The CIA Accuses Huawei Of Being Secretly Funded By China's State Intelligence (reuters.com) 149

Posted by EditorDavid from the follow-the-money dept.
"U.S. intelligence has accused Huawei Technologies of being funded by Chinese state security, The Times said on Saturday."

Long-time Slashdot reader hackingbear shares a story from Reuters: The CIA accused Huawei of receiving funding from China's National Security Commission, the People's Liberation Army and a third branch of the Chinese state intelligence network, the British newspaper reported, citing a source. Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence shared its claims with other members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group, which includes Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, according to the report...

The accusation comes at a time of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and amid concerns in the United States that Huawei's equipment could be used for espionage. The company has said the concerns are unfounded... top educational institutions in the West have recently severed ties with Huawei to avoid losing federal funding.

  • BS (Score:4, Insightful)

    by aliquis ( 678370 ) on Saturday April 20, 2019 @05:03PM (#58464792)

    China - Communist party - State - Intelligence - (Company)

    Where's the secret? A secret that the Chinese state sponsor it's business? That the same party is running the state and the intelligence gathering?

    Of course the communist party may have an interest in and influence Huawei but would that be a secret?

  • In-Q-Tel? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by chill ( 34294 ) on Saturday April 20, 2019 @05:24PM (#58464866) Journal

    The CIA has their own VC company. WTF?

    I've lost track of the number of Tel-Aviv cyber security startups funded by Mossad and/or the CIA. Having NSA, CIA, or Mossad members on the Board of Directors, or as Founders is a marketing point.

    The UK does the same thing. Saying Huawei gets China spy money is like saying "water is wet". No fucking kidding.

    • The CIA has their own VC company. WTF?

      In other news, all kinds of things are news to low-information types.

    • CIA and NSA buy Cisco, Juniper and other hardware, not just COTS stuff either.
      Honeywell makes ... sorry ... can't say.
      Do you really think that facebook and google aren't helping govts track people around the world without their consent?
      https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/... [eff.org]

      Pay attention sheeple.
      We expect this from China. They are only doing things that the rest of the world has been doing much longer. And for people inside the EU - your spy agencies are just a committed. They track people outside their country

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        They are only doing things that the rest of the world has been doing much longer.

        I'm not sure that's the case. The Chinese were highly sophisticated at espionage while most people thought subtlety was burning a village down at night.

  • Given the amount of money brought in by sales, this is far more likely the correct direction of the flow of funds. Even the US governmnet can't afford to pay Microsoft or Google for all the espionage work. Isn't that what the national security letters are for? These claims are becoming less and less realistic.

  • The only US Telcom CEO to resist NSA was JAILED ! (Score:4, Informative)

    by Btrot69 ( 1479283 ) on Saturday April 20, 2019 @06:24PM (#58465032)

    “Just one major telecommunications company refused to participate in a legally dubious NSA surveillance program in 2001. A few years later, its CEO was indicted by federal prosecutors. He was convicted, served four and a half years of his sentence and was released this month.”

    https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]

    "None of the phone companies that handed over communications metadata in bulk to the National Security Agency ever challenged the agency on its data requests"

    https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]

    • Re: The only US Telcom CEO to resist NSA was JAILE (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Several former Qwest executives, including Lee Wolfe, a former director of investor relations, testified about a surge of concern over how the company was going to meet its projections and over Qwestâ(TM)s lopsided reliance on one-time transactions.

      Nonetheless, prosecutors said, Mr. Nacchio continually affirmed a bright financial forecast to analysts, even as the chorus of admonitions from other Qwest executives grew. Finally, in 2001, when he realized Qwest was facing a significant shortfall, prosecutors said, Mr. Nacchio began unloading his stock options, while still publicly proclaiming the companyâ(TM)s good fortunes. Mr. Nacchio even backdated the sale of the stock to make it appear unrelated to Qwestâ(TM)s downturn, prosecutors contended.

      Convicted by a jury of something like, fourteen counts... guilty.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Convicted by a jury of something like, fourteen counts... guilty.

        The point is, how often do prosecutors go after insider trading or the myriad of other crimes CEOs regularly commit? One could argue that laws are created so everyone is a criminal and the federal government than go after people selectively as they chose. In this case, I'd say it's more the opposite: a lot of CEOs at major companies regularly commit obvious crimes, but prosecutors look the other way either because the companies go along wit

  • Last time that was spoken about was by JFK. Shortly before he died.

  • That one is [slashdot.org]:

    Title: US Spy Agency Reportedly Claims Huawei Received Funding from Chinese Spy Agency

    After failing to convince others that Huawei equipments have backdoors and pose security risks, the CIA accused Huawei of receiving funding from China’s spy agency and military including National Security Commission, the People’s Liberation Army and a third branch of the Chinese state intelligence network, The Times said on Saturday. Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence, which had failed proving its case in the Iraq Weapon of Mass Destruction claims, shared its claims with other members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group, which includes Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Huawei dismissed the allegations in a statement cited by the newspaper. “Huawei does not comment on unsubstantiated allegations backed up by zero evidence from anonymous sources,” a Huawei representative told The Times. A Motorola 2003 due diligence investigation, when it tried to buy Huawei, found no closing tie between Huawei and the Chinese military.

    /., if you do not like to show contents inconvenient to the American public, you should write up your own under your name and not hijack the original submitter's name and completely rewrite their story.

    • Well, all TFA says is: "Long-time Slashdot reader hackingbear shares a story from Reuters :"

      Your submission did indeed include the link to the Reuters story. So what they said was 100% correct.

      The fact that they didn't also include your inflammatory rhetoric doesn't change that.

  • It's a good thing US tech companies like Qualcomm have never had any supply contracts with the US military or the US government.

