Social Networks The Courts Twitter

Devin Nunes Faces an Uphill Battle in His Lawsuit Against Twitter (nbcnews.com) 148

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Devin Nunes, R-Calif., escalated the feud between conservatives and Twitter earlier this week with a lawsuit accusing the company of defamation and negligence -- two different allegations, one of which poses a more serious question for the social media platform and technology companies in general. Nunes is claiming that Twitter negligently violated its terms of service when it allowed people onto its online "premises" to say false or disparaging things about him. He is seeking $250 million in damages due to "pain, insult, embarrassment, humiliation, emotional distress and mental suffering, and injury to [Nunes'] personal and professional reputations" brought on by what Twitter users said about him. From a report: Defamation is an interesting legal matter to discuss, at least in theory, but suing for defamation is seldom profitable in reality. Negligence may not sound as exciting as defamation, but this theory of liability quietly drives most successful civil litigation. Relatively easy to prove, it generally requires that the defendant show conduct that came up short of what can be expected, and that this shortcoming caused the plaintiff's damages. [...] The primary reason that technology companies are not sued into oblivion is the existence of the Communications Decency Act, or CDA, and in particular Section 230, which states that providers of an interactive computer service shall not be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider. Ordinarily, a lawsuit like this is properly filed against the Twitter user or account (like "Devin Nunes' Mom") and not Twitter itself.

Section 230 and the CDA have become the targets of growing backlash against the idea that technology companies should not be held responsible for what is published on their platforms. Technology companies have voluntarily taken steps to moderate some content, such as extremism, conspiracy theories and fake news, but most personal insults and parodies are still allowed to flourish. Section 230, however, isn't necessarily bulletproof. At least one federal court has stressed that the statute does not "create a lawless no-man's-land on the internet." That provides some basis for Nunes' claim that Twitter has been negligent in keeping its platform from being used to spread damaging statements about him. But a negligence claim against Twitter may still be precluded by the CDA. The test is whether the cause of action requires the court to treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of content provided by another. In the meantime, one of the Twitter parody accounts that is mocking Nunes -- Devin Nunes' Cow (@DevinCow) -- has gained a lot of attention, with its followers count jumping from about 1200 followers last week to more than 615,000 followers -- and in doing so, surpassed the number of followers Devin Nunes has (about 399k).

Devin Nunes Faces an Uphill Battle in His Lawsuit Against Twitter

  • $250m???? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Dude has a pretty high opinion of himself, been hanging around Trump too long.

  • Why the hell is he still in office? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He's a Trump lap dog. Why did the people in his CA district vote for him in 2018? It doesn't make any fucking sense. When I see his kind of shit, I just feel like there's no hope.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Makes you think when the people in his district thought he was better than the other option(s)...

    • He's from an extremely Republican part of California. Anyone with a pulse and an R after their name wins.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by toadlife ( 301863 )

      He is from one of the last Republican strongholds in CA.

      He won in 2014 by 40 points, but only won by about 5 points in 2016.

  • Mooo (Score:4, Funny)

    by Patent Lover ( 779809 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @03:42PM (#58317146)

    If he really thinks anyone could further inure his personal and professional reputation, he's delusional.

  • I don't think he intends to win (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 22, 2019 @03:43PM (#58317152)

    The lawsuit isn't really about winning. He's trying to force Twitter's blatant hypocrisy into the spotlight. Try and create an account called "Obama's Cow" or "Hillary Clinton's Mom" and see how fast Twitter bans you.

    Part of his lawsuit also contains discovery to try and force Twitter to admit that they shadowbanned him, causing his tweets not to show up in search results and causing his (and other conservative accounts) not to be capable of influencing what Twitter considers "trending." It's well known that Twitter routinely shadowbans prominent conservatives, to the point that Jack Dorsey has even admitted such, but there's never been any real proof or any consequence to it. I suspect the lawsuit is to more intended to generate headlines and make people aware of what Twitter's doing, than expecting to be able to actually win a $250M judgement.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Joe Rogan interview with Dorsy and Vijaya pretty much confirmed all the conspiracy theories. Go watch it, or just watch clips/highlights if you are still skeptical.

