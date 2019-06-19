Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


New York State Lawmakers Agree To Pass a Sweeping Climate Plan

Posted by BeauHD from the ambitious-goals dept.
New York lawmakers have agreed to pass a sweeping climate plan that could help the state achieve a net-zero economy in which all energy is drawn from carbon-free sources by 2050. "The bill would require New York to get 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and by 2050, the state would have to cut emissions by at least 85 percent below 1990 levels," reports New York Magazine. "To offset the remainder, the state would enact measures to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, like mass tree-planting and the restoration of wetlands." From the report: The bill, if passed, would be one of the world's most ambitious climate plans, made more impressive by the size of New York's economy. If the state were its own country, its economy would be the 11th largest in the world, falling between those of Canada and South Korea. "This unquestionably puts New York in a global leadership position," Jesse Jenkins, an energy expert and postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, told the New York Times.

Of course, energy costs will go up in pursuit of the goal. New York gets around 60 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources -- primarily an energy mix of hydroelectric and nuclear power. To make up the difference, the state will invest in large-scale offshore wind farms and rooftop solar projects. More challenging than the electric grid is the heat for homes and commercial buildings, which generally burn natural gas or oil, and take up around a quarter of the state's emissions. In New York City, for example, an April law requiring skyscrapers to retrofit to meet new energy standards is expected to cost building owners over $4 billion. The bill also marks the first major piece of legislation to include aspects of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, routing hundreds of millions of dollars into polluted or environmentally vulnerable areas of the state in an attempt at both economic and environmental revival.

  • It didn't seem so last time I was there.

    • There is no war problem either and yet it still contribute to the military

      • There is no war problem either and yet it still contribute to the military

        "If you seek peace then prepare for war."

        It seems the world became more peaceful after we got a crazy warmonger for POTUS.

    • Makes one wonder how well invasive English Ivy grows on skyscrapers.

      On the plus side, you'd not only suck up the carbon, you'd make oxygen.

  • I wonder if there is any way to short NYC real estate?

    If they pass this they can enjoy similar energy deprivation that California gets to experience, massive costs increases of everything... an ambitious plan to drive everyone out of state.

    Areas of New York State outside NYC are really pretty, they could just turn the rest of the state into a national park I guess since it will not be suitable for human living.

    • Re:Welcome to the howling wasteland (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Krishnoid ( 984597 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @08:20PM (#58791112) Journal

      Considering how everyone's moving away from petrochemical fuel, wouldn't you want to short the US petrodollar instead?

      • Considering how everyone's moving away from petrochemical fuel, wouldn't you want to short the US petrodollar instead?

        Why, when the value of the U.S. dollar is greatly increased by undercutting the rest of the world for the remaining petrochemical market... sure it's shrinking, over like 100 years or so. Meanwhile the U.S. will develop the best nuclear and solar technology, and still be ahead.

        Sure wouldn't want to short USD these days! No way a Democrat is beating Trump in 2020 for example, not with the lo

      • Eh? Global coal consumption has been increasing since 2016 and the projection for the next five years is more of the same. Oil consumption has been increasing for a long time. so has nat gas.

        the reason is that fossil fuel use is lifting people out of poverty, it's the accessible solution.

        • > Global coal consumption has been increasing since 2016...

          This says that 2017's 0.3% increase was the first in three years: https://yearbook.enerdata.net/... [enerdata.net] .

      • Nobody is moving away from petroleum fuels until someone comes up with an alternative source for those hydrocarbons. The US Navy has been working on that for many years now.
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

        I say we give these people some money for research and development. If it works as well as they claim then it's a source of fuel for the aircraft on aircraft carriers. Maybe not all of their fuel in an all out battle but enough fuel that they can perform the needed patrols and training without needing

        • What's not to love about this technology?

          Its poor efficiency.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Hydrocarbons can be eliminated for many of their current uses. The most obvious being electric vehicles. Most European countries have already announced dates for banning fossil cars, and demand for EVs outstrips supply.

      • Oil is fungible. But hey, at least the falling petrodollar would also royally fuck the Middle East, Russia, Iran, and China. So....sure, fuck it. Hello nuclear energy :)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by louzer ( 1006689 )
      Write credit call spreads on REITs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      People have been predicting this kind of thing for decades. I remember a post from some time in the mid 2000s predicting that by 2020 electricity would be intermittent and a luxury most could not afford.

