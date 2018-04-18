German ICO Savedroid Pulls Exit Scam After Raising $50 Million (techcrunch.com) 13
German company Savedroid has pulled a classic exit scam after raising $50 million in ICO and direct funding. The site is currently displaying a South Park meme with the caption "Aannnd it's gone." The founder, Dr. Yassin Hankir, has posted a tweet thanking investors and saying "Over and out." TechCrunch reports: A reverse image search found Hankir's photo on this page for Founder Institute, and he has pitched his product at multiple events, including this one in German. Savedroid was originally supposed to use AI to manage user investments and promised a crypto-backed credit card, a claim that CCN notes is popular with scam ICOs. It ran for a number of months and was clearly well-managed as the group was able to open an office and appear at multiple events.
Vigilante justice (Score:3)
I predict that, at some point, vigilante justice is going to kick in. These twats just rip people off and make light of it, well, sooner or later someone's gonna snap.
Re: (Score:2)
People get scared so no.
It's a nice wish, though.
Emo Phillips (Score:4, Funny)
Guess my radar was right. (Score:2)
It was a Shitcoin.
Now 4 more Doge.
My surprised face. (Score:2)
It's almost like the entire idea of an "initial coin offering" is a complete scam, designed to cash in on cryptocurrency hype!
Also, some might be surprised to learn that water is wet.
My money! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
And I just ran out of mod points. Well, +1 FUNNY anyway.
Yep (Score:2)
Why does anyone fall for this anymore? There was some survey recently where more than 80% of ICOs were scams.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because of something for nothing magical thinking. Very prevalent in America, and probably most parts of the world. It's what drives the system.
The guy sounds like a sleazy ... (Score:2)
... third grade con-man 30 seconds into the presentation. LOL. This whole "I built my own crypto currency" bullshit is totally off the hook - feels like 2000 all over again, doesn't it?