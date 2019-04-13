Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ecuador Complains Julian Assange Was a Bad Housegust, Neglected His Pet Cat (bbc.com) 184

Posted by EditorDavid from the overstaying-your-welcome dept.
The BBC reports that Ecuador's foreign minister Jose Valencia has been sharing complaints about Julian Assange's conduct during his stay in Ecuador's embassy -- for example, that Julian Assange "damaged the facilities by riding his skateboard and playing football, despite being told not to do so." Cleaning staff, Mr Valencia said, had described "improper hygienic conduct" throughout Assange's stay, an issue that a lawyer had attributed to "stomach problems". One unnamed senior Ecuadorean official told AP news agency that other issues included "weeks without a shower" and a "dental problem born of poor hygiene". Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo then complained that Assange had been allowed to do things like "put faeces on the walls of the embassy and other behaviours of that nature...."

Assange's stay at the embassy cost Ecuador some $6.5m (£5m) from 2012 to 2018, Mr Valencia said.
NPR reports that Julian Assange's cat also "arguably played a small role in Ecuador's decision to end its asylum agreement," citing remarks from Ecuador President Lenin Moreno: Moreno explained that Assange treated his hosts disrespectfully; late last year the embassy implemented a series of rules for Assange, including a requirement to be responsible for the "well-being, food, hygiene and proper care of your pet." If Assange didn't, the embassy threatened to put the cat in a shelter. In other words, it is likely that Assange didn't effectively clean up after his cat's own wiki-leaks...

The New Yorker reported in 2017 that Assange's interest in the cat was less as an animal lover and more as a master of his own brand. "Julian stared at the cat for about half an hour, trying to figure out how it could be useful, and then came up with this: Yeah, let's say it's from my children," the magazine quoted one of Assange's friends as saying. "For a time, he said it didn't have a name because there was a competition in Ecuador, with schoolchildren, on what to name him. Everything is P.R. -- everything."
Journalist James Ball, an early WikiLeaks employee (who left after three months) said Thursday on Twitter that he'd "genuinely offered to adopt" the cat -- but it was "reportedly given to a shelter by the Ecuadorian embassy ages ago."

Assange's legal team, however, tweeted in November that Assange had been outraged by embassy threats to send the cat to the pound, and asked his lawyers "to take his cat to safety. The cat is with Assange's family. They will be reunited in freedom."

  • Gaslighting? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by houstonbofh ( 602064 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @05:39PM (#58433000)
    Can't help but think that a lot of this character assignation is cover so that no one is talking about how he was sold out for a $4.2 billion loan...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      That explains a few things. Well, who would have seriously expected any integrity or honor of Ecquatorian politicians. Or any politicians, really. Can be bought, just a matter of price.

      It does not really matter whether any of these accusations are true either.

      • Well, who would have seriously expected any integrity or honor of Ecquatorian politicians. Or any politicians, really. Can be bought, just a matter of price.

        To be fair, the $4.2B loan goes to the Ecuadorian people, not to the politicians. There is no apparent personal benefit for them.

        The politicians are supposed to represent the interests of their constituents, not Julian Assange.

        • Sure.
          If you're a crooked politician, it will be easy enough to divert a substantial part of those billions into your own pockets, or those of your friends.
          If you're an honest politician, or just genuinely concerned for the welfare of your people, wouldn't you sell one smelly foreigner down the river for a couple of billion added to your state budget?

    • Re:Gaslighting? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @06:29PM (#58433218)

      From his rants and ravings, I expect this guy just isn't right in the head. Normally these "warriors of the norm" tend to have issues with basic common courtesy. Part of the outrage from what is considered normal for these people, because they just cannot understand normal conditions needed to live with other people.
      Often, people who don't understand why people treat them poorly, they assume it is their fault, where it just may be them making others uncomfortable.

      Being such an outsider is probably what drives him to do what he does, but it is also putting him into additional trouble. He was a guest of the Ecuador government, he seemed to think that the government is an unbreakable ally, not realizing that governments are just a group of people, the same groups of people he has a hard time dealing with.

      • After being confined to one building for so many years, living with constant fear that he will be in jail the next day, his head is probably a lot less right than it was going in.

        • If dipshit was so bright, he would have had a better plan to deal with the probability he'd be handed over to Sweden. Refuge in Equador was a prison of his own making.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Being stuck in the Ecuadorian embassy for years will not have improved his health, mental or physical.

    • It could be but my opinion is that Assange seems like a guy who would do things on purpose just to screw with you.

      • He doesn't do them to screw you, he does them to enhance his own image [wikipedia.org]. When I first heard about the cat I was pretty confused, Mendax never gave a toss about animals, why would he want a cat? This NPR commentary explains it.

        And no, it's not a smear campaign, that's the real Assange, they're describing him as he actually is.

    • Presumably you mean "character assassination", but it's really hard to see much insight there. My new theory is that the real reason for the first-post frenzy is in quest of the easy "insightful" mod that is frequently given to an early comment. Yet another aspect of the broken moderation.

      The cat is actually more significant than you seem to understand, per my longer comment on the associated poll: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]

      This story casts doubt on Assange's love of the cat. If Assange actually does

      • Trump doesn't want to kill Pelosi.

        They're all in it together. We can hope that the rope will pull the whole bunch down the drain together, but that's just our hopes and dreams.

      • What's to keep Trump from now making a deal with a skilled murderer: "I'll pardon you for your last murders if you promise to kill Nancy Pelosi and I'll pardon you for that murder, too."

        The fact that Trump can only pardon federal convictions and murder is generally a state offense that he can't pardon. This is one reason the investigations by the New York state authorities is so interesting. Regardless of whether or not Trump can pardon himself (and there's some question on that point) he can't pardon him

        • The US federal gov't prosecutes many murder charges. They're merely required to "have greater standing" over a state prosecution of murder. Trump would merely need to find a suitable assassin under federal murder charges to give the pitch. Of course, this line of thought is completely juvenile, bordering on idiotic.

        • I think that by now we should have learned that there are no limits to what Trump is willing to do, no barrel big enough to keep him from crashing through the bottom. Also, no matter what sort of idiot he is (and I often doubt if he rises to the level of useful idiocy), he is easily manipulated by some quite nasty and cunning people, not even starting with all those criminals whose money he's been laundering for so many years. I think Trump's mental condition goes ALL the way back to his infancy, when he wa

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Falos ( 2905315 )

      I'm leaning towards "opportunistic assassination". I'm quite ready to believe he's an asshole, and a good chunk of TFS.

      But only a naive person will overlook how emphatically it's being presented as relevant. Plenty of criminals were unhygienic assholes and such, but how many articles about murderers bother to mention it? Except as distraction, a sideshow, a circus, misdirection.

      Or to discredit someone. Especially someone with things to claim that you really want discredited.

      • My personal opinion is that Ecuador's releasing these statements to wash their hands of ties to Assange.

        He was their guest, and recipient of asylum. When they revoked that asylum, he became the martyr he's spent a decade claiming to be. He has an army of unscrupulous followers with no qualms about attacking governments that Assange doesn't like.

        There's been a slew of articles lately about how much it cost to house him, how bad a guest he was, how much he offended Ecuador... it doesn't seem to be aimed much

    • Re:Gaslighting? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by hdyoung ( 5182939 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @09:19PM (#58433864)
      Yes, a fair bit of it is spin, misinformation and gaslighting, and the US clearly got Ecuador to come over to it's side on the matter. I have no illusions about my own country. Initially, the US was doing everything in it's power to screw with him from any angle that it could, then for a few years they were content to keep him bottled up, but eventually decided to end the game and bring him in.

      That being said, there's been enough coverage get a clear picture of him beyond the hype - he's a controlling megalomaniac who thought that he could hold his own playing power-geo-politics in the same arena as the US and Russia. The man thought that he could go toe-to-toe with a frikkin superpower. Talk about delusions of grandeur.

      Wikileaks was a noble idea at the very start but it quickly got corrupted, and Assange himself is mostly to blame. If you're going to run a clean free-information clearinghouse, then you treat all submitted information the same and release it all in the same matter. Assange wasn't doing this. He was releasing some info, holding other info back, and timing the releases in order to settle scores and make points with whomever he chose. Sorry, you don't get to do that and simultaneously claim victimhood or nobility. Well, you can, but anyone with (IQ>90) isn't gonna buy it.

      • Tell me what you think constitutes gaslighting. Because I don't see any here, but then again I actually know what it means.

    • You mean he sets fire to farts? I guess that fits with the headline saying he was a housegust.

