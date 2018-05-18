Satellite Data Strongly Suggests That China, Russia and Other Authoritarian Countries Are Fudging Their GDP Reports (washingtonpost.com) 51
Christopher Ingraham, writing for The Washington Post: China, Russia and other authoritarian countries inflate their official GDP figures by anywhere from 15 to 30 percent in a given year, according to a new analysis of a quarter-century of satellite data. The working paper, by Luis R. Martinez of the University of Chicago, also found that authoritarian regimes are especially likely to artificially boost their gross domestic product numbers in the years before elections, and that the differences in GDP reporting between authoritarian and non-authoritarian countries can't be explained by structural factors, such as urbanization, composition of the economy or access to electricity. Martinez's findings are derived from a novel data source: satellite imagery that tracks changes in the level of nighttime lighting within and between countries over time.
People lways say that, but when I look at my own life, it seems pretty accurate.
There is perhaps an argument that it under weights necessities vs luxuries and doesn't account for the expected baseline quality of life (as luxuries become closer to utilities in practice), but the numbers seem to check out for me.
Not just that. Government spending is inexplicably part of the GDP, so when the economy tanked so many years ago we had a "stimulus" package. A stimulus which magically offset the actual drop in the GDP, making our economy look somewhat steady.
If you really believe China's GDP numbers have been that hilarious 7% growth for the past few years, I have a presidency to sell you.
Hillary lost. Get over it.
She only lost because Russia and China inflated their GDP. That, and a bit of Comey. And misogyny of course.
Tell that to someone who grew up in the USSR or GDR -- and try to keep a straight face. It's certainly a cause for concern here and getting worse; but no - we're no where NEAR a true authoritarian regime.
I have. My friends who grew up in the USSR agree that the USA is more oppressive in many respects.
US does as well (Score:3)
The US has as well ever since it made financial entity transactions part of GDP, something no other nation does.
Why trust ANY data from Authoritarian Countries? (Score:1)
Any inconvenient data is probably fudged.
pollution data
military spending
number of people in prison
healthcare quality
surveillance of the general population
election integrity
This research is pure bullshit from U of Chicago (Score:3, Insightful)
I read the introduction of the working paper. As someone with PhD, I have to call this research to be pure bullshit. If modern economists are as what this researcher, then I will call modern economics to be full of bullshit as well.
From the working paper, here is the main methodology..
" I study whether the mapping of night lights to GDP differs systematically by regime type. That is to say, I examine whether the same amount of growth in nighttime light translates into more GDP growth in autocracies than in democracies"
This methodology does not make sense for obvious reasons and non-obvious reasons. GDP is NOT night time light volume. A city with street lights but no people do not produce GDP. On the other hand, a factory that only works in the daytime, like in industrialized countries such as western europe and east China, do not have light volume at night. I cannot believe this bullshit research gets publicized by Bezos' fake news Washington Post. Maybe these news reporters deserve to starve and their newspapers shut down due to their inability to notice fake research?
GDP is NOT night time light volume.
Of course not. But it is a rough proxy for GDP. Why would it systematically differ between authoritarian and non-authoritarian countries? An obvious answer is data fudging.
A city with street lights but no people do not produce GDP. On the other hand, a factory that only works in the daytime
Why would these differ between authoritarian and non-authoritarian countries?
China is known for "ghost cities", but they were never really that common, many of them are now occupied, and they would lead to under reporting of GDP, not the over reporting actually observed.
Glorious Leader (Score:4, Funny)
North Korea wishes to point out its superiority in cloaking devices.
They only appear to be in the dark.
Old news (Score:2)
Heinlein was calling them on it (although he probably overstated his case) fifty years ago in "Pravda means Truth" (which you can find in Expanded Universe or the earlier The Worlds of Robert A. Heinlein)
Old news (Score:2)
China, Russia and other authoritarian countries inflate their official GDP figures by anywhere from 15 to 30 percent in a given year, according to a new analysis of a quarter-century of satellite data.
This is nothing new. When I was getting my graduate degrees (one of which is in business) 15 years ago it was widely understood that China fudged their official numbers as a matter of routine. No real reason to believe this has changed. Economists who study this stuff are well aware that the numbers out of certain countries are unreliable and they make efforts to correct for the problem to the best of their ability.
pigs don't flies (Score:2)
What a major fail. Data centres produce no visible light in sattelite imagery. Neither do banks, mines, crops (agriculture in general), I suspect larg portions of saudi oil-filled dessert would also be unlit and VERY few factories working 3 shifts have glass roofs. Large portions of german autobahn is unlit. Large portions of belgian is.
Some countries chose to fight light pollution. California was amongst the first to start looking into it. Based on this "research" California would also by lying about their
Pray for it (Score:4, Insightful)
In the 1960s, Robert Heinlein went to the Soviet Union as part of an opening salvo of goodwill between the countries. He looked at the shipping and roads in and out of Moscow and realized there was no way it could support whatever X millions of people they were claiming to he on rough parity with New York.
It's been estimated it required about 50% of Soviet GDP to even maintain a facade of parity with the US military.
News at 11 (Score:2)
Now it makes sense (Score:2)
This finding explains why the USA has been having 12% annual growth in GDP ever since vivid LED street lamps started to come into widespread use.