      In fact what tends to happen is life gets better for the residents.

  • Plant trees? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 )

    I wonder if anyone has told them that trees die? And when they do, they return all the CO2 they've used over their lifetime to the atmosphere as the wood rots.

    Other than that quibble, the plan is admirable in its simplicity - do something popular with a specific voting block in an election year, and make sure that the effects of what they're doing won't show up (for good or for ill) until many years in the future, long after current legislators are in their graves....

    • Not if all the younger trees started by their seeds in the same area consume the CO2 first.

      • Not if all the younger trees started by their seeds in the same area consume the CO2 first.

        A given piece of real estate can support a certain amount of plant life. So the land that supports one full-grown tree now will continue to support about that mass of baby trees.

        So, you're either talking increasing the amount of forest (to the detriment of your agricultural sector), or reaching steady state (which, for the most part, you're already at).

        The only way you're going to change that is to plant trees, the

        • Re:Plant trees? (Score:5, Informative)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @09:40PM (#58791470)

          So, you're either talking increasing the amount of forest (to the detriment of your agricultural sector)

          Many areas are too hilly or rocky for agriculture, but can still be used to grow trees.

          Also, you don't need to cut down and replant. Coppicing [wikipedia.org] is more efficient for carbon capture.

          The only way you're going to change that is to plant trees, then chop them down and bury them in landfills

          Landfills are not the only, nor best, way to bury carbon. Producing biochar [wikipedia.org] as a soil amendment to increase agricultural yields, is a much better option.

    • Bring a shovel to a forest sometime and step on it.

      • Bring a shovel to a forest sometime and step on it.

        He should bring a rake, and step on that instead.

    • I wonder if anyone has told them that trees die? And when they do, they return all the CO2 they've used over their lifetime to the atmosphere as the wood rots.

      In short, no. A percentage of the carbon is retained in the soil, even when trees are burned.

    • Re:Plant trees? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by blindseer ( 891256 ) <blindseer@eaLIONrthlink.net minus cat> on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @09:46PM (#58791506)

      I can recall a number of people that took global warming seriously and proposed using trees as carbon sinks, by growing trees for lumber. The use of the wood to build houses meant the carbon would be sequestered in the walls of people's homes. Those suggesting this were berated by the "greens" for daring to suggest we cut down trees.

      Yes, trees do die. They also make lumber for homes. We can use trees for lumber AND as a carbon sink but we need the treehuggers to realize that people are a part of the natural world, rather than creatures that must somehow live outside of it. If we cannot use trees to make homes then where are we to live? What are we to use to build our homes instead?

      • No one cuts down virgin timber in the US (it still occurs however in Brazil and other parts of the world). So, it's not an issue in America. Our trees come from (wait for it...), tree farms! Yes, our lumber is a renewable resource.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Uberbah ( 647458 )

        Those suggesting this were berated by the "greens" for daring to suggest we cut down trees.

        If those trees are imported from old growth forests cut down in other countries, yeah. Funny how you left that part out.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 )

          If those trees are imported from old growth forests cut down in other countries, yeah. Funny how you left that part out.

          Greenies were protesting sustainable forestry from the US, and using it as a smear campaign back in the 1980's. That's when we did nothing but clear previously harvested forests and plant new trees. Now we've got millions of acres of trees that haven't been harvested, but suffer from a monoculture because of it. Why do you think the pine beetles spread so fast and so quickly? It was because those trees were bred specifically to grow fast, and even if the trees were bad during harvest, they could be used

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Uberbah ( 647458 )

            Your Randian rambling is noted. No, cutting down a forest that's gradually regrown since being clearcut in 1900 is not "sustainable forestry". That's you slapping a smiley face on your greed and pretending its an act of enlightenment.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Mashiki ( 184564 )

              There is more raw forest coverage today then there was in the 1800's in Canada, the same is true in the US. Know why? Because the natives used slash and burn quite often to make new pasture land. Your fundamental ignorance doesn't get you off the hook for being an idiot and swallowing propaganda.

      • It's pretty much all a steady state system, with marginal effects on CO2.

        We'd be much better off focusing on plans to keep fossil fuel reserves in the ground.

