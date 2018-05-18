Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Satellite Data Strongly Suggests That China, Russia and Other Authoritarian Countries Are Fudging Their GDP Reports

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Christopher Ingraham, writing for The Washington Post: China, Russia and other authoritarian countries inflate their official GDP figures by anywhere from 15 to 30 percent in a given year, according to a new analysis of a quarter-century of satellite data. The working paper, by Luis R. Martinez of the University of Chicago, also found that authoritarian regimes are especially likely to artificially boost their gross domestic product numbers in the years before elections, and that the differences in GDP reporting between authoritarian and non-authoritarian countries can't be explained by structural factors, such as urbanization, composition of the economy or access to electricity. Martinez's findings are derived from a novel data source: satellite imagery that tracks changes in the level of nighttime lighting within and between countries over time.

  • Real GDP is overstated here in the USA too (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @10:46AM (#56632956)
    Real GDP is the net of domestic output minus price changes, ie inflation. Look into how our inflation measurements have been contorted over the years and you'll see how it's "grossly" under-reported, thus GDP is overstated.
    • What you wrote is not how GDP is calculated. Finance 501 taught me that GDP is the money supply times the velocity of money (how often the average dollar is turned over per year). That's it. The US simply prints more money to show an improving GDP. This was done after 2008 to make the economy appear better than it was. In reality the velocity fell by 50%. So, the money supply was doubled. We Americas went about out merry ways thinking that all is well and getting better. Any country that uses fiat money can
      • nothing was getting better. That's why we turned to a populist (Trump). Sadly so far I don't think it's turned out the way we'd hoped. Our populist put the same Goldman Sach's folks in charge that have run the show since Reagan and now he support's TPP & increases to guest worker programs. His tax cuts expire on us in 10 years but not on the 1%ers. Oh, and the $1 trillion in debt from those tax cuts is already being used as ammo to shoot down Medicare & Social Security, so we're fucked when we got o

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      People lways say that, but when I look at my own life, it seems pretty accurate.

      There is perhaps an argument that it under weights necessities vs luxuries and doesn't account for the expected baseline quality of life (as luxuries become closer to utilities in practice), but the numbers seem to check out for me.

    • Not just that. Government spending is inexplicably part of the GDP, so when the economy tanked so many years ago we had a "stimulus" package. A stimulus which magically offset the actual drop in the GDP, making our economy look somewhat steady.

  • If you really believe China's GDP numbers have been that hilarious 7% growth for the past few years, I have a presidency to sell you.

    Sincerely,
    Russia /sar

      by Anonymous Coward

      If you really believe China's GDP numbers have been that hilarious 7% growth for the past few years, I have a presidency to sell you.

      Sincerely,
      Russia /sar

      Hillary lost. Get over it.

  • US does as well (Score:3)

    by crypticedge ( 1335931 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @10:54AM (#56633008)

    The US has as well ever since it made financial entity transactions part of GDP, something no other nation does.

  • Any inconvenient data is probably fudged.
    pollution data
    military spending
    number of people in prison
    healthcare quality
    surveillance of the general population
    election integrity

  • This research is pure bullshit from U of Chicago (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 18, 2018 @11:05AM (#56633082)

    I read the introduction of the working paper. As someone with PhD, I have to call this research to be pure bullshit. If modern economists are as what this researcher, then I will call modern economics to be full of bullshit as well.

    From the working paper, here is the main methodology..

    " I study whether the mapping of night lights to GDP differs systematically by regime type. That is to say, I examine whether the same amount of growth in nighttime light translates into more GDP growth in autocracies than in democracies"

    This methodology does not make sense for obvious reasons and non-obvious reasons. GDP is NOT night time light volume. A city with street lights but no people do not produce GDP. On the other hand, a factory that only works in the daytime, like in industrialized countries such as western europe and east China, do not have light volume at night. I cannot believe this bullshit research gets publicized by Bezos' fake news Washington Post. Maybe these news reporters deserve to starve and their newspapers shut down due to their inability to notice fake research?

    • GDP is NOT night time light volume.

      Of course not. But it is a rough proxy for GDP. Why would it systematically differ between authoritarian and non-authoritarian countries? An obvious answer is data fudging.

      A city with street lights but no people do not produce GDP. On the other hand, a factory that only works in the daytime

      Why would these differ between authoritarian and non-authoritarian countries?

      China is known for "ghost cities", but they were never really that common, many of them are now occupied, and they would lead to under reporting of GDP, not the over reporting actually observed.

  • Unbelievable, countries with regimes that thrive on freedom of information would resort to such propaganda tactics. Satellite imagery was objectively analyzed for detecting WMD in iRaq after all.

  • Glorious Leader (Score:4, Funny)

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @11:07AM (#56633112)

    North Korea wishes to point out its superiority in cloaking devices.

    They only appear to be in the dark.

  • Heinlein was calling them on it (although he probably overstated his case) fifty years ago in "Pravda means Truth" (which you can find in Expanded Universe or the earlier The Worlds of Robert A. Heinlein)

  • China, Russia and other authoritarian countries inflate their official GDP figures by anywhere from 15 to 30 percent in a given year, according to a new analysis of a quarter-century of satellite data.

    This is nothing new. When I was getting my graduate degrees (one of which is in business) 15 years ago it was widely understood that China fudged their official numbers as a matter of routine. No real reason to believe this has changed. Economists who study this stuff are well aware that the numbers out of certain countries are unreliable and they make efforts to correct for the problem to the best of their ability.

  • data suggest

  • What a major fail. Data centres produce no visible light in sattelite imagery. Neither do banks, mines, crops (agriculture in general), I suspect larg portions of saudi oil-filled dessert would also be unlit and VERY few factories working 3 shifts have glass roofs. Large portions of german autobahn is unlit. Large portions of belgian is.

    Some countries chose to fight light pollution. California was amongst the first to start looking into it. Based on this "research" California would also by lying about their

  • Pray for it (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Friday May 18, 2018 @11:32AM (#56633266) Journal

    In the 1960s, Robert Heinlein went to the Soviet Union as part of an opening salvo of goodwill between the countries. He looked at the shipping and roads in and out of Moscow and realized there was no way it could support whatever X millions of people they were claiming to he on rough parity with New York.

    It's been estimated it required about 50% of Soviet GDP to even maintain a facade of parity with the US military.

  • Authoritarian regimes lie more than democracies.

  • This finding explains why the USA has been having 12% annual growth in GDP ever since vivid LED street lamps started to come into widespread use.

