Justice Department Shuts Dark Web Drug Directory, Arrests Alleged Owners

Posted by BeauHD
In what is being called "the single most significant law enforcement disruption of the darknet to date" by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, the Justice Department has shut down a major directory of dark web drug marketplaces and arrested the alleged owners. NBC News reports: DeepDotWeb was a regular searchable website that provided a directory with direct access to a host of darknet marketplaces selling illegal narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and meth. The website also provided access to marketplaces for firearms, including assault rifles, and for malicious software and hacking tools. The alleged owners, Tal Prihar, 37, and Michael Phan, 34, both from Israel, were arrested Monday, Prihar in France and Phan in Israel, where they remain in custody. They each face a single count of money laundering conspiracy in the U.S. Phan also faces charges in Israel.

Prihar and Phan allegedly received kickback payments through bitcoin when someone purchased an item on the darknet sites found through the directory, earning more than $15 million in fees since October 2013, according to prosecutors. These "referral bonuses" allegedly came from darknet marketplaces including AlphaBay Market, Agora Market, Abraxas Market, Dream Market, Valhalla Market, Hansa Market, TradeRoute Market, Dr. D's, Wall Street Market and Tochka Market. The closing of a directory like DeepDotWeb is significant, Brady said, because it should stifle hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal purchases.

Justice Department Shuts Dark Web Drug Directory, Arrests Alleged Owners

  • The summary makes it sound like this was only a directory, which wouldn't be illegal.

    • Re:it was only a directory? (Score:5, Informative)

      by theCat ( 36907 ) on Wednesday May 08, 2019 @06:22PM (#58560936) Journal

      They were getting kick-backs from link follows. That put them in the flow of money.

  • Fentanyl (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 08, 2019 @06:23PM (#58560942)

    Fentanyl problems exist precisely because there is a black market for opiates.

  • As with all else, more will rise to take its place.

    • As with all else, more will rise to take its place.

      I would expect to see it back in business within a week. Of course anyone with half a brain wouldn't touch it with a 10 meter cattle prod. But there are enough drug addled out there to make it worth while.

  • How can you have a public Dark Web? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by aberglas ( 991072 ) on Wednesday May 08, 2019 @07:06PM (#58561134)

    The moment you provide a method of finding your local drug dealer, they will be found, but the law.

    Crime is traditionally carried out based on one-to-one interactions. The user finds clients to supply and so buys more from the dealer. Neither the dealer nor clients know who the other is, and the user would be severely punished if that leaked. At the higher end, relationships are made over long time periods, in dubious places, specifically to avoid the law.

    So how can you possibly have a dark web? Encrypted point to point communications sure. But a website or any other type of broadcast forum??

    That is a question? Anyone know?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      TOR, look it up. And some method of shipment that is a lot of effort to trace back. Apparently they are now considering classical dead-drops, but even the post office seems to still work reasonably well.

    • Re:How can you have a public Dark Web? (Score:5, Informative)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Wednesday May 08, 2019 @08:28PM (#58561450) Journal
      Dark web just means "websites not reachable through a normal browser." In general, it means TOR-only websites. They aren't secret any more than IRC servers are secret.

      The other term is "deep web" which means "not indexed by Google."

      • Must have been a physicist that came up with the term dark web. They shove dark in front of anything that they don't know about: dark matter; dark energy; dark web.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The moment you provide a method of finding your local drug dealer, they will be found, but the law.

      The idea behind these sites is that you can't find the drug dealer. You can send them Bitcoins and a mailing address, but you never have to meet them or know where they are. They send you the goods in the mail.

      As long as they practice good op-sec then law enforcement still won't be catching up with them. Disposable, anonymous email address only accessed over Tor, and remove all fingerprints and other forensic evidence from the mailed out packages.

      Of course, most drug dealers are not that smart.

  • I feel like the WWII Germans in Cryptonomicon (Score:3)

    by 0111 1110 ( 518466 ) on Thursday May 09, 2019 @04:36AM (#58562712)

    Like the Germans in Neal Stephenson's Cryptonomicon looking at suspicious ship sinkings and wondering about Enigma. How could the Allies have known where that convoy was? Oh right some convenient and odd coincidence that just happens to explain how it's possible after the fact. I hate to say this guys but I think Tor itself has probably been compromised and has become a honeypot. They could bust everyone on the dark web if they wanted to but it would be too obvious and they would lose their honeypot. I can't be sure of this of course just like the Germans couldn't be sure Enigma had been compromised. I think we need a new system to replace Tor or Tor needs to be upgraded so that it cannot be compromised even if the adversary owns most of the nodes. Is there anything that can be done to patch Tor and make it more resistant to attacks by massive and extremely well funded and persistent adversaries like multi-government cooperative law enforcement task forces?

  • Because I'm just a simple person, I can't see the difference between a directory that links to various sites and earns money from those links (like Google, say) and a directory that links to various sites and earns money from those links (like... the directory run by these guys)...

    Could someone with more legal/technical/general knowledge than me explain the difference?

    It seems to me to be a similar case of Megaupload bad, Google Drive good, despite the two things ultimately being identical in almost every w

  • Instead of going after the sellers and makers of the harmful products the US has decided to take down the directory. Another directory will pop up in a couple days and nobody is really safer. It's just the illusion of safety. Where are the real criminals here? The ones killing people with Fentanyl, other drugs, and illegal weapons? (And the ones that created the Fentanyl problems with the over-prescribing of opiates but that's a different discussing.) The people who caused the real harm are walking free and

