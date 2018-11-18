Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Crime United States

Compelling New Suspect For DB Cooper Skyjacking Found By Army Data Analyst (oregonlive.com) 99

Posted by EditorDavid from the very-cold-cases dept.
A U.S. Army officer with a security clearance and a "solid professional reputation" believes he's solved the infamous D.B. Cooper skyjacking case -- naming two now-dead men in New Jersey who have never before been suspected, "possibly breaking wide open the only unsolved skyjacking case in U.S. history," according to the Oregonian. The data analyst started his research because, simply enough, he had stumbled upon an obscure old book called "D.B. Cooper: What Really Happened," by the late author Max Gunther. Gunther wrote that he was contacted in 1972 by a man who claimed to be the skyjacker... Using the name "Dan LeClair" and various details from the book, as well as information from the FBI's D.B. Cooper case files that have become public in recent years, Anonymous tracked the bread crumbs to a very real man named Dan Clair, a World War II Army veteran who died in 1990... Continuing his research, our anonymous Army officer eventually determined that Clair probably was not D.B. Cooper. More likely the skyjacker was a friend and co-worker of Clair's, a native New Jerseyan by the name of William J. Smith, who died in January of this year at age 89... Clair and Smith worked together at Penn Central Transportation Co. and one of its predecessors. For a while, they were both "yardies" at the Oak Island rail yard in Newark. It appears they bonded in the 1960s as Penn Central struggled to adapt to a changing economy.

The data analyst says the two men's military backgrounds -- Smith served in the Navy -- and long experience in the railroad business would have made it possible for either of them to successfully parachute from a low-flying jetliner, find railroad tracks once they were on the ground, and hop a freight train back to the East Coast. Poring over a 1971 railroad atlas, the hijacked plane's flight path and the skyjacker's likely jump zone, he determined that no matter where D.B. Cooper landed, he would have been no more than 5-to-7 miles from tracks. "I believe he would have been able to see Interstate 5 from the air," he says, adding that one rail line ran parallel to the highway... He believes Smith and Clair may have been in on the skyjacking together. He notes that Clair, who spent his career in relatively low-level jobs, retired in 1973 when he was just 54 years old.
Several incriminating coincidences were noted by an article this week in the Oregonian -- including a scar on Smith's hand, his visit to a skydiving facility in 1971, and Smith's strong resemblance to the police artist's sketches. Even the chemicals found on Cooper's clip-on tie in 2017 would be consistent with his job as the manager of a railyard. "[I]n my professional opinion, there are too many connections to be simply a coincidence," the data analyst told the FBI, while telling the Oregonian he believes the pair were "mad at the corporate establishment" in America and determined to do something about it.

"If I was on that plane, I wouldn't have thought he was a hero," he says. "But after the fact, I might think, 'OK, this took balls,' especially if I knew he was an ordinary guy, a working man worried about his pension going away. That he wasn't some arch-criminal. I would want to talk to that guy.... he is a kind of folk hero."

Compelling New Suspect For DB Cooper Skyjacking Found By Army Data Analyst

  • It was Big Foot.

  • Need more direct evidence (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Sunday November 18, 2018 @09:31AM (#57663262) Journal

    There were 209 million people in the US in 1972. Finding one of them who circumstantially could conceivably within the realm of possibility have known someone who circumstantially could conceivably have been D.B. Cooper is not a hard thing to do. There needs to be direct evidence connecting them for this to be newsworthy. Also, saying that the rare earth metals ending up on his tie because he was a rail yard manager is a huge stretch. In that case, assuming he left his office and went frolicking around inside of rail cars, he might have had one kind of rare earth metal. However the tie had multiple rare earths (cerium, strontium sulfide, pure titanium, etc) that indicate more of a production type facility (Boeing has been mentioned) where numerous rare earths are collected together in a single place.

    • It's not rare earths. It's metal alloys. and the actual article lays out a lot more coincidences in recently released evidence and the book. FOr example, Cooper is suspected of learning skydiving outside Los Angeles, and so did the suspect. In the book cooper has an ad placed in the village voice wishing his wife well on her birthday. The ad happened and his wife has that birthdate. So there are some mounting coincidences. But nothing solid.

  • naming two now-dead men in New Jersey who have never before been suspected

    If nobody suspected them how come they're dead?

    [looks around nervou$kljl@#$ o;
    no carrier    ]

  • Military? But.... (Score:4, Informative)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Sunday November 18, 2018 @09:52AM (#57663312)

    How does a "military background" demonstrate an ability to jump out of an airliner?

    My father put 25 years in the Army. I think he may have done Jump School before I was born. Maybe. Probably not, but it's possible.

    I was in the Navy. As was my brother. Neither of us ever got farther off the ground than the top of the Sail, except to fly as passengers on a civilian airliner across the Atlantic.

    So, while an Air Force background might suggest an ability to skydive (most Air Force types never get in the air, except to be passengers on a civilian airliner across the Atlantic or Pacific), Navy background suggests no such thing (unless you're a Navy Pilot)....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by drnb ( 2434720 )
      I think the military bit had to do with:
      * being able to plan
      * being trainable (ex the civilian parachuting school)
      * being somewhat risk tolerant
      * being somewhat able to overcome fear and complete a task

      Also the older former paratrooper could teach the younger former sailor about techniques for landing around obstacles, getting down out of trees, etc. Things not normally taught in civilian training.

      And then there is the likelihood that one veteran would see another veteran as a more trustworthy par

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The US mil at that time gave smart people selected on merit access to repeated training needed to parachute into wilderness at any time of day.
      This was before Project 100,000 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] so the accepted US mil skill level, fitness and IQ would have been great for that generation.
      The FBI would have been all over any strange flight school and parachute clubs looking for people who did not fit into that decade of normal people doing normal "parachute" things.
      The mil then becomes altern

  • Railroad Retirement (Score:5, Informative)

    by McGruber ( 1417641 ) on Sunday November 18, 2018 @10:05AM (#57663354)
    The summary says:

    notes that Clair, who spent his career in relatively low-level jobs, retired in 1973 when he was just 54 years old..

    Retiring at 54 from a railroad was not unusual back in the 70s -- it is one of the reasons Penn Central and other US freight railroads all went bankrupt!

    Railroad employees pay into the Railroad Retirement system (instead of Social Security), which provides really good retirement benefits. At age 54, he could have had 30 years of service if he had started at the railroad in 24 (after having served in the military.) Having been in "relatively low-level jobs" would mean he would have been earning overtime -- getting paid 1.5 times his hourly rate for every hour he "worked" over 40 hours. He was working in a heavily unionized industry, where overtime is handed out based upon seniority, so staying in "low level jobs" often made more financial sense than going into management.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Furthermore, the DB Cooper money has never been spent! Aside from the bundle of cash found in 1980, none of it has surfaced in the monetary system. Kind of tough to retire if you never spent the cash.

      • Re:Railroad Retirement (Score:4, Insightful)

        by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Sunday November 18, 2018 @11:43AM (#57663618)

        You imagine the equipment and personnel to record serial numbers of bills passing by were common back then. Let me give you a hint, as someone who was there...no, it wasn't. Especially not in other countries that use the global currency that is the U.S. dollar.

        Only a fool would have spent the money near a large U.S. city

        A smart person would have laundered or spent the money elsewhere.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by PPH ( 736903 )

          The ransom money was in $20 bills which are circulated rapidly. They wear out over time and odds are that within months or years, some would have made their way back to the Treasury to be retired. Wouldn't they be scanned at this point?

          • Re: Railroad Retirement (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            There were no scanners in 1973!

            • actually there were but not for currency. sending pictures over wire is *really* old tech, look it up. Fun fact, first "fax" was done over telegraph wire in mid 19th century.

              what we would call high res scanners weren't around until late 1980s,

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by lgw ( 121541 )

            Scanned? In the 70s? It was a very manual process back then, and one likely abandoned after a few years given the expense.

            It's also worth noting that some bills will sit in foreign bank vaults effectively forever, never returning to to US. IIRC it's something like 10% of physical currency (which is nice, since it's effectively a free loan to the US).

            One theory is that he crossed the border to Canada, and took a boat from somewhere in BC to whatever country he retired in. Of course, the real mystery for

            • Of course, the real mystery for any theory that has him surviving is how the heck he planned to land safely and be recovered in the middle of nowhere in the Pacific Northwest in November. H

              Apparently he boarded a train like a hobo. I'm just saying that based on the summary.

          • not in the early 1970s, didn't happen and wasn't done. Late 1980s is when it happened, way too late. 20 dollar bills last less than 8 years

  • Another book coming along? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Sunday November 18, 2018 @02:56PM (#57664154)
    Seems like every time there is a new book, article, documentary..."DB Cooper" pops up. Give it up. He's dead, probably has been for decades, that is if he even survived.
  • Boeing Engineer and Manager James Klansnic was the elusive hijacker Dan âoeDBâ Cooper. Come on and use your head people. A guy from jersey would risk jumping into unfamiliar territory at night and walk all the way back with the money to jersey? You can do your own research on this but the pilots flying the plane that night didnâ(TM)t know the aft stairs could be deployed during the flight, but Cooper did. Some railman from jersey knew this? James Klansnic was DB Cooper ifounddbcooper.wordpres

