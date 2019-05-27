Grindr Let Chinese Engineers See Data From Millions of Americans (reuters.com) 146
JustAnotherOldGuy shared this story from Reuters: Early last year, Grindr LLC's Chinese owner gave some Beijing-based engineers access to personal information of millions of Americans such as private messages and HIV status, according to eight former employees, prompting U.S. officials to ask it to sell the dating app for the gay community.
Engadget explains what the concerns were about Grindr's owner, Beijing Kunlun: Reuters sources have claimed that Beijing Kunlun triggered alarms after it gave engineers in Beijing access to Grindr's database for several months. While there wasn't evidence that the company misused the data, the tipsters believe the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) was worried that the Chinese government could comb the database to find info on US intelligence and military personnel.
Engadget says the confrontation "reflects the U.S. government's increasingly strict approach to Chinese companies -- it doesn't want even the slightest risk of China's having access to private information."
Engadget explains what the concerns were about Grindr's owner, Beijing Kunlun: Reuters sources have claimed that Beijing Kunlun triggered alarms after it gave engineers in Beijing access to Grindr's database for several months. While there wasn't evidence that the company misused the data, the tipsters believe the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) was worried that the Chinese government could comb the database to find info on US intelligence and military personnel.
Engadget says the confrontation "reflects the U.S. government's increasingly strict approach to Chinese companies -- it doesn't want even the slightest risk of China's having access to private information."
Like Facebook and Amazon (Score:1, Informative)
Social media. Woot!
Re: (Score:1)
Engadget says the confrontation "reflects the U.S. government's increasingly strict approach to Chinese companies -- it doesn't want even the slightest risk of China's having access to private information."
Well, this is new... Normally the gov't has been actively complicit in the gathering and storing of people's private information. There is even an entire data center in Utah devoted to that stuff.
Hopefully this new trend continues!
Re: (Score:1)
It's just that the farmer is tired of his neighbor (also a farmer) continually counting his livestock.
What is the goal? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The huge trade deficit we were running before is clearly unsustainable in the long run,
One side gives away all their resources and labor in exchange for little pieces of paper?
Re:What is the goal? (Score:4, Interesting)
Sure, and then they trade it back for real estate and other non-renewable resources.
As the Chinese chairman said about a decade ago: Why would we want to crash the US economy? We own most of it.
Re: (Score:2)
The huge trade deficit we were running before is clearly unsustainable in the long run,
One side gives away all their resources and labor in exchange for little pieces of paper?
Just make the little pieces of paper physically a bit larger for their effort with a smile. Smiles make everything better. [cdninstagram.com]
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Also fix some of the bullshit subsidies the Chinese govt. hands out for shipping stuff. Paying $0 to ship a $1.00 pen is why China became the capital of cheap-shit manufacturing.
Re:What is the goal? (Score:5, Informative)
That is actually not a subsidy the Chinese government pays (or paid), but all the postal services in the developed world pay (or paid).
The fees that developing countries' postal services have to pay for parcels sent to developed countries are agreed-upon in the so called "Universal Postal Union" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. It's a UN committee.
Back when that fee was negotiated, the mail-flow from China was way smaller in volume.
Increased fees for Western-bound mail from China were agreed-upon in 2016, IIRC to be active at the beginning of this year.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing is stopping other countries from doing the same.
It would just be a country making itself more competitive.
Re: (Score:3)
China is not paying for free shipping, the US is paying for small packages shipped from China to the USA:
https://www.politico.eu/articl... [politico.eu]
The same goes for small parcels sent from China to e.g. EU countries.
Re: (Score:2)
That is actually not a subsidy the Chinese government pays (or paid), but all the postal services in the developed world pay (or paid).
No, and also no. That is not what is being discussed. The premise is that the Chinese government is underwriting the transport of packages to the USA so that Chinese companies can more easily undercut locals in sales. Parts are being sent out at prices that make it clear that the sender is not paying anything like the actual cost of shipping. I should not be able to buy anything shipped from China in a bubble pack for seventy-nine cents, much less a bit of electronics with a parts cost closely approaching t
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I know for a fact that the Swiss Post made a loss on every single package from China until 2017. It was classified as a "developing country" until then.
Prices will rise every year until 2021. China could subsidize their side of the deal - but they're not likely to subsidize the overseas-portion of the fee, IMO.
I don't really care either way because I don't order from aliexpress directly just to save a few bucks (if it all) and I have no time or stomach to return the stuff.
Thank god we still have a lot
Re: (Score:2)
I don't really care either way because I don't order from aliexpress directly just to save a few bucks (if it all) and I have no time or stomach to return the stuff.
