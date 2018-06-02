Uber Driver Kills His Passenger (washingtonpost.com) 49
An anonymous reader quotes the Washington Post: An Uber driver in Denver killed his passenger early Friday morning, telling a witness he had fired several times in self-defense, police said... Police say Michael Andre Hancock shot Hyun Kim, 45, with a semiautomatic pistol during a confrontation at 2:47 a.m. Friday, according to a partially redacted probable-cause affidavit provided to The Washington Post... Hancock does not have a criminal record in the state, the Denver Post reported. An Uber official said Hancock has been driving with the popular ride-hailing app for three years. His father, also named Michael Hancock, told KDVR-TV he had a permit to carry a concealed handgun. Putnam, the police spokeswoman, said she was unsure if that had been confirmed.
Company policy says riders and drivers cannot carry firearms in vehicles while using the ride-sharing app. Some states have regulations that override that prohibition, but in Colorado, which allows guns in vehicles to protect lives and property, the regulation for Uber users still applies, Uber spokeswoman Carly DeBeikes told The Post in a statement. Uber, rocked by allegations of inadequate screening and abuse among its drivers and corporate leaders, said Hancock's access to the app was removed
Uber was fined $8.9 million by Colorado regulators last year "for allowing 57 people with past criminal or motor vehicle offenses to drive for the company," reports the Denver Post. They note that in some cases Uber's drivers only had revoked or suspended licenses, while "a similar investigation of smaller competitor Lyft found no violations."
Company policy says riders and drivers cannot carry firearms in vehicles while using the ride-sharing app. Some states have regulations that override that prohibition, but in Colorado, which allows guns in vehicles to protect lives and property, the regulation for Uber users still applies, Uber spokeswoman Carly DeBeikes told The Post in a statement. Uber, rocked by allegations of inadequate screening and abuse among its drivers and corporate leaders, said Hancock's access to the app was removed
Uber was fined $8.9 million by Colorado regulators last year "for allowing 57 people with past criminal or motor vehicle offenses to drive for the company," reports the Denver Post. They note that in some cases Uber's drivers only had revoked or suspended licenses, while "a similar investigation of smaller competitor Lyft found no violations."
First? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Was this the first Uberfall for Uber?
Only if you don't consider the running down of the woman in AZ a failure.
Re: (Score:2)
Only if you don't consider the running down of the woman in AZ a failure.
That was überfahren.
A problem with an easy solution (Score:2, Insightful)
I have an idea... Let's start a company like Uber, but focused on safety. We start with a limited fleet with known-safe drivers, and vehicles that are maintained and inspected by the company itself. Put company-standard equipment in that fleet, like video cameras, hands-free communications, and GPS receivers, and have the whole thing coordinated by a central location, with actual humans that know what's going on at all times. It'll be more costly than Uber or Lyft, but it'll avoid a lot of the problems they
Re: A problem with an easy solution (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You just described... "Yellow Cab"
Nope. First, there is no single company called "Yellow Cab". That name is used by many different companies, in difference cities, with a wide range of policies. Their drivers are not "known safe", and some of the "Yellow Cab" companies do not own or maintain the cabs (the drivers own and maintain them and pay a cut to the dispatcher). Some use internal cameras, others do not. A centralized dispatcher is not a "safely feature", but the lack of customer feedback may be.
The bottom line: There is no data
Re: (Score:2)
It'll be more costly than Uber or Lyft, but it'll avoid a lot of the problems they have.
You think? Because as much as the Taxi industry likes push the idea that they are a safer option, there's still plenty of crooks, thieves, rapists and murders driving taxis.
So it ill cost more but offer no real benefit. The actual solution is robot vehicles. Once this nut is cracked a *LOT* of problems go away.
Re: (Score:3)
Also let's think for a minute outside the USA.
Here in my country taxi drivers are generally scum. I've had multiple issues with them over the years, from refused fares to cheating, modified fare counters, fake licenses, etc.
I have never taken a cab since Uber started being an option. My score after a few hundred trips is 4.96 and I am generally satisfied with the service. The drivers are mostly much better than cabs any given day. Found a couple exceptions though but way less than I ever rexpected.
Remember,
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
In the US, it was less about 'demand' and more about 'lower cost'
Not true. Only about a third of American Uber riders use them as an alternative to taxis. Most take them as an alternative to renting a car, using a bus, walking, or staying home.
I don't use Uber, but I use Lyft mostly when traveling to cities where I would have otherwise rented a car.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a very infrequent Uber user, but for me it's about convivence, cost, and cleanliness. With Uber I pull out my phone and can get a ride from just about anywhere to just about anywhere within minutes. I also know my cost before I get in. They're also better cared for vehicles. I'm sure some taxis are clean, but the few I've been in have been terrifyingly dirty.
