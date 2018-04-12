Uber Drivers Are Independent Contractors, Not Employees, Judge Rules

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Posted by BeauHD from the gig-economy dept.
Uber drivers are independent contractors, not full-time employees of the ride-hailing company, a federal judge in Philadelphia ruled in what is said to be the first classification of Uber drivers under federal law. Reuters reports: U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson on Wednesday said San Francisco-based Uber does not exert enough control over drivers for its limo service, UberBLACK, to be considered their employer under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The drivers work when they want to and are free to nap, run personal errands, or smoke cigarettes in between rides, Baylson said. Jeremy Abay, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he would appeal the ruling to the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 3rd Circuit would be the first federal appeals court to consider whether Uber drivers are properly classified as independent contractors.

  • Can they be switched to independent contractors too?

    Instead of ride-sharing we'd have class-sharing. Teachers bid on showing up to work that day, lowest bidder gets the classroom.

    Think of all the money we'd save in the short term, and a generation of shitty educated people we'd have in the long term. Shitty education makes for a reliable voter base with the right propaganda campaigns.

    • and a generation of shitty educated people we'd have in the long term

      As opposed to how it is now?

    • Can they be switched to independent contractors too?

      No.

      Because the schools (via collective bargaining with AFSCME) dictate working days, working hours, breaks, holidays, benefits, etc. They are also subject to state certification and licensing, and required to teach certain topics within their discipline. The teachers have zero choice in any of this (except through collective bargaining agreements).

  • Let's say you didn't get the head start (college education) a modestly wealthy family could've afforded you... let's say over and above the hours the wages the job you are qualified to do provides, you can taxi the more fortunate to their destination in order to make your bills more closely resemble your income.

    Are you hoping for government regulation that diminishes your ability to work yourself and your family into solvency and regular groceries?

  • It comes down to your employers level of control. Uber gives you the work but that's about it. People may do it full time but that doesn't make you an employee and as much as you might want the benefits that are mandated for employees wanting something doesn't make it true. Think of it another way. When you take a job with a company, you are giving something else up, usually it's your ability to to set your schedule and work for someone else. You aren't forced to give anything up to work for Uber. You
  • since Reagan, so I'm not surprised. They've taken a top down approach to government, and bought it all.

    Mark my words, everybody on this forum, you're next. They Uber rich (pun intended) are coming for your wages, your benefits, your retirement and your property. And why shouldn't they? You keep going to the polls and giving it to them.

