Pentagon Wants To Predict Anti-Trump Protests Using Social Media Surveillance (vice.com) 353
Alice Marshall shares an excerpt from Motherboard: The United States government is accelerating efforts to monitor social media to preempt major anti-government protests in the U.S., according to scientific research, official government documents, and patent filings reviewed by Motherboard. The social media posts of American citizens who don't like President Donald Trump are the focus of the latest U.S. military-funded research. The research, funded by the U.S. Army and co-authored by a researcher based at the West Point Military Academy, is part of a wider effort by the Trump administration to consolidate the U.S. military's role and influence on domestic intelligence.
The vast scale of this effort is reflected in a number of government social media surveillance patents granted this year, which relate to a spy program that the Trump administration outsourced to a private company last year. Experts interviewed by Motherboard say that the Pentagon's new technology research may have played a role in amendments this April to the Joint Chiefs of Staff homeland defense doctrine, which widen the Pentagon's role in providing intelligence for domestic "emergencies," including an "insurrection."
I was not aware protestors made their efforts secret. I am personally all for secret protests! It would really help avoid the convuluted traffic the public protests inspire.
Secondly, it's not very democratic to take sides against the People. A lot of those smart people at the Pentagon study a whole lot of history and should know the inevitable negative consequences of such policies.
Yes, actually they are. He is the President and the head of the United States Government even if only during his term.
"Secondly, it's not very democratic to take sides against the People. A lot of those smart people at the Pentagon study a whole lot of history and should know the inevitable negative consequences of such policies."
Agreed. The Constitution outranks the three branches, including the military and the President and the people outrank the Constitution. If only people had stuck behind the Constitution when doing so conflicted with expediency and their personal agendas the government might have remembered that.
Law enforcement I could understand, but the military?
Not that I think it's a good idea. I'm getting kinda sick of the anti-Trump whining, but that doesn't mean you have to go all "pre-crime" on political protestors.
Fear is a huge motivator. People now use heavy weapons. Look at the violence of the past two weeks if you had any questions.
People's trust in government is at an all-time low, and the distrust with law enforcement has also risen. Were these intentional moves so that government might assert control, bypassing both constitutional and legal constraints?
A pipe bomber plays into their hands. Fear of heavy armament or resistance has always been a motivator to use excessive force. Weapons of mass destruction guarantee a turf war. Will good sense prevail? Will/would the citizenry excuse a military response to a small crisis? Watch the southern US border over the next few weeks, and you'll have your answer. Fear drives a military response against a Honduran march heading towards Texas. This will not go well.
Um, no. The pipe bombs were sent to Dems. Can use it as an excuse. You have too many "anyways" in your reply.
What we can agree on is that the US Military, in principle, is obliged not to be involved in domestic insurrection..... but the state guards do have some sway as directed. The other agencies aren't so good, or so smart, but a preponderance of goofy agencies working against each other is both expensive and entertaining... if it doesn't get bloody.
"anti-Trump whining," yes, it does get irritating. However, have you ever listened to Trump. He's the Whiner-in-Chief. He's always complaining about something and how evil forces are out to destroy him. If he ever looks in the mirror, he'll demand to put himself in the hoosegow.
Gosh, is there no limit to this miserable sack of pus' stupidity and ignorance ? Did he seriously tell a journalist and the entire world that he would sign an executive order to effectively repel the 14th amendement of the Constitution of the United States ?
Yes he did. But you know what ? It's not because he's stupid. It's because he knows perfectly well that his supporters are stupid, and that he can say pretty much any complete absurdity and absolute lie, but if it's what they want to hear, then they'll believe him anyway.
After all, didn't he get elected even after basically calling all his supporters fucking morons ?
"I could stand in the middle of fifth avenue and shoot someone, and I still wouldn't lose any voters".
Apples and Oranges...Jesus, learn to argue effectively.
Accusing someone of whataboutism is tantamount to accepting their accusations of hypocrisy.
There is no anchor baby clause in the 14th Ammendment. The clause says this.
"Section 1. All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."
Key part being... "subject to the jurisdiction thereof"... if illegals are subject to the jurisdiction, then that means that local jurisdictions have powers of establishing immigration... and as we all know... the "Federal Government" is responsible for dealing with that problem! Which is why illegals are supposed to be given to ICE when they commit a crime and not to the local authorities.
