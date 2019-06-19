New York State Lawmakers Agree To Pass a Sweeping Climate Plan (nymag.com) 218
New York lawmakers have agreed to pass a sweeping climate plan that could help the state achieve a net-zero economy in which all energy is drawn from carbon-free sources by 2050. "The bill would require New York to get 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and by 2050, the state would have to cut emissions by at least 85 percent below 1990 levels," reports New York Magazine. "To offset the remainder, the state would enact measures to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, like mass tree-planting and the restoration of wetlands." From the report: The bill, if passed, would be one of the world's most ambitious climate plans, made more impressive by the size of New York's economy. If the state were its own country, its economy would be the 11th largest in the world, falling between those of Canada and South Korea. "This unquestionably puts New York in a global leadership position," Jesse Jenkins, an energy expert and postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, told the New York Times.
Of course, energy costs will go up in pursuit of the goal. New York gets around 60 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources -- primarily an energy mix of hydroelectric and nuclear power. To make up the difference, the state will invest in large-scale offshore wind farms and rooftop solar projects. More challenging than the electric grid is the heat for homes and commercial buildings, which generally burn natural gas or oil, and take up around a quarter of the state's emissions. In New York City, for example, an April law requiring skyscrapers to retrofit to meet new energy standards is expected to cost building owners over $4 billion. The bill also marks the first major piece of legislation to include aspects of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, routing hundreds of millions of dollars into polluted or environmentally vulnerable areas of the state in an attempt at both economic and environmental revival.
It didn't seem so last time I was there.
There is no war problem either and yet it still contribute to the military
There is no war problem either and yet it still contribute to the military
"If you seek peace then prepare for war."
It seems the world became more peaceful after we got a crazy warmonger for POTUS.
Makes one wonder how well invasive English Ivy grows on skyscrapers.
On the plus side, you'd not only suck up the carbon, you'd make oxygen.
When politicians want to hamstring an economy by mandating all energy is drawn from carbon-free sources, but completely ignore the fact that soda pop is purposely infused with CO2 that gets released into the atmosphere as soon as the consumer opens the can, it makes me very skeptical of their motivations.
Why isn't CO2 banned from soft drinks? The CO2 doesn't add any nutritional value, it's purely for the "gee-wiz that's neat" factor. People could do just fine without CO2 in their soft drinks and then we wou
A gallon of soda releases about 0.065 pounds of CO2, most of which was an existing byproduct of other industrial processes. Burning a gallon of gasoline in your car releases 20 pounds, all new.
The US consumes 10 billion gallons of soda, and 3 billion gallons of gasoline, each year. Soda is 0.00002 of the problem here.
Just because it's small percentage-wise shouldn't rule it out as being a way to reduce overall CO2 emissions. CO2 used in soda pop is low hanging fruit -- it would cost nothing to stop using CO2 in soda pop.
How about instead of shipping highly refined, food-grade canisters of CO2 to Pepsi Co and Coca Cola, we divert those canisters to greenhouses across the country so that the CO2 will be sequestered by plants? How hard would that be? It would make the green houses more productive and it would stop releasin
Let's all just live in greenhouse communes. For entertainment and recreation, we call all go to college and remain perpetual college freshmen.
How about instead of shipping highly refined, food-grade canisters of CO2 to Pepsi Co and Coca Cola, we divert those canisters to greenhouses across the country so that the CO2 will be sequestered by plants? How hard would that be? It would make the green houses more productive and it would stop releasing 650 million pounds of CO2 directly into the atmosphere every year. Sure, some of it would eventually reach the atmosphere as the plants are consumed/composted, but there would still be some that ends up becoming carbon in the soil (how else does compost get it's deep, rich black color?)
If it is true that increased CO2 in greenhouses results in plant life that is sequestering the CO2 then how is this not happening naturally? I mean it's kind of like the Earth is one big greenhouse and the CO2 released by burning gasoline is turned into plant matter. To sequester this carbon we need only bury this plant matter in a way that it does not decay.
