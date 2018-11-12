Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Businesses Government The Courts The Internet United States

Should Comcast Be Investigated For Antitrust Violations? (theverge.com) 85

Posted by BeauHD from the finger-pointing dept.
The American Cable Association (ACA), an industry group that represents over 700 small and medium-sized cable operators, wants antitrust regulators to investigate whether Comcast-NBCUniversal is abusing its power to hurt smaller television and internet service providers. The group has "asked U.S. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim to 'immediately' open an investigation into Comcast's practices," reports The Verge. Comcast is denying the claims, and while the Justice Department hasn't publicly responded, that may change soon. President Donald Trump tweeted about the ACA's claims earlier this afternoon. From the report: The ACA claims Comcast has a uniquely powerful hold on the U.S. cable industry because it controls a large chunk of "must have" programming like NBC's regional sports channels. The group argues that the Comcast "has shown a willingness to harm rivals" in the past, even while bound by a 2011 consent decree that expired earlier this year. The letter is dated November 6th but was published today, after Fox Business Networks reported on its existence last week.

Contra Trump's description, the letter doesn't seem to describe "routine" violations of antitrust law. It's primarily arguing that there's a huge risk of Comcast abusing its market position, while explaining just how much damage could result if Comcast did so. The ACA has put forward more concrete claims in the past, though -- like a 2017 complaint that Comcast was forcing smaller cable providers to bundle unwanted NBC-owned channels into TV packages, driving up their costs. The ACA's letter also raises concerns involving Hulu, suggesting that Comcast could effectively hold the service hostage. "We have heard from ACA members that they fear that ComcastNBCU may restrict, if it is not already restricting, their ability to access Hulu and make it available to their customers as an alternative to their cable offerings," reads the letter.

Should Comcast Be Investigated For Antitrust Violations? More | Reply

Should Comcast Be Investigated For Antitrust Violations?

Comments Filter:

  • Absolutely (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @08:27PM (#57634496) Journal

    Comcast should be investigated for antitrust violations because every single company that size and larger should be investigated for antitrust violations.

    If we would just make a serious example of a few huge corporations that fuck over their customers, all of our lives would be better.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's the Trumpf era. I suspect they will be punished by being forced to purchase all of their rivals.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by fustakrakich ( 1673220 )

      If we would just quit doing business with huge corporations that fuck over their customers, all of our lives would be better.

      And if we would just stop reelecting their puppets into congress, all of our lives would be better also.

      I will die wondering why people disagree with that.

      • Re:Absolutely (Score:5, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @09:12PM (#57634686)

        If we would just quit doing business with huge corporations ...

        It is not so easy to "just quit doing business" with a monopoly, which is the whole point of anti-trust laws. They apply when normal markets fail.

        And if we would just stop reelecting their puppets into congress ...

        When people step into a voting booth, they have other concerns than just their cable company. Comcast and other telecoms are generally supported by Republicans, while content providers are generally supported by Democrats. These stances are not based on principle, but just on where the donations come from.

        Switching your vote from one candidate to the other is just switching one set of problems for another.

        I will die wondering why people disagree with that.

        Nobody is disagreeing, because you didn't actually say anything meaningful.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by houghi ( 78078 )

          Please define "Normal market".

          When I hear people explain the capitalist market where cometition brings down prices for customers and innovate to bring prices lower, I always think that this is based where there are certain rules in place.
          First is that going into that market should be easy. So I always look at it as habing bakeries in a city. Opening a bakery is not that expensive. You have an over, buy some milled grains, Add water and a lot of time and knowledge.
          Now you are a baker.

          This obviously will only

      • Re:Absolutely (Score:4)

        by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @10:33PM (#57635046) Journal

        If we would just quit doing business with huge corporations that fuck over their customers, all of our lives would be better.

        How do you stop doing business with a corporation that is the only provider of broadband you have access to?

        The whole point of antitrust is to go after monopolies, and "monopoly" means, you can't stop doing business with them.

    • I use comcast as my ISP (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      But that is because my only other choice is CenturyLink, and they are absolutely awful.

      I understand that Comcast makes Hitler look like a nice guy, but, CenturyLink has cheated me, broken promises to me, and pissed me off. Comcast hasn't done as much of that to me personally, yet.

      I hate them both, and I have to put up with them because there is too little competition in this domain. And THAT is because those bastards lobby to prevent local communities from standing up their own ISPs.

      As far as I am concern

      • Re: I use comcast as my ISP (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        No, it's because your Local Community setup an exclusive Franchise deal. If they changed their zoning and right of way access laws, anybody could run an ISP. Even an all fiber one.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          This highlights the bigger problem. There isn't actually a free market, which is the main reason why monopolies and oligopolies form in the first place.

