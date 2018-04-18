Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Facebook Social Networks

Richard Stallman On Facebook's Privacy Scandal: We Need a Law. There's No Reason We Should Let Them Exist if the Price is Knowing Everything About Us (nymag.com) 79

Posted by msmash from the man-speaks dept.
From a wide-ranging interview of Richard Stallman by New York Magazine: New York Magazine: Why do you think these companies feel justified in collecting that data?

Richard Stallman: Oh, well, I think you can trace it to the general plutocratic neoliberal ideology that has controlled the U.S. for more than two decades. A study established that since 1998 or so, the public opinion in general has no influence on political decisions. They're controlled by the desires of the rich and of special interests connected with whatever issue it is. So the companies that wanted to collect data about people could take advantage of this general misguided ideology to get away with whatever they might have wanted to do. Which happened to be collecting data about people. But I think they shouldn't be allowed to collect data about people.

We need a law. Fuck them -- there's no reason we should let them exist if the price is knowing everything about us. Let them disappear. They're not important -- our human rights are important. No company is so important that its existence justifies setting up a police state. And a police state is what we're heading toward. Most non-free software has malicious functionalities. And they include spying on people, restricting people -- that's called digital restrictions management, back doors, censorship.

Empirically, basically, if a program is not free software, it probably has one of these malicious functionalities. So imagine a driverless car, controlled of course by software, and it will probably be proprietary software, meaning not-free software, not controlled by the users but rather by the company that makes the car, or some other company. Well imagine if that has a back door, which enables somebody to send a command saying, "Ignore what the passenger said, and go there." Imagine what that would do. You can be quite sure that China will use that functionality to drive people toward the places they're going to be disappeared or punished. But can you be sure that the U.S. won't?

Richard Stallman On Facebook's Privacy Scandal: We Need a Law. There's No Reason We Should Let Them Exist if the Price is Knowin More | Reply

Richard Stallman On Facebook's Privacy Scandal: We Need a Law. There's No Reason We Should Let Them Exist if the Price is Knowin

Comments Filter:

  • You know what.... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    he is 100% correct. I used to make fun of him in the 90s... but as I get older, I perceive him to be a kind of digital profit in the desert.

    • sexy stallman benis (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He isn't mad. Far from it.

      He's just right, and that ticks off many people who don't want to "get" it. Watch now all those infantile asshats poking fun at him to detract from what matters.

      Telling the truth and standing by it ain't always easy. And he's not... always diplomatic, mind you :-)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by x0ra ( 1249540 )

        He isn't mad. Far from it.

        Mad, unlikely, an asshole, most likely. We tried to invite him at a conference we were organizing in 2004, and submitted a two pages list of requirements, from hotel connectivity to tea brands. And I'm not even getting started about the way he behaves in the FSF, he made a lot of damages in their projects...

  • Agreed. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Facebook should be shutdown, and Zuckerburg will need to be hanged at the town square for his crimes against humanity.

    • The Reign of Terror (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I take it you don't know much about history or literature. If you did, you'd have a sense of what happened in the French Revolution. Read Dickens' Tale of Two Cities. You'd better hope the guillotine isn't turned on you.

    • I agree with you so much that I'm amazed I didn't write that myself.

  • I disagree (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @02:08PM (#56459203)

    I think it's insane to say something like Facebook should not exist because they can know everything about us.

    The things that they know, ANYONE could know if they did what Facebook did. It's how the web and internet generally works that enables this, not Facebook.

    Getting rid of Facebook is treating only the symptom, not the underlying problem... but here's the real issue, do the vast majority of people even want this problem fixed? I do not think they really care. Have you seen Facebook usage graphs recently? There was a dip around all the furor over Facebook but then it went right back up again... what Stallman and other technologists MUST come to grasp is that most people fundamentally do not value privacy much at all, so they are willing to trade it away for nearly anything. You have to start at that point and see how you go about helping people, not playing whack-a-mole with companies that make use of this fundamental aspect of human nature.