Or even better, how about we stop forcing everybody to go work for mega corporations that demand us to drive to work every day and instead provide incentives for people to set up greenhouses at home where CO2 can be used to grow food consumed on site? Kill both sources of CO2 emissions with one stone.
Oh right, that'll never fly with the politicians because it would collapse THEIR economy of tax revenues.
Right, the politicians won't go for it because it collapses their tax revenue. Never mind that it would collapse everyone's income.
You think people
It goes beyond simple gimmick.
Water has a neutral bland taste.
To make people want tobdeink more, there's two things you can into it:
- sugar/sweet taste
- acid
( ^- CO2 does that).
Adding CO2 to drinks is essential for companies because it makes people wanting to drink their stuff more than water.
The company would be fighting CO2-in-drinks ban...
except that the CO2 in drinks is basically a rounding error on the scale of other source and doesn't require a ban.
(unlike the health-related issue which would be worth
That's not a climate change thing.
the NY area up there has been WAY overdue historically for a hurricane.
NYC actually has had a doomsday scenario much like New Orleans does, for a long time.
I think back in the 1800's or so, there used to be a big time vacation island just off the coast from NYC....it disappeared forever after a hurricane back then.
Is this the same Paris Accord that is not being met [canadafreepress.com] by the other signatories, whereas the US is actually beating those same countries in CO2 reduction?
Since leaving the agreement, the US has led the world in reducing CO2 emissions. Last year we cut our production by over 40 million tons.
In that same span China and India increased their production by 120 and 95 million tons, respectively. But, they aren’t the only ones. The European Union, champion of the Paris Accord, increased their production by more than the US decreased hers.
If you compare the combined efforts of the Paris Accord countries to the US, the US wins the competition by more than 200 million tons of CO2. To put it simply, the US has done more to reduce CO2 emissions than the rest of the combined world. This isn’t a brand new development. Since the turn of the 21st century, the US has led the world in cutting CO2 for 9 separate years.
It’s been more than two years since countries worldwide signed the Paris Accord, which obligates nations to pledge to commit themselves to intending to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in order to ‘safeguard the planet’s future.’ Yet, not a single EU state is meeting its climate target, a recent analysis by Climate Action Network (CAN) finds.
Is that the Paris Accord you're referring to?
I wonder if there is any way to short NYC real estate?
If they pass this they can enjoy similar energy deprivation that California gets to experience, massive costs increases of everything... an ambitious plan to drive everyone out of state.
Areas of New York State outside NYC are really pretty, they could just turn the rest of the state into a national park I guess since it will not be suitable for human living.
Considering how everyone's moving away from petrochemical fuel, wouldn't you want to short the US petrodollar instead?
Considering how everyone's moving away from petrochemical fuel, wouldn't you want to short the US petrodollar instead?
Why, when the value of the U.S. dollar is greatly increased by undercutting the rest of the world for the remaining petrochemical market... sure it's shrinking, over like 100 years or so. Meanwhile the U.S. will develop the best nuclear and solar technology, and still be ahead.
Sure wouldn't want to short USD these days! No way a Democrat is beating Trump in 2020 for example, not with the lo
Eh? Global coal consumption has been increasing since 2016 and the projection for the next five years is more of the same. Oil consumption has been increasing for a long time. so has nat gas.
the reason is that fossil fuel use is lifting people out of poverty, it's the accessible solution.
This says that 2017's 0.3% increase was the first in three years: https://yearbook.enerdata.net/... [enerdata.net] .
The planet doesn't give a shit how much anyone is using.
If you want to address 2climate change" then you have ot deal with countries, and the countries that need to deal with it are: China and India. All this from NY is insignificant on the global scale.
Nobody is moving away from petroleum fuels until someone comes up with an alternative source for those hydrocarbons. The US Navy has been working on that for many years now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I say we give these people some money for research and development. If it works as well as they claim then it's a source of fuel for the aircraft on aircraft carriers. Maybe not all of their fuel in an all out battle but enough fuel that they can perform the needed patrols and training without needing
What's not to love about this technology?
