Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Government

'This Time It's Russia's Emails Getting Leaked' (thedailybeast.com) 194

Posted by EditorDavid from the Russian-reversal dept.
"Russian oligarchs and Kremlin apparatchiks may find the tables turned on them," writes Kevin Poulsen at The Daily Beast, reporting on a new leak site that's unleashed "a compilation of hundreds of thousands of hacked emails and gigabytes of leaked documents."

"Think of it as WikiLeaks, but without Julian Assange's aversion to posting Russian secrets."

Slashdot reader hyades1 shared their report: The site, Distributed Denial of Secrets, was founded last month by transparency activists. Co-founder Emma Best said the Russian leaks, slated for release Friday, will bring into one place dozens of different archives of hacked material that, at best, have been difficult to locate, and in some cases appear to have disappeared entirely from the web. "Stuff from politicians, journalists, bankers, folks in oligarch and religious circles, nationalists, separatists, terrorists operating in Ukraine," said Best, a national-security journalist and transparency activist. "Hundreds of thousands of emails, Skype and Facebook messages, along with lots of docs...."

The site is a kind of academic library or a museum for leak scholars, housing such diverse artifacts as the files North Korea stole from Sony in 2014, and a leak from the Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan.

The site's Russia section already includes a leak from Russia's Ministry of the Interior, portions of which detailed the deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine at a time when the Kremlin was denying a military presence there. Though some material from that leak was published in 2014, about half of it wasn't, and WikiLeaks reportedly rejected a request to host the files two years later, at a time when Julian Assange was focused on exposing Democratic Party documents passed to WikiLeaks by Kremlin hackers. "A lot of what WikiLeaks will do is organize and re-publish information that's appeared elsewhere," said Nicholas Weaver, a researcher at the University of California at Berkeley's International Computer Science Institute. "They've never done that with anything out of Russia."
The Russian documents were posted simultaneously on the DDoSecrets website and on the Internet Archive, notes the New York Times, adding that the new site has also posted a large archive of internal documents from WikiLeaks itself.

"Personally, I am disappointed by what I see as dishonest and egotistic behavior from Julian Assange and WikiLeaks," Best tells the Times. "But she added that she had made the Russian document collection available to WikiLeaks ahead of its public release on Friday, and had posted material favorable to Mr. Assange leaked from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he has lived for more than six years to avoid arrest."

'This Time It's Russia's Emails Getting Leaked' More | Reply

'This Time It's Russia's Emails Getting Leaked'

Comments Filter:

  • The Week That Was (Score:2, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

    As if Trump's week couldn't get any worse.

    First Nancy strapped one on and pegged his ass in front of the whole world, then his pal Roger Stone gets the "Whatcha gonna do when they come for you" treatment and now this.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You moron. "Look over there, they are the bad guys."

    • Far too many of my fellow Democrats seem to have come down with TDS lately. The reality is that Pelosi and Schumer did nothing but block everything while the President at least tried to negotiate with them. Now the situation we have is the government is temporarily open until Feb. 15th. where it might get shut down again because of Pelosi and Schumer's hated of Trump. 2008, Pelosi stated she wanted a wall, 2009 Schumer did the same, and of course in 2014 Hillary stated that she wanted to build a wall while

      • Rodger Stone

        That's my porn name. Don't wear it out.

  • The files from Sony contain PII and PHI (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Beeftopia ( 1846720 ) on Saturday January 26, 2019 @11:44AM (#58025794)

    There's all kinds of PII [lifelock.com] and PHI [hhs.gov] in that stolen information.

    I'm sure these folks don't care, because, like Assange, they're trolls. When they're helping your side, they're described with superlatives. When they're harming your side, they're described with expletives. They don't care. They just do what they do for their own personal reasons.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      I'm sure these folks don't care, because, like Assange, they're trolls.

      Now trolls with shortened life expectancy.

  • Julian Assange's aversion to posting Russian secrets

    That's news to me. What's the reason behind his reluctance to touch anything out of Russia?

  • Ursidae poker (Score:4, Funny)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Saturday January 26, 2019 @12:00PM (#58025858) Journal

    Hope the security is strong with you.

    Fancy Bear [wikipedia.org] just authorized unlimited overtime.

  • They play by different rules, which are closer to mafia tactics. For the folks running the site or stealing the docs nothing is off limits as long as there is no direct link to the top.

  • "Think of it as WikiLeaks, but without Julian Assange's aversion to posting Russian secrets."
    That might be a good tactic. [wikipedia.org]

  • A version of Wikileaks that the western establishments can support! I'm sure it's completely trustworthy, unbiased, & documents weren't selectively "leaked" by US & UK govt. three letter agencies.

    I wonder if we'll end up with an online version of Spy vs. Spy (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spy_vs._Spy), where the Five Eyes (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Eyes) dump documents stolen from their adversaries on DDoS & their adversaries do the same on Wikileaks? Of course the establishment press a

    • That's right.

      Hybrid warfare is only okay when Russian three-letter agencies do it.

      Right, got it ;-)

    • >I wonder if we'll end up with an online version of Spy vs. Spy

      All the better, says I. I'd rather have both sides' secrets public, than either only one's, or, even worse, none at all. Quoting Erasmus [wikipedia.org]: Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Russia and the Soviet union did not grow up with digital data in the same way as USA.
      Under Soviet Union a super computer with network was something very special and something to wait for.
      Requests for such fully imported or a domestically produced copy of a western computer system was not easy to make.
      Getting such a system was a real effort. The real work done on such a computer had to be approved and tracked.
      Home computers played copies of games, allowed people to learn code. To understand hardware an

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Yeah, the conspicuous absence of any U.S. intelligence (or anything else embarrassing to the U.S,) on this "leaks" site screams CIA/NSA operation to me. They had may as well put their logos on the home page.

  • For ages, the Russians attacked the "Western Establishment" (i.e. anybody in government or law enforcement who was capable and not corrupt). Now, it's our time to settle the score, and take the "Russian Establishment" (who are all Chekists and serious organised criminals), down a few pegs.

    Well, the Russian "Establishment" don't like it up them, do they? BOO HOO! Sucks to be you, Chekist scum. Turnabout is fair play, and karma is a magnificent righteous, vicious BITCH. Enjoy payback, arseholes.

    Hats off to t

  • c3RhbmQgZG93biBvcGVyYXRpb25z :P

  • Summary of the article: US and other watmongering states want to annihilate Assange. I'm doing my best to spread gossip against him to ease their task.

  • The US documents got walked out by a human.
    Like the Pentagon papers. A domestic political release to the media.

Slashdot Top Deals

I put up my thumb... and it blotted out the planet Earth. -- Neil Armstrong

Close