      Our society cannot function when political views are actively suppressed by private entities with clear agenda. Social media has to be regulated as common carriers or we will not have any free speech left.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        "Social media has to be regulated as common carriers or we will not have any free speech left."

        Seeing as breaking up monopolies is not something the modern GOP has ever had any interest in, best of luck with that.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You're absolutely right. It's high time we, the small government crowd, start petitioning the government to step in and tell companies what kind of speech is acceptable and what isn't.

      • Only the rightwingers silence political speech (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yahoo, twitter and FB et al haven't silenced you nutjobs, Alex is still 100% free to speak, just not allowed to make someone else print his bollocks. The only ones trying to suppress political speech is nunes here (he doesn't want people talking smack about this politiician, which is political speech) and trump (he keeps bleating on about how CNN et al should be investigated and libel laws beefed up to silence "the fake news media").

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Joe Rogan interview with Dorsy and Vijaya pretty much confirmed all the conspiracy theories. Go watch it, or just watch clips/highlights if you are still skeptical.

        Our society cannot function when political views are actively suppressed by private entities with clear agenda. Social media has to be regulated as common carriers or we will not have any free speech left.

        So, we are go for a 24/7 hardcore pornography channel on basic cable.

        That's different, is it? "Sex is evil" has been a foundational conservative position for decades, and one enshrined in the law and in corporate policy to avoid triggering conservatives. If you're going to go around crying that your Klan rallies aren't getting the coverage you want, you need to be ready to let sexual content be mainstream if you expect us to put up with it. Otherwise, you can be as happy with Klantube as us pervs are with

      • Re:I don't think he intends to win (Score:5, Insightful)

        by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @05:06PM (#58317564)

        Tim Pool (Poole?) made the entire thing an absolute nightmare for them. Every single question he posed to them resulted in hemming, hawing, vague bullshit, and utter embarrassment.

        I expected Jack to be woefully unprepared to handle anything. The top boss never has to get down to brass tacks. But the Vijaya clown's entire job is to handle that kind of situation and she was completely unprepared to do anything but expose Twitter and its leadership for what it is.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by eaglesrule ( 4607947 )

        Joe Rogan interview with Dorsy and Vijaya pretty much confirmed all the conspiracy theories. Go watch it, or just watch clips/highlights if you are still skeptical.
        Our society cannot function when political views are actively suppressed by private entities with clear agenda. Social media has to be regulated as common carriers or we will not have any free speech left.

        Funny how that's modded flamebait. Only to those invested in censoring, maybe.

        Furthermore, the Project Veritas videos of undercover interviews with Twitter employees [youtube.com] was also very revealing. I don't need to trust O'Keefe when the candid video says it all.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You see, the reason nobody takes people like you seriously is because you insist on getting all of your (debunked) info from exposed hucksters and convicted felons. Go study some more Q drops you lunatic.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mvdwege ( 243851 )

        Aw, you poor snowflake. You want a government-enforced safe space?

    • Re:I don't think he intends to win (Score:5, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @04:00PM (#58317228) Homepage Journal

      Yeah, I seriously doubt that'll do anything. Searching "Obama parody" brought up dozens of accounts. Feel free to create the first "Obama's cow" one. Given Twitter still hasn't booted off the swastika waving self-proclaimed Nazis that are happy to use its platform I seriously doubt they're going to throw someone out for creating a parody account of a Democratic politician.

      Pretty much the only account name banned right now is Elon Musk, you'll have your account suspended immediately if you put Elon Musk in the name or in any way make it look like Elon Musk's account to Twitter's filters.

      The reason is fairly reasonable: there's been a bunch of cryptocurrency scams where fake Musks have responded to Elon Musk (making it look like they're Musk continuing the thread) with some scam about giving everyone X bitcoins if they send him (wallet number included) 0.01X bitcoins. Given they're focussing on Musk for this (I'm guessing nobody would believe it if they targeted Paul Krugman), the ban isn't entirely unreasonable.

    • Re:I don't think he intends to win (Score:5, Funny)

      by jeff4747 ( 256583 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @05:24PM (#58317658)

      It's well known that Twitter routinely shadowbans prominent conservatives, [...], but there's never been any real proof

      I find this construction extremely amusing.

      "We all know this must be true! All we gotta do is find a shred of evidence!"

