Firefox's Pocket Tries to Build a Facebook-Style Newsfeed That Respects Your Privacy (theverge.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: Pocket, which lets you save articles and videos you find around the web to consume later, now has a home inside Firefox as the engine powering recommendations to 50 million people a month. By analyzing the articles and videos people save into Pocket, [Pocket founder and CEO Nate] Weiner believes the company can show people the best of the web -- in a personalized way -- without building an all-knowing, Facebook-style profile of the user.
"We're testing this really cool personalization system within Firefox where it uses your browser history to target personalized [recommendations], but none of that data actually comes back to Pocket or Mozilla," Weiner said. "It all happens on the client, inside the browser itself. There is this notion today... I feel like you saw it in the Zuckerberg hearings. It was like, 'Oh, users. They will give us their data in return for a better experience.' That's the premise, right? And yes, you could do that. But we don't feel like that is the required premise. There are ways to build these things where you don't have to trade your life profile in order to actually get a good experience."
Pocket can analyze which articles and videos from around the web are being shared as well as which ones are being read and watched. Over time, that gives the company a good understanding of which links lead to high-quality content that users of either Pocket or Firefox might enjoy.
I use Firefox, but I don't use Pocket. Are there any Slashdot readers who want to share their experiences with read-it-later services, or thoughts about what Firefox is attempting?
"We're testing this really cool personalization system within Firefox where it uses your browser history to target personalized [recommendations], but none of that data actually comes back to Pocket or Mozilla," Weiner said. "It all happens on the client, inside the browser itself. There is this notion today... I feel like you saw it in the Zuckerberg hearings. It was like, 'Oh, users. They will give us their data in return for a better experience.' That's the premise, right? And yes, you could do that. But we don't feel like that is the required premise. There are ways to build these things where you don't have to trade your life profile in order to actually get a good experience."
Pocket can analyze which articles and videos from around the web are being shared as well as which ones are being read and watched. Over time, that gives the company a good understanding of which links lead to high-quality content that users of either Pocket or Firefox might enjoy.
I use Firefox, but I don't use Pocket. Are there any Slashdot readers who want to share their experiences with read-it-later services, or thoughts about what Firefox is attempting?
Jesus Fucking Lord Christ! (Score:1)
How fucking dense are you, mozilla?! WE DONT WANT POCKET, NEWSFEED, ADS OR ***ANYTHING*** OTHER THAN A FUCKING BROWSER!!!!
Filter error: Don't use so many caps. It's like YELLING.
Filter error: Don't use so many caps. It's like YELLING.
Filter error: Don't use so many caps. It's like YELLING.
Filter error: Don't use so many caps. It's like YELLING.
So who are they spying on then? (Score:1)
So who exactly are they spying on if they're respecting your privacy? I ask, because:
Pocket can analyze which articles and videos from around the web are being shared as well as which ones are being read and watched.
That sure sounds a heck of a lot like spying. How exactly is this supposed to work? Where is this data coming from?
Also, I call BS on no data making it back to Mozilla/Pocket. There's no way that can possibly work, unless it's pulling the entire recommendations database straight from Pocket. Otherwise, you can probably figure out what a person is doing based on which type of recommendations it asks for. It may be "anonymize
Re: (Score:2)
Pocket free version of Firefox (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
2. extensions.pocket.enabled = false (toggle)
3. restart
Facebook sucks (Score:2)
therefore Facebook wannabes will suck too.
It has nothing to do with privacy: Facebook's interpretation of what social media should be makes it totally unappealing to me.
As for the privacy thing: Mozilla never gave me any reason to trust them anymore than Facebook.
So... no.
And people wonder why (Score:2)
Firefox is being abandoned and folks like me do not upgrade to the latest and greatest.
As I have said many, many times before, never let programmers program your applications. This is what you get. Something which is practically unusable by the end user but which has plenty of eye candy because it could be done.
How about "NO"? (Score:2)
How about "NO"?
If I wanted to use Facefuck, I'd use it.
Don't ruin Firefox any further by loading it up with more bullshit and shiny social media crap that no one wants.