Government United States Politics

Trump Administration Dims Rule On Energy Efficient Lightbulbs

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: If it's been a few years since you shopped for a lightbulb, you might find yourself confused. Those controversial curly-cue ones that were cutting edge not that long ago? Gone. (Or harder to find.) Thanks to a 2007 law signed by President George W. Bush, shelves these days are largely stocked with LED bulbs that look more like the traditional pear-shaped incandescent version but use just one-fifth the energy. A second wave of lightbulb changes was set to happen. But now the Trump administration wants to undo an Obama-era regulation designed to make a wide array of specialty lightbulbs more energy efficient.

At issue here are bulbs such as decorative globes used in bathrooms, reflectors in recessed lighting, candle-shaped lights and three-way lightbulbs. The Natural Resources Defense Council says that, collectively, these account for about 2.7 billion light sockets, nearly half the conventional sockets in use in the U.S. At the very end of the Obama administration, the Department of Energy decided these specialty bulbs should also be subject to efficiency requirements under the 2007 law. The lighting industry objected and sued to overturn the decision. [...] NEMA argued that Congress never intended for the law to apply to all these other lightbulbs. After President Trump took office the Energy Department agreed and proposed to reverse the agency's previous decision. Critics say if the reversal is finalized it will mean higher energy bills for consumers and more pollution.

Trump Administration Dims Rule On Energy Efficient Lightbulbs

  • Solution looking for a problem? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:39PM (#58337566)
    Am I wrong to consider energy efficiency problem with light bulbs largely solved? LED bulb are affordable and efficient. Is there anything else left to do?

    However, modern LED bulbs are not as reliable as an early models. I have very first Phillips LED bulb that was sold, it cost almost 80$ when it was new and it still works. About a year ago I purchased 20$ LED bulb and noticed it already intermittently fails to light. Such lack of reliability is a significant e-waste issue.

    • Re:Solution looking for a problem? (Score:5, Informative)

      by thereddaikon ( 5795246 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:44PM (#58337598)
      They do that by design. If LED lightbulbs don't have an MTBF similar to old incandescent bulbs then the manufacturers stand to lose a lot of money. So they are intentionally made like crap. Everyone thought that with LEDs we wouldn't have to change lightbulbs anymore. That was naive. Incandescent bulbs can last much longer than what we were used to as well. But there is no money in it

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        You used to be able to buy long-lasting incandescent bulbs for slightly more and they did last longer.
        Sylvania LED bulbs seem to be especially unreliable. Are they a bad player or is this new normal?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Creepy ( 93888 )

          I've had mixed results, especially with older Sylvania and Philips, which at the time were $30 a bulb. Those older bulbs were used in medium to light traffic areas and began flickering after about 5 years. I have some Cree bulbs that are nearly 6 years old now that are used in high traffic areas and have had no issues. I also have a highly used vanity that burned out a Philips in 2 years - the three incandescent bulbs still in it outlasted the Philips, but they eventually all died . It now actually has 4 ne

          • I also have a highly used vanity that burned out a Philips in 2 years - the three incandescent bulbs still in it outlasted the Philips

            The secret to keeping CFL or LED bulbs from dying when used in frequent on/off areas is to just leave them on. We have a rule that the restroom light once turned on by the first user in the evening stays on until bedtime. The mini candle-flame shaped CFLs installed there have lasted long enough that I've lost track. It's the flipping on and off that kills them early. Since they only use 5 watts, leaving them on a few hours is not a problem.

            • Holy crap, I somehow forgot this age-old wisdom... damn it. Thank you for the reminder. I've been killing myself because the CFL light in my bathrooms are a REAL BITCH to change. They are part of the vent system, and I have to literally unhook the entire fixture, bring it down, unhook again, unplug the electric wires, then bring the whole thing outside to pry the lightbulb out and replace. I've broken at least one bulb because it is so hard to get out. All the while, I fanatically turn them off ASAP thinkin

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You used to be able to buy long-lasting incandescent bulbs for slightly more and they did last longer.

          They were also less efficient.

          During ordinary operation, the tungsten of the filament evaporates; hotter, more-efficient filaments evaporate faster. Because of this, the lifetime of a filament lamp is a trade-off between efficiency and longevity. [wikipedia.org]

        • You used to be able to buy long-lasting incandescent bulbs for slightly more and they did last longer.

          They also used more energy per lumen.

        • Back in the day, electric companies gave out free replacements for light bulbs to get you to use elctricity. These bulbs lasted longer, like an old rotary bakelite phone at your grandma's, because the company didn't want to replace it on its dime.

          Then Phillips sued for restraint of trade, and that was that.

          Anyway, it's old hat for an outgoing administration to jack up a costly regulation as it walks out the door so the following administration has no choice but roll it back and take the heat. Clinton did

      • One can always buy 130V rated bulbs, if the lower color temperature and efficiency is acceptable.

      • They do that by design. If LED lightbulbs don't have an MTBF similar to old incandescent bulbs then the manufacturers stand to lose a lot of money. So they are intentionally made like crap. Everyone thought that with LEDs we wouldn't have to change lightbulbs anymore. That was naive. Incandescent bulbs can last much longer than what we were used to as well. But there is no money in it

        Just looking at a standard 60 watt replacement soft white Cree led light bulb, they have a 10 year 100% satisfaction guaranteed warranty https://creebulb.com/warranty/ [creebulb.com]
        There is no possibility of this being sustainable with a mtbf similar to the old incandescent light bulbs (about 1000 hours) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        If you really believe what you are saying you'd be short selling Cree stock like crazy, and somehow I seriously doubt you are.

        • Re:Solution looking for a problem? (Score:4, Insightful)

          by aardvarkjoe ( 156801 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @06:04PM (#58338432)

          Just looking at a standard 60 watt replacement soft white Cree led light bulb, they have a 10 year 100% satisfaction guaranteed warranty https://creebulb.com/warranty/ [creebulb.com]

          They require a receipt to actually make a claim. How many people are going to bother to keep paperwork on every light bulb in their house for ten years?

          Companies can offer extraordinarily long warranties when they can be reasonably confident that only a small proportion of customers will go to the trouble of making a claim.

          The OP is wrong in that they don't need the MTBF to be as low as for incandescents (since LED bulbs still cost quite a bit more than incandescents), but anyone who believes that it's going to be ten years is living in a fantasy world.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Shaitan ( 22585 )

          Sure there is. Well, okay, not literally the same as an incandescent which would burn out in a couple months but when was the last time you actually USED a 10-20yr warranty on something that didn't cost thousands of dollars? For that matter, when was the last time you tried to use such a warranty and had it work?

          The devil is in the fine print. First, 80% of people will never try to use the warranty. They'll just buy a new bulb when one burns out in 2-3yrs. Having a 10yr warranty is great but actually still

    • Re:Solution looking for a problem? (Score:5, Informative)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:49PM (#58337638) Journal
      I haven't really had many reliability issues with LEDs. We have many throughout the house and elsewhere. I have had one (1) of them break, a Philips Hue (sadly the most expensive of the lot). I've had a few bad purchases where the bulb would emit a nasty greenish light instead of nice white. Other than that, few issues (and certainly more reliable than incandescent ones)

      Try IKEA bulbs. They sell them really cheaply and they've been reliable so far, with good quality light as well. We use them in our rental properties where they are used hard in the common areas.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        LED bulbs went through the cost reduction/reliability curve.

        Started out expensive but reliable and well engineered. Got cheap and unreliable, but then they figured out what the common failure modes were and fixed them, and now some of the cheap ones like IKEA are good.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by js290 ( 697670 )
      Are LEDs safe?

      PlanetVision has myopia. The net result is there is no energy savings and we are causing massive circadian sickness because of the new additional man made blue light. LED are deadly because of the biology of the retina. The reality is due to melanopsin, neuropsin, Vit A biology https://t.co/g7VAGuzUhv [t.co]

      — Jack Kruse (@DrJackKruse) January 28, 2018 [twitter.com]

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward
        Don't trust everything you read on Twitter?

      • Are LEDs safe?

        PlanetVision has myopia. The net result is there is no energy savings and we are causing massive circadian sickness because of the new additional man made blue light. LED are deadly because of the biology of the retina. The reality is due to melanopsin, neuropsin, Vit A biology https://t.co/g7VAGuzUhv [t.co]

        — Jack Kruse (@DrJackKruse) January 28, 2018 [twitter.com]

        A minimal amount of research should make you highly suspicious of any claims made by dr jack https://jackkruse.com/store/ [jackkruse.com]

    • Am I wrong to consider energy efficiency problem with light bulbs largely solved? LED bulb are affordable and efficient. Is there anything else left to do?

      Maybe it's just me, or the bulb(s) I've tried, but the light from LED bulbs seems more harsh -- for lack of a better word -- than from CFL or incandescent bulbs. Perhaps it's because of something like this: The scientific reason you don’t like LED bulbs — and the simple way to fix them [theconversation.com].

      • Harsh LED bulbs? (Score:5, Informative)

        by steveha ( 103154 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @04:56PM (#58338126) Homepage

        the light from LED bulbs seems more harsh

        I personally find "daylight" bulbs very harsh, and I'm wondering if you got one of those. They are slightly brighter than "warm" bulbs but I don't like the color.

        Ironically we say "warm" bulbs for bulbs with a lower color temperature. Color temperature is measured using the number of degrees that an ideal black-body radiator would be to glow at that color. "warm" bulbs are 2700K, and "daylight" bulbs are 5000K. The hotter color temperature means the light is shifted toward blue, so it's brighter. The "warm" temperature is less bluish. (We are used to fire being considered warm, and it's only red-hot; blue-hot is hotter. But ice looks bluish so I guess we think bluish colors are cooler.)

        I have Cree brand tube bulbs that replace fluorescent tubes and they are 3000K color temperature. I like 3000K; the "warm" temperature of 2700K seems kind of yellowish to me. I found that Cree has some 3000K bulbs on the Home Depot web site (I've never seen them in a store) and I plan to try buying some.

        Also, bulbs have a metric called "CRI", which I believe is "Color Rendering Index". A CRI rating of 100 is theoretically exactly as nice as sunlight. Higher is better. The most expensive Cree bulbs have CRI of over 90. Your "harsh" bulb may have a low CRI.

        • >"I have Cree brand tube bulbs that replace fluorescent tubes and they are 3000K color temperature. I like 3000K; the "warm" temperature of 2700K seems kind of yellowish to me. I found that Cree has some 3000K bulbs on the Home Depot web site (I've never seen them in a store) and I plan to try buying some."

          Agreed. I am a warm-white person for home use, generally. This has always meant around 2700K. I don't like "daylight" bulbs (5K) at all (except at work and in the garage). However, I have been able

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by steveha ( 103154 )

            Consumers are just starting to grasp color temperature, perhaps they can't handle CRI yet.

            It's on the box but it's in the fine print. I haven't seen anyone make a big deal about CRI as such. I read about it when doing my homework before investing in LED bulbs.

            I did a web search and found a page that goes into some detail. It has some great examples of how the CRI isn't perfect... it shows one light with a CRI of 80 whose spectrum has three strong peaks, so it passes the test but won't look very good in n

        • I've found my preference evolved over time. Being I completely replaced my house with Hue bulbs, I had the luxury of being able to learn what I really liked.
          Initially, I thought I liked ~3500K best. Over time, I realized ~2500-2700K significanty relaxed me, and I leave them there, now.

    • Obvious solution: Buy them online, after reading the reviews.

      I buy mine from Amazon, and only if they have at least 4.5 stars after several hundred reviews.

      No problems so far.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hawguy ( 1600213 )

        Obvious solution: Buy them online, after reading the reviews.

        I buy mine from Amazon, and only if they have at least 4.5 stars after several hundred reviews.

        No problems so far.

        That's not really safe -- there are lots of products with hundreds, even thousands of mostly fake reviews.

        Better to stick with a known name brand. And that way you have some assurance that they've done longevity testing since they'll still be around to service that 3 or 5 year warranty. Bulbs from a fly-by-night manufacturer only have to last until the company changes names.

    • They did the same thing to the curly Q bulbs. I still have two Phillips bulbs that still work after 20 years of daily use screwed into a vibrating nearly dead Genie Screw Drive garage door opener.

      A scam happened somewhere.

      • Some people have found that LED bulbs interfere with the RF communications between the remote and the garage door opener.

    • Well there are some criticisms of low energy light bulbs.
      • * Color is not as natural as for old fashioned light bulbs
      • * Lack of tolerance to changes in humidity and temperature
      • * High purchasing cost, but that is outweighed by savings in energy cost
      • * Increased energy cost of production, but that is also outweighed by savings in energy during usage

      But overall there are no good reason to use old fashions light bulbs. And in the EU production is not allowed since September 2012.

    • >"Am I wrong to consider energy efficiency problem with light bulbs largely solved? LED bulb are affordable and efficient. Is there anything else left to do? "

      You are not wrong. The market is taking care of the "specialty" bulbs just fine. I can walk into any store now and find LED versions for almost all those bulbs. It look the invention of the "LED Filament" type bulbs, and wham- the floodgates opened. Clear bulbs with small bases and real filaments that project light in all the right places. It

      • Re:Solution looking for a problem? (Score:5, Informative)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @07:45PM (#58338882) Homepage Journal

        You are not wrong. The market is taking care of the "specialty" bulbs just fine. I can walk into any store now and find LED versions for almost all those bulbs. It look the invention of the "LED Filament" type bulbs, and wham- the floodgates opened. Clear bulbs with small bases and real filaments that project light in all the right places. It was a MAJOR breakthrough.

        They sort of work for some use cases. They are not remotely a good replacement, though, for a whole host of reasons, from spectrum differences to brightness differences to not existing in the same sorts of globe styles. But you're right that they're better than they were.

        Any regulation is now just mostly a waste. Most consumers are not stupid, they understand LED, they are learning what lumens are, color temperature, and actual wattage. They are making informed and better decisions every year. Change takes time- both for development and education. And there ARE some cases where incandescent are still better and appropriate. Making them "illegal" doesn't make sense.

        Any regulation of residential lighting was always a waste. It's not about helping the environment. It's about virtue signaling, proving by forcing people to give up their incandescent bulbs that they're serious about the environment. Why do I say this? Three reasons:

        • The amount of power that can be saved is pure noise. Commercial lighting hasn't used incandescent bulbs in decades for power cost reasons. And residential lighting, as a percentage of power consumption, is barely even relevant. Only 6% of U.S. power consumption goes to residential lighting. Thus, even very large reductions in residential power use result in very small changes to total power use.
        • The greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. residential lighting are pure noise. The U.S. produces only 15% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, with only 28% of that coming from electricity. Even if you could somehow eliminate all U.S. residential lighting consumption (to zero), you would still only be reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 6% of 28% of 15%, or two hundredths of one percent. By contrast, if we could shift all of our automobiles to electric, assuming that new power comes from green sources, we would cut 28% of our greenhouse gas emissions, or more than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
        • Conservation only matters because our power production is dirty. The greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. power production get lower every year. Currently, about 63.5% of power comes from fossil fuels, down from more than 92% in the 1950s. The single best way to improve the environment is to accelerate that trend and to pressure countries that manufacture goods for sale in the U.S. (e.g. China) to do the same.

        Trying to solve global warming by reducing residential lighting electrical usage is like trying to stop crime by finding a criminal and driving at 5 MPH in front of him or her with your car for a block. It is patently absurd, and anybody who says otherwise hasn't seriously thought about the numbers. We can't conserve our way out of this problem. We have to change the means of energy production, replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy or nuclear power. That's the *only* approach that can *possibly* have an effect that is big enough to be worth the effort.

        • Re:Solution looking for a problem? (Score:4, Interesting)

          by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @08:20PM (#58339012)

          I'd like to know when your numbers came from. Because the age of those numbers is quite important.

          However, it can help to force new standards. Even by your numbers (which again, need more detail as to when they are referring to) it lowers the total electricity usage in the US by 5%. That doesn't linearly mean that we produce 5% less pollution. It means that some coal burning plants might get shut down. And that makes a difference. Because, ultimately, plants don't tend to be turned off and on willy-nilly, because turning them on is hugely expensive. So saving energy can have outsized effects.

          Also, making LED bulbs required was the only way to get them bought at scale, which was the only way to get them made at scale, which was the best way to make them cheap, which means I bought them, which has saved me money over time.

    • I completely retrofitted my house for about $2 per socket a couple of years ago with no failures. Maybe you paid too much.

    • > Am I wrong to consider energy efficiency problem with light bulbs largely solved?

      No, you're not wrong.

      > Is there anything else left to do?

      Yes, energy efficiency isn't the entire problem:

      1. The first batch of LED bulbs were extremely harsh [decorative...covers.com] / "cold" on the eyes due to producing more blue light compared to an incandescent. Here is a graph [sunlightinside.com] showing how LEDs reproduced an extremely narrow band of intensity on the spectrum. Notice how incandescent are similar to sunset -- they are easier on the eyes then

    • $20 for an LED bulb? Unless it's a really special bulb, you're over paying. At my local grocery they cost just a few dollows and I've had no problems with them. My house is full of them, and I think I've only had maybe one fail ever.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shaitan ( 22585 )

      LED bulbs don't effectively replace the very high output bulbs. If you needed a 200w+ there is no LED that really gives the same output and penetration. For example I've got a bulb that lights a large room from a high corner, the ceiling is sloped in a way that doesn't let me install a bunch of cans cheaply. A 200w incandescent is required in order to light the room from overhead with just that one point. LEDs are very bright if you are close.