    • The character assassination started as soon as Wikileaks started doing real work. When wikileaks was sharing files with 5 major newspapers the NYTimes was already focusing more on his character than on the files.
      What this is now is an tightly coordinated transfer of Assange to the US, with the right legal cover everwhere(if you don't look closely). The US charges against him are designed to serve this purpose. Once they get a hold of him the charges will change.
      The ex president Correa is very explicitly con

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      I've heard some things from people that actually met him... If those things are true he isn't a nice person from the start and keeping himself as a fugitive eremite for a such a long time will have severe mental impact on all but the strongest.

    • Or just BBC protecting the British establishment. They don't want to alienate their core audience (the Brits) too much. "Hey, look that guy we arrested... the one everyone hates us for arresting... he was mean to his cat!!!"

  • Cardinal Richelieu could have written this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, 2019 @05:43PM (#58433010)

    If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him.

    A depressed man stares at his cat? He must be a rogue!

  • Yeah sure (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, 2019 @05:44PM (#58433018)

    No character assassination going on here, just honest diplomatic concern.

  • The sweet succulent sound of debt relief (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ecuador just got some of that debt relief from the IMF

  • When there's bipartisan agreement (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DCFusor ( 1763438 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @05:44PM (#58433024) Homepage
    Get out the lube...you're about to be bent over. Ask Sam Clemens and many others. Julian peed in a lotta cornflakes. Funny that not one of the offended parties claims anything he published was fake or a lie. This is pure shoot the messenger to deflect from your own guilt stuff.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      Funny that not one of the offended parties claims anything he published was fake or a lie. This is pure shoot the messenger to deflect from your own guilt stuff.

      Exactly. The whole premise of democracy is dissent and the challenging of power by embarrassing it. By shutting down a famous journalist this way they are saying "We can do this to anyone, anytime." This isn't just bad for Assange, it's bad for everybody.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by geek ( 5680 )

        Funny that not one of the offended parties claims anything he published was fake or a lie. This is pure shoot the messenger to deflect from your own guilt stuff.

        Exactly. The whole premise of democracy is dissent and the challenging of power by embarrassing it. By shutting down a famous journalist this way they are saying "We can do this to anyone, anytime."
        This isn't just bad for Assange, it's bad for everybody.

        The premise of democracy is mob rule. That's why we have a constitutional republic and not a true democracy. What we're seeing however is neither a republic nor a democracy but an elitist deep state that was embarrassed and is out for blood looking to hang someone.

        Julian's down fall ultimately is that he's a monumental prick. No one likes him and so no one defends him. Even people that admire his work but know him personally are drop dead quiet through all of this because they can't be bothered to give a fu

  • Equator has been complaining about him for years (Score:5, Insightful)

    by pgmrdlm ( 1642279 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @05:54PM (#58433066) Journal
    About not taking care of his cat.

    About him having terrible hygiene.

    About him wiping feces all over the walls

    About verbally attacking officials at the embassy

    Remember, they started restricting his movements and internet access years before. This is NOTHING new.
    • I suspect he's lost his marbles.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by geek ( 5680 )

        I suspect he's lost his marbles.

        I don't understand this argument. Embassy's are essentially fancy hotels. There are people locked up in worse place that don't do the shit he does. I find the excuse to be very hollow and I state that as someone that wants him to continue his work.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ebvwfbw ( 864834 )

      Sounds like nobody at the embassy rents properties. They needed to hire a property manager. Treat him like a tenant, because that's what he was. Don't take care, get out. He could have been out years ago.

      The hygiene thing is just disgusting. Especially the mouth. Don't take care of your teeth, they'll go away.

  • He's an asshole (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @06:02PM (#58433098)
    You know, I was originally behind what he was trying to do, but now I just see the guy as a self-serving asshole. He shits on everybody with no apparent rhyme or reason: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/12/world/europe/ecuador-assange-wikileaks.html [nytimes.com]. I do think that getting government secrets out in the open is important, but there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. He's done it the wrong way.

    • He was always a frontman. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The problem was him going from frontman to glorious leader of wikileaks along with the cabal of his cronies. The whole openleaks schism was from them not liking how he and others in the organization had begun curating the materials, using it to slant the data under claims of 'protecting sensitive information' while conveniently leaking data which was damaging in ways that suited the narrative. As dangerous as it could be if every random document was leaked, it is more damaging if they are selectively leake

    • If I ever got a mod point to give, I'd give this one an interesting, but...