Your idea already failed (Score:2)
If the "Takesi" were so awesome, Uber and Lyft would never have taken off.
Your first problem with Takesi, is that your limited fleet is no where large enough to fill driver demand, and as a result you charge way more than is needed and never have cars without a huge wait (if you can even get one at all).
Your second problem is that after a while you no longer have a fleet of known safe drivers but a fleet of drivers who are assholes, rapists [kdvr.com], and murderers [ranker.com]. Why you failed to screen these out I have no idea,
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, we need to add in some other elements to make it really work:
1) Make it crazy expensive.
2) Add in a direct incentive for the drivers to run up your bill as high as possible, maybe by charging by the mile and not defining the mileage at the start of the ride.
3) Remove any incentive for the driver to keep their vehicle clean or to treat customers well.
4) Make it very slow and cumbersome to order one of these "Takesys," by requiring a phone call where you have to speak to a rude and ill-informed dispatche
From previous articles (Score:3)
"Unlike the taxi industry, our background checking process and standards are consistent across the United States and often more rigorous than what is required to become a taxi driver," -- March 3, 2015, Uber spokesman Taylor Bennett
The idea that a taxi driver would murder [wikipedia.org] is not really all that new.
Re: (Score:1)
Could this possibly be (Score:1)
another valid use of a properly registered firearm, by a properly licensed civilian, in an acceptable act of self defense? Who knows, because if so, the outcome will never see the light of day...
Re: (Score:1)
The only problem is that the dead guy can't testify in his defence now.
Re: (Score:2)
A) This is why you'd be crazy to be an Uber driver without installing an interior camera.
B) The dead guy can't testify in his defense but the physical evidence can, and possible guilt can be determined by prior police incidents surrounding dead guy (like has he attacked taxi drivers before).
I tend to believe the driver who had way more to lose by attacking a passenger. I can't see any other motive than self-defense being likely.
/.s for nerds (Score:2)
So Uber doesn't let drivers defend themselves? (Score:3)
Seems like a really great way to get sued if the company does not allow the drivers a full range of defense options from passengers - the drivers are vetted, passengers really not (beyond driver reviews).
Luckily there's no way to enforce this so many other Uber drivers can keep carrying, it's just a shame they have to lose jobs after the stress of having to survive an attack.
Hope the Uber driver sues...
Re: So Uber doesn't let drivers defend themselves? (Score:2)
Of course, that's why "concealed" is in the name of the document.
Re: So Uber doesn't let drivers defend themselves (Score:2)
Company policy doesn't trump your legal right. Unless you're working for eg Walmart you have the right to carry (open or concealed) regardless of store policy. They do have the right to refuse you service if they can consistently and without discrimination apply the policy but no store manager is going to risk their job refusing off duty cops or military from entering the stores just so they can refuse the occasional second amendmenter.
Re: (Score:2)
Uber driver sits in his own car though. He should have a right to defend himself in his own car.
Uber problem or gun problem? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The fact you are happy that people can kill taxi drivers in your country does not really impress me. Maybe you enjoy doing that for sport, but here in the U.S. we don't like to slaughter innocents for fun nor allow them to be slaughtered the way you do...
Let me guess, you also support taking guns away from women so they can be raped more frequently too.
What country was that you are from again? I live traveling but am pretty sure I want to avoid whatever shithole you live in.
Yea, but... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And if the passenger did really go psycho and tried to grab the wheel or harm the driver and driver hadn't had a gun, maybe we would be seeing the alternate headline "Two killed in Mysterious Uber Crash." Just some food for thought there.
Either way, might I make the radical suggestion that we wait for the actual facts of the case to come out before we all jump to conclusions that fit our various pre-defined narratives?
Nerdy? (Score:2)
How is this at all related to "news for nerds"?
People legally defend themselves with firearms between 1 and 3 million times a year (with or without firing, depending on source). That is not news for nerds. Criminals get shot a zillion times a year. That is not news for nerds. Is it just because it was in an Uber? If an Uber driver drove off the road, is that news for nerds? If he struck a pedestrian? If he was caught driving drunk? If he unjustifiably assaults/stabs/shoots someone? It might be news
Re: (Score:2)
So they're employees (Score:2)
Company policy says riders and drivers cannot carry firearms in vehicles while using the ride-sharing app
If the company dictates whether their driver can carry a weapon, if the company dictates the prices their drivers can charge, if the company can dictate other aspects of how their drivers perform their work, then they're employees and Uber is nothing more than a glorified cab company. They are not a "ride-sharing" company.