The 14th was carefully worded to make it so that anyone that was considered "property" by way of direct slavery or through "indentured" servitude... basically someone here against their will in some capacity will become citizens and grant them the rights they deserve. It does not grant people visiting the USA as a documented worker, or guest, or being here illegally.
There is more merit to claims that a person here legally having a baby while still legal at the time of delivery can produce a citizen by birth.
I personally hate the idea that where a person is born should even have any bearing upon citizenship. I think as long as one of your parents are a citizen of that country the child produced should automatically be a citizen of each nation that their 'biological' parents belong to.
Now if you think the 14th confers citizenship on any person being born on US soil then why are citizens born in US territories not automatically US citizens? Additionally, since they must be subject tot he local laws to be a valid citizen then this also means that you agree that Arizona SB 1070 is totally legal. But by all means go ahead and pick and chose regardless of what the constitution say... both sides have no problem with abusing it and ignoring it for their own ends. You will not be the first or the last to do the same or try.
" why are citizens born in US territories not automatically US citizens? " They are, moron.
Accusing someone of whataboutism is tantamount to accepting their accusations of hypocrisy.
No it's not. Whataboutism is tantamount to accepting their point because your only defense is to deflect.
The SCOTUS has upheld the 14th amendment against this exact challenge multiple times. US v. Wong Kim Ark,https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/169/649
"The amendment, in clear words and in manifest intent, includes the children born, within the territory of the United States, of all other persons, of whatever race or color, domiciled within the United States. Every citizen or subject of another country, while domiciled here, is within the allegiance and the protection, and consequently subject to th
Somebody raised a very good point today. Trump pulled back the FBI from investigating right wing domestic terrorists. We just had a synagogue shot up and a
Speaking of rage: I'd be a lot less better if I didn't have so many family members who've had the shit kicked out of them by our crap healthcare system because folks won't stop voting for the GOP when they keep telling you they're gonna end Obamacare with it's protection for preexisting conditions [google.com]. Jeez, I wish I knew how to reach the electorate. 26% of Americans still believe the GOP is gonna save them even after 60 votes to repeal and Mitch McConnell going around saying he's gonna end social security and Medicare.
No no no! Republicans will keep the option of having protection for pre-existing conditions. You'll be able to choose! Isn't that great! And all those people without pre-existing conditions won't have to pay more to support those leaches with pre-existing conditions! I mean, if they have pre-existing conditions, they should have to pay more, right? Won't somebody think of the insurance companies!?
its been a while since I worked in that industry (1995 when i first came back from 3 tours in the persian gulf after the gulf war); but pre-existing conditions were never permanent. Usually they had a 6month clause that meant that for the first 6 months they would review claims to look for a pre-existing condition. It basically meant that you could not choose to forgo insurance to keep more money, find out you needed medical attention, get insurance, and pay less; then later drop the insurance again. That was supposed to be a deterrent. They would order medical records to see if you had been seen for anything related to it prior to having insurance. They would even invoke the 'prudent person' clause that said 'a prudent person WOULD have sought help'. Internally we had a commentary that went like "No, actually I was in the waiting room for something else, but while I was here, suddenly this started happening..." However the Healthcare Reform act of 1996 had abolished most of this and then HIPAA came along and helped with that by fixing the gap that happened when an insured had to leave one employer and go to another employer.
FACT. The idea that insurance is provided by the employer is deliberately geared to turn you into an undervalued slave. No other insurance works this way. How likely are you to accept abuse or take shit from your employer because they hold the strings on some health benefits you might currently need? It empowers the employee to enter a codependent relationship with the employee where they can misuse you.
Please do not get caught up in the bullshit belief this is only a GOP thing. This shit has been going on since 1995 at least. From 1996 - 2018 the Democrates have controlled the House, Senate, and Executive branch more than once. They COULD have fixed this. They get paid by these special interest too. Nobody in congress is in it for your best interest. Dont fall for the partisan bullshit on this particular topic.
Re: (Score:2)
There's a steaming pile of bullshit for you.
...
I worked in that industry
for the first 6 months they would review claims to look for a pre-existing condition
Yeah, not surprised. Not surprised at all. This is exactly why the problem can only be solved by the government. People still tell these same lies, even after all the focus that was put on what was really happening during the original debate over passing Obamacare.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
the post above is what happens when a lefty rants with the kind of bitter rage usually reserved for the alt-right.