      Anyway, I'm mostly disagreeing with you, but beyond the Comment Subect: line I'm only going to refer to my longer comment in the related poll: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]

    • You know, I was originally behind what he was trying to do, but now I just see the guy as a self-serving asshole. He shits on everybody with no apparent rhyme or reason: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/12/world/europe/ecuador-assange-wikileaks.html [nytimes.com].

      It looks a lot like a smear campaign.

      I do think that getting government secrets out in the open is important, but there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. He's done it the wrong way.

      According to who? Is there some "How to release Secret Military Databases for Dummies" book that I missed?

  • They probably have something really bad to hide, otherwise they would not "share" these stories, no matter whether true or not.

  • I doubt he would have lasted nearly as long.

  • Viewpoint by a law professor ... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by kbahey ( 102895 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @08:15PM (#58433604) Homepage

    This is a opinion piece by a US law professor: How likely is an Assange conviction in the USA [bbc.com].

    The thing that Assange will be extradited for, is the password thing with Manning. The professor says this is no different than a journalist setting up a drop point for information.

    Never the less, Assange will be convicted, and most likely new charges will magically appear once he is on US soil.

    The issue here is not whether Assange has bad personal hygiene, or whether he is a self serving narcissist. The issue is freedom of the press in Western democracies, and the willingness to make an example out of him to deter others.

    • Extradition prevents the US from adding new charges, so we he goes, we will know exactly they are going to try him for.

      Consider he locked himself up in an embassy, for what 7 to 8 years, seems like he punished himself. I don't think the US is going to charge him with anything else, another 5 years seems like a lot. If he is truly smart, he cuts a deal and give the US government information about the Trump campaign or Wikileaks, and the worse that might happen is that he sent back to Sweden for rape charges,

      • That's how it would have worked, pre-Trump. These days? Anything goes. It would create a lot of diplomatic fallout to add new charges after extradition, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. Too many powerful people calling for his head on a platter.

      • he cuts a deal and give the US government information about the Trump campaign or Wikileaks

        To whom? Mueller is not a special prosecutor anymore; the Russia investigation is closed. There is no deal for Assange to give information.

        the worse that might happen is that he sent back to Sweden for rape charges

        Nope. Sweden close that book a few years back. Also, Sweden was only investigating him for sexual abuse charges; they never build a sufficiently strong case to keep a possible indictment alive.

        if he stays in the US, he would be monitored or just keep from an internet connection and that would probably just break him.

        Childishly melodramatic. Assange is going to be charged with a felony, basically aiding Manning in obtaining unauthorized access to a military computer system, and then collec

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Well luckily, as always pointed out here, the USA has strong freedom of speech protections so any judge will release him due to the 1st amendment.

    • The professor says this is no different than a journalist setting up a drop point for information.

      Turley said he doubted that the charge based on Assange aiding Manning obtaining an unauthorized password would either stick or be used, (which I find a ridiculous notion from a legal scholar) and that the cloud aspect of Assange's crime was no different than setting up a drop point.

      Assange may not be gitmo'ed or be spending time at a supermax, but rest assurred Assange will be convicted of a felony and spend multiple years for it.

  • bbc read slashdot (Score:5, Informative)

    by Cederic ( 9623 ) on Saturday April 13, 2019 @08:47PM (#58433730) Journal

    After https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org] I finally heard the BBC reporting on the radio this morning that Wikileaks have advised that the cat is ok.

    No mention of how Assange is doing, but at least they finally covered the important aspect of the story.

    • People are strange. They'll fret for hours over the state of a cat, and form an angry and vengeful mob if one is harmed, then eat chicken for lunch without a thought as to where the meat comes from.

  • this is the weakest character assassination...

  • Fuck! That's two errors on the front page this morning!

    *sigh*

    I get that not everyone has good grammar (or uses Grammarly), but FFS, every modern device that edits text has a spell checker built in... Use the goddamn thing!

  • I don't know Assange personally, so who am I to judge on his character?

    But I do wonder how much of this is something that years of confinement do to you? From what I gather, prison inmates have more than he had. At least they have a yard and sports and work. Assange was literally sitting in a few rooms for years. It would be strange if that hadn't affected him mentally.