        • Here's what looks to be a viable plan to keep those fossil fuels in the ground.
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

          Instead of digging up hydrocarbons for fuel we can synthesize them from any electrical source. The video proposes using nuclear power because the presenter is talking about research by the US Navy to use the nuclear reactors on aircraft carriers, and potentially other surface ships, to synthesize the fuel they need for the aircraft and small support watercraft that it carries.

          Fund this research,

      • I think you were mistaking "Don't cut down ALL the trees" for "Don't cut down ANY trees." From your choice of wording, I think it's easy to see why.

    • Itâ(TM)s stupid to look at it on the level on one tree. Turning a scrubland into a forest absorbs a lot of CO2, and well-planned and husbanded forests can last geological eras.

  • Obviously though we are yet to discuss the environmental impact of the brooms used in this plan.

    As usual we just brush those issues under the rug!

    • Neither are people discussing the environmental impact of wind and solar power.
      http://cmo-ripu.blogspot.com/2... [blogspot.com]

      People look at a windmill and likely don't think much of what keeps it standing. Sure, they see the thin steel tower but what they don't see is the buried concrete block that the tower is anchored to. Solar power also takes a lot of materials for the energy returned. Those thin plates of silicon and glass must also be anchored to something, and that means steel posts coming from concrete anchor

  • Energy prices.
    Paying a climate plan tax.
    Extra spending on state and city services.

    Time to find a state that welcomes you and lets you enjoy the pursuit of Happiness.
    Better states without oppressive energy taxes.

    • "Time to find a state that welcomes you and lets you enjoy the pursuit of Happiness."

      Just out of curiosity at just how big the train wreck inside your head actually is, what state do you think won't do anything with which you don't agree?

  • Good. This is how the United STATES of America is (Score:5, Insightful)

    by srichard25 ( 221590 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @09:23PM (#58791394)

    Good. This is how the United STATES of America is supposed to work. Each state can pass their own laws and set their own agenda. You want Green New Deal? Pass it in New York or California. Of course they will be paying much more for energy and taxes, but people are free to move to a different state if they don't agree with that agenda. You want government health care? Pass it in New York or California. Once again, they will be paying more in taxes, but that is a choice each person gets to make. Instead of trying to pass massive bills at the federal level and force it on all Americans, these "experiments" should be done at the state level. If they actually work well, then more states will start to incorporate them. Think of it like running a prototype with a focus group before trying to implement it for the whole user base.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The problem is that Califoriaturds try it in their state, fail, move to a new state, and vote in new leaders that try the same policy. It's a cancer happening in Colorado and increasingly Texas.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They did try Obamacare in one state first. Obamacare was an expansion of a Massachusetts healthcare law, where it had been tried it for several years prior to the Obamacare push.

      And it was an abysmal failure there. Healthcare costs skyrocketed, jobs left the state, people left the state, access to doctors went down, and treatment at emergency rooms went up.

      So the solution? Pass it across the entire country, of course, to solve the problem with jobs and people leaving and ensuring that EVERYONE has to bear t

      • Strangely, facts seem to disagree with you. The population is bigger now than it ever was. Average earnings are higher. I couldn't find a nice chart of the number of physicians over time, but since the population is going up, it's not hard to infer the number of physicians is likely to do the same.

        Protip: Because you heard it on fox news doesn't make it real.

    • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

      by swell ( 195815 )

      Heck that's a great idea! Why not take it all the way- every county, every city make their own laws. Oh come on, we can do better; every community. The Baptists in San Antonio, the Italians in Chicago, the Somalis in San Diego can all make their own laws! Speed limits fit for the community's safety concerns. Recycling requirements according to local agreement. What a fine idea. In NYC, each building can make its own laws: no pissing in the alley between 8am and 8pm; and they can hire their own police to enf

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        Do you not understand how federalism works?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by louzer ( 1006689 )
      But comrade, don't you know socialism only works if people have no choice but to accept it? We need the entire universe to be socialist. Or else rich people will opt out, and then it will not work.

    • so you'd rather still have Polio and Smallpox? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Uberbah ( 647458 ) on Thursday June 20, 2019 @12:24AM (#58791958)

      You can't eradicate diseases with a voluntary state-by-state program, and you can't deal with catastrophic threats like climate change by waiting for everyone's "rational self interest" to come to the conclusion that letting the planet burn isn't the best idea. Especially when so many people make so much money while watching said burning.

