How Can You Decide Which VPN To Trust?

Slate's senior technology writer reports that his hunt for a reliable ISP "led me on a convoluted journey through accusations and counteraccusations, companies with shadowy leadership and those with conflicts of interest, and VPN ratings sites that might be even shadier than the companies they're reviewing.""I just wanted internet privacy. I hadn't bargained on a knife fight..." the author writes, concluding that "Several weeks, dozens of calls, and thousands of words later, I can't say I'm much closer to a clear-cut answer... One of the only definitive takeaways, besides 'steer clear of free VPNs,' is that your choice of VPN should depend on what you're using it for."If you're just trying to stay safe online, it may make sense to steer toward a larger, U.S.-based company that's clear about both who owns it and how it treats your data."