Its poor efficiency.
Hydrocarbons can be eliminated for many of their current uses. The most obvious being electric vehicles. Most European countries have already announced dates for banning fossil cars, and demand for EVs outstrips supply.
You are welcome to leave the USA if this bothers you so much. Get as many like minded people as you can to go with. Assuming you can convince enough people to follow then you will have your wish of there no longer being any US military to worry about.
Your dipshit non-response is noted. Who leaves or doesn't leave has no bearing on the fact that the US military uses obscene amounts of fuel for its planes, its military bases, and its carrier fleets.
First, you apparently missed the point that if enough people leave the USA then the military will not have enough people to operate those planes and carrier fleets.
Second, if the US Congress would get off their collective thumbs and actually fund the military like they should then we'd have US Navy technology like that described in this video below in common civilian use.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
The video describes a means by which a nuclear powered Navy ship can produce the fuel needed for the airc
Sure, it's the Democrats that hate the military so much. That's why they elected a draft dodging asshole who talks shit about a dead war hero. Oh.... wait.....
Yes, but why can't we just fund the research and not funnel it through the military industrial complex?
Oil is fungible. But hey, at least the falling petrodollar would also royally fuck the Middle East, Russia, Iran, and China. So....sure, fuck it. Hello nuclear energy
:)
People have been predicting this kind of thing for decades. I remember a post from some time in the mid 2000s predicting that by 2020 electricity would be intermittent and a luxury most could not afford.
In fact what tends to happen is life gets better for the residents.
I wonder if anyone has told them that trees die? And when they do, they return all the CO2 they've used over their lifetime to the atmosphere as the wood rots.
Other than that quibble, the plan is admirable in its simplicity - do something popular with a specific voting block in an election year, and make sure that the effects of what they're doing won't show up (for good or for ill) until many years in the future, long after current legislators are in their graves....
Not if all the younger trees started by their seeds in the same area consume the CO2 first.
A given piece of real estate can support a certain amount of plant life. So the land that supports one full-grown tree now will continue to support about that mass of baby trees.
So, you're either talking increasing the amount of forest (to the detriment of your agricultural sector), or reaching steady state (which, for the most part, you're already at).
The only way you're going to change that is to plant trees, the
So, you're either talking increasing the amount of forest (to the detriment of your agricultural sector)
Many areas are too hilly or rocky for agriculture, but can still be used to grow trees.
Also, you don't need to cut down and replant. Coppicing [wikipedia.org] is more efficient for carbon capture.
The only way you're going to change that is to plant trees, then chop them down and bury them in landfills
Landfills are not the only, nor best, way to bury carbon. Producing biochar [wikipedia.org] as a soil amendment to increase agricultural yields, is a much better option.
Bring a shovel to a forest sometime and step on it.
Bring a shovel to a forest sometime and step on it.
He should bring a rake, and step on that instead.
I wonder if anyone has told them that trees die? And when they do, they return all the CO2 they've used over their lifetime to the atmosphere as the wood rots.
In short, no. A percentage of the carbon is retained in the soil, even when trees are burned.
I can recall a number of people that took global warming seriously and proposed using trees as carbon sinks, by growing trees for lumber. The use of the wood to build houses meant the carbon would be sequestered in the walls of people's homes. Those suggesting this were berated by the "greens" for daring to suggest we cut down trees.
Yes, trees do die. They also make lumber for homes. We can use trees for lumber AND as a carbon sink but we need the treehuggers to realize that people are a part of the natural world, rather than creatures that must somehow live outside of it. If we cannot use trees to make homes then where are we to live? What are we to use to build our homes instead?
No one cuts down virgin timber in the US (it still occurs however in Brazil and other parts of the world). So, it's not an issue in America. Our trees come from (wait for it...), tree farms! Yes, our lumber is a renewable resource.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If those trees are imported from old growth forests cut down in other countries, yeah. Funny how you left that part out.
