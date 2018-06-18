Amazon Shareholders To Jeff Bezos: Stop Marketing Facial Recognition Tool (nbcnews.com) 35
A group of Amazon shareholders are calling on the company to stop pitching its facial recognition tool to local law enforcement agencies, writing in a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos that the technology could pose a privacy threat and a financial risk. From a report: The letter comes amid mounting criticism of the tool, called Rekognition, from privacy activists and civil rights organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union. The groups have raised concerns that the tool could be used to build a system to automate the widespread identification and tracking of anyone. Rekognition is already being used by at least one law enforcement agency, the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, according to a customer testimonial page. "While Rekognition may be intended to enhance some law enforcement activities, we are deeply concerned it may ultimately violate civil and human rights," the shareholders said in the letter to Bezos, a copy of which was provided to NBC News by the ACLU.
If a child's parents are criminals, then removing that child from their custody to ensure her safety is moral and good.
I have a better suggestion (Score:3)
Stop flooding your entire Store with counterfeit goods. Also stop bundling everything with the now "more expensive than ever" Prime service. Does almost a 200 billion dollar a year company that has 40% of all e-commerce need to keep constantly raising its monthly charges? 40% freaking percent, please take a minute to think about that. When is enough enough and how big is too big. * I like my 2 day shipping and Fire TV but it doesn't mean I can't point out their issues.
It's their business plan. (Score:2)
Operate at a (near) loss until you have a near monopoly (or at least a huge barrier to entry) and run out all of the competitors then raise the prices and boil that frog slowly.
It's just the new-ish way of doing things, uber, walmart, etc, etc. They all play this shitty game.
Sounds like a bunch of people figured out that when their ballots offer bungee or death by bungee, their best bet before getting the pitchforks and torches out is to try exerting control over the corporations themselves.
Major shareholders or 2 guys with a couple? (Score:3)
If this was somebody with, say, more than $25 million in Amazon shares it'd have more resonance, and if was someone or some group with in excess of $100 million in shares it would have even more.
My guess is that the big money isn't at all opposed to this, in fact, they probably love it, although they would probably prefer it be developed for more consumer-friendly purposes so that it seems benign (ala Alexa) rather than immediately being turned into a dystopian police state tool.
First Be Evil (Score:1)
All your corporate ethics are belong to stuff we fought against during WW II.
Freedom, Equality, Privacy.
This is what America stands for, and Amazon needs to do the same.
Why not? (Score:2)
If he doesn't sell them one someone else will. What possible difference does it make who it is? If I was a shareholder I'd want a piece of that very profitable action. If they really don't like it what they should do is OUTLAW the technology's use in the USA. I'm all for that. Plus the repeal of the fucking "Patriot" Act with it's FISA secret warrant secret court bullshit. Under a strict interpretation of the US Constitution it's not even legal but Judges like to interpret the Constitution the way they thi