Speaking of rage: I'd be a lot less better if I didn't have so many family members who've had the shit kicked out of them by our crap healthcare system because folks won't stop voting for the GOP when they keep telling you they're gonna end Obamacare with it's protection for preexisting conditions [google.com]. Jeez, I wish I knew how to reach the electorate. 26% of Americans still believe the GOP is gonna save them even after 60 votes to repeal and Mitch McConnell going around saying he's gonna end social security and Medicare.
Here's the problem:
The moment the GOP actually tries or does end any of the programs you mentioned, the voters will simply hand them their ass and we'll return to Team Blue for X number of years until, they too, do something similar and the cycle repeats. Both sides like to induce hysteria on various issues ( 2nd Amendment, Immigration, Health Care, Terrorists, Russia, etc. etc. ) and folks just keep eating it up. Folks are so brainwashed by their " team " that they have never figured out there really isn
Re: (Score:2)
why the hell did you post this AC??? You should own it and be proud to have realized it.
Re: (Score:3)
In fact, they're so much alike they may as well just be Team Fucking Purple for all intents and purposes.
It's been this way forever and it's not likely to change as long as we have a two party system.
Indeed. There should also be Team Fucking Green too. They should then fight for an entire fucking cycle.
my healthcare went to shit after obamacare, I live in the midwest, so when you hit someone with a $3000 deductible and run the drug formulary so that a generic drug that costs $22 gets stuck in the $40 copay tier instead of the $20 tier..... I mean for fucks sake, they cant even pay two fucking dollars??!! That $3000 deductible sucked. Most people dont get hospitalized. Maybe you need an MRI for $1500, healthcare didnt pay shit. When I first got out of the military in 1995 the typical healthcare plan cost an individual $86 a month or $400 a month for the entire family. The deductible was $250 and they paid everything 80/20 meaning that you only paid 20% on anything after you paid $250. Lets go back to that $22 drug... my cost would have been $4 not $22. I had office visit copays of $40 after obamacare, except that when I read my explanation of benefits it shows that my insurance only paid the doctor $15. Sure the doctor claims he charges $150, but he accepted $65 from the insurance. That tells me that $65 is the real cost, not the bullshit inflated cost. However, in the last two years, the government has now allowed smaller business to join groups where their premiums and benefits are based on a larger number of employees. I dont know if you know it but the premiums are based on an average of usage across all members of a group. Over 85% of businesses have less than 20 employees. This deliberately screwed up insurance premiums making the insurance companies higher profits. Allowing more people to be a collective group helps offset the cost of premiums. This isnt perfect, but it is helping to lower costs for smaller businesses while still providing better benefits. By doing this our costs went down about 15%, but more importantly, my office copays are now $20, even for a specialist, and my deductible is back to $250 (office visits and prescription drugs are not subject to deductible). After I pay $3000 they pay everything at 100%, but even after I pay the first $250 they start paying 80% right off. So if you need an MRI, your looking at $250 plus only 20% of the remainder. Thats a MUCH smaller pill to have to swallow.
Im not against universal healthcare. I was in the military, we had universal healthcare. Here is the problem with the way the left, and the right, are approaching this. There are two sides to any equation. The side that puts money into the system, and the side that takes money out. So on the money-in side you have the government taxing people to have enough money to finance the system. On the money-out side you have the Doctors, who make very high 6 figure salaries, and in some cases 7 figure salaries; and you also have the blood sucking lawyers with their malpractice lawsuits. The left only keeps focusing on the money-in side. The doctors have proven time and time again they will continue to milk and rip off the system to make more money (think about the commercials that say 'if you have medicare, you can't be denied for any reason. Fill out this form and get this scooter to ride around even if you run marathons'). There is also no shortage of lawyers looking to get rich. Every country that has universal healthcare has one thing in common; Doctors are most assuredly middle class, not upper class. There is a limit on lawsuits when the government is footing the bill.
