Tanzania Orders All Unregistered Bloggers To Take Down Their Sites (reuters.com) 24
The state-run Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) ordered all unregistered bloggers and online forums on Monday to suspend their websites immediately or face criminal prosecution. Several sites, including popular online discussion platform Jamiiforums, have reportedly shut down to avoid prosecution. Reuters reports: Regulations passed in March made it compulsory for bloggers and owners of other online forums such as YouTube channels to register with the government and pay up to $900 for a license. Per capita income in Tanzania is slightly below $900 a year. Digital activists say the law is part of a crackdown on dissent and free speech by the government of President John Magufuli, who was elected in 2015. Government officials argue the new rules are aimed at tackling hate speech and other online crimes, including cyberbullying and pornography.
"All unregistered online content providers must be licensed before June 15. Starting from today June 11 until June 15, they are prohibited from posting any new content on their blogs, forums or online radios and televisions," the regulator said in a statement on Monday. The statement said legal action would be taken against any unregistered websites posting new content. Anyone convicted of defying the new regulations faces a fine of at least 5 million shillings ($2,200), imprisonment for a minimum 12 months, or both.
"All unregistered online content providers must be licensed before June 15. Starting from today June 11 until June 15, they are prohibited from posting any new content on their blogs, forums or online radios and televisions," the regulator said in a statement on Monday. The statement said legal action would be taken against any unregistered websites posting new content. Anyone convicted of defying the new regulations faces a fine of at least 5 million shillings ($2,200), imprisonment for a minimum 12 months, or both.
lol (Score:1)
Surprised anyone beat the UK to it
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
These days there's little difference between Third World shitholes and Britain.
Re: (Score:2)
These days there's little difference between Third World shitholes and Britain.
Tanzania wasn't always a SH. It has always been poor but did well on other measures of human welfare, like life expectancy, childhood mortality, and political rights (at least by African standards). But they have been backsliding into repression and dictatorship. It is a beautiful country, with warm and friendly people. It is sad to see the direction they are heading.
Re: (Score:2)
Next thing might be a measless or syphilis epidemy.
What do you mean, 'next thing'? Measles epidemic was a while back, syphilis epidemic is current; I think this year got us our first confirmed strain of syphilis that is resistant to every drug we've got.
Of course, one reason to require all bloggers be registered and having to cost a lot to get registered is so you can shut out bloggers who dare question whatever the sociopolitical elite's dogma is--including all facts that might contradict or at least embarrass our proper lords and masters.
heart breaking (Score:2)
Yes, it's a beautiful country, with some horrific problems, many that go back more than a few years.
Darwin's Nightmare [wikipedia.org] — 2004
Re: (Score:1)
That's scary, because the USA often follows what UK does after enough bad apples do their bad apple deeds.
Gee, maybe if we put our blogs inside of guns, they'll be protected?
Oh, Tanzania (Score:3)
It took me a few moments before I realized that didn't actually say "Tasmania", which made this story seem much more shocking than it actually is.
Re: (Score:2)
You devil.
I for one welcome our (Score:2)
I for one welcome our orwellian ov+++NO_CARRIER
Censorship knows no boundaries (Score:2)
This sucks that some country [worldatlas.com] in Africa decides to censor things.
I guess their presidential constitutional republic [wikipedia.org] now has officially jumped the shark into a dictatorship.
--
Only Cowards Censor
Re: (Score:2)
It was a result of the Make Tanzania Great Again (MTGA) initiative where, "Again" means, "Go Back."
Back is where racism is. It's where anti-immigration is. It's where LGBTQ hate is.
It's where single religions and lack of safety and environmental regulations is.
Re: (Score:2)
That makes perfect sense to me. They still have free speech. Just a little registration form and a small fee.
Very similar to how the Constitutionally protected right to bear arms is handled in some US states. Registration and fees don't count as "shall not be infringed", right? That's what Hillary said, anyway.
If it was a small fee then it wouldn't be news. A year's income is not a small fee.
Re: (Score:2)
how much would they charge for a whoosh?
Can voters change that? (Score:3, Insightful)
It's not clear what kind of government it is. Like Russia, on paper it looks like a democracy, or close to one, but it's hard to tell what really goes on in terms of freedom of the press, voter intimidation, fake or jailed opposition, etc.
Oh boy (Score:2)
Does Tanzania have a "Great Firewall"? (Score:2)
How do they identify and prosecute blogs that are hosted on overseas servers?