I have found aliexpress to be something of a waste of time, but I have ordered items from China via eBay on dozens if not hundreds of occasions. Small components like [boost-]buck converters, arduinos, etc. are delivered much faster than you might imagine, and for mere pence.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Trump probably wants China to respect IP law, stop requiring technology transfers to do business in China, stop imposing import tariffs on our goods, and stop manipulating currency rates so that we can get a more balanced trade ratio going. The huge trade deficit we were running before is clearly unsustainable in the long run, and stealing our IP doesn't do our businesses any good either.
Currency manipulation with regards to trade deficits is quite hilarious. All of the IP stuff is just sideshow nonsense.
Who bailed out the US Gov't during the recent recessions (incl the "Great Recession")? China. Why? Because China has been acquiring US gov't bonds for many years. Why does the currency manipulation remark not make sense? Because the US is trying to reduce their China-bought bonds (read: depreciate in value) while the US manipulates its own currency to make newly printed monies appear
Re: (Score:1)
That isn't how bonds work.
There is surplus demand for US bonds. They cost the government the same amount of money regardless of who buys them. The more demand there is, the less profit the purchases will make. China buys up a lot of US Treasury Bonds, that lowers their trading value but doesn't change anything.
And holding bonds doesn't give you any leverage. It isn't a favor.
You're so bloated by your bias that you think that China, an almost-developed country, would bring into question the concept of a "g
Re: (Score:1)
And yet, you're arguing that it is being weakened so badly as to devalue bonds.
There's a difference between the desired outcomes of policy and historical results of past decisions. It is undeniably in the US' interest that the previously issued bonds decrease in inflation-adjusted value... it would translate to "owing" less than they were worth.
If China wants the opportunity to prove they can "handle" sanctions, all they have to do is continue their current path of refusing legal parity on trade. They will eventually get there, and then you'll find out if they're actually big enough to sustain their middle class without the trade imbalance.
Legal parity on trade?! The trade numbers are reflections of estimated historical (read: reported to US gov't's satisfaction) commercial trades between private parties of the various countries involved... it's not something the US gov't dicta
'i.p.' law is literally legalizing robbery! (Score:1, Interesting)
PROTIP: If all you give me, is the mere worthless copy of the result (information) of the work of you^Wsomebody else, then all I'm ever gonna give you, is also just a mere worthless ("Specimen"-stamped) copy of the result (money) of the hard work of me^Wsomebody else!
Because I only pay real money that I had to work for, if you work for it too!
Not for some Mickey Mouse design work that was already paid off nearly a century ago and deserves zero additional pay for the charcter alone after that!
Not for your en
Re: (Score:3)
I know that Trump has his trade war going on with China, but what is the goal? What is he trying to get from China exactly? I haven't seen that stated anywhere.
this should give you a clue - in the form of statistical empirical evidence that is increasing in frequency - that he is not acting in the National Sovereign interests of the United States and its citizens.
if you voted such a person into power, you get to live with the consequences. you know what to do.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A political win for Trump's base. Wha? You thought there was some grand policy?
Re: (Score:2)
What if it turns out that most of his political opponents on the left never supported laissez-faire trade in the first place?
Will that somewhat complicate the ability to turn it into a political victory?
Especially when he's constantly threatening to run off on vacation with Xi and sign a deal that undoes that whole policy. That means American business can't really make investments to benefit from the trade war. We're approaching an election, and Dems are already running on this point.
Re:What is the goal? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
Equalize the tariffs in China (China has about 2.5 times the average tariff on US goods as the US does on Chinese goods), and stop forcing technology transfers of companies that build products in China.
All other things being equal, this would make sense. But China doesn't buy nearly as much from the US as they export, and the US has whole segments of manufacturing which have been completely replaced by overseas imports. The trade war is really just a bluff, and China knows damn well they can call us on it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
WE buy more from them than the other way around, which means cuts in sales affects them more than us.
Many of the goods we import from China are simply no longer manufactured here. It's like when my lone source of broadband access decides to jack up the prices - my choices are to open my wallet wider, or go without broadband.
As an example, this window air conditioner [archive.org] was $112 back in 2016 - it has since increased in cost by 21.4%. (and similar models, all made-in-China, are going for even more at other retailers) You'd think Walmart would be sitting on piles of unsold air conditioners with that kind of a
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
The goal is to combat/disrupt/discourage Chinese dumping of consumer and industrial goods (and this is the new one) services onto the American market
The intentions may be noble, but in actual practice China keeps up business as usual and American consumers foot the bill for the tariffs.
Re: (Score:1)
I know that Trump has his trade war going on with China, but what is the goal?
The goal is pandering to his support base, who don't realize it's going to hit them in the pocketbook when they go shopping at Walmart.
Also, you know all those tax breaks Trump gave to wealthy businesses? We've got to pay for that somehow. Guess who bears the biggest burden of "consumption taxes" (which is what tariffs ultimately are)? The poor and middle classes.
