Ecuador Complains Julian Assange Was a Bad Housegust, Neglected His Pet Cat

The BBC reports that Ecuador's foreign minister Jose Valencia has been sharing complaints about Julian Assange's conduct during his stay in Ecuador's embassy -- for example, that Julian Assange "damaged the facilities by riding his skateboard and playing football, despite being told not to do so."NPR reports that Julian Assange's cat also "arguably played a small role in Ecuador's decision to end its asylum agreement," citing remarks from Ecuador President Lenin Moreno:Journalist James Ball, an early WikiLeaks employee (who left after three months) said Thursday on Twitter that he'd " genuinely offered to adopt " the cat -- but it was "reportedly given to a shelter by the Ecuadorian embassy ages ago."Assange's legal team, however, tweeted in November that Assange had been outraged by embassy threats to send the cat to the pound, and asked his lawyers "to take his cat to safety . The cat is with Assange's family. They will be reunited in freedom."