Greenies were protesting sustainable forestry from the US, and using it as a smear campaign back in the 1980's. That's when we did nothing but clear previously harvested forests and plant new trees. Now we've got millions of acres of trees that haven't been harvested, but suffer from a monoculture because of it. Why do you think the pine beetles spread so fast and so quickly? It was because those trees were bred specifically to grow fast, and even if the trees were bad during harvest, they could be used
Your Randian rambling is noted. No, cutting down a forest that's gradually regrown since being clearcut in 1900 is not "sustainable forestry". That's you slapping a smiley face on your greed and pretending its an act of enlightenment.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We'd be much better off focusing on plans to keep fossil fuel reserves in the ground.
Here's what looks to be a viable plan to keep those fossil fuels in the ground.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Instead of digging up hydrocarbons for fuel we can synthesize them from any electrical source. The video proposes using nuclear power because the presenter is talking about research by the US Navy to use the nuclear reactors on aircraft carriers, and potentially other surface ships, to synthesize the fuel they need for the aircraft and small support watercraft that it carries.
Fund this research,
I think you were mistaking "Don't cut down ALL the trees" for "Don't cut down ANY trees." From your choice of wording, I think it's easy to see why.
If you cant figure our the effect of this molecule on the atmosphere Iâ(TM)m not sure you should be questioning anyoneâ(TM)s intelligence.
Yes, I'm sure it's just one molecule that is important in complex dynamic systems that are primarily driven by heat from our nearby star. We couldn't possibly have an ice age at the Ordovician period when the CO2 levels would be 8X our current levels(/s).
Now go pray to your new god and leave us thinking people to ponder these things you already know all about. When did damn science turn to a mindless religion for fuck's sake?
I'm willing to go along with believing that there is a threat that CO2 emissions from dug up coal, gas, and oil can cause significant and potentially detrimental changes to the climate so long as it means building more nuclear power plants to reduce this reliance on coal, gas, and oil. If there is any opposition to nuclear power as part of the solution then I question the threat that global warming poses. This is telling me that nuclear power use is somehow a greater threat to humanity than global warming.
Here's a few statistics. There are 90+ operational nuclear power reactors in the USA providing 20% of our electricity. There are 400+ operational nuclear power reactors in the world providing 10% of the world's electricity. This has resulted in immeasurable reductions in CO2 emissions, air pollution, and loss of human lives from lung disease and mining accidents. You want me to believe that because of a handful of high profile nuclear power accidents we need to end the use of nuclear power and no longer reap the rewards that nuclear power has brought. To those that say we can't have nuclear power I have two things to say.
First, if the threat of global warming is so great then nuclear power would still be worthwhile in lives saved even if all of them were built like a Chernobyl ticking time bomb. We don't build reactors like that any more, and we haven't for decades. If these old nuclear power plants concern you so much then we need new nuclear power plants to replace them. If we don't build new nuclear to replace old nuclear then the lights go out or it's more CO2. We can build windmills and solar collectors too, and I fully expect we will. This is a problem in which all options need to be considered. By ruling out nuclear power, an energy source with lower CO2 output than any other energy source we use today, you are condemning us to fail in our efforts to reduce our CO2 output.
The second thing I'd like to say is this, FUCK YOU.
Oh, and a few points of reference...
http://cmo-ripu.blogspot.com/2... [blogspot.com]
http://cmo-ripu.blogspot.com/2... [blogspot.com]
http://www.roadmaptonowhere.co... [roadmaptonowhere.com]
Blindseer, what is your connection to the nuclear power industry?
Whenever there is a story about the environment or power generation you are here shilling for nuclear. It's always the same points, the same links you have pre-prepared.
I find it hard to believe that anyone would be a fan of what amounts to a for-profit industrial process. I don't think people collect autographs of nuclear plant designers or build scale models of them for their mantelpieces.
So what is your deal, why are you doing this? Money?
"I'm willing to go along with believing that there is a threat that CO2 emissions from dug up coal, gas, and oil can cause significant and potentially detrimental changes to the climate so long as it means building more nuclear power plants to reduce this reliance on coal, gas, and oil. "
Reality does not notice.
