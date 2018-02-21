Former Google Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging the Company Fired Him Over Pro-Diversity Posts (theverge.com) 94
According to court documents filed today, a former Google engineer is suing the company for discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. "Tim Chevalier, a software developer and former site-reliability engineer at Google, claims that Google fired him when he responded with internal posts and memes to racist and sexist encounters within the company and the general response to the now-infamous James Damore memo," reports The Verge. From the report: Chevalier said in a statement to The Verge, "It is a cruel irony that Google attempted to justify firing me by claiming that my social networking posts showed bias against my harassers." Chevalier, who is also disabled and transgender, alleges that his internal posts that defended women of color and marginalized people led directly to his termination in November 2017. He had worked at Google for a little under two years. Notably, Chevalier's posts had been quoted in Damore's lawsuit against Google -- in which Damore sued the company for discrimination against conservative white men -- as evidence Google permitted liberals to speak out at the company unpunished. Chevalier's lawsuit alleges that his firing is, in fact, a form of punishment. The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco County Superior Court and Chevalier is seeking damages for lost wages, emotional distress, