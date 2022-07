Should Comcast Be Investigated For Antitrust Violations?

The American Cable Association (ACA), an industry group that represents over 700 small and medium-sized cable operators, wants antitrust regulators to investigate whether Comcast-NBCUniversal is abusing its power to hurt smaller television and internet service providers. The group has " asked U.S. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim to 'immediately' open an investigation into Comcast's practices ," reports The Verge. Comcast is denying the claims, and while the Justice Department hasn't publicly responded, that may change soon. President Donald Trump tweeted about the ACA's claims earlier this afternoon. From the report: