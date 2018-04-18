Richard Stallman On Facebook's Privacy Scandal: We Need a Law. There's No Reason We Should Let Them Exist if the Price is Knowing Everything About Us (nymag.com) 79
From a wide-ranging interview of Richard Stallman by New York Magazine: New York Magazine: Why do you think these companies feel justified in collecting that data?
Richard Stallman: Oh, well, I think you can trace it to the general plutocratic neoliberal ideology that has controlled the U.S. for more than two decades. A study established that since 1998 or so, the public opinion in general has no influence on political decisions. They're controlled by the desires of the rich and of special interests connected with whatever issue it is. So the companies that wanted to collect data about people could take advantage of this general misguided ideology to get away with whatever they might have wanted to do. Which happened to be collecting data about people. But I think they shouldn't be allowed to collect data about people.
We need a law. Fuck them -- there's no reason we should let them exist if the price is knowing everything about us. Let them disappear. They're not important -- our human rights are important. No company is so important that its existence justifies setting up a police state. And a police state is what we're heading toward. Most non-free software has malicious functionalities. And they include spying on people, restricting people -- that's called digital restrictions management, back doors, censorship.
Empirically, basically, if a program is not free software, it probably has one of these malicious functionalities. So imagine a driverless car, controlled of course by software, and it will probably be proprietary software, meaning not-free software, not controlled by the users but rather by the company that makes the car, or some other company. Well imagine if that has a back door, which enables somebody to send a command saying, "Ignore what the passenger said, and go there." Imagine what that would do. You can be quite sure that China will use that functionality to drive people toward the places they're going to be disappeared or punished. But can you be sure that the U.S. won't?
Is he still relevant?
No. Never was. And this latest nonsense shows what a moron he really is.
No, we do not "need a law". We already have too many useless laws.
Facebook is a private business. Nobody forces you to use Facebook. Nobody forces you to put every intimate detail about your personal life on Facebook.
he is 100% correct. I used to make fun of him in the 90s... but as I get older, I perceive him to be a kind of digital profit in the desert.
He isn't mad. Far from it.
He's just right, and that ticks off many people who don't want to "get" it. Watch now all those infantile asshats poking fun at him to detract from what matters.
Telling the truth and standing by it ain't always easy. And he's not... always diplomatic, mind you
He isn't mad. Far from it.
Mad, unlikely, an asshole, most likely. We tried to invite him at a conference we were organizing in 2004, and submitted a two pages list of requirements, from hotel connectivity to tea brands. And I'm not even getting started about the way he behaves in the FSF, he made a lot of damages in their projects...
Did he ask for a parrot?
Stallman is losing credibility fast.
Saying it doesn't make it true.
Facebook should be shutdown, and Zuckerburg will need to be hanged at the town square for his crimes against humanity.
I take it you don't know much about history or literature. If you did, you'd have a sense of what happened in the French Revolution. Read Dickens' Tale of Two Cities. You'd better hope the guillotine isn't turned on you.
I think it's insane to say something like Facebook should not exist because they can know everything about us.
The things that they know, ANYONE could know if they did what Facebook did. It's how the web and internet generally works that enables this, not Facebook.
Getting rid of Facebook is treating only the symptom, not the underlying problem... but here's the real issue, do the vast majority of people even want this problem fixed? I do not think they really care. Have you seen Facebook usage graphs recently? There was a dip around all the furor over Facebook but then it went right back up again... what Stallman and other technologists MUST come to grasp is that most people fundamentally do not value privacy much at all, so they are willing to trade it away for nearly anything. You have to start at that point and see how you go about helping people, not playing whack-a-mole with companies that make use of this fundamental aspect of human nature.
Re:I disagree (Score:5, Insightful)
Sure, but "most people don't care" isn't always a reason in favor of, or against, a particular policy desire. That's tyrrany of the majority.
If you're saying that what Stallman should be doing is explaining why people should care, he's been doing that for 30 years. Just how successful he's been, and how effective his methods are, are subject to debate, but I certainly think it's occurred to him that he needs to make a case for why people should care about privacy (among other things).
I don't think he's advocating a Whac-a-Mole approach. He's advocating sweeping legal changes that wouldn't just affect Facebook, they'd affect any company taking a similar approach.
Yes -- now.
As recently as a few years ago, this was not the case; a majority were against those things.
So, are gay rights and marijuana decriminalization right because the majority wants them -- or were they always right, even when the majority didn't want them?
Majority want Gay and Lesbian rights as well as allowing Marijuana and few are fighting against that.
Exactly, and as we can plainly see gay marriage is now pretty much universally possible, and soft drugs are rapidly on the way to full legalization.
Exactly, and as we can plainly see gay marriage is now pretty much universally possible, and soft drugs are rapidly on the way to full legalization.

I'm not sure which way you thought I was going with my post but I agree with you, why is this situation any different? People want cool technical things that work by trading privacy for whatever. So what good will it do trying to ban that?
Sure, but "most people don't care" isn't always a reason in favor of, or against, a particular policy desire. That's [tyranny] of the majority.
But that's usually meant to imply the majority decides for everyone, like how much taxes you pay or where the roads are built or whatever. You can hardly call peer pressure being forced to use Facebook. Maybe if it eventually goes all Chinese-like with a social credit system where you have to praise the government to get anywhere in life, but right now I'd say using it pretty damn voluntary. If you wanted to stop every harmful things people do to themselves you'd shut down McDonald's before you shut down Fa
even more complex (Score:3, Insightful)
Richard Stallman is falling into the same trap that we've been stuck in for ages - he thinks that there is an easy legislative road out of societal problems.
