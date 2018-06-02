Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Crime United States

Uber Driver Kills His Passenger (washingtonpost.com) 49

Posted by EditorDavid from the one-star dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Washington Post: An Uber driver in Denver killed his passenger early Friday morning, telling a witness he had fired several times in self-defense, police said... Police say Michael Andre Hancock shot Hyun Kim, 45, with a semiautomatic pistol during a confrontation at 2:47 a.m. Friday, according to a partially redacted probable-cause affidavit provided to The Washington Post... Hancock does not have a criminal record in the state, the Denver Post reported. An Uber official said Hancock has been driving with the popular ride-hailing app for three years. His father, also named Michael Hancock, told KDVR-TV he had a permit to carry a concealed handgun. Putnam, the police spokeswoman, said she was unsure if that had been confirmed.

Company policy says riders and drivers cannot carry firearms in vehicles while using the ride-sharing app. Some states have regulations that override that prohibition, but in Colorado, which allows guns in vehicles to protect lives and property, the regulation for Uber users still applies, Uber spokeswoman Carly DeBeikes told The Post in a statement. Uber, rocked by allegations of inadequate screening and abuse among its drivers and corporate leaders, said Hancock's access to the app was removed
Uber was fined $8.9 million by Colorado regulators last year "for allowing 57 people with past criminal or motor vehicle offenses to drive for the company," reports the Denver Post. They note that in some cases Uber's drivers only had revoked or suspended licenses, while "a similar investigation of smaller competitor Lyft found no violations."

Uber Driver Kills His Passenger More | Reply

Uber Driver Kills His Passenger

Comments Filter:
  • Was this the first Uberfall for Uber?

  • I have an idea... Let's start a company like Uber, but focused on safety. We start with a limited fleet with known-safe drivers, and vehicles that are maintained and inspected by the company itself. Put company-standard equipment in that fleet, like video cameras, hands-free communications, and GPS receivers, and have the whole thing coordinated by a central location, with actual humans that know what's going on at all times. It'll be more costly than Uber or Lyft, but it'll avoid a lot of the problems they

    • It'll be more costly than Uber or Lyft, but it'll avoid a lot of the problems they have.

      You think? Because as much as the Taxi industry likes push the idea that they are a safer option, there's still plenty of crooks, thieves, rapists and murders driving taxis.
      So it ill cost more but offer no real benefit. The actual solution is robot vehicles. Once this nut is cracked a *LOT* of problems go away.

      • Also let's think for a minute outside the USA.
        Here in my country taxi drivers are generally scum. I've had multiple issues with them over the years, from refused fares to cheating, modified fare counters, fake licenses, etc.
        I have never taken a cab since Uber started being an option. My score after a few hundred trips is 4.96 and I am generally satisfied with the service. The drivers are mostly much better than cabs any given day. Found a couple exceptions though but way less than I ever rexpected.

        Remember,

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by jythie ( 914043 )
          In the US, it was less about 'demand' and more about 'lower cost' since Uber does not carry the same liability insurance as cab companies, and many of the people working for them operate at a (hidden) loss.

          • In the US, it was less about 'demand' and more about 'lower cost'

            Not true. Only about a third of American Uber riders use them as an alternative to taxis. Most take them as an alternative to renting a car, using a bus, walking, or staying home.

            I don't use Uber, but I use Lyft mostly when traveling to cities where I would have otherwise rented a car.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by E-Rock ( 84950 )

            I'm a very infrequent Uber user, but for me it's about convivence, cost, and cleanliness. With Uber I pull out my phone and can get a ride from just about anywhere to just about anywhere within minutes. I also know my cost before I get in. They're also better cared for vehicles. I'm sure some taxis are clean, but the few I've been in have been terrifyingly dirty.

    • If the "Takesi" were so awesome, Uber and Lyft would never have taken off.

      Your first problem with Takesi, is that your limited fleet is no where large enough to fill driver demand, and as a result you charge way more than is needed and never have cars without a huge wait (if you can even get one at all).

      Your second problem is that after a while you no longer have a fleet of known safe drivers but a fleet of drivers who are assholes, rapists [kdvr.com], and murderers [ranker.com]. Why you failed to screen these out I have no idea,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Nah, we need to add in some other elements to make it really work:

      1) Make it crazy expensive.
      2) Add in a direct incentive for the drivers to run up your bill as high as possible, maybe by charging by the mile and not defining the mileage at the start of the ride.
      3) Remove any incentive for the driver to keep their vehicle clean or to treat customers well.
      4) Make it very slow and cumbersome to order one of these "Takesys," by requiring a phone call where you have to speak to a rude and ill-informed dispatche

  • From previous articles (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @05:47PM (#56717238) Homepage Journal

    "Unlike the taxi industry, our background checking process and standards are consistent across the United States and often more rigorous than what is required to become a taxi driver," -- March 3, 2015, Uber spokesman Taylor Bennett

    The idea that a taxi driver would murder [wikipedia.org] is not really all that new.

