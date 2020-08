'This Time It's Russia's Emails Getting Leaked'

"Russian oligarchs and Kremlin apparatchiks may find the tables turned on them," writes Kevin Poulsen at The Daily Beast, reporting on a new leak site that's unleashed "a compilation of hundreds of thousands of hacked emails and gigabytes of leaked documents.""Think of it as WikiLeaks, but without Julian Assange's aversion to posting Russian secrets."Slashdot reader hyades1 shared their report:The Russian documents were posted simultaneously on the DDoSecrets website and on the Internet Archive , notes the New York Times, adding that the new site has also posted a large archive of internal documents from WikiLeaks itself."Personally, I am disappointed by what I see as dishonest and egotistic behavior from Julian Assange and WikiLeaks," Best tells the Times . "But she added that she had made the Russian document collection available to WikiLeaks ahead of its public release on Friday, and had posted material favorable to Mr. Assange leaked from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he has lived for more than six years to avoid arrest."