So if you want universal healthcare, you have to be willing to solve all 3 sides of this equilibrium. You have to limit costs by telling doctors they are now employees of the US Government, welcome to your upper middle class salary. BTW we just erased your student loans and there is no such thing as malpractice insurance. Then they tell the lawyers that there is no such thing as malpractice law anymore, its time to learn how to make a living doing real lawsuits or go stand in line at the soup kitchen. Its the only way to keep the Money-out side from bleeding the system dry getting rich. Its abso-fucking-lutely moronic for these talking heads to think that a system is possible for the government to just pay for everything without reigning in the damn costs that are beyond unreasonable.
Obamacare didn't make your healthcare go to shit (Score:5, Insightful)
Single payer solves everything. Every country in the world that's implemented it has made it work. Costs are limited because there's virtually no overhead. Doctors aren't employees of the government. It's single payer not single employer. The government is just paying. Docs do better because they no longer fight insurance companies for every scrap and penny.
Malpractice doesn't go away either. Again, we're not talking about nationalizing healthcare, we're nationalizing insurance. Just the paying for it.
The problem you're having is there's a multi-billion dollar propaganda engine putting ideas in your head. That's because the insurance companies are fighting for their lives. If Americans every realize they've got a bloated tick literally sucking the life out of them that's it. End of the gravy train. They spent half a billion last time we did a major reform and it paid off in spades with the "individual mandate" aka Romneycare being the best we could do even with Dems in charge. Don't fall for it. Single payer has been shown to work again and again. It saves money and it saves lives. 45,000 Americans will die of treatable illness this year. Next year you might be one of them. Demand single payer and don't vote for anyone who won't give you it.
That's why politics is like a dumb sports game. Everyone drinks a bit too much, they boo for the other time and call them rude names for no reason than for being on the wrong side, and they cheer on their own team as the greatest of heroes merely for being their guys. If one of their guys gets arrested they will wring their hands and wonder if the police are taking things too far, and if one of the other guys get arrested they cheer at their own good luck. After the game is over all the drunk fans go into the parking lot to fight each other.
It's like a dumb sports game (Score:2)
Politics isn't a dumb sport, it's what defines ever aspect of your life from cradle to grave.
Re: (Score:2)
dont forget the opiod epidemic. More people are now dying from that than firearms (including suicide) and car accidents combined. In 3 years its going to be the single highest rate of death on the whole graph.
Re: (Score:2)
The other reason is people who insist on putting the word "only" in front of political logistics, despite all evidence to the contrary—as in, the "only" reason we get cancer is because human metabolism sucks at self-repair.
You do realize that the phrase "all the king's horses and all the king's men" is satiric, don't you?
The "only" reason they couldn't pu
Re: (Score:2)
wow thats probably the best analogy I have seen to summarize what partisanship has become. IMO senate and representative positions should be like Jury Duty. I should go to the mailbox, open my mail, and go "well shit! Ive got Senate duty this year". The problem with this career politicians is that they know where all the bodies are buried.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Centrist here, I see a lot of complaining about people on the right not taking their own to task while the same problem appears on the left. If you want to have standing when you call people on the right out you really need to be free of guilt yourself. If you think that what I just said is a bunch of BS then you are only going to prove that you are guilty of what I said.
As a centrist I watch both sides endlessly accuse the other of the very things they are guilty of themselves. Each time one of their o
Nobody's free of guilt (Score:2)
America got a temporary reprieve when the wars distracted us long enough for the ruling class to rob us blind. But they're out of wars. Iran was the next one and looks like that's a no-go. The rich and powerful always use the
Re: (Score:3)
Centrists aren't normally separate or neutral, instead we believe in compromise solutions that address all the major concerns that different people have, instead of just trying to pass by force with 50.00001% something that 49.999999% hate.
Instead with compromise, you can get a policy that 45% of people like, and only 20% hate. The goal isn't to make a perfect world, just to make it suck less.
Re: (Score:2)
OK, I like the fact that your eyes are open to this, but this is actually not a one sided issue. Its a ping-pong back-and-forth power play that will, end the end, turn us into a economic devide of those will all the wealth and those of us getting shit on. The problem is there are still too many people falling for the 'pick a side' politics. We so fucking need a Libertarian party with full recognition on a national level.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
As long as you're equally critical of everyone, you'll get no criticism from me. However, let me really get you thinking about these recent random acts of violence. First we had a guy sending 'pipe bombs' that didnt have a snowballs chance in hell of blowing up. I mean zero chance. The only reason there was any sort of black powder in them was probably to get the dogs to hit on it. I know you're younger, but there was a real mail bomb terrorist when I was younger named Ted Kackzynksi, alias Unibomber. He wo
Re: (Score:2)
Buried. Page 7 at least.