      • Re: I don't think he intends to win (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If you'd rather, there is a lot of circumstantial evidence. But there is no real proof. The entire point of shadowbanning is that you can't prove that it's happening, everything appears to be normal. It's really hard to definitively prove that Twitter bans certain phrases from trending and certain accounts from influencing the trends. There's definitely evidence that they do, but their explanation is that certain words become "less trend-worthy" if they're "used too much" and it's really hard to refute that

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Don't you know the lack of proof is just proof of how huge the conspiracy is?!?!?!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

      Try and create an account called "Obama's Cow" or "Hillary Clinton's Mom" and see how fast Twitter bans you.

      You dumb sonofabitch, there is an account called, @ObamasPetCow. It has existed since July of 2015. It has not been banned.

      You could have at least checked before making an ass of yourself.

  • Devin Nunes' Cow (Score:4, Funny)

    by highlandwolf5 ( 2663723 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @03:52PM (#58317194)
    I was driving into work this morning and heard Devin Nunes' Cow referenced on a popular SiriusXM rock radio station!

  • This guy is a moron (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SirAstral ( 1349985 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @03:53PM (#58317196)

    It never fails to see a Republican throw out all of their "supposed beliefs" to get back at someone because their little ego's are hurt.

    Just like how the republicans are all for the 2nd until they see black folks with guns... but that is all good.

  • Dummy... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Before he filed this law suit I was only vaguely aware of Nunes as a particularly unintelligent brown-nosing Washington Congress critter. I had never heard of those Twitter accounts and I had never seen that human centipede drawing of Putin, Trump and Nunes rimming each other. Now they are printing that drawing on T-shirts and showing them on national TV, This guy is an even bigger dummy that I thought he was, if he'd just let it slide the vast majority of the people on this planet would not have heard of @

  • I don't use Twitter (Score:5, Insightful)

    by barakn ( 641218 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @04:02PM (#58317240)

    ...and still my impression of him is that his head is planted firmly up his ass. I think that impression comes from hearing him speak. Could it be that he really is a fucking moron and that Twitter just exposed him for what he really is?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      More to the point, his head is stuck up Trump's ass. Don't you recall him chairing the House committee that couldn't see anything wrong with anything Trump did so there was no need for oversight? Hell, he even had a sneaky at-night meeting in the bushes on the White House lawn so they could give him his marching orders. Slime doesn't even begin to accurately characterize him.

    • No, Twitter wants to have its cake and eat it too. So does the leftists that wish to argue that the activity of foreign actors on the site lead to election interference, who then go on to claim it's a private company and Twitter can do whatever they want. It never occurs to them (or maybe it does and they are just utterly disingenuous) that this interference would logically work both ways.

      This is the crux of the matter, not that Nunes may be a 'fucking moron'. That such uninformative drivel could be modded

  • He is doing this to intimidate the common person and destroy democracy, plain and simple. Twitter has taken down his mom because it was ambiguous, but the cow account is clearly satire and is protected by law. As SCOTUS said in the landmark case, insulting our leaders goes all the way back to George Washington, and is what separates us from lesser Democracies.

    Unfortunately most conservatives are pathetic delicate flowers that can’t take a joke. Look at Trump when we talk about his little fingers and

    • Seems more like an attack on Twatter's hypocrisy.

      Either they can be a common carrier, with free speech for all. Or they can be a publisher, censor whomever they feel like, and take full legal responsibility for the "approved" Twats they allow to be published on their definitely-not-free-speech platform.

  • Utter nonsense. (Score:3)

    by smithmc ( 451373 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @04:16PM (#58317284) Journal
    If I own a bar, and a patron of that bar says something disparaging about someone else, am I liable? Am I responsible for going to around to everyone who was in the bar that day and correcting the disparager? Come on.

  • He's not trying to win (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @04:33PM (#58317386)
    this is part of the broader "left wing media bias" narrative that the right wing has worked hard to establish.

    For anyone who remembers what came out about MSNBC and Bernie [google.com] after 2016, or pays attention to the coverage of him now vs the establishment candidates like Beto, Biden & Harris, or remembers when the media closed ranks to promote the Iraq War or the 2008 Bank Bailout you know the media's bias is hard right when it counts: economics.

