Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Government The Courts United States

US Piles New Charges on Marcus Hutchins (aka MalwareTech) (bleepingcomputer.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the freefall dept.
British cyber-security researcher Marcus Hutchins, who has been credited with stopping the spread of WannaCry, is now facing four more charges related to separate malware he is alleged to have created. BleepingComputer reports: According to court documents, the new charges are for allegedly creating another piece of malware and for lying to the FBI. Hutchins had previously been accused of creating and selling the Kronos banking trojan last year. But in a superseding indictment filed this week, U.S. prosecutors claim Hutchins also coded and sold another piece of malware called the UPAS Kit. According to US prosecutors, UPAS Kit "used a form grabber and web injects to intercept and collect personal information from a protected computer," and "allowed for the unauthorized exfiltration of information from protected computers." The U.S. government claims Hutchins sold this second malware strain in July 2012 to a person going by the online pseudonym of Aurora123, who later infected US users. Hutchins expressed disappointment on the development, tweeting, "Spend months and $100k+ fighting this case, then they go and reset the clock by adding even more bullshit charges like 'lying to the FBI.' We require more minerals." In a subsequent tweet, he requested people to help him with the cost of legal proceedings.

US Piles New Charges on Marcus Hutchins (aka MalwareTech) More | Reply

US Piles New Charges on Marcus Hutchins (aka MalwareTech)

Comments Filter:

  • Trump maybe pardons him? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe so?

  • "Lying to the FBI" (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Lying to the FBI" is what you get charged with when they can't find anything else.

    Hell, they'll even manufacture a claim of "witness tampering" over a one-minute phone call and a text saying "We need to talk".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dcw3 ( 649211 )

      It's akin to "hate crime", where they pretend to know what the accused was thinking.

  • The "Lying to the FBI" (or other lying to cops) charge is one of the several reasons you Never Talk to Police [youtube.com].

    See the above video for a law professor's lecture on many more.

    Instead you ALWAYS exercise your Fifth Amendment privilege to remain silent. ESPECIALLY if you're innocent. ANYTHING you tell them "can and will be used against you".

    Even if it's true, somebody else may have told them something conflicting - through error or malice - and the police and prosecutors may then decide you're lying. Bingo: Both a criminal charge and the burden of proof switches from them proving you're guilty to you proving you're innocent.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ytene ( 4376651 )
      I don't disagree with you, but this raises a question.

      Marcus Hutchins is a UK citizen, facing US justice. Can he legally take the 5th? Does the 5th Amendment of the US Constitution extend to apply to anyone charged under US law, or does it just apply to US citizens charged under US law?

      One way to think about this would be to consider the reciprocal. If a US citizen were charged in the UK under UK law, could that citizen claim the right to silence courtesy of the 5th Amendment? I don't think they could
      • The Constitution applies to all people on US soil, not just citizens.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by XXongo ( 3986865 )

          The Constitution applies to all people on US soil, not just citizens.

          Except the ones accused of being terrorists, or knowing terrorists, or living in an area where terrorists were once suspected to also live. They don't get rights. Especially not the parts about "speedy trial" and the right "to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation" (6th amendment).

      • England also has a 'right to remain silent'. But they can hold your silence against you, if you later claim a defense you didn't speak about during initial interrogation.

        Not an English shyster, but silence is still your best bet. England also has volumes of unenforced laws, they all commit 3 felonies/day, same as Americans.

    • It's not like refusing to even talk to the police or pleading the 5th to every question isn't going to make you look really suspicious even if you're completely innocent. Oh wait...

      • It's not like refusing to even talk to the police or pleading the 5th to every question isn't going to make you look really suspicious even if you're completely innocent. Oh wait...

        No you're already suspicious. The point is not giving an inch of rope to the hangman.

        Also nickname checks out :-)

  • The government has infinite resources to deploy when it decides you have to get 'got'. I've long thought that we need a new form of Miranda in which if you're involved in a civil or criminal matter vs the government and you prevail, you get all your legal fees reimbursed, aka "loser pays". That's the only chance there is of leveling the playing field.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Well, since the government side of this is essentially operating like organized crime, I doubt this will help. Also, they can just endlessly level charges against you until you run out of money and with no risk whatsoever to them. They can essentially be evil to an unlimited degree as long as they formally follow the rules enough so you cannot prove anything against them and make it stick. This means they can figuratively (and if they send the cops in just the right way also literally) kill anybody they do

      • On the flip side I know a CA shyster, one of his most lucrative fields is 'uncopping' a cop. If you have high five figures to spend, he will just go at the cop administratively and legally until his is unbondable (claiming he is working 'pro bono' for all people that fill out a complaint against said cop).

        Then his employer will fire him and he will be a mall cop. Then whichever rich person this cop helped convict gets a new trial. All during this process the cop doesn't even know who is paying the bills

        • I don't know about you, but to me that sounds like it's only making things worse and not better with the way you can use it to overturn even perfectly legitimate convictions.
  • He should have never come to the US... the US is known for kidnapping people that make it uncomfortable. North Korean/Iranian tactics right here on US soil.
  • The Prison-Industrial Complex of America. Big Corrections is hungry for profits.
  • I know "Innocent until proven guilty" is kind of a cornerstone of western legal systems, but it seems like many are taking it a tad too far with the general stance here is that he can't possibly be guilty. Even thou there's loads of ex cybercriminals working in the infosec industry these days, many of them openly and some of them are even open about the convictions they've received.

Slashdot Top Deals

Adding features does not necessarily increase functionality -- it just makes the manuals thicker.

Close