I don't know which papers you are reading but on the news outlets I frequent it was headline news for multiple days. The BBC lead it with on their prime time news programming more than once, discussed it at least.
NOBODY is even talking about this premeditated murder
There was extended debate about if the UK should continue to supply arms to SA, and if our political leaders should attend the "Davos in the desert" meeting. I seem to recall Trump making a slightly bizarre statement about it too.
I'm thinking that maybe it was the right leaning news outlets in the
Re: (Score:2)
The absolute best thing that could happen to the US is compulsory voting.
Make it a requirement to be on the electoral role once you are over 18 and make it a requirement to vote.
Blah blah blah what about my freedom to not vote blah blah blah rights about me blah blah blah it's a free country I shouldn't have to vote if I don't want to. Simply put it's not a free country, try not paying your taxes and see how free the country really is. In the end, as citizens, we get privileges and in exchange we pay cost
Re: (Score:2)
FREEZE PEACH! PEW PEW PEW
Trump, the model American Fascist (Score:3)
Well, it was the instability of Germany in the 1920s that allowed the Nazi party to come to power. The communists has just overthrown the Czar in Russia, there was massive inflation and economic instability, mass unemployment, and the fascists were having weekly street riots with the communis
Re: (Score:2)
I'll give you MSNBC (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. He was a white supremacist name Robert Bowers. Trump was not extreme enough for him.
Re: (Score:2)
not to make an argument but I think people really misuse the term 'gaslighting'. Gaslighting is not pouring gas on a fire. I know it sounds like it should be. Its a movie. In early 1900s (maybe late 1800s) houses had halway lights lit by natural gas. The antagonist would increase the gas flow to the lights to convince the protagonist that she was losing her mind. The term gaslighting means to deliberately cause someone to think they are going crazy.
Re: (Score:2)
One method in the movie was to always claim that whatever the heroine saw didn't really happen. Sort of like how Trump calls everything fake news.
Nazis were right wingers, part of the definition of fascist. I know it's fashionable on the alt-right to claim Nazis were socialists but that's patently ridiculous. Anyone who claims Nazis were liberal socialists is not worth listening to, you may as well hold a more cogent argument in an insane asylum.
The conservative wing of the Republican party got its start as the segregationist Democrats - hardcore racists, home of the Klan, and so forth. Very anti-Jewish. This group migrated en-masse to the Republicans when the Democrats supported civil rights, though some had a brief sojourn with the Dixiecrats. The southern segregationists *hated* the Republicans for a century as the party that forced them to give up slaves, so when today it's ironic when some of the same people still alive claim to be in the Party of Lincoln.
The reason this particular shooter did not like Trump is because he felt that Trump does not go far enough in supporting the racists.
This is the biggest problem Republicans face; how to jettison their racist and white nationalist wing. Or it was shortly before 2016 when there was concern about getting black and hispanic votes in order to remain relevant. Trump proved them wrong though, that you can give a wink and a nod to the racist wing and win an election. I am still surprised that not more Republicans jumped ship after this.
IMO jewish people keep their opinions to themselves. They might think I'm going to hell for my lifestyle, but they keep it to themselves and do not try to tell me how the fuck to live my life. For that, they always get my support to continue to exist in that exact manner. If they don't fuck with me, I wont ever fuck with them. Its pretty simple. Unlike the southern baptist convention that tried to put Disney out of business in the 90s because they wanted to have same-sex benefits. How exactly was that going to ruin their visit to Disney World? Exactly.
The only religious groups I have a problem with are the ones that want to get in my face and force me to live their lifestyle. Vegans, they are very much like that too. Let me fuck my life up the way I see fit.
Re: (Score:3)
There is no hell in judaism and besides, it emphasizes doing the right thing for its own sake, not because of some possible punishment in the afterlife. This (and a couple of other concepts like pikuach nefesh) is the reason why I have a grudging respect of judaism even though I am generally an antitheist.
Re: (Score:2)
Nazi-ism is a liberal ideology, so yes, it would follow that neo-nazis would be liberals as well.
Well answer me this then... why do conservatives celebrate it!?
