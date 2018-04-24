More Than 1 Million Kids Had Their Identities Stolen in 2017

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


More than 1 million children were victims of identity fraud in 2017, a new study from Javelin Strategy & Research found, costing a total of $2.6 billion. From a report: With limited financial history or existing account activity, children are the most likely to become victims of new-account fraud, the research showed. These attacks can occur before children even become active internet users, with some two-thirds of victims being under the age of eight. The overall numbers are likely even higher, said Al Pascual, research director at Javelin said, since their study relied on parents and guardians reporting cases of identity theft. In many cases, the parent or another relative may be the one using a child's identity to start a new account.

  • Is there any particular reason to go after a child's identity? It's not as though it's useful for opening a line of credit or anything like that. About the only reasons I can think of is to serve as chaff or a distraction for more targeted activities, because it's an automated process that doesn't know any better and is only doing so for some kind of click fraud to make the clicks seem more legitimate, or because the competition for private grade schools has grown much more fierce and if one person steal th

    • actually yes, children's SS numbers are in fact used to establish lines of credit by identity thieves. And to get utilities and rental contracts. Also identities are used to get government benefits

