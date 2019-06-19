Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Twitter Will Remove Precise Location Tagging In Tweets, Citing Lack of Use (techcrunch.com) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the features-nobody-uses dept.
Twitter announced today that it is removing the option to tag precise locations in tweets because most people don't use this feature. It will however continue to be available for photos via Twitter's updated camera. TechCrunch reports: Twitter users can opt out of location-sharing features in its "privacy and safety" menu. If you don't want to share your precise location details, you should continue keeping the feature turned off as it is still available in Twitter's camera. After the precise location-sharing feature for tweets is removed, users who want to share where they are can do so through services like Foursquare.

  • Correction : (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The USERLAND feature is removed. Your USERLAND VIEW of posts will not contain the exact location data. #That is all, peasants! Thank us!

  • Does this mean, we no longer can see that the Don tweets from the crapper?