Nuclear is a great, clean source of power, but if your plan waiting on the completion of the gaggle of plants it would take to offset coal alone, then you are setting us up to burn a LOT of coal in the meantime. I researched it recently, on average, all over the world (not just in US regulatory environments) it takes about a decade to build a plant. And that is assuming the low number being built today. There are only so many companies that know how to build these things competently. You can't just spin
Re: (Score:2)
Citation needed.
The citations are in the blog.
Blogs are often biased opinion not fact.
If you don't like the facts then present a link to some facts of your own.
Cut the opposition and the costs drop dramatically.
Obviously though we are yet to discuss the environmental impact of the brooms used in this plan.
As usual we just brush those issues under the rug!
Neither are people discussing the environmental impact of wind and solar power.
http://cmo-ripu.blogspot.com/2... [blogspot.com]
People look at a windmill and likely don't think much of what keeps it standing. Sure, they see the thin steel tower but what they don't see is the buried concrete block that the tower is anchored to. Solar power also takes a lot of materials for the energy returned. Those thin plates of silicon and glass must also be anchored to something, and that means steel posts coming from concrete anchor
Paying a climate plan tax.
Extra spending on state and city services.
Time to find a state that welcomes you and lets you enjoy the pursuit of Happiness.
Better states without oppressive energy taxes.
"Time to find a state that welcomes you and lets you enjoy the pursuit of Happiness."
Just out of curiosity at just how big the train wreck inside your head actually is, what state do you think won't do anything with which you don't agree?
Good. This is how the United STATES of America is (Score:5, Insightful)
Good. This is how the United STATES of America is supposed to work. Each state can pass their own laws and set their own agenda. You want Green New Deal? Pass it in New York or California. Of course they will be paying much more for energy and taxes, but people are free to move to a different state if they don't agree with that agenda. You want government health care? Pass it in New York or California. Once again, they will be paying more in taxes, but that is a choice each person gets to make. Instead of trying to pass massive bills at the federal level and force it on all Americans, these "experiments" should be done at the state level. If they actually work well, then more states will start to incorporate them. Think of it like running a prototype with a focus group before trying to implement it for the whole user base.
The problem is that Califoriaturds try it in their state, fail, move to a new state, and vote in new leaders that try the same policy. It's a cancer happening in Colorado and increasingly Texas.
They did try Obamacare in one state first. Obamacare was an expansion of a Massachusetts healthcare law, where it had been tried it for several years prior to the Obamacare push.
And it was an abysmal failure there. Healthcare costs skyrocketed, jobs left the state, people left the state, access to doctors went down, and treatment at emergency rooms went up.
So the solution? Pass it across the entire country, of course, to solve the problem with jobs and people leaving and ensuring that EVERYONE has to bear t
Strangely, facts seem to disagree with you. The population is bigger now than it ever was. Average earnings are higher. I couldn't find a nice chart of the number of physicians over time, but since the population is going up, it's not hard to infer the number of physicians is likely to do the same.
Protip: Because you heard it on fox news doesn't make it real.
Heck that's a great idea! Why not take it all the way- every county, every city make their own laws. Oh come on, we can do better; every community. The Baptists in San Antonio, the Italians in Chicago, the Somalis in San Diego can all make their own laws! Speed limits fit for the community's safety concerns. Recycling requirements according to local agreement. What a fine idea. In NYC, each building can make its own laws: no pissing in the alley between 8am and 8pm; and they can hire their own police to enf
You can't eradicate diseases with a voluntary state-by-state program, and you can't deal with catastrophic threats like climate change by waiting for everyone's "rational self interest" to come to the conclusion that letting the planet burn isn't the best idea. Especially when so many people make so much money while watching said burning.
Libertarianism isn't so much an ideology as it is a cult. One as rational as flat-earthers.
You can in fact make reducing CO2 output a state by state issue where the individual self interest drives it. This can be done by making reducing CO2 output profitable.
