US Piles New Charges on Marcus Hutchins (aka MalwareTech)

British cyber-security researcher Marcus Hutchins, who has been credited with stopping the spread of WannaCry, is now facing four more charges related to separate malware he is alleged to have created. BleepingComputer reports: According to court documents, the new charges are for allegedly creating another piece of malware and for lying to the FBI. Hutchins had previously been accused of creating and selling the Kronos banking trojan last year. But in a superseding indictment filed this week, U.S. prosecutors claim Hutchins also coded and sold another piece of malware called the UPAS Kit. According to US prosecutors, UPAS Kit "used a form grabber and web injects to intercept and collect personal information from a protected computer," and "allowed for the unauthorized exfiltration of information from protected computers." The U.S. government claims Hutchins sold this second malware strain in July 2012 to a person going by the online pseudonym of Aurora123, who later infected US users. Hutchins expressed disappointment on the development, tweeting, "Spend months and $100k+ fighting this case, then they go and reset the clock by adding even more bullshit charges like 'lying to the FBI.' We require more minerals." In a subsequent tweet, he requested people to help him with the cost of legal proceedings.
"Lying to the FBI" (Score:2, Informative)
"Lying to the FBI" is what you get charged with when they can't find anything else.
Hell, they'll even manufacture a claim of "witness tampering" over a one-minute phone call and a text saying "We need to talk".
Lying to FBI: one reason you Never Talk to Police (Score:3)
The "Lying to the FBI" (or other lying to cops) charge is one of the several reasons you Never Talk to Police [youtube.com].
See the above video for a law professor's lecture on many more.
Instead you ALWAYS exercise your Fifth Amendment privilege to remain silent. ESPECIALLY if you're innocent. ANYTHING you tell them "can and will be used against you".
Even if it's true, somebody else may have told them something conflicting - through error or malice - and the police and prosecutors may then decide you're lying. Bingo: Both a criminal charge and the burden of proof switches from them proving you're guilty to you proving you're innocent.
Marcus Hutchins is a UK citizen, facing US justice. Can he legally take the 5th? Does the 5th Amendment of the US Constitution extend to apply to anyone charged under US law, or does it just apply to US citizens charged under US law?
One way to think about this would be to consider the reciprocal. If a US citizen were charged in the UK under UK law, could that citizen claim the right to silence courtesy of the 5th Amendment? I don't think they could
The Constitution applies to all people on US soil, not just citizens.
Except the ones accused of being terrorists, or knowing terrorists, or living in an area where terrorists were once suspected to also live. They don't get rights. Especially not the parts about "speedy trial" and the right "to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation" (6th amendment).
England also has a 'right to remain silent'. But they can hold your silence against you, if you later claim a defense you didn't speak about during initial interrogation.
Not an English shyster, but silence is still your best bet. England also has volumes of unenforced laws, they all commit 3 felonies/day, same as Americans.
It's not like refusing to even talk to the police or pleading the 5th to every question isn't going to make you look really suspicious even if you're completely innocent. Oh wait...
No you're already suspicious. The point is not giving an inch of rope to the hangman.
Show me the man, I'll find you the crime (Score:2)
Well, since the government side of this is essentially operating like organized crime, I doubt this will help. Also, they can just endlessly level charges against you until you run out of money and with no risk whatsoever to them. They can essentially be evil to an unlimited degree as long as they formally follow the rules enough so you cannot prove anything against them and make it stick. This means they can figuratively (and if they send the cops in just the right way also literally) kill anybody they do
On the flip side I know a CA shyster, one of his most lucrative fields is 'uncopping' a cop. If you have high five figures to spend, he will just go at the cop administratively and legally until his is unbondable (claiming he is working 'pro bono' for all people that fill out a complaint against said cop).
Then his employer will fire him and he will be a mall cop. Then whichever rich person this cop helped convict gets a new trial. All during this process the cop doesn't even know who is paying the bills
They typically have to go through a formal process with allies like the UK. And the UK is less and less inclined to extradite when the possible sentence in the US is disproportionate to the crime.
And lately the sentences are getting stiffer and stiffer for even petty crimes and it has nothing to do with public safety, health, or morals. It's all about the money! Tougher sentences mean more prisons which need more services and that means more money to the corporations that profit from the providing those services. Furthmore, law enforcement equipment providers make more money providing equipment and services.