    • Re:I disagree (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Thad Boyd ( 880932 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @02:17PM (#56459257) Homepage

      but here's the real issue, do the vast majority of people even want this problem fixed? I do not think they really care.

      Sure, but "most people don't care" isn't always a reason in favor of, or against, a particular policy desire. That's tyrrany of the majority.

      what Stallman and other technologists MUST come to grasp is that most people fundamentally do not value privacy much at all, so they are willing to trade it away for nearly anything. You have to start at that point and see how you go about helping people

      If you're saying that what Stallman should be doing is explaining why people should care, he's been doing that for 30 years. Just how successful he's been, and how effective his methods are, are subject to debate, but I certainly think it's occurred to him that he needs to make a case for why people should care about privacy (among other things).

      not playing whack-a-mole with companies that make use of this fundamental aspect of human nature.

      I don't think he's advocating a Whac-a-Mole approach. He's advocating sweeping legal changes that wouldn't just affect Facebook, they'd affect any company taking a similar approach.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Sure, but "most people don't care" isn't always a reason in favor of, or against, a particular policy desire. That's [tyranny] of the majority.

        But that's usually meant to imply the majority decides for everyone, like how much taxes you pay or where the roads are built or whatever. You can hardly call peer pressure being forced to use Facebook. Maybe if it eventually goes all Chinese-like with a social credit system where you have to praise the government to get anywhere in life, but right now I'd say using it pretty damn voluntary. If you wanted to stop every harmful things people do to themselves you'd shut down McDonald's before you shut down Fa

      • Man, that typo on "tyranny" is really bugging me. Wish I could go back and fix it.

    • even more complex (Score:3, Insightful)

      by TheMeuge ( 645043 )

      Richard Stallman is falling into the same trap that we've been stuck in for ages - he thinks that there is an easy legislative road out of societal problems.

      This is the same nonsense that people quote when they think that banning guns and knives will eliminate murder... or the people who think that banning abortions will cause people to stop having abortions... or that mandating abstinence only will cause there to be fewer teen pregnancies.

      The technology to monitor everyone is here, and people will use it r

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Thad Boyd ( 880932 )

        Richard Stallman is falling into the same trap that we've been stuck in for ages - he thinks that there is an easy legislative road out of societal problems.

        Did you read the full interview?

        He's not just advocating legislative changes; he's advocating cultural and ideological ones too.

        This is the same nonsense that people quote when they think that banning guns and knives will eliminate murder...

        Wow, you packed an awful lot of straw into that man.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Except he's right in this case. This isn't a chasing after the item that caused the issue like what you mean with guns and knives eliminating murder. This is a case where a group/individual/company is acting in a way that's negative on society as a whole. Don't forget it was just a few years ago that media, psychologists, governments and so on were pushing the "if you don't have social media, you're a rapist/pedophile/terrorist/etc." The violation of privacy can be solved by law, by requiring clear and

    • SuperKendall disagrees with RMS. Groundbreaking and new. More on this, including video, at 11. But first, our lead story: Should laws prohibit Facebook from carrying out their technically-legal but morally-dubious business strategy? Let's go to Jim with details. Jim?

      Jim: Thanks Linda. Facebook would like us to ask whether they should be forgiven in exchange for improving their stewardship of our personal data. However, should we trust Facebook to reform themselves, or should we legislate instead to force Fa

    • but here's the real issue, do the vast majority of people even want this problem fixed? I do not think they really care.

      It's not that people do not care - they do not understand. Ask people a straightforward privacy question, like for example, "would you want a 24 hr live video stream of your bedroom broadcast onto to the internet for everyone to see?" - and most people would recoil at the thought and give you a resounding "Hell no!" as an answer. That's because that's a simple scenario to imagine, and people get it and understand the repercussions instantly.

      The type of data gathering Facebook, Google, et al. do and the type

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      most people fundamentally do not value privacy much at all, so they are willing to trade it away for nearly anything.

