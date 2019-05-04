Scammers Exploit Home Rental Listings With 'Let Yourself In' Link (cbs46.com) 65
"American Homes For Rent is a publicly traded company that owns more than 50,000 properties," writes Slashdot reader McGruber -- calling our attention to a glaring security error. "Its website has a tab on its listings that says 'Let Yourself In.' If you click it, you are taken to Rently.com, a website that sells the lockbox codes to anyone for only $0.99." And those lockboxes contain a key to the vacant home being advertised.
The scammers post duplicates of real home listings on Craigslist -- and then ask to be paid through a bitcoin ATM.
American Homes for Rent... (Score:5, Interesting)
You have no idea who they are or even understand that article. Your just trolling the internet with hatred and spite.
Re: (Score:3)
I do know what they are -- the banks/FHFA gave REIT'ards like them a sweetheart deal on bulk foreclosed homes instead of just writing down the original occupants' debt. They're basically beneficiaries of large-scale corruption, and Ed DeMarco/Mel Watt should rot in prison for allowing it. Looking on the bright side, looks like good old Skelly is being hit with harassment charges...
https://www.newsobserver.com/n... [newsobserver.com]
Most homeless don't have the phones (Score:3, Informative)
Have you ever met a homeless person? Obama phones are handed out for free outside of every public service facility, like DPSS. Most people get more than one because there's nothing stopping you from going to each booth one by one.
It's actually a Bush Phone since G W expanded the program to cellphones program long before Obama was president.
Many do. A cell phone is considered a pretty vital resource among the homeless, and it's one of the last contacts they'll surrender, and one of the things their families will help them preserve if they can.
Re: (Score:3)
Got to have a way to call the drug dealer after you make your $400 on the freeway exit.
*Disclaimer: I grew up with an uncle who was homeless most of my life by choice. I grew up knowing all of the homeless in downtown Las Vegas.
Nobody's homeless by choice (Score:2)
You do not fuck with the ruling elite in this country. At least not yet [berniesanders.com].
What's the implication here? That if Bernie's in charge, we could get away with fucking with him because he's so old?
giving them to homeless people for free, giving them a roof over their head for however long it takes them to be evicted
That's probably about 20min to remove the trespasser, and just a bit more time to get the person who "gave them the key" on a felony count per key.
A better solution would be to hunt the homeless for sport. There is an entire industry there just waiting to be exploited. With the right management we could alleviate the homeless issue on the streets and create a very important revenue stream for communities. Win-Win.
A clue. (Score:5, Insightful)
The scammers post duplicates of real home listings on Craigslist -- and then ask to be paid through a bitcoin ATM.
Hint: When someone offers you a service and requires that you pay using bitcoin, that's a strong clue that something might be wrong and you should investigate more carefully before sending money.
If you have any doubt, ask a broker to meet you, heck ANY broker. I'm almost surprised brokers don't wait outside houses during the week when it's slow. It's how brokers get paid and not by the buyer/tenant.
Renting without a broker includes many sublets, especially summer sublets, who don't care to pay agent fees. The fake ads are mostly "I have to be out of the country", and their ads are often simply too good to pass up unless you're pre-warned and suspicious. Also, most of the ads on Craigslist are these frauds or ads for homes that never actually existed, but the ad links to a web-based subscription service for advertising homes. Someone responds pleasantly to the ad, but catfishes you to sign in on the we
I work as a real estate agent (among my many hats) and I don't think I've ever met the other party's broker in almost ten years of being in the field. Hell, I've never even met my broker, and she's only about twenty minutes away.
Real sellers will always accept Target or iTunes gift cards as payment.
Maybe I haven't had enough caffeine (Score:2)
But I'm not sure I understand how this scheme actually works. Are they saying I (or any random person) can go to this rently.com, pay 99 cents and actually get an entry code for any of their properties? I don't have a lot of faith in people's intelligence but I guess even I have a hard time believing anyone could design a system quite that badly.
Re: (Score:3)
My guess is the scheme involves putting your own lockbox on a house that you know is vacant. You can then "list" it on Rently.
Scamming the scammer (Score:1)
Instead of sending a real person out to show you the property they give you the key to let yourself in. So far so good, the property is empty anyway.
But how do you know the person who sent you the passcode to get to the is actually the owner? Well, you could verify it. But this scam (like almost all scams) depends on people acting hastily when they think they're getting a deal that's too good to be true.
The bitcoin angle is also typical of a scam. It makes you suspect the landlord is cheating somehow, may
Re: (Score:3)
If you watch the video in the linked article, it explains it very well.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, I watched the video... and basically the system really is that stupid. You pay 99 cents, they'll give you the lockbox code.
Holy crap, even given my very low expectations I was overestimating them!
Re:If someone asks for bitcoin, be wary (Score:5, Insightful)
Just another great application of Bitcoin!!! (Score:2, Insightful)
"The scammers post duplicates of real home listings on Craigslist -- and then ask to be paid through a bitcoin ATM."
Greatest applications of bitcoin:
Helping all kinds of scams & ransomware!!!
Helping all kinds of Dark Web transactions!!!
Helping money laundering!!!
Maybe its because bitcoin itself is the greatest global financial scam???
Wire money = scam/fraud (Score:3)
Why is this still a thing? I thought it was common knowledge that pretty much any stranger asking you to wire money to them was a scam/fraud. Meet them in person, ask for ID and pay with a certified check. If you want to cover yourselves more the owner/renter should take the rental/lease agreement down to their recorders/register of deeds office and get it notarized and recorded. These steps won't stop all scams/fraud, but they do make them a lot more difficult for the scammer.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll bet (Score:2)
So, just don't leave, make it cost them (Score:2)
You've got a signed lease, make them prove it's a fraud. The cops may well refuse to remove you from the property without going through eviction proceedings. If enough people do this, then there will be repercussions for these assholes. Otherwise, it will just go on forever.