My apologies to those on the right end of the political spectrum who can't tell the difference between an excuse and a reason. China being a h
Re:Uh oh! (Score:5, Insightful)
The Chinese government most likely doesn't care about you.
But if you're a closeted Senator, or a closeted intelligence officer, or closeted FBI agent, then that means it potentially has leverage against you.
Re: (Score:2)
Only if you signed up for your Grindr account with your real name.
How many people do that?
Re: Uh oh! (Score:2, Informative)
The same people who use the combination 12345 in their locks.
You really only need an ip and a time stamp to start correlating data. The ad agencies are quite good at it.
Just buy some location info from the mobile companies and you have all you need. 10 to 1 the cell phone companies are whoring out your phone number and identity.
What's the problem wirh being gay anyway? (Score:1)
Somebody is gay and likes sex.
... So what?
It is assumed that any sane healthy human (so not religious schizos) likes sex and wants to hook up and fuck. That's about as special as going to dinner with somebody, or to a party.
And being gay seriously isn't something special anymore. It's something your grandpa casually is accepted as among peers, nowadays.
In fact you don't even need to be gay. A hole is a hole, meh. And liking your prostate tingled does not make you gay either. Pegging is a thing. And many ga
Re: (Score:3)
Grindr has your cell phone's precise geolocation (when the application is on).
It has your private chat logs, email address, IP address, and profile information.
Your profile information itself contains your pictures, body type, ethnicity, HIV status, last HIV test, etc.
According to GrindR's own privacy policy [grindr.com].
In the future, we may also ask you to provide your phone number for account authentication purposes.
So apparently, it doesn't have your phone number just yet (although that may be coming), but who are we kidding?
Even without a phone number, it shouldn't take a rocket scientist to figure out when users
Re: (Score:2)
And also, it shouldn't be too hard to figure out who is in a committed relationship (even if the target is not in the closet), or if the target has sex with teenage boys that are underage. After all, teenagers aren't too security conscious either, they may say their age in the private chat, or open the app when they're in school (by school, I mean high school).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Chinese government most likely doesn't care about you.
But if you're a closeted Senator, or a closeted intelligence officer, or closeted FBI agent, then that means it potentially has leverage against you.
The US Government most likely doesn't care about Chinese citizens. But if you're a closeted PRC Politician, or a closeted China Intelligence Officer, then that means it potentially has leverage against you.
you see how this works? how is it reasonable for one country to have power over another? only by every nation respecting the Sovereignty of every other nation is this madness going to stop.
Re: (Score:2)
Then perhaps people who insist on remaining closeted shouldn't pursue such careers. But then it's not the professions you mentioned that are problematic. Because in all cases, coming out or being outed would be met with a big "Meh." It's the closeted people who are members of certain organizations that don't tolerate gays that are at risk. The Bible-thumpers. In fact, there are so many ways you can fall afoul of their (sometimes hypocritical) moral standards that it might just be better off banning these pe
Re: (Score:2)
Everybody look at the Jew
Boy, did you guess wrong.
Incidentally, if you have a problem with Jews, you have disqualified yourself from most careers involving security clearances. Jews are disproportionately represented in science and engineering professions of the type involved with DoD work.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They don't care about queer or straight. Blackmail over your sex preference is pretty long gone. They already know who's closeted and who's not, and who's fucking whom, and so blackmail or extortion are pretty low probabilities.
Even if you use DNS and a VPN, you're fingerprinted, sifted, and yeah, we know where that dick pic went and to whom. You forgot to remove the EXIF information from the pic before you sent it, and it's traced back to the same camera you posted pics on Facebook-- with the same EXIF inf
Meh. (Score:2, Informative)
Americans have seen data from many millions of Chinese and billions of foreigners. What's the problem?
Do as you would be done by.
The USA is setting a *very* bad example as to how they want to be treated. Not that it is any worse than most other countries.
hypocrisy (Score:5, Insightful)
it doesn't want even the slightest risk of China's having access to private information.
... however the US having access to private information about US and European citizens is okay, on the basis that, "if you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear?"
Worse hypocrisy (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Even worse, this hypocrisy is now fully publicly on display and who complained when the Russia government required data held about Russia citizens in Russians be entirely on servers inside of Russia. The rest of the world is paying attention and US tech companies are being economically crippled by these actions.
Re: (Score:1)
But secondly, U.S. law in this matter is thin, and highly biased to provide little to no public oversight of the outcomes. "Here's a National Security Letter that we generated trivially without judicial approval. If you disclose it, you get sent to federal prison. If you contest it, you will lose because of 'state secrets'. Now show us everything."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Laws not always ethical (Score:2)
The US has laws that formally define the rules so that everyone involved knows the state of play and a court system to enforce the rules on the government as much as on everybody else.
