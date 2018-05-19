Repo Men Scan Billions of License Plates -- For the Government (washingtonpost.com) 24
The Washington Post notes the billions of license plate scans coming from modern repo men "able to use big data to find targets" -- including one who drives "a beat-up Ford Crown Victoria sedan." It had four small cameras mounted on the trunk and a laptop bolted to the dash. The high-speed cameras captured every passing license plate. The computer contained a growing list of hundreds of thousands of vehicles with seriously late loans. The system could spot a repossession in an instant. Even better, it could keep tabs on a car long before the loan went bad... Repo agents are the unpopular foot soldiers in the nation's $1.2 trillion auto loan market... they are the closest most people come to a faceless, sophisticated financial system that can upend their lives...
Derek Lewis works for Relentless Recovery, the largest repo company in Ohio and its busiest collector of license plate scans. Last year, the company repossessed more than 25,500 vehicles -- including tractor trailers and riding lawn mowers. Business has more than doubled since 2014, the company said. Even with the rising deployment of remote engine cutoffs and GPS locators in cars, repo agencies remain dominant. Relentless scanned 28 million license plates last year, a demonstration of its recent, heavy push into technology. It now has more than 40 camera-equipped vehicles, mostly spotter cars. Agents are finding repos they never would have a few years ago. The company's goal is to capture every plate in Ohio and use that information to reveal patterns... "It's kind of scary, but it's amazing," said Alana Ferrante, chief executive of Relentless.
Repo agents are responsible for the majority of the billions of license plate scans produced nationwide. But they don't control the information. Most of that data is owned by Digital Recognition Network (DRN), a Fort Worth company that is the largest provider of license-plate-recognition systems. And DRN sells the information to insurance companies, private investigators -- even other repo agents. DRN is a sister company to Vigilant Solutions, which provides the plate scans to law enforcement, including police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Both companies declined to respond to questions about their operations... For repo companies, one worry is whether they are producing information that others are monetizing.
Derek Lewis works for Relentless Recovery, the largest repo company in Ohio and its busiest collector of license plate scans. Last year, the company repossessed more than 25,500 vehicles -- including tractor trailers and riding lawn mowers. Business has more than doubled since 2014, the company said. Even with the rising deployment of remote engine cutoffs and GPS locators in cars, repo agencies remain dominant. Relentless scanned 28 million license plates last year, a demonstration of its recent, heavy push into technology. It now has more than 40 camera-equipped vehicles, mostly spotter cars. Agents are finding repos they never would have a few years ago. The company's goal is to capture every plate in Ohio and use that information to reveal patterns... "It's kind of scary, but it's amazing," said Alana Ferrante, chief executive of Relentless.
Repo agents are responsible for the majority of the billions of license plate scans produced nationwide. But they don't control the information. Most of that data is owned by Digital Recognition Network (DRN), a Fort Worth company that is the largest provider of license-plate-recognition systems. And DRN sells the information to insurance companies, private investigators -- even other repo agents. DRN is a sister company to Vigilant Solutions, which provides the plate scans to law enforcement, including police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Both companies declined to respond to questions about their operations... For repo companies, one worry is whether they are producing information that others are monetizing.
so how do you prevent from scanning your plate (Score:2)
so what legal tricks can be deployed?
Re: (Score:3)
Two tricks come to mind:
1) Pay your bills.
2) Don't take loans on things you can't afford.
2a) Don't take loans at all, save cash and buy low mileage 3 yr old cars.
Re: (Score:2)
As many other posters may point out. it's bulk data collection.
So back to the basic question. How do I prevent myself from
being scanned while out on the road and being placed into this database.
all while doing it legally
Re: (Score:1)
You are on a _public_ road. You give up rights in order to used a shared road. Don't like it, walk or bike it. Same reason people have to get driver's licenses and maintain a semblance of sobreity. Your actions with a motorized vehicle affect others, so that info should be public.
"Implied Consent" is the phrase here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
yep, so keeping a private life is not easy to do,
that's why I am asking
Re: (Score:2)
Find some road tar and stick it on the plate to change a letter or number.
Re: (Score:2)
while I do admire the idea, it is illegal to do that.
looking for a complete legal solution that would work
9 time out of 10
and while road tar seems like a great idea, I bet it would
be only 5 out of 10 times
Re: (Score:2)
Do what Steve Jobs did and buy a new car every 90 days so you can exploit the loophole of not having to have a numberplate.
Re: (Score:2)
Good luck for any cop that figures it out. I'll take your bet.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it legal to have bumper stickers that look like licence plates?
Put 2 lookalike out-of-state plates on either side of the genuine plate.
Re: (Score:2)
Ding Ding Ding, we might have a winner.
but the data is still collected in bulk
your concept is sound because you can label the side plates as no-plate ( which I believe police still use ) and that's how it's entered into the system
that's going to fuck up someone's database LOL
have done this at all the Gun Shows (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
How long until scanner-hammers start showing up? (Score:1)