      Libertarianism isn't so much an ideology as it is a cult. One as rational as flat-earthers.

      • You can in fact make reducing CO2 output a state by state issue where the individual self interest drives it. This can be done by making reducing CO2 output profitable.

        Taxing CO2 output will not work in driving people to reduce their CO2 output because in any kind of democracy it can be voted out as quickly as it was voted in. To make this "stick" there must be a natural and inherent means to reduce CO2 output that does not also raise costs.

        What we have right now are three energy sources that are already

        • Don't forget that any tax usually comes with "offsets" that a polluter can buy. Why upgrade a facility to reduce pollution when you can buy offsets/credits to meet any regulation?

          This happens now. The local water treatment facility near me should be upgraded but the company finds it cheaper to buy clean water credits and suddenly they are "non-polluting". It's a bad joke.

    • In the era of the automobile, leftists vote for ruinous regulations and taxes and government services, creating a monster. Then, they get upset at the tax rates or get frustrated that the good jobs have moved elsewhere, and they move to one of the states they have not yet ruined. Once comfy in their new state, they look around and notice that it does not have the policies and state programs their old state had, so they vote for the politicians who will raise taxes and regulations and grow government and dri

  • Great Priorities NY (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    New York's debt [usdebtclock.org]is closing in on $400B and its middle class can't get out fast enough [nypost.com], but are they focusing on these issues? No.

    They would rather virtue signal.

  • "the state would enact measures to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, like mass tree-planting and the restoration of wetlands."

    Can't complain about that.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What about when they send you the bill?

      • What about when they send you the bill?

        They won't, it's not my state. Restoring wildlife and I literally don't have to pay for it? Double bonus!

  • So this is the same New York (Score:3)

    by russotto ( 537200 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @11:07PM (#58791774) Journal

    ...that is shutting down the Indian Point nuclear plant, right? And attempting to get a a natural gas plant built in NJ to make up some of the difference?

    Yeah. Big carbon plans, but when it comes to action they bow to the anti-nuke people. I think it's clear where their priorities actually lie.

  • Translation (Score:3)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <(moc.stiucricve) (ta) (ive)> on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @11:45PM (#58791880) Homepage

    New York State lawmakers agree to pass a sweeping tax plan that will not affect anything remotely related to the global climate.

    NYS has 0.06% the CO2 emissions of China.

    • NYS has 0.06% the CO2 emissions of China

      Translation: nobody should do anything until China fixes their problem first.

    • Per person Americans are twice as bad as Chinese.
      New York is lets say 20 million people. 20 million Chinese make 1/2 the CO2 as the New Yorkers do.

      So each group of 20 million Chinese will say, "Why should we do anything, New Yorkers are twice as bad as us."

  • To point out the hypocrity of "climate change" proponents, but cognitive dissonance isn’t easy to leave with, and labelling those who point it out as "trolls" allows us to dismiss the critiquewithout needing to give it any thought. It's a hard thing to resist, and since we're given the tools to moderate things according to our own biases, why the hell not use them? We all live in our own self-created states of delusion, and we are not kind to anyone who threatens the persona we've created for oursel

    • Self-described "progressives" take more flights and fly more miles per year than do self-described conservatives. Progressive have significantly higher carbon footprints.

      [Citation needed]

      The world is full of self-satisfied hypocrites, who come in all kinds of shapes, colors, genders, and political affiliations.

      With climate change and environmental issues, I think that a lot of problem is that the whole damn thing is so abstract that most people have a hard time getting their heads around what is an

  • OAC's "Green New Deal" is copied word for word from the UN. It's another plan to impoverish the US and put the US under UN control.

  • New York lawmakers have agreed to pass a sweeping climate plan that could help the state achieve a net-zero economy ...

    A net-zero economy? Yeah, that sounds like what they'll have once they've paid for this scheme.

  • Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of idiots.

  • Read it for what it is, it is just an excuse to take state tax money and pour it over mainly Democrat voting blocs.
    In typical NY political fashion, the cities get money and the parts of the state that are dying, central and upstate NY get ignored, but have to pay for it.
    Electricity is already extremely expensive in most of NY which has always been odd since there are lots of sources that should be cheap to run but NY has always had a lot of corrupt politics so money someone is likely getting a klickback t

  • Unless it includes opening Shoreham.

