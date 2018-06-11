Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Tanzania Orders All Unregistered Bloggers To Take Down Their Sites (reuters.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
The state-run Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) ordered all unregistered bloggers and online forums on Monday to suspend their websites immediately or face criminal prosecution. Several sites, including popular online discussion platform Jamiiforums, have reportedly shut down to avoid prosecution. Reuters reports: Regulations passed in March made it compulsory for bloggers and owners of other online forums such as YouTube channels to register with the government and pay up to $900 for a license. Per capita income in Tanzania is slightly below $900 a year. Digital activists say the law is part of a crackdown on dissent and free speech by the government of President John Magufuli, who was elected in 2015. Government officials argue the new rules are aimed at tackling hate speech and other online crimes, including cyberbullying and pornography.

"All unregistered online content providers must be licensed before June 15. Starting from today June 11 until June 15, they are prohibited from posting any new content on their blogs, forums or online radios and televisions," the regulator said in a statement on Monday. The statement said legal action would be taken against any unregistered websites posting new content. Anyone convicted of defying the new regulations faces a fine of at least 5 million shillings ($2,200), imprisonment for a minimum 12 months, or both.

  • lol (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Surprised anyone beat the UK to it

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Vinegar Joe ( 998110 )

      These days there's little difference between Third World shitholes and Britain.

      • These days there's little difference between Third World shitholes and Britain.

        Tanzania wasn't always a SH. It has always been poor but did well on other measures of human welfare, like life expectancy, childhood mortality, and political rights (at least by African standards). But they have been backsliding into repression and dictatorship. It is a beautiful country, with warm and friendly people. It is sad to see the direction they are heading.

        • Tanzania wasn't always a SH.

          Yes, it's a beautiful country, with some horrific problems, many that go back more than a few years.

          Darwin's Nightmare [wikipedia.org] — 2004

          The film opens with a Soviet-made Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane landing on Mwanza airfield in Mwanza, Tanzania, near Lake Victoria. The plane came from Europe to ship back processed fillets of Nile Perch, a species of fish introduced into Lake Victoria that has caused the extinction of hundreds of endemic species.

          Through interviews with the Russian and U

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        These days there's little difference between Third World shitholes and Britain [per freedom of expression & privacy].

        That's scary, because the USA often follows what UK does after enough bad apples do their bad apple deeds.

        Gee, maybe if we put our blogs inside of guns, they'll be protected?

  • Oh, Tanzania (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday June 11, 2018 @06:23PM (#56768450)

    It took me a few moments before I realized that didn't actually say "Tasmania", which made this story seem much more shocking than it actually is.

  • I for one welcome our orwellian ov+++NO_CARRIER

  • This sucks that some country [worldatlas.com] in Africa decides to censor things.

    I guess their presidential constitutional republic [wikipedia.org] now has officially jumped the shark into a dictatorship.

    /sarcasm Congratulations on regressing from 2018 back into 1918! Thanks for another retarded government making yet-another-place not to live on this planet. You join other retarded countries such as China! Yay, progress!

    --
    Only Cowards Censor

    • It was a result of the Make Tanzania Great Again (MTGA) initiative where, "Again" means, "Go Back."

      Back is where racism is. It's where anti-immigration is. It's where LGBTQ hate is.

      It's where single religions and lack of safety and environmental regulations is.

  • Can voters change that? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday June 11, 2018 @06:36PM (#56768542) Journal

    It's not clear what kind of government it is. Like Russia, on paper it looks like a democracy, or close to one, but it's hard to tell what really goes on in terms of freedom of the press, voter intimidation, fake or jailed opposition, etc.

  • How long do you suppose it will be before someone gets the idea to require first world bloggers and podcasters to obtain a license, at prohibitive cost?

  • How do they identify and prosecute blogs that are hosted on overseas servers?

