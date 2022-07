Writing at Linux Journal, Glyn Moody reports that dozens of government IT systems are switching to open source software "The fact that this approach is not already the norm is something of a failure on the part of the Free Software community..."He includes an inspiring quote from the Free Software Foundation Europe about code produced by the government: "If it is public money, it should be public code as well. But when it comes to the larger issue about the general usage of proprietary vs. non-proprietary software -- what do Slashdot's readers think?Should all government IT systems be using open source software?