      It's the same problem from light poles or if you are growing plan

  • Of COURSE Trump wants to overturn it... (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:41PM (#58337578)

    ...it has nothing to do with the benefit to either the consumer or the industry and is totally about trying to erase anything Obama did as a way of getting his petty revenge.

  • Exaggeration (Score:5, Insightful)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:42PM (#58337582)

    Now we're going to have to generate about 25 large coal-burning power plants' worth of extra electricity if this rollback goes through

    They assume everybody is going to remove the LED lights, and replace them with incandescents ?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 )

      Of course they do. And they ignore the cost of manufacturing the LED bulbs. Incandescents are ultra low impact. A bit of glass, a bit of tungsten, basic bitch metal to fit the socket, and a dab of solder. LEDs require PWM controllers, often other microprocessors, expensive metals, and hell, often a fucking fan. All wrapped in plastic. (Even the fucking Hue bulbs switched from glass for the bulb to plastic!)

  • LED All the Way (Score:5, Interesting)

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:45PM (#58337602) Journal
    I've converted nearly all my house to LED, including most of the decorative lights. They look a bit tacky when they're not turned on, but you can't really tell the difference when they're turned on. I bought a whole boatload of LED lights from Walmart when they were like something like $2 for a 4 pack of 60 watt equivalents, and replaced every normal light in my home. The net result so far is to lower my energy bill from $121 to $104 a month.

    CFL light bulbs sucked in every way imaginable. Not only were they bad for outdoor use (slow to light up), I never had one that lived up to its supposed 7 year lifespan. Then you had to package them up and bring them to a store to dispose of them. I wonder how many of those are lying busted in landfills across the country, leaking mercury into the water table?

  • Problem with energy efficent specialty lights (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:45PM (#58337610)
    Many specialty bulbs are very odd shapes. CFL and LED lights are difficult to fit into these shapes, and end up being highly unreliable. For what the special nature of these bulbs, the conventional style works more reliably.

  • This story is ridiculous. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tepar ( 87925 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:46PM (#58337622) Homepage

    Why is legislation defined as automatically meaning higher energy bills and more pollution? Aren't people free to buy the bulbs they want to buy? I have a whole bunch of candle-type LED bulbs; they're already on the market. I chose to buy them because of the energy savings of using them. Presumably, many more people will do the same. Regulation had nothing to do with my purchasing them.

    Why should anybody care about what the government says about this when you can already make the choice yourself? Regulations don't "make a wide array of specialty light bulbs more efficient," the people who invented the specialty light bulbs do. Regulations just force people to do stuff (or not to do stuff).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      This is not case of "externalized costs" either. The consumer pays for the electricity if he chooses a less efficient bulb. This is the sort of situation where the market works well.

      Some lightbulbs are on whenever I'm home and awake. Those were quickly replaced with LEDs. Some are really just decorative, and seldom on. Energy efficiency isn't important there, but the look of the light is, and LED doesn't always work.

      • Re:This story is ridiculous. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @04:19PM (#58337864) Journal

        This is not case of "externalized costs" either. The consumer pays for the electricity if he chooses a less efficient bulb.

        Where do you live where all of the external costs of electricity are reflected by its price?

      • or the Dollar store effect. It makes economic sense to buy LEDs. They save a large amount of money over a year or two. But if you're poor you can't necessarily afford a $10 or even $5 dollar light bulb when a .99 cent one will do. If you've only got $1 dollar in your pocket it doesn't matter how much the $5 bulb saves you. And for the really poor (especially the elderly) we often subsidize their electricity; and regardless you can make payment arrangements when you come up short.

        The solution to this use

    • Re:This story is ridiculous. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by unimacs ( 597299 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @04:25PM (#58337926)
      Because given the choice a lot of people will still choose the cheaper incandescent bulb, - even if it costs them roughly the same or even less in the long run.

      The point of the legislation is to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions by getting rid of incandescent bulbs, - which the original legislation did very effectively for standard sized bulbs. If that legislation hadn't passed, you'd still shelves full of incandescent bulbs and people would still be buying them.
  • Looks like the Trump admin is doing a lot of that. I guess it looks good to his base....

