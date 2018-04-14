Investor Tim Draper Pushes Ballot Measure Splitting California Into 3 States (sfgate.com) 19
"One of several proposals aiming to split California into multiple smaller states has reportedly reached an important new goal thanks in large part to the efforts of its billionaire champion," writes schwit1. SFGate reports: Venture capitalist Tim Draper, who previously pushed a proposal that would split California into six states, says that his three-state proposal has enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot. On Thursday, Draper said in a statement that the "CAL 3" initiative has collected over 600,000 signatures from Californians who would like to see the state split into three. An initiative needs 366,000 signatures to appear on the ballot. "This is an unprecedented show of support on behalf of every corner of California to create three state governments that emphasize representation, responsiveness, reliability and regional identity," Draper said.
The U.S. Congress would still need to approve the change -- and it's probably useful to remember what happened when Draper tried splitting California into six states. He ultimately turned in 1.3 million signatures for a ballot measure in 2014, "only to see nearly half of them disqualified.
"He ended up about 100,000 short of the valid signatures he needed."
Only because you fail to understand the senate exists to represent states. The house is supposed to represent the population / people.
It's the stupid 17th amendment that makes this an issue and it's the main reason our federal government has become some completely disfunctional.
That's by design. I'll assume you're not an American and say this: the system is designed to allow equal weighted representation of high VS low population areas. It's the reason we have a large country with a lot of people in it as a democracy and not like China, a large country with a lot of people being governed by a dictator.
On the contrary, as your proposal highlights, conservatives must use extensive gerrymandering to maintain their grip on power: You want to split it up into one state packed to the gills with the vast majority of the population, and two new sparsely populated fly-over states. If that's not gerrymandering, what is?
"The reasoning behind the proposal is that California has gotten too big to be governed effectively"
Nonsense, the reason for this is to break up the largest Blue state to conservative's advantage.
California has gotten too big to be governed effectively"
Which California demonstrates by actually running a budget surplus.
it's probably useful to remember what happened when Draper tried splitting California into six states. He ultimately turned in 1.3 million signatures for a ballot measure in 2014, "only to see nearly half of them disqualified.
Ballot attempts are poisoned by those who oppose them who deliberately turn in fraudulent signatures. So you overshoot to try to compensate.
50%, though. That is one mighty effort. I have to assume it was by people who don't want a net gain of 2 senators for the Republicans as the population gets more accurate and plentiful representation.