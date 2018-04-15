Lawmakers Call FBI's 'Going Dark' Narrative 'Highly Questionable' After Motherboard Shows Cops Can Easily Hack iPhones (vice.com) 16
Joseph Cox, reporting for Motherboard: This week, Motherboard showed that law enforcement agencies across the country, including a part of the State Department, have bought GrayKey, a relatively cheap technology that can unlock fully up-to-date iPhones. That revelation, cryptographers and technologists said, undermined the FBI's renewed push for backdoors in consumer encryption products. Citing Motherboard's work, on Friday US lawmakers sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, doubting the FBI's narrative around 'going dark', where law enforcement officials say they are increasingly unable to obtain evidence related to crimes due to encryption. Politico was first to report the letter. "According to your testimony and public statements, the FBI encountered 7,800 devices last year that it could not access due to encryption," the letter, signed by 5 Democrat and 5 Republican n House lawmakers, reads. "However, in light of the availability of unlocking tools developed by third-parties and the OIG report's findings that the Bureau was uninterested in seeking available third-party options, these statistics appear highly questionable," it adds, referring to a recent report from the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General. That report found the FBI barely explored its technical options for accessing the San Bernardino iPhone before trying to compel Apple to unlock the device. The lawmaker's letter points to Motherboard's report that the State Department spent around $15,000 on a GrayKey.
Apple is too valuable of a brand, and if people realize Apple, FBI, NSA etc. are all up in your "private" shit, then people would stop buying.
It's a simple case of "let's do and say we couldn't". There is no such thing as secure devices in the U.S., because that's the way government needs it to be, and neither Apple nor Google are above the law.
then people would stop buying
The Feds could give two fucks about that; what matters to them is that dumb criminals would stop using their phones foolishly.
All the hoo ha about backdoors does seem pretty suspicious. It's pretty trivial to write an app that stores things or communicates with unbreakable encryption and is pretty much immune to legislation. Surely smart criminals must do this already. So a backdoor would only be useful for catching dumb ones. Perhaps insisting that a backdoor is needed but does not exist is useful for catching dumb criminals AND not-so-smart ones.
It's not abuse. You just get a Democrat to fund a disgraced foreign spy to write some fiction, then hand that to an Obama appointee judge who will rubber stamp literally anything that you want to do.
It's called shitting on society, law, and the Constitution, which is the Democratic strategy to retaking the country.
As soon as a case where the phone was unlocked with this 'tool' comes to court, the defence will challenge the evidence and independant 3rd parties will examine the device. It does not take a genius to realise that the 'magic sauce' that makes this work will soon become public.
If Apple does not already know about this and not already patched it then they are slipping and slipping badly.
The game of cat and mouse is about to go to another round.
Is Apple coooperating with the authorities? (Score:2)
The article says Greylock can access "fully up-to-date IPhones".
Can Greylock access Iphones that don't allow automatic updating? If Greylock can't, then Apple has given out an update that allows outsiders to access your IPhone. So much for the Apple claim to be a privacy good-guy. Even more interesting is the possibility that Apple has pushed an OS update to phones which have automatic update turned off, something we usually associate with Microsoft.
Is there anyone out there capable of looking at the st
Could be about stronger passwords (Score:2)
There are suggestions that these hacking devices don't break the encryption, they just defeat the anti-brute-force tricks and allow the devices to be brute forced.
If the devices don't actually defeat the encryption then a backdoor is the only way the FBI and other agencies can get into phones with passwords too strong to brute force.
It's not easy being the good guys (Score:2)
There is an inferred belief set inside law enforcement that in order to accomplish the greater good, it is perfectly acceptable to occasionally stoop to the level of the dirty criminals. Hollywood and the entertainment industry have consistently reinforced this logical fallacy with hundreds (thousands?) of stories with protagonist rogue cops who do what needs to be done to catch the bad guy.
The problem is, once you stoop to a despicable act, it is so much easier to stoop the next time. (K. Hepburn)
It's not easy being the good guys
Fortunately for the FBI, "being the good guys" has never been their mission statement.
The freedoms we enjoy are quite precious, and the sacrifices made to preserve them do not all occur on the field of battle... sometimes the good guys have to carry the enormous burden of a moral compass during the pursuit of the most immoral.
You mean like the FBI knowingly hosting a child porn site [slashdot.org]?
Law enforcement officers lying? Never?! (Score:2)
You sure? Of course they never lie. How could you possibly believe such a thing...
Quoting Monty Python... (Score:2)
However, in light of the availability of unlocking tools developed by third-parties and the OIG report's findings that the Bureau was uninterested in seeking available third-party options, these statistics appear highly questionable"
FBI: "I wish to plead incompetence."