    Hell, the media was center-right on Gay Marriage until around 2014 or so. Go watch them grill Bernie on Medicare for All while giving Biden a pass on his attacks on Social Security [youtube.com]. All this before Sinclair media [youtube.com] bought out every local TV station.

    And we shouldn't be surprised about the media's biases when it comes to the economy or the stuff that really matters. Look at who owns them. Always, always, always follow the money.
    • you are delusional if you the Beto is more of and establishment candidate than Bernie hahahaha.
      • A few moments on google should be enough to depose yourself of that idea, this [vox.com]
        Beto's been overwhelmingly right win in his votes. He's a "New" Democrat, aka a Clinton Democrat. Just like Biden he "reaches across the isle", which is to say he votes with the GOP 80% of the time.

        If that's what you want find. But please do go to the polls thinking your voting for a lefty or even a centrist. Beto is very much right wing, and it's only the crazy shifts in the Overton window that make him appear to be anythi

  • "Conservatives" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can we please stop calling Republicans that? Republicans being right-of-center is so pre-2016. These are the guys who had the presidency and control of both houses, and are still giving us the biggest deficit ever. These are the guys who tax imports, deport immigrants, and anything else they can think of for government to act against free markets. "FUCK FREE MARKETS" is basically what got Trump elected, and Nunes did everything he could to protect the president from law enforcement and congressional oversig

    • They don't even resemble conservatives. They're on the left.

      "Conservative" is one branch of right-wing politics. It's not the only one. These folks are on the right too, they're just not in the "conservative" part.

      They definitely are not left-wing. None of their policies fit any of the branches there.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by meglon ( 1001833 )
      Look, either start taking a double dose of your meds, or go see that neuroproctologist you need to get your head out of your ass. The current crop of republicans are mostly far right fascists. They haven't been fiscally conservative since Reagan... Reagan exploded the deficit/national debt, as did Bush Jr... and now Trump doing the same. You wanting to throw them over to the left because you don't like what they're doing is pretty fucking childish.

  • Snowflakes! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CohibaVancouver ( 864662 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @04:52PM (#58317472)
    It's hilarious how those on the "right" are constantly going on about "snowflakes" and "safe spaces" when their representatives like Trump and his minions like Nunes are the biggest collection of whiny, thin-skinned tantrumming snowflakes around.

    • It's hilarious how those on the "right" are constantly going on about "snowflakes" and "safe spaces"

      Go post a "ok to be white" flyer to your campus bulletin board, or maybe an image of the green Pepe frog. We'll wait.

      their representatives like Trump and his minions like Nunes are the biggest collection of whiny, thin-skinned tantrumming snowflakes around.

      I fully recall when criticizing POTUS, the attorney general, or the secretary of state, inevitably lead to accusations of racism, of bigotry, or misogyny. It doesn't seem like it was all that long ago.

      The only thing hilarious is the utter lack of self awareness on display, and the same kind of insufferable behavior that helped Trump get elected. You just don't seem to learn, and I guess I'm o

  • For those wondering, "Why a cow?" (Score:4, Informative)

    by jeff4747 ( 256583 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @05:35PM (#58317704)

    Nunes is from a family that primarily made it's money by ranching. And then real estate.

    Part of Nunes campaign's tactics were to refer to that ranching history, in an attempt to make him more "down home" and "regular working-class guy".

    The cows were shipped to Iowa many years ago. Nunes has about as much connection to living, breathing cattle as Theresa May does.

    • Nunes is from a family that primarily made it's money by ranching.....The cows were shipped to Iowa many years ago. Nunes has about as much connection to living, breathing cattle as Theresa May does.

      But that hasn't stopped Nunez from collecting millions in federal agriculture subsidies for cattle he doesn't even own. Maybe the department of agriculture should count Nunez's cattle. We could all help him out, by dressing in cow suits and grazing near his home.

  • May as well sue Samsung.. (Score:3)

    by Vegan Cyclist ( 1650427 ) on Friday March 22, 2019 @06:06PM (#58317890) Homepage

    He better not turn on his TV, he'll find the late-night shows are all having a good laugh about this too...suing Twitter in this way makes about as much sense as suing his TV manufacturer for 'providing' similar commentary.

