslist.

              That's not even slightly what that case is about. It wasn't about whether in general an arbitrary shareholder can sue the company if they do not put profit above all else.

              In this case craigslist diluted ebays shares effectively by simply making more shares and giving them to themselves (it's slightly more subtle, but that's the gist). That was ruled as breaching their fiducia

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by MrKaos ( 858439 )

                ruling that dictates shareholder profit must be consider above other concerns was recently upheld by a 2010 ruling Ebay vs Craigslist.

                That's not even slightly what that case is about. It wasn't about whether in general an arbitrary shareholder can sue the company if they do not put profit above all else.

                That maybe not what the case was about but the judge was clear in upholding the Ford vs Dodge case law with regard to the for profit purposes of a corporation. From the ruling itself [harvard.edu]:

                Having chosen a for-profit corporate form, the craigslist directors are bound by the fiduciary duties and standards that accompany that form. Those standards include acting to promote the value of the corporation for the benefit of its stockholders. The "Inc." after the company name has to mean at least that. Thus, I cannot a

                • This is a very clear ruling from the court that for profit companies are for profit and the board is to behave as such.

                  Well no not precisely. From the ruling, same paragraph:

                  The corporate form in which craigslist operates, however, is not an appropriate vehicle for purely philanthropic ends, at least not when there are other stockholders interested in realizing a return on their investment.

                  You see my interpretation of the ruling especially in the context of the other paragraphs is that they specifically so

            • ruling that dictates shareholder profit must be consider above other

              It does none of that. What it specifically does is allow the board and director to do what they want providing they do so in good faith. The primary case behind Dodge vs Ford was that Henry Ford was intentionally withholding and squandering investment with the express goal to limit the Dodge Brothers from accumulating wealth as he knew they intended to buy a rival car company and become a competitor.

              That act was ruled illegal. The long opinions you linked to specifically call out that individual actions tak

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by MrKaos ( 858439 )

                ruling that dictates shareholder profit must be consider above other

                That act was ruled illegal.

                By what case law? 'm happy to update my point of view if you can provide the case law where it was ruled illegal. So far reply's have argued this is myth, or this or that and not provided relevant case law as I have. I think if you are going to say this about this very important matter please refer the case law where it was made illegal so I can see for myself.

                Apologies for not including Professor Bainbridge's 2015 legal opinion on current case law [nytimes.com] in the previous post where he states:

                Despite contr

          • Thank you, especially since the typical stock share is held all of 7 microseconds today, with the vast majority of trading done in high-frequency-trading mode on the various global stock exchanges.

        • The board is legally obliged to consider delivering profit to share holders over all other concerns.

          Partially a myth. Yes, they must consider profits as a portion of their fiduciary duty, but only as one of many concerns rather than over all others.

          Other concerns they are legally required to consider are the character of the company, the condition of the business, and the usual method similar corporations are managed. They are also supposed to take into account long term concerns and non-financial value such as goodwill.

          While in several famous cases board members have been successfully sued because the

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Cederic ( 9623 )

            Plus of course, "Manufacturing in China will damage our brand, reducing future profits" immediately addresses the profit motive anyway.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by e3m4n ( 947977 )

        I agree but its not the only source of cheap labor. Start with the less technical stuff. Africa is a shithole right now. They could definitely benefit from manufacturing. Even if it starts with making shit like pencils, start moving the manufacturing away. If you want to hurt china, start moving manufacturing to other countries with hurting economies that have low labor costs.

      • You just contradicted yourself. You say that one person has the power to starve China and then you admit that it would actually make zero difference. So which is it? I am a very very special snowflake. Does that mean that the $50/year I spend on Chinese products would be enough to sink China's economy? I guess the answer is yes because it isn't just any money. It is my money and no one is more special than this special snowflake.

    • They could do it here. And they could still be profitable.

      And the conditions "probably" wouldn't compel American children to through themselves off the roof.

      But they wouldn't be "as" profitable.

