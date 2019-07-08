Brazil To Add Digital Data Protection To Fundamental Rights (zdnet.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: The Brazilian Senate has approved a proposal to add protection of data in digital platforms to the list of fundamental rights and individual citizen guarantees set out in the country's constitution. Brazil's general data protection law was due to go live in February 2020 but a stopgap measure signed by former president Michel Temer just before leaving office in January 2019 has extended the deadline to August next year. Earlier this year, the National Authority for Personal Data Protection has also been created , with attributions including the creation of frameworks on how to handle information and guide organizations on how to adhere to the rules. The authority will also be responsible for monitoring and applying fines to non-compliant organizations. "State and society should be entitled, as a general rule, to knowledge about each other, as long as there is a real need," said senator Simone Tebet, rapporteur of the proposal. "Other than that, data privacy should be preserved as much as possible."
Glen Greenwald? (Score:4, Interesting)
Could they have used this to prosecute Glen for blowing open a secret corruption scandal / soft coup by trading in stolen Telegram chats?
maybe but anyway, what made me ROFL is the Digital Equipment Corporation logo that was put there in the summary although it has nothing to do with it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It is like posting an article about 'bees problems linked to poor apple harvest' and put an Apple Inc. logo there, LOL!
Glen Greenwald called the Trump/Russia collusion "conspiracy theories". [theintercept.com] I dare you to read this story without your blood boiling.
He also supported Trump's conspiracy theory that there is a "deep state" of unelected officials that controls the US government behind the scenes. [democracynow.org] Total nutbaggery. Glen Greenwald is out to lunch, or someone is blackmailing him to write these things.
DEC's been dead for like twenty years now . . . (Score:3)
. . . isn't it time that Slashdot retired the DEC logo for anything tagged "digital" . . . ?
Once again (Score:3)
The clueless editors have no knowledge of the legacy of the Digital Equipment Corp.
They know perfectly well what the digital equipment corp logo is and means.
They know that this site is visited mosttly by nerds with slight autistic tendencies, who take everything to the first degree.
In other words: They're trolling you, and you're all lining up and taking a number to bite.
You give them far too much credit. This site is one step away from a domain parking spot.
Fine, but it's a two way street. (Score:1)
Joe Sixpack: hey Facebook, here is literally every piece of data imaginable about me! What's that? Why yes, of course you can install your spyware on my phone! See my text messages too? Of course you can!
[short pause]
Joe Sixpack: "Hey, how come Facebook has all this data about me?"
If you want privacy in the digital domain, you also need to stop spewing the timing of your lunches and bowel movements into the world's biggest surveillance networks.
Laws in Brazil are just waste of paper (Score:1)
Priority (Score:3)
Data protection sounds good but how are we doing with the rights we supposedly already have?