  • Why do people hate LED lights (Score:4, Insightful)

    by FictionPimp ( 712802 ) on Tuesday March 26, 2019 @03:54PM (#58337694) Homepage

    My whole house has been LED for years. I've had zero issues and only had to replace 1 bulb. That issue wasn't that the LED failed, but the smart components failed and I coudn't use the app to control it. My house is fairly large for this area and the power company sends us averages every month. I'm always well under the power usage of houses in my area. I don't see any issues with quality of light as they now sell LED bulbs in different spectrums or even with adjustable spectrum. The cost is nominal you can get 24 60W equivalent bulbs now for $22.

    This legislation was a good thing. It pushed manufactures to find a way to lower costs on LED bulbs and brought lower consumption of electrical use. Why change it?

    • My whole house has been LED for years. I've had zero issues and only had to replace 1 bulb.

      My house only has a 100A service and I was concerned that with my additional computers (way more than the previous owner had) that I'd be running into that limit. But the first thing I did was rip out all of his old fluorescent fixtures and swapped out a bunch of halogens for LEDs, and I've never even come close.

      • My house only has a 100A service and I was concerned that with my additional computers.

        Good news: newer computers are more energy efficient.

        As for your service size, you need to know your square footage as well as: a/c?(minimum amperage), air handler + heat strips?(min amps), electric water heater?, electric range/oven/cooktop?, electric dryer?, any other fixed appliances?

        With gas heat, dryer, range, and water heater, 100 amps might be overkill, yet be the smallest service allowed to be installed.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      "My whole house has been LED for years."

      Mine is about 90% there. Some of the fixtures use halogen etc (the range hood, undercounter lighting, one of the bathrooms...) Almost everything else except a couple fixtures using edison style light bulbs are LED now. The edison bulbs are available in LED but do not look nearly as nice.

      My main and still ongoing complaint with LED is that 50%+ of the lights in my home are dimmable. Other than a couple hallways and my office, pretty much everything is dimmable.

      LED dimm

  • Look, give your money to the power company if you want, but you have to be crazy to be spending 4-5 times as much for electricity using old bulbs.

    My electric bills are a shadow of their former self since replacing all my bulbs with modern LEDs, including dimmable ones.

  • They pushed CFLs just in time for mass production of the mercury-containing, dangerous voltage-using disasters to get into everyone's homes and now we have around twice as efficient of safe LEDs. Great job, guys. I don't think we need a law to accelerate demand since 80W incandescent vs like 12W LED for the same light in a three bulb kitchen fixture for example saves noticeable money. Plus, the wavelength looks more modern and makes your house look decades less old.

  • Those controversial curly-cue ones that were cutting edge not that long ago? Gone.

    Suffer the children, for these shall become tomorrow's consumers of news for nerds. (Oh, really?)

    ———

    I have one beef with energy-efficient lighting. The recessed sockets for the central lighting in my kitchen do a great job of preventing the glare of the bulb from meeting me at eye level.

    But only the old-fashioned incandescent floods.

    All the replacement LED floods I've examined place the bright, light-emittin

    • Bulbs come in two styles: clear and frosted. You're describing the clear ones. I got a few of them, but didn't like them for the reason you said. Now I always make sure to get frosted ones. They don't have the problem.

  • and you wonder why Europeans think Americans are... stupid! ;-)
  • I converted my house to LED last year. And that included a three-way for the living room, dimmables for the bathrooms and specialty ones for my daughter's ceiling fan fixture.

  • Could this benefit Trump via his ownership of a collection of energy-wasting shitbox buildings? [nydailynews.com] Perhaps through reduced retrofit costs, or simply greater aesthetic flexibility (energy efficiency be damned?)

  • The reason why the "Lighting Industry" wants these rolled back is that the US manufacturers didn't re-tool their factories to produce LED lights, and now Chinese manufacturers have the bulk of the sales. They've had a couple years to know this is coming for this second class of lamps/bulbs, and *still* didn't re-tool.

    This does not benefit the consumer in any way, it's strictly a bailout for the dinosaur bulb manufacturers.

  • "Critics say if the reversal is finalized it will mean higher energy bills for consumers and more pollution."

    Consumers still have the option to upgrade to the more energy efficient ones. Market forces of supply and demand will prevail.

