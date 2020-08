Scammers Exploit Home Rental Listings With 'Let Yourself In' Link

"American Homes For Rent is a publicly traded company that owns more than 50,000 properties," writes Slashdot reader McGruber -- calling our attention to a glaring security error. "Its website has a tab on its listings that says 'Let Yourself In.' If you click it, you are taken to Rently.com, a website that sells the lockbox codes to anyone for only $0.99." And those lockboxes contain a key to the vacant home being advertised.But what's to stop a scammer from pretending that they're the home-owner, and then sending you the code for that same lockbox so you can tour "their" home -- before they then ask you to wire a deposit?Ciarra McConnell was one of the scam's "several" unsuspecting victims, reports CBS46 in Atlanta:The scammers post duplicates of real home listings on Craigslist -- and then ask to be paid through a bitcoin ATM.