          Once a corrupt player can become big enough, they'll bribe/coerce their way to getting the rules changed in ways that favor them and punish or prevent competition. Regulations are great for that. It makes it appear to the people that they're being reigned in, but in reality, it's not much more than a minor inconvenience to them as a the big fish, but overwhe

      • My anecdotal experience is the opposite. CenturyLink works reasonably well for me while Comcast was horrible

        I could write a huge wall of text detailing my complaints about Comcast, but I can summarize it as follows:

        I'd rather have 75% of the promised speed 95% of the time and only goes out once a year (CenturyLink) than 20% of the promised speed 33% of the time that goes out once a month. Those numbers are guesses, but should show the difference in my personal experiences with the 2.

        I hate Comcast so much

  • also for the forced hardware rent as well. (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @08:32PM (#57634530)

    also for the forced hardware rent as well.

    • You are not forced to rent their hardware. They are required by law to give you* a CableCard decoder for a third party set-top, and you can buy like a billion different modems off the shelf in many stores.

      *It may be a $5/mo rental. But the point is use whatever hardware you want for non-decrypting part.

  • Investigated? Investigated!? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Narcocide ( 102829 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @08:38PM (#57634552) Homepage

    You've got to be kidding me. Their stated business plan is establishing a global communications monopoly and then metering and throttling the everliving shit out of it's traffic. They were flagrantly in violation of net neutrality laws for years before they got repealed. They still practice traffic shaping that has nothing to do with improving service quality for anyone, and when you call to complain about it they insinuate that anyone using an encrypted connection for something other than to log into Facebook is a pirate. What is to investigate here? Seriously?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      Net neutrality was never a law. It was an executive order. Laws are passed by congress. You can violate an executive order and exactly shit will happen to you, ever.

  • Of course not (Score:4, Informative)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @09:01PM (#57634650)

    Why waste the time and money to investigate.

    They should be reduced to a series of companies that don't create content, and are only allowed to exist in one state, never permitted to be re-united aka AT&T

    If that isn't enough, start breaking up the companies by city.

  • Wrong entity (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Should our government be investigated for Anti-Trust Violations. Think about it!

  • Prompted by Disney? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Was this prompted by Disney? Comcast may have a lot of power, but one wonders if there would be anyone left to challenge Disney's onward march in the same direction if Comcast is handled poorly.

    Handle it right, and perhaps Disney is next to fall. Handle it wrong, and Disney wins it all.

  • In related news ... (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @09:19PM (#57634708)

    Comcast said they were happy to cooperate and that the US Attorney should simply contact Comcast Customer Support for the information they need.

  • Yes.

  • Want to break up Comcast? I certainly do. Regulators should hammer the company for every single complaint for bad customer service.. Since Comcast has the worst customer service in the country. Any company that performs THAT badly needs to be broken up.

  • Betteridge was wrong! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Monday November 12, 2018 @10:27PM (#57635018)
    If ever a headline with a question mark needed a yes...it's this one!

  • Comcast had a deal with the other providers - none of them would offer service in rival territiry, or if they did, they'd accidentally deliver something different. This is direct from the chief engineer at CenturyLink in that area

    The Ars Technica article on the ISP whose lines were illegally cut by Comcast would seem to confirm territorial claims maintained by violence and protection rackets.

    Definitely, Comcast should be investigated, as should all the major ISPs. To the extent that illegal monopolies exist

  • Abandon ISPs (Score:3)

    by jd ( 1658 ) <[moc.oohay] [ta] [kapimi]> on Tuesday November 13, 2018 @03:17AM (#57635754) Homepage Journal

    The Internet is a natural monopoly and ISPs complain they can't serve rural areas.

    Transfer control to each State.

  • The ACA claims Comcast has a uniquely powerful hold on the U.S. cable industry because it controls a large chunk of "must have" programming like NBC's regional sports channels.

    "Must have"? Seriously? I am heavily involved in sports (coaching) but they are the very definition of optional. Yeah I know people get worked up if they cannot share the latest victories of their local sports franchise but so what? If they won't give me access to watch my sport of choice on terms I'm willing to live with then I have other things I can do with my life. If you go into withdrawal because you cannot see a basketball game live I don't have a lot of sympathy.

    The problem I have with compani

  • Cable companies agree not compete with each other. That's an illegal cartel.

    Break AT&T up again in the process. That'd be doing it a favor - right now it's a hopelessly broken mess. Too big to function.

  • Why just Comcast? RCN does the very same thing i would gather the whole industry hijacks the so called must have channels to force people to higher tear subscriptions. me having no children i am not hijacked to get kids channels like Disney who BTW will be creating their own netflix type subscription channel as a lot of other are doing as well..because of the mas exodus from cable tv subscriptions. Its an industry problem not just Comcast, but they are the top dog so what they do the rest follow like dogs.

Slashdot Top Deals

Let the machine do the dirty work. -- "Elements of Programming Style", Kernighan and Ritchie

Close