      This is only for as long as their privacy is not visibly compromised. Pretty much anyone would be outraged if their browsing history was shared with their peers, but this is some of the least intrusive information FB collects on you.
      Another way to look at this. 100% people who were dragged/publicly shamed on social media regret sharing personal details that enabled such occurrence.

      The issue is not disregarding privacy, the issue is lack of foresight and planning ahead.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      do the vast majority of people even want this problem fixed?

      Let's put it to a public vote and find out! Democracy is still a good thing, right?

  • âoeEmpirically, basically, if a program is not free software, it probably has one of these malicious functionalities.â

    Yeah citation needed there buddy.

  • If you put your life on the net, the data will be collected.

    You could build a FOSS global gossip network and it would still have it's data harvested. For example: I guarantee Github's data is scraped.

    Don't put your life on the net, do put disinformation on the net. It is that simple.

    • what about the non user/members? they, I never agreed to any of their terms..And as its been pointed out you need to be a full blown lawyer to read and really understand what your agreeing too..that's abuse also. i bet 99.99% of their user have never read the terms and really understand how much they are being mined of

    • So don't buy a house, get a mortgage, register to vote, start a business, have a phone number, or any of the other hundreds of things we do that get our information scraped?

      People complain about FB because it's an easy target. Most would freak out if they knew what Lexis-Nexis and dozens of similar companies have on them, collected mainly from public records. Your life is already in the public domain.

    • You could build a FOSS global gossip network and it would still have it's data harvested.

      Yes -- but people could audit the code and find out exactly what data was being harvested, make informed decisions, and fork it to create an alternate version that didn't harvest the same data.

      (Besides which point, RMS is proposing something beyond software licenses here; he says that such data-gathering should be illegal unless absolutely necessary to the purpose of the business, and heavily taxed if so.)

      For example: I

  • DDT (Score:1)

    by Zorro ( 15797 )

    Yeah Social Media turned out a lot like DDT.

    We should ban it.

  • Maybe some of us can't or won't believe him; but, just wait until what he says happens (sooner or later).

  • Seems like proper labeling requirements would do the trick. Have them state up front in simple, easy-to-understand-for-a-non-technical-person terms what data they collect, who they share it with, and what someone could do with it. Then, if people still want to use the service, they can, and they'll do it with eyes open.

  • Let's put his two core statements in closer proximity: "public opinion in general has no influence on political decisions" and "we need a law".

    Hold up your hand if you see the problem...

  • The facebook fiasco is bad, but there simply needs to be the same rules for corporations that exist for government. The data that corporations collect now make laws against search and seizure and privacy regulations laughable. They can't get your data directly but simply allow Google and Facebook to know everything about you then get it that way. I went to a hospital this past weekend that wanted to scan my drivers license just to go see my dad in the hospital. I refused and said I prefer to move about anon

  • Unfortunately, we no longer have the power to get them created. That power now belongs to the rich, who have purchased the legislators. They create the laws that benefit them, and block the laws that would benefit us. I'm pretty sure the only thing that will change this is revolution - and that is becoming both increasingly less likely, (via bread-and-circuses, propaganda, and various other forms of Kool-Aid), and increasingly less possible, (via mass surveillance and, appropriately enough, Facebook). Not t

  • I am not a member,user of FB then why the hell should they data mine me others because our relatives put a picture up that happen to have me in them? I never agreed to FB terms and they don't have a right to spy on me at all. IMO what they are doing is wiretapping on mega scales..Someone should be in jail for wiretapping non users......
  • or socialist. Yeah, this is slightly off topic, but folks get confused so much when they hear this term that I think it's worth pointing out. Neoliberal is in line with the "Clintonian" or "Corporate" side of the Democratic party. e.g. Low regulations, free trade, legalize things that aren't directly harmful like drugs, etc. It's like a pro-corporate libertarian.

    For the record, Stallman is very left wing. [stallman.org]

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing is rich but the inexhaustible wealth of nature. She shows us only surfaces, but she is a million fathoms deep. -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Close