The Kremlin's Remote-Access Credentials Left Thousands Of Businesses Exposed For Years

A Dutch security researcher says he found credentials for the Russian government's backdoor account for accessing servers of businesses operating in Russia, ZDNet reports:"It took a lot of time and also many attempts to contact and warn the Kremlin about this issue," the researcher added -- specifically, three years, five months and 15 days. The Kremlin reused the same credentials "everywhere," reports IT News, " leaving a large number of businesses open to access from the internet ."Long-time Slashdot reader Bismillah calls it "an illustration of the dangers of giving governments backdoors into systems and networks."