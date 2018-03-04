Australia Considers Making It Illegal For ISPs To Advertise Inflated Speeds (vice.com) 21
The Australian government is currently considering a bill that would make it illegal for internet service providers to exaggerate speeds, or else face a fine of up to $1 million. "One constituent says he's being charged for a 25 megabit per second download speed and a five megabit per second upload and he's actually getting less than one tenth of that," said Andrew Wilkie, the Member of Parliament who introduced the bill. "In other words, people are getting worse than dial-up speed when they've been promised a whizz-bang, super-fast connection." Motherboard reports: Internet speeds can vary based on how many people are on the network and even the hardware you use, but while we can't expect ISPs to deliver maximum speed 100 percent of the time, previous probes into their performance have shown many ISPs in the U.S. aren't delivering even the minimum advertised speeds a majority of the time for the average user. Under the proposed Australian law, ISPs are simply required to be more transparent about what consumers can expect with a specific plan. Rather than advertising only the maximum speeds, they would have to include typical speeds for the average user, indicate busy periods, and clearly list any other factors that might impact service. The bill was only introduced this week, so it's yet to be seen if it will gain traction.
(cue laughter from the gathered telecoms executives)
One Meeeelion Dollars! [youtube.com]
Well, if it's a million dollars per day it's going to start hurting.
it's going to start hurting
Just check your Telstra broadband bill for the surcharge to cover the penalty.
Don't they have laws against false advertising? (Score:2)
They always word it as "up to" speeds to get around that. With ISP speeds there is a specific issue that the "up to" speed is only available to a tiny fraction of customers. Worse still the true speed you will get is hard to calculate - it depends on how long your bit of copper line is, what condition it's in, how congested your area is...
It's similar to car MPG ratings. Most are complete bollocks, and it's almost impossible to anticipate what a particular customer will be seeing with their driving style an
Yep. (Score:2)
Same in the UK - they are going to have to advertise a guaranteed minimum as well as their headline figures.
We all know this was going to be abused from the second people started advertising "up to". They never really used to game it in the modem era, because it was 33.6K or 56K (or whatever) and your modem knew the difference.
Either we need to start charging based on the speed available (i.e. basically per gigabyte, which means most people on slow connections won't be able to consume enough to make money
How about, if you advertise 50Mbps and your average speed really is 50Mbps when you actually use data, then your bill is as expected. If your average speed is really 25Mbps, your bill is cut in half.
That would be a good start, but things like latency and packet loss are also pretty important for a lot of applications.
As the old saying goes, never underestimate the bandwidth of a stationwagon full of backup tapes racing down the freeway.
I wholeheartedly agree with this but we really should go further. The phrase "up to" should be illegal in all advertising not just broadband data rates. For example,
This paint "Lasts for up to 7 years" - bullshit, if it peels off the day after that's fine
This toothpaste "Removes up to 100% of stains" - bullshit, it doesn't have to do anything.
The term "up to" is over used everywhere and is obviously designed by advertising agencies to confuse the gullible.
Please, let's replace "up to" with "at least" in all
I don't think even that goes far enough. I would argue that the *only* bandwidth number one could advertise is the 95th percentile minimum guaranteed speed. That would encompass both speed and reliability in one number. They should also be required to list maximum latency even though most of the population won't understand it - at least at first.
As to advertising in general, I personally think that it is false advertising to show any product other than how it is regularly delivered and commonly and properly
Worse than dial-up? (Score:2)
price advertising is also fraudulent (Score:1)
Maybe they can also fix the problem where they advertise "$79.99/mo" but when your bill comes it's $126.38 because of all the extra BS fees they didn't include in the advertised price.