Your argument seems to be that because the US has a codified law that says "the government can demand any data that it wants" this is somehow different from the Chinese government demanding the data directly without having to have a court do it for them. Sorry, but there is no functional difference between the two because, in this case, the law removes almost all reasonable constraints. Just because it is a law does not make it either good or ethical.
Re: (Score:2)
Thats pretty much the mantra. I find religion makes the same distinction with the added ‘do as I say, not as I do.’ Twist. World domination has little room for competition. As the list dwindles down it gets real Highlander-like. There can be only one.
More risk from local data users (Score:5, Insightful)
While allowing foreign countries to see data is bad, I think the risk of local government agencies having the data is far higher. There isn't really that much the Chinese government is likely to do to me because we don't interact much. They could prevent me from visiting again but that isn't a huge hardship.
My government on the other hand: could put me on a no fly list - with no recourse. Deny me a security clearance - with no recourse. Put me on a terrorist watch list - where I"m more likely to be interrogated. If I run for office, local groups could post embarrassing information about me. Local police could raid my office. Customs could detain me at the border.
Companies with my personal information can change the prices I see when I buy things online, limit my ability to get credit. Know to what extent I"m likely to sue or return bad products etc. Change the price of my insurance.
The risks of personal information are greatest locally where there is more interaction, much less serious for foreign agencies.
Re: (Score:2)
There isn't really that much the Chinese government is likely to do to me because we don't interact much.
They could sell your data to your own government, directly or indirectly. Don't be daft.
Could be worse (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It's a mark of pride for many [aidsetc.org], and a mainstream movie was made about it. Having HIV "proves" you're a real gay guy, not just a wannabe who's dabbling. You're fully invested in the gay lifestyle...
Thank you for sharing. The closing words of that analysis gets right to the point about the effects of HIV and AIDS... and what's deemed as important information to some people may be uninteresting to others.
"slightest risk" (Score:5, Insightful)
If engineers in Beijing had access to their databases for several months, that's not "the slightest risk". That's a virtual certainty this information is now in the hands of the Chinese Government. I mean, come on, if Google was doing work to support China's "Social Credit" system I'd fully expect the five eyes to have ten copies by lunchtime. What, are we supposed the believe the Chinese Government is somehow less likely to spy that our own?
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, come on, if Google was doing work to support China's "Social Credit" system I'd fully expect the five eyes to have ten copies by lunchtime.
And just like Facebook can track information about people who aren't Facebook users, China can be creating social credit scores for people who aren't Chinese citizens. Yet.
What the problem? (Score:1)
"While there wasn't evidence that the company misused the data."
Software engineers having access to company's database is news now? Having worked as a back-end system developer for an global asset management company, the majority of the mid-level and up software engineers have admin access to development databases that keep snapshots of production data to do software development.
Yellow Man BAD (Score:1)
Orange Man GOOD
Re: (Score:2)
Small hands, not impressed.
Re: (Score:2)
They did pay for it though - they bought the company.
Why even bother reporting this? (Score:2)
I hadn't even noticed a Chinese company (Score:2)
This is actually a good thing (Score:5, Insightful)
Even though we are past the days of "don't ask, don't tell", being LGBTQ can still carry a stigma. This can be used to cultivate contacts for espionage. You know, something like a Chinese agent hooking up with a military person who has access to data. Followed by, "I'll help you keep this from your CO if you help me out a little. I just want to know when they're going to test that new radar. I think it's cool". No big deal. The date isn't particularly classified so the person tells the agent. Now the guilt builds on the previous guilt. Our person could stop it right there, confess to a minor breach, out the agent... but a sometimes people get sucked in. It escalates from there, perhaps all the way to something like the Walker spy ring if the agent is lucky.
In other words, foreign agents are kind of like salesmen and/or pushers. There's no reason to let them build a list of qualified leads.
Re: (Score:2)
much more likely the data would be used by marketers, it's very valuable that way. Meds, lifestyle specific advertising.... oh yes
Re: (Score:2)
makes sense (Score:2)
The US government has the legal power to take data from US companies. It does this on a regular basis. The Chinese government has the legal power to take data from Chinese companies. It does this on a regular basis. This is just the standard way governments operate. Don't like it? Too bad. Governments can override companies. Doesn't matter the system. Capitalist, socialist, communist, monarchy, what
Don't all companies do this? (Score:2)
I always assume all companies have access to their own datas.
:(
Iâ(TM)mâ(TM)a pull a Trump right now... (Score:2)
OK, China, show us all the data you have on which Republican senators are all over the Grindr.
We wonâ(TM)t even get mad.
Re: (Score:2)
So what? The US have access to private data of... (Score:2)