Taxing CO2 output will not work in driving people to reduce their CO2 output because in any kind of democracy it can be voted out as quickly as it was voted in. To make this "stick" there must be a natural and inherent means to reduce CO2 output that does not also raise costs.
What we have right now are three energy sources that are already
Don't forget that any tax usually comes with "offsets" that a polluter can buy. Why upgrade a facility to reduce pollution when you can buy offsets/credits to meet any regulation?
In the era of the automobile, leftists vote for ruinous regulations and taxes and government services, creating a monster. Then, they get upset at the tax rates or get frustrated that the good jobs have moved elsewhere, and they move to one of the states they have not yet ruined. Once comfy in their new state, they look around and notice that it does not have the policies and state programs their old state had, so they vote for the politicians who will raise taxes and regulations and grow government and dri
New York's debt [usdebtclock.org]is closing in on $400B and its middle class can't get out fast enough [nypost.com], but are they focusing on these issues? No.
They would rather virtue signal.
"the state would enact measures to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, like mass tree-planting and the restoration of wetlands."
Can't complain about that.
What about when they send you the bill?
What about when they send you the bill?
They won't, it's not my state. Restoring wildlife and I literally don't have to pay for it? Double bonus!
New York to Maintain Leadership in Population Decline [bizjournals.com]
...that is shutting down the Indian Point nuclear plant, right? And attempting to get a a natural gas plant built in NJ to make up some of the difference?
Yeah. Big carbon plans, but when it comes to action they bow to the anti-nuke people. I think it's clear where their priorities actually lie.
New York State lawmakers agree to pass a sweeping tax plan that will not affect anything remotely related to the global climate.
NYS has 0.06% the CO2 emissions of China.
NYS has 0.06% the CO2 emissions of China
Translation: nobody should do anything until China fixes their problem first.
Per person Americans are twice as bad as Chinese.
New York is lets say 20 million people. 20 million Chinese make 1/2 the CO2 as the New Yorkers do.
So each group of 20 million Chinese will say, "Why should we do anything, New Yorkers are twice as bad as us."
[Citation needed]
The world is full of self-satisfied hypocrites, who come in all kinds of shapes, colors, genders, and political affiliations.
With climate change and environmental issues, I think that a lot of problem is that the whole damn thing is so abstract that most people have a hard time getting their heads around what is an
Net-zero economy? (Score:1)
New York lawmakers have agreed to pass a sweeping climate plan that could help the state achieve a net-zero economy
...
A net-zero economy? Yeah, that sounds like what they'll have once they've paid for this scheme.
Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of idiots.
Green? No Deal (Score:1)
In typical NY political fashion, the cities get money and the parts of the state that are dying, central and upstate NY get ignored, but have to pay for it.
Electricity is already extremely expensive in most of NY which has always been odd since there are lots of sources that should be cheap to run but NY has always had a lot of corrupt politics so money someone is likely getting a klickback t
Unless it includes opening Shoreham.
Anyone got a list of all the idiotic bullshit that governments in the 1980's were promising they'd do by 2020 that never fucking happened?
I'm more interested in a list of climate catastrophes that were predicted to plague us by 2020 that never happened.
If these people want to be taken seriously on the threat of global warming then they need a plan that doesn't destroy the economy, actually will be effective in reducing CO2 output, and can be done without some new technology.
We should be able to build new nuclear power plants, that's a technology available today that is a near one-to-one replacement for coal power. We should be able to do proper forest management to harvest lumber, prevent wildfires, and generally perform proper wildlife conservation. This means being able to cut down trees, start controlled burns of areas, and other related actions such as issue licenses for hunts.
It would also help if these people stopped with the scaremongering on how every little thing we do is destroying the environment. I look around and I see clean air, clean water, and generally happy and healthy people. Calm down a bit, we aren't going to destroy the planet by 2040 or whatever future year they are predicting now. At least not if we make some logical choices instead of panic and try to do the impossible and fail at it.
If you want to be taken seriously, you've got to stop claiming that accounting for carbon will destroy the economy. Climate change is what's actually going to do that.