    • most companies are moving to Thailand. Mind it, it's because the wages in China are getting too high...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skam240 ( 789197 )

      China's horrible human rights record is exactly the reason I've always been in favor of Trump's tariffs on China despite not being a Trump fan at all. Of course like anything he does he's fucking it up though by declaring trade wars against all of our allies at the exact same fucking time. Even if you start with the assumption that our allies have one over on us on trade this is stupid as collectively all of ours biggest problem is China. To further emphasize the point, what type of person picks a fight wit

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        If if you support screwing China, applying tariffs that American business must pay is just about par for the brain dead ideas of Trump. There's nothing up there but smashed potatoes and now he's stepping on his own crank.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Companies have been pulling investment out of China. However, a company cannot change its supply chain on dime, it takes planning. Also, picking another country isn't easy lest they find themselves in a similar predicament later.

  Oh hai officer

    by Drew M. ( 5831 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @07:48PM (#59271624) Homepage

    No this isn't a face mask, these are just really big sunglasses

    • You jest, but would sunglasses count as a masquerading device by the friendly Chinese gestapo? Facial recognition works in large part by measuring the interpupillary distance, something really dark sunglasses prevent.

      We'll know next summer I guess...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Most nations can do 3d math now, eyes, nose, chin, ears, head, gait.
        Side on. The need of a good 2D face image in good light got replaced by much more advanced 3d math.
        The sunglasses do nothing to stop Communist collect it all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Misagon ( 1135 )

      Skin-coloured hat with eyes and nose print
      Scarf with eyes and nose print

  • France's burka laws are giving international cover for oppressive policies in China. Way to go, France. Who would have thought you'd be giving lessons to China on oppression.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      Because not being able to vandalize and riot under cover of anonymity is "oppression".

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        No. No it's not.

        But punishing someone - or their family - for protesting peacefully? That is oppression.

        There are verified examples of students protesting in OTHER countries, and their families back in China receiving home visits from state security. That is oppression.

        Pro-democracy advocates occasionally go missing in China. That is oppression.

        Peaceful protesting lowering your social score. That is oppression. (Having a social score. That is oppression.)

        Not having a democratic vote ... is the friggin defin

  • https://news.yahoo.com/colonia... [yahoo.com]

    No, I don't think people will start bashing UK for such a law now. Crowd reaction here is fully in accordance with expectations.

    It is not attack on freedom when UK or US or Russia or New Zealand has such laws. Oh wait... It is - in Russia's case!

    How predictably hypocritical!

    • It is always an affront to freedom when those in power manufacture an emergency in order to seize more power. The newsworthy item here isn't that this is a "law" that bans masks, it's that this is a declaration of a state emergency and an emergency order banning masks. It's not a law in the normal sense.

      We can expect other emergency orders to follow soon, including imprisonment or disappearance without trial, government appropriation of property owned by troublemakers and their families, and other such de

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        From a law and order perspective daily mass assaults on the police is a civil emergency.

        That's not manufactured at all; people genuinely are going onto the streets and throwing stones and molotov cocktails at the police.

        Whether you agree with one side or the other, it would be naive to pretend that this is an inappropriate use of the law.

        Shit, there's an argument that this is a very benign use of the law. They're merely mandating that people do not hide their identity when attacking the police. Is that real

  RIP HK

    by enigma32 ( 128601 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @08:09PM (#59271696)

    It would be interesting to see an accurate count of how many HK citizens support reunification with China.

    In my experience (having spent weeks there a number of times while living in asia for years), most HK residents loathe dealing with "mainland" Chinese.

    It's a shame this kind of disgusting governmental behavior is still an issue as we approach 2020. I wish them all the best in their fight against authoritarianism.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jwymanm ( 627857 )
      https://foreignpolicy.com/2019... [foreignpolicy.com] This is the world's fault. Hong Kong did not want the PRC. Optimism that China would be won over by democracy was the culprit. It still is the excuse for sending any business to China. It's failed and everyone needs to stop working with China.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by GeekBoy ( 10877 )

        Absolutely. The West helped to create this monster and now we need to stop feeding it.

  • Just in time for cold and flu season!