    • Once Uber has swapped out their human drivers for self driving cars this will cease to be an issue.

  • Could this possibly be (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    another valid use of a properly registered firearm, by a properly licensed civilian, in an acceptable act of self defense? Who knows, because if so, the outcome will never see the light of day...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The only problem is that the dead guy can't testify in his defence now.

      • A) This is why you'd be crazy to be an Uber driver without installing an interior camera.

        B) The dead guy can't testify in his defense but the physical evidence can, and possible guilt can be determined by prior police incidents surrounding dead guy (like has he attacked taxi drivers before).

        I tend to believe the driver who had way more to lose by attacking a passenger. I can't see any other motive than self-defense being likely.

  • Any Uber story is relevant to language nerds because they can complain about the company that cannot spell, and in all likelihood cannot pronounce, the German word "über".

  • So Uber doesn't let drivers defend themselves? (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @05:57PM (#56717284)

    Seems like a really great way to get sued if the company does not allow the drivers a full range of defense options from passengers - the drivers are vetted, passengers really not (beyond driver reviews).

    Luckily there's no way to enforce this so many other Uber drivers can keep carrying, it's just a shame they have to lose jobs after the stress of having to survive an attack.

    Hope the Uber driver sues...

    • The vast majority of employers don't allow employees to defend themselves. In many areas, people who want to carry in strict accordance with the law basically can't leave their house, permit or no. There are too many places you can't even go to the parking lot of according to either law or company policy.

      Of course, that's why "concealed" is in the name of the document.

      • Company policy doesn't trump your legal right. Unless you're working for eg Walmart you have the right to carry (open or concealed) regardless of store policy. They do have the right to refuse you service if they can consistently and without discrimination apply the policy but no store manager is going to risk their job refusing off duty cops or military from entering the stores just so they can refuse the occasional second amendmenter.

      • Uber driver sits in his own car though. He should have a right to defend himself in his own car.

  • No Uber or Taxi driver has ever shot anyone in my country. Maybe it's the guns...

    • The fact you are happy that people can kill taxi drivers in your country does not really impress me. Maybe you enjoy doing that for sport, but here in the U.S. we don't like to slaughter innocents for fun nor allow them to be slaughtered the way you do...

      Let me guess, you also support taking guns away from women so they can be raped more frequently too.

      What country was that you are from again? I live traveling but am pretty sure I want to avoid whatever shithole you live in.

  • Why did the guy fire at his passenger? If it was self defense, then how is this story any different from any other senseless gun murder? Guns and taxis are not the problem, it's bullets and violent people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      Well, the tie in is that Uber is already in trouble for not vetting drivers well enough. The secondary and perhaps more interesting part though is the intersection of state law regarding firearms, corporate policy, and how policies can be applied to employees vs independent contractors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      And if the passenger did really go psycho and tried to grab the wheel or harm the driver and driver hadn't had a gun, maybe we would be seeing the alternate headline "Two killed in Mysterious Uber Crash." Just some food for thought there.

      Either way, might I make the radical suggestion that we wait for the actual facts of the case to come out before we all jump to conclusions that fit our various pre-defined narratives?

  • How is this at all related to "news for nerds"?

    People legally defend themselves with firearms between 1 and 3 million times a year (with or without firing, depending on source). That is not news for nerds. Criminals get shot a zillion times a year. That is not news for nerds. Is it just because it was in an Uber? If an Uber driver drove off the road, is that news for nerds? If he struck a pedestrian? If he was caught driving drunk? If he unjustifiably assaults/stabs/shoots someone? It might be news

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      Eh, it is legally and interesting issue, which if you are a legal nerd is kinda neat. Within that, the rules about employees vs independent contractors, how much power companies have over the behavior of such people, and what legal protections they have, is of significant interest to tech nerds since so many of us operate in that space.

  • Company policy says riders and drivers cannot carry firearms in vehicles while using the ride-sharing app

    If the company dictates whether their driver can carry a weapon, if the company dictates the prices their drivers can charge, if the company can dictate other aspects of how their drivers perform their work, then they're employees and Uber is nothing more than a glorified cab company. They are not a "ride-sharing" company.

Slashdot Top Deals

If you always postpone pleasure you will never have it. Quit work and play for once!

Close