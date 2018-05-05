Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy United States Facebook Government

New California Ballot Measure Demands Groundbreaking Privacy Rights (mercurynews.com) 13

Posted by EditorDavid from the we-the-people dept.
Supporters gathered 625,000 signatures to put the "California Consumer Privacy Act" on the ballot in November -- far exceeding the 365,880 signatures needed to qualify. The Mercury News reports: The proposed initiative aims to allow consumers to see what personal information companies are collecting about them and ask the companies to stop selling that information, and also seeks to hold businesses accountable for data breaches. "Today is a major step forward in our campaign, and an affirmation that California voters care deeply about the fundamental privacy protections provided in the California Consumer Privacy Act," said Alastair Mactaggart, the San Francisco real estate developer who is bankrolling the measure. He has spent $1.65 million on the effort, according to filings with the California secretary of state.

The measure is opposed by companies such as AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and Google, which have all donated $200,000 each to fight the measure. Facebook has also given $200,000 to the opposition. However, Facebook last month said it would leave the effort to fight the initiative.
The article notes that Facebook's decision to stop publicly opposing the privacy measure occurred "around the time Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was testifying to Congress about the company's Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal."

New California Ballot Measure Demands Groundbreaking Privacy Rights More | Reply

New California Ballot Measure Demands Groundbreaking Privacy Rights

Comments Filter:
  • Companies should not be allowed to sell or share data on customers with any other company. Any data they collect should only be allowed to be used for their own internal business purposes. Sad it's come to this but enough has become enough.

  • Protecting people against activities that make the rich richer and violate the non-rich? What is capitalism coming to! This must be socialism, right?

  • You know what?

    Fuck direct democracy and fuck California ballot measures.

    This kind of stuff is what gets us into such a mess in the first place, where policymakers and regulators get their hands tied by people voting (or being asked to vote) on things that are beyond their level of knowledge to make a judgement call on, even if you're super informed about the issues.

    In the next June election, we have the following ballot measures:

    1. Authorizing a $4 billion bond (yes $4 Billion loan) for environmenta

  • We joke about Google cutting off companies or groups they disagree with, but with this ballot and the right to get companies to stop selling your information, they may just find themselves cut off.

Slashdot Top Deals

Man is an animal that makes bargains: no other animal does this-- no dog exchanges bones with another. -- Adam Smith

Close