Amazon Explains Why Alexa Recorded And Emailed A Private Conversation (mercurynews.com) 28
Amazon has issued the following statement about why their Alexa device recorded a woman's private conversation and then emailed it to one of her friends: Echo woke up due to a word in background conversation sounding like "Alexa." Then, the subsequent conversation was heard as a "send message" request. At which point, Alexa said out loud "To whom?" At which point, the background conversation was interpreted as a name in the customers contact list. Alexa then asked out loud, "[contact name], right?" Alexa then interpreted background conversation as "right." As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely.
This apparently didn't satisfy the woman whose conversation was recorded, according to the Mercury News:
Now her family has unplugged all the devices, and although Amazon offered to "de-provision" the devices of their communications features so they could keep using them to control their home, Danielle and her family reportedly want a refund instead.
When reached Friday, an Amazon spokeswoman would not comment about whether the company will issue a refund.
Other smart home speakers carry similar privacy risks. Last year, for example, Google had to release a patch for its Home Mini speakers after some of them were found to be recording everything.
This apparently didn't satisfy the woman whose conversation was recorded, according to the Mercury News:
Now her family has unplugged all the devices, and although Amazon offered to "de-provision" the devices of their communications features so they could keep using them to control their home, Danielle and her family reportedly want a refund instead.
When reached Friday, an Amazon spokeswoman would not comment about whether the company will issue a refund.
Other smart home speakers carry similar privacy risks. Last year, for example, Google had to release a patch for its Home Mini speakers after some of them were found to be recording everything.
Not a bug (Score:1)
Its a feature and working as intended
Re: (Score:2)
This.
They bought a device that listens to what you say and sends it to other people.
It listened, it sent. Where's the problem?
You want privacy? (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You want privacy? Don't use these assistants. It's not that hard.
Agreed, but there seems to be a growing assumption that people will have them.
I just noticed that TiVo added "Amazon Alexa" (along with "Get New Experience") to the App sub-menu on my device and neither item can be removed. Seems presumptuous. I will *never* have an Alexa (or similar device) in my home and will never willingly upgrade to their New Experience (which, like the new Amazon interface, seems horrible, unnecessarily busy and dumbed-down).
Just my $0.02.
"Smart" my a** (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If a bank teller misunderstood you and sent all your money to some random guy you once mentioned you knew you'd probably change banks even if they got all your money back.
Interesting Explanations (Score:2)
OK, so these deices ARE listening to everything at all times. But don't worry. It will only be used in good ways.
I think the PR department is going to be working over time to cover this one over.
Just my 2 cents
Re: (Score:2)
It is unfortunate that people have gotten so inured to the continual harvesting of their personal data by companies like Facebook and Google that they don’t care about this. Last time I mentioned a similar story (where the Google device sent police to someone’s home) to my family, they all suddenly turned into Eric Schmidt - “privacy is dead, get over it”.
Re: (Score:2)
They HAVE to listen in order to be turned on by their keyword.
However it's reasonable to assume that simply listening for the activation word or phrase should be handled locally; there's no parsing required, just a simple "Does this match?" comparison.
Re: (Score:2)
OK, so these deices ARE listening to everything at all times. But don't worry. It will only be used in good ways.
Dear Jeff Bezos, Amazon, The Washington Post and FBI,
Will you each please send Donald Trump an Amazon Alexa? He already hates you and thinks you're spying on him, so you might as well give him an actual reason. Also, this will liven up the news and Twitter feeds a bit.
Thanks!
Arse (Score:2)
If only these devices had a button to stop them paying attention.
Oh wait.
Story Is informative, Summary is Fake News (Score:2)
Amazon echo tap (Score:2)
The tap is not an active listener by default. You can make it one. I prefer not to.
Also, that feature to send messages has to be set up by the user. Otherwise it will not know your contacts.
Sigh. (Score:3)
The fact that they know what happened to this level of detail means that it's always recording and they can go back to their records far enough, even days later.
Turn this shit off.
I told you so (Score:3)
I saw this scenario coming a mile away. When you use a constant listening device that can execute actions on your behalf with very poor AI then this will happen. Until the AI can rival human intelligence then this device can not be relied upon.
AI (Score:2)