I'm saying Don't forget to Vote (Score:2)
And we each do what little we can. If I push a few over the edge to vote against Donald Trump and the modern American Aristocracy then I call that a win. If the Russians can get Trump elected then us Americans can get him kicked out. At least in 2020. In the meantime vote in your Mid Terms for anyone who'll oppose Trump's agenda.
Re: (Score:2)
did you just say bloody?
Nope (Score:5, Interesting)
read the article, no source within the article says Trump admin is actually doing that. A bunch of other studies and models referenced.
Trump's the president (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
irrelevant point, there is no source in that article that says the Trump administration is doing what is claimed. Instead innuendo and extrapolation done from reports of other things.
In short, no proof.
Re: (Score:2)
quote Harry Truman... 'The buck stops here!' he was famous for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but it would only seem to apply narrowly to types of situations where responsibilities are being bucked. Why would it automatically extend to all other types of action?
At this point, we don't even know if it is true. And if nobody ever even admits they're doing it, nobody will be trying to buck the responsibility up to their boss!
Re: (Score:2)
Sure thing. If you give Trump a buck, based on his track record as a "business man" (translation: con artist) he will surely lose it into some scheme that ends with bankruptcy. But the amazing thing is that a new buck will magically enter the system from some unlikely source
... like mafia or foreign powers.
Re: (Score:2)
Uhm, those were military actions taken in war zones.
Hey asshole terrorist: Don't bring your family with you to the war zone! They might die!
Does that help?
How about this? Bringing human shields into the war zone doesn't mean you have superpowers and nobody is going to bomb your ass. It is just more deaths you're responsible for.
Is Linux Being Used? (Score:2)
Easier solution. (Score:2)
Isn't this unconstitutional? (Score:5, Informative)
The United States government is accelerating efforts to monitor social media to preempt major anti-government protests in the US
So basically they want to conduct mass surveillance, predict where protests are being planned and crack down on them with maximum force so his Orange Imperial Majesty's delicate little snowflake heart won't melt form the heat of all that unwanted criticism? I seem to remember having read the following in a document considered so important it is kept in a climate controlled armoured glass box flanked by armed guards:
"The civil rights of none shall be abridged on account of religious belief or worship, nor shall any national religion be established, nor shall the full and equal rights of conscience be in any manner, or on any pretext, infringed. The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, to write, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable. The people shall not be restrained from peaceably assembling and consulting for their common good; nor from applying to the Legislature by petitions, or remonstrances, for redress of their grievances."
Pay particular attention for that last part, "remonstrances" means "forceful reproachful protest" the US constitution literally guarantees the citizen's rights to protest and not be particularly polite about it. The constitution guarantees that the US citizenry's can voice its grievances without having to give a damn about the delicate sentiments of thin skinned and whiny little bitch politicians .
Re: (Score:2)
Thats just the normal police part.
Think long term over decades and where political people can get work at later if they can hide their pasts.
Say a person who has the ability to become an engineer, is able to pass most of the US university exams to be able to get most jobs in the US mil/NSA/CIA.
A smart person who spent years on a political campus with "arts" students who want to spy on the USA and give its secrets away.
Deja vu all over again (Score:2)
I saw enough of this crap in the 60's and 70's as the government was sending my friends and relatives off to die half way around the world. This just changed my opinion on assault rifles.
Great work guys (Score:2)
Forget the mail bombers and the wannabe apartment shooters and the vehicle attackers, those women in pussyhats are the real threat.
Posse Comitatus (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Nor should they need to , if domestic law enforcement is sufficiently militarized and outsourced.
and the problem is ? (Score:4, Insightful)
Shouldn't be hard, Where Trump goes a protest will follow, much like Mary, and her lamb.
Talk about over engineering (Score:2)
Bringing in the fancy analytics and social media sentiment analysis. Here's a foolproof Protest Prediction Algorithm.
IF (TRUMP IS PRESIDENT) THEN
SIGNAL(WIDESPREAD PROTEST)
END IF
At this rate (Score:3)
At this rate, worrying about terrorists attempting to overthrow the government hardly seems necessary. The Trump administration appears to be doing just fine destroying what government we have left all by themselves without intervention of any outsiders, whether foreign or domestic.
No doubt allowing Trump to determine who is and who is not a US citizen by decree will fix everything. After all, who needs a Constitution when "only he can fix it"?
