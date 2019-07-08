Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Brazil To Add Digital Data Protection To Fundamental Rights (zdnet.com) 36

Posted by BeauHD from the privacy-protections dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: The Brazilian Senate has approved a proposal to add protection of data in digital platforms to the list of fundamental rights and individual citizen guarantees set out in the country's constitution. Brazil's general data protection law was due to go live in February 2020 but a stopgap measure signed by former president Michel Temer just before leaving office in January 2019 has extended the deadline to August next year. Earlier this year, the National Authority for Personal Data Protection has also been created , with attributions including the creation of frameworks on how to handle information and guide organizations on how to adhere to the rules. The authority will also be responsible for monitoring and applying fines to non-compliant organizations. "State and society should be entitled, as a general rule, to knowledge about each other, as long as there is a real need," said senator Simone Tebet, rapporteur of the proposal. "Other than that, data privacy should be preserved as much as possible."

Brazil To Add Digital Data Protection To Fundamental Rights