This is the same nonsense that people quote when they think that banning guns and knives will eliminate murder... or the people who think that banning abortions will cause people to stop having abortions... or that mandating abstinence only will cause there to be fewer teen pregnancies.
The technology to monitor everyone is here, and people will use it
Did you read the full interview?
He's not just advocating legislative changes; he's advocating cultural and ideological ones too.
Wow, you packed an awful lot of straw into that man.
Except he's right in this case. This isn't a chasing after the item that caused the issue like what you mean with guns and knives eliminating murder. This is a case where a group/individual/company is acting in a way that's negative on society as a whole. Don't forget it was just a few years ago that media, psychologists, governments and so on were pushing the "if you don't have social media, you're a rapist/pedophile/terrorist/etc." The violation of privacy can be solved by law, by requiring clear and
SuperKendall disagrees with RMS. Groundbreaking and new. More on this, including video, at 11. But first, our lead story: Should laws prohibit Facebook from carrying out their technically-legal but morally-dubious business strategy? Let's go to Jim with details. Jim?
Thanks Linda. Facebook would like us to ask whether they should be forgiven in exchange for improving their stewardship of our personal data. However, should we trust Facebook to reform themselves, or should we legislate instead to force Facebook to change?
but here's the real issue, do the vast majority of people even want this problem fixed? I do not think they really care.
It's not that people do not care - they do not understand. Ask people a straightforward privacy question, like for example, "would you want a 24 hr live video stream of your bedroom broadcast onto to the internet for everyone to see?" - and most people would recoil at the thought and give you a resounding "Hell no!" as an answer. That's because that's a simple scenario to imagine, and people get it and understand the repercussions instantly.
The type of data gathering Facebook, Google, et al. do and the type
Re: (Score:2)
most people fundamentally do not value privacy much at all, so they are willing to trade it away for nearly anything.
This is only for as long as their privacy is not visibly compromised. Pretty much anyone would be outraged if their browsing history was shared with their peers, but this is some of the least intrusive information FB collects on you.
Another way to look at this. 100% people who were dragged/publicly shamed on social media regret sharing personal details that enabled such occurrence.
The issue is not disregarding privacy, the issue is lack of foresight and planning ahead.
Let's put it to a public vote and find out! Democracy is still a good thing, right?
âoeEmpirically, basically, if a program is not free software, it probably has one of these malicious functionalities.â
Yeah citation needed there buddy.
Normally I don't respond to idiots, but I think it's too funny you place any degree of blame on conservatives over this, when most of Silicon Valley is run by very liberal leaders. certainly Facebook is - and Obama made huge use of Facebook along with other data mining for two successful campaigns, which apparently was OK and widely lauded at the time. Just where do conservatives invite any blame for collection entirely run for and by liberals, that conservatives just happened to also make use of?
I say keep
There were very big differences in what the Obama campaign did with Facebook and what Cambridge Analytica did with Facebook. It all comes down to transparency and explicit consent.
http://www.politifact.com/trut... [politifact.com]
Stallman puts blame in wrong place. (Score:2)
If you put your life on the net, the data will be collected.
You could build a FOSS global gossip network and it would still have it's data harvested. For example: I guarantee Github's data is scraped.
Don't put your life on the net, do put disinformation on the net. It is that simple.
Don't hang around with middle schoolers is a 90% solution. Disable all web trackers.
So don't buy a house, get a mortgage, register to vote, start a business, have a phone number, or any of the other hundreds of things we do that get our information scraped?
People complain about FB because it's an easy target. Most would freak out if they knew what Lexis-Nexis and dozens of similar companies have on them, collected mainly from public records. Your life is already in the public domain.
Yes -- but people could audit the code and find out exactly what data was being harvested, make informed decisions, and fork it to create an alternate version that didn't harvest the same data.
(Besides which point, RMS is proposing something beyond software licenses here; he says that such data-gathering should be illegal unless absolutely necessary to the purpose of the business, and heavily taxed if so.)
Yeah Social Media turned out a lot like DDT.
We should ban it.
Maybe some of us can't or won't believe him; but, just wait until what he says happens (sooner or later).
Let's put his two core statements in closer proximity: "public opinion in general has no influence on political decisions" and "we need a law".
Hold up your hand if you see the problem...
Coporations and government, same rules (Score:2)
The facebook fiasco is bad, but there simply needs to be the same rules for corporations that exist for government. The data that corporations collect now make laws against search and seizure and privacy regulations laughable. They can't get your data directly but simply allow Google and Facebook to know everything about you then get it that way. I went to a hospital this past weekend that wanted to scan my drivers license just to go see my dad in the hospital. I refused and said I prefer to move about anon
Yes, we need a law (Score:2)
Unfortunately, we no longer have the power to get them created. That power now belongs to the rich, who have purchased the legislators. They create the laws that benefit them, and block the laws that would benefit us. I'm pretty sure the only thing that will change this is revolution - and that is becoming both increasingly less likely, (via bread-and-circuses, propaganda, and various other forms of Kool-Aid), and increasingly less possible, (via mass surveillance and, appropriately enough, Facebook). Not t
Seen it. It's great.
Neo Liberal doesn't mean left wing (Score:2)
For the record, Stallman is very left wing. [stallman.org]