This seems reasonable (Score:3)
Currently:
The US military is there to monitor and steer social media to prevent mass protests.
The NSA is there to seed misinformation and monitor what people are thinking or planning.
The FBI is there to stop the wrong people getting too close to being elected president.
The Police are there to stop too many black or brown people voting.
ICE is there to separate families and traumatize children.
I'm sure there's nothing sinister about any of this and all these roles were explicitly written in the constitution...
Re: (Score:2)
And the Weekly Standard and the Atlantic Council are there to guarantee that the population doesn't start complaining on social media that anything would be wrong with that.
dumb fuks (Score:2)
My guess why they focus on "Anti-Trump" protests (Score:2)
My guess would be, that the researchers aren't specifically endeared to Trump, but that they see a fine opportunity for their research in the controversy around Trump resulting in frequent protests about a subject that is relatively easy to find in keyword searches ("president" and/or "Trump").
By focusing on Trump they can severely cut down on the amount of social media chatter they have to work with and see what methods they can apply to it (e.g. simply seeking words like "protest" in the vicinity of "Trum
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:3)
... And then again, how did all Caesars lose their jobs?
Not quickly enough?
Re: (Score:2)
Every tool you build, your opponent will use against you.
Google and facebook are creating a lot of tools to "fight the alt-right", but when trump gets his orange hands on em, well it won't be pretty.
Re: (Score:2)
He always can pay someone to do the job for him.
You don't need big hands to hold a credit card.
Re: (Score:2)
My point is that the political side is irrelevant. It's just the act of spending money into those technologies that make the future worse, because technology don't choose side, it is on the side of those who wield it.
You can kill an american with an AR-15 and a communist with an AK47. The tool will not take a side because it's only a tool.
Re: (Score:3)
And as we're seeing, conservatives are the ones abusing government power.
Indeed. Left or right, you should want a smaller government, because there's always someone who will abuse whatever power you give them. The only true defense is giving them less power.
Any power you give a currently-OK government to solve some problem will eventually be used against you unfairly and maliciously by the next evil man who ends up in charge. Make sure it's worth it.
Just wait until they start shooting the Migrants.. (Score:3)
"They were coming right at us!!"
This will probably happen, so IDK why I'm making a south park joke...
:(
Re:Just wait until they start shooting the Migrant (Score:5, Interesting)
"They were coming right at us!!"
This will probably happen, so IDK why I'm making a south park joke...
:(
It is not that Trump particularly wants to kill them. He seems more amoral than anything else. If they die to serve his agenda, well that's fine, seems to be his thought process. In fact actual deaths of good people don't seem to register much to non teleprompter Trump. He just makes up a lie and moves on.
Let's look at the facts. Who does he admire and get along with? Strongmen. Dictators. That's pretty much it.
Which tactics does he use? You guessed it, the tactics of dictators and strong men. Blaming everything on a minority or two. Calling all your enemies evil or an angry mob, or any of the other variations. Continuous, vast, and uncountable numbers of lies.
People are angry. Righteous anger is normal and at times appropriate, but I worry that Trump is making people so angry with his scorched earth tactics to win, that we as a country can never heal.
Will we have our own Tiananmen Square anytime soon? Possibly.
Imagine this scenario. Does it seem likely?
"They were an angry mob with weapons (of some kind, not necessarily guns. Perhaps just a few brooms or something) and they were getting too close to the president. They had to be stopped. This is what happens when you let an angry mob take too much power, but thanks to our new pentagon programs we are active an alert about potential targets of insurrection against the homeland. In fact, to promote public safety we regularly update the public watch list database so employers can make informed decisions."
I find such a scenario quite possible, and if it happens, I'm not sure where it ends. (Needless to say the pentagon should not be involved in law enforcement at all.)
We already are talking kids in cages. Now he is openly talking about disobeying the constitution and throwing out people born in our country. We now have the military facing a non existent threat just to gin up his poll numbers. All of this should be grounds for removal, yet the right does nothing.
We just had proof that one of his rabid followers tried, seriously tried to assassinate two former presidents and a bunch of others. The fact that the guy was apparently too stupid to build a credible bomb is all that saved from disaster.
Another guy walked into a church and started killing, and if you don't think Trump's Us vs Them rhetoric fed the flames your an idiot. I remember Charlotsville well. He was an apologists for an angry mob shouting, "Jews will not replace us!" He said they were fine people.
We don't really need a vast system to predict and quell protests. That way leads on right down a path probably more like Communist China or possibly North Korea, though the shear number of guns in this country limits how far that is likely to go.
What we do need is simple honesty and people in charge willing to at least try to work together and do the job they were elected for, including the president.
I'm beginning to think we also need some history lessons, so as to better guide and guard us against making even more mistakes.
In the last election far too many of us asked, "What do we have to lose?" Now that answer is clear. We could lose everything that makes us a great country that one can be proud of. If there is a time to take action it is one week from now to restore checks and balances, for if we fail, it is possible we won't get another chance.
America the surveillance state. Just the words smell like ashes. Let us hope we can right this ship of state.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't really need a vast system to predict and quell protests. That way leads on right down a path probably more like Communist China or possibly North Korea, though the shear number of guns in this country limits how far that is likely to go.
If most of the gun owners think the same way, and they're easily duped, they could be convinced into becoming the ruling communist party. They'd need to be really hierarchy-oriented though, and willing to follow a strongman. Good thing we don't have that in America.
Re:Just wait until they start shooting the Migrant (Score:4, Informative)
Will we have our own Tiananmen Square anytime soon? Possibly.
You people have completely lost your minds.
You seriously need to get a grip. Turn off the TV, the computer, whatever you need to, for awhile.
Re: (Score:3)
In the USA it might start as an insurgency vs the military but it would likely escalate into a regular civil war pretty quickly. The military is not some homogeneous force of like minded individuals. The civilian population also contains a large portion of veterans that would likely participate on both sides. The military equipment and supplies are spread out all over the country and basically impossible to defend properly. Military bases in the USA, even when named "Fort" something or other aren't really v
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Liberals have spent two years rioting in the streets [latimes.com] and on campuses [nytimes.com] because they didn't get their way in 2016, are regularly driven to assault [breitbart.com] by the mere sight of red hats, and are triggered into apoplectic rage [reddit.com] by the mere existence of alternative viewpoints. Social media (and
/.) is flooded with batshit demands for everything from assassinations of republicans and Trump or demands for Trump's trial and execution for "treason", to the overthrow of the government itself.
In an honest world this is known a
Re: (Score:2)
If you disagree don't mod him down, post a counter to his argument.
Disagree with people via words. Don't just try to hide / censor posts you don't like.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
i don't see democrats shooting up churches or schools or ramming their cars through crowds of people.....
You forgot to mention sending mail bombs.
But you also forgot opening fire with a rifle at congressional baseball practice.
Political violence is not restricted to any specific political view.
Re: (Score:3)
> i don't see democrats shooting up churches or schools or ramming their cars through crowds of people.....
That's because you have blinders on. They shoot at congressmen on baseball fields, firebomb and shoot campaign offices, and assault politicians on the streets.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Given the video footage of people attacking his car prior to the collision in which she died I find it bewildering that you think that the crowd of people around him were somehow behaving.
The good news is that he's being put on trial for murder so we'll get the whole situation properly examined in a court of law, including his act of violence but also any extenuating circumstances (including, e.g., whether he was acting in justifiable self defence).
Re: (Score:2)
Billionaire Boys Club?
Re: (Score:2)
White House Black Market?
Re: (Score:2)
Victoria's Secret, FTW.
Re: (Score:2)
SSSsssshh, loose lips sink ships.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
So... the summary is just CNN style fake news. Why am I not shocked?
Re: (Score:3)
You should consider picking up a dictionary or something.
Capitalism is only 1 thing. People rather than Government owns the means of productivity.
You are talking about consumerism... get a clue if you expect to troll better! Also, there will never not be a ruling class, if you want a ruling class to be gone then you need to institute complete anarchy and instantly murder anyone talking about forming government or a council or a chief, because those guys become the ruling class.
And as long as you remain ig
Re: (Score:2)
No, Capitalism, if you bother to read Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith, is when the Government peers over the shoulders of business and regulate the market for the purpose of guaranteeing access and fair dealing. Without that you have exactly what existed before Capitalism; a Feudal system where the entrenched powers in every industry conspire to prevent competition. That's the natural state of things with private ownership! The whole point of Capitalism is to overcome the natural tendency to use power to ch
Re: (Score:2)