  • Tis funny how tear gas can be considered ethical when it's use in war is still effectively banned

  What about hats

    by tiananmen tank man ( 979067 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @08:25PM (#59271752)

    Hats with blinding leds

  Always wondered why UK gave back HK

    by caseih ( 160668 ) on Friday October 04, 2019 @08:27PM (#59271760)

    The China that Britain made the original HK deal with hasn't existed since the communist revolution, or maybe even long before that. Perhaps Britain honored the deal out of a sense of shame over the the opium wars and the trade that devastated the Chinese population at the time. Hindsight being what it was, Britain should have granted HK independence before 1999, and then stuck a huge military base there in exchange.

    I don't understand why China wants Taiwan or HK. Can only be pride and vanity. Is it really that important to control another million people's lives? Apparently it is.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The shame over the opium wars will always be fresh in the minds of Communists.

    • The China that Britain made the original HK deal with hasn't existed since the communist revolution, or maybe even long before that. Perhaps Britain honored the deal out of a sense of shame over the the opium wars and the trade that devastated the Chinese population at the time. Hindsight being what it was, Britain should have granted HK independence before 1999, and then stuck a huge military base there in exchange.

      Fortuitously, for the Chinese governors, the British are too caught up in their domestic squabbles over Brexit... they have no shits to give.The Americans, who want war (other than trade) with China like Bermuda wants another hurricane, are likewise distracted at home politically and socially. Who's left to challenge international atrocities? The EU?

      I don't understand why China wants Taiwan or HK. Can only be pride and vanity. Is it really that important to control another million people's lives? Apparently it is.

      Prior to the WWII invasion of Poland, Germany acquired border extensions when the self-absorbed rest of the world appeased like Chamberlain. All that is nece

  • We need to be shipping these people guns and arms like the French did for U.S. during the American revolution.

    Want to stop the Chinese juggernaut of Borg assimilation and group think: sponsor a gun for HK.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GeekBoy ( 10877 )

      Agreed

  • The Hong Kong rioters should try throwing gasoline bombs toward police in the land of free, such as Paris/France [wikipedia.org], Ferguson/Missouri [wikipedia.org], or Los Angeles/California [wikipedia.org] and see how can "democracy" would help them.

    Or maybe they can just try to sit in their own home eating ice cream [denverpost.com].

    • So you agree that what the HK police are doing is murder? Right Ivan? Or do you not understand what you linked to?

      • Murder implies they are killing people! are you aware of some news the rest of us aren't privy too?

  • Scalp wound - face covered with blood - "you're under arrest for trying to disguise yourself using your own sap."

  • Millennial says: what's a paper bag?

    • Without Freedom, and an independent Judiciary, there are no loopholes to be had, no hairs to split.

  • And of course, it might hurt their "credit score" LOL

  • They'll all just have to wear super-authentic Xi Jinping masks.

  • 1984 is not a year, it's a symbol. It could happen anytime now, and it's already happening in China / HK.

  • "China is asshole!"

  Taiwan Phyrric victory

    by spinitch ( 1033676 ) on Saturday October 05, 2019 @01:48AM (#59272206)
    China conceivably could take Taiwan sooner than later but it would come at a tremendous cost aka Phyrric victory. For now China tolerates as a rogue child. Arguably the Chinese have a common heritage so a union or confederacy could be advantageous but the governance very different from authoritarian dictatorship vs democracy with freedom of speech. For now China and Taiwan have symbiotic economics so China biding time to when to reign in Taiwan. Hong Kong resistance valiant but will be an arduous endeavor which China can thwart in many ways especially economically. Honkies moving money offshore and now a massive group of political dissidents.

  • Time to shave your head bald, remove eyebrows, and wear thick makeup or a fake beard.

    • I think I heard something about Infrared sensitive makeup that makes you look normal during daylight, but when viewed with a night-vision camera, it's more pronounced. Maybe that will be something that can defeat this law.
  • The BBC: Why Won't They Report the Hong Kong News?

    --- Absence of news is not the news! ---

    An interesting BBC radio show the other day (The Real Story) featured several Hong Kongers sounding off about the Hong Kong protests --- now continuous for over four months!
    The BBC host attempted, at several points, to steer the discussion away from human rights and democracy towards economic discontent as the sole cause for the protesters' "unrest" --- thankfully the Hong Kongers weren't standing for that!

