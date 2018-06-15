Guy Robs Someone At Gunpoint For Domain Name, Gets 20 Years In Jail (vice.com) 36
Yesterday, 43-year-old Iowa man Sherman Hopkins Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to rob a domain name from another man at gunpoint in 2017. As Motherboard reports, "this may be the first time someone has attempted to steal a domain name at gunpoint." From the report: Last June, Hopkins broke into the home of 26 year-old Ethan Deyo in Cedar Rapids, Iowa one afternoon and demanded that Deyo to log on to his computer to transfer the domain name for "doitforstate.com" to another account. According to Deyo's bio on his personal website, he is a web entrepreneur who previously worked for the web hosting service GoDaddy. After seeing Hopkins enter the apartment, Deyo locked himself into his room and Hopkins kicked in the door. Hopkins kicked in the door and "pistol-whipped" Deyo, held a gun to his head and used a stun gun on him during the encounter. While he attempted to wrestle the gun away from Hopkins, Deyo was shot in the leg, but he eventually gained control of the firearm and shot Hopkins multiple times in the chest. It's unclear why Hopkins wanted the domain name or who he was transferring the domain name to.
"guy robs"
...
"Deyo was shot in the leg, but he eventually gained control of the firearm and shot Hopkins multiple times in the chest."
That doesn't count as "robs", but "attempts to rob".
Ehh, I can't say that it sounds particularly interesting to me. The ability to look people up via whois kinda destroys any dramatic tension, ya know?
Ocean's Eleven Chest Holes.
phishing email like everybody else does? Hard to get shot in the chest that way...
He could have just added an 's' to the domain and bought it for
.99 cents.
I don't know if they still do but you used to go to cheap domain registration sites like GoDaddy and 'check domain availability', it would tell you whatever you searched for wasn't available, then within an hour you'd get an email offering to sell it to you for $1,000 or so.
"Do It For State" is a millennial phrase out of Iowa State like, "Do it for the boobies" or "I did it for the nookie" or "Man up and do it."
As for everyone saying that no one knows why Hopkins did it...
Obviously he did it for state.
This story reminds me why I make sure to pay the fee to protect my privacy before complaining about my privacy...
But yeah, it would be nice if privacy was included.
That (to not publish personal registration information anymore) is what DENIC does since May, and I guess it's really a good thing.
How do you get shot 4 times in the chest and still make it to get 20 years?
Probably something low-power, like a
.25.
("Not much stopping power. Even less with a silencer." M to James Bond, when confiscating his beloved Beretta and replacing it with a Walther PPK. Or was it Q? I forget...)
This is precisely why ICANN should stop requiring postal and/or phone number in the WHOIS records.