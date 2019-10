Digital Ads Are Starting To Feel Psychic

It seems like everyone these days has had a paranoiac moment where a website advertises something to you that you recently purchased or was gifted without a digital trail. According to a new website called New Organs , which collects first-hand accounts of these moments, "the feeling of being listened to is among the most common experiences, along with seeing the same ads on different websites , and being tracked via geo-location," reports The Outline. The website was created by Tega Brain and Sam Lavigne , two Brooklyn-based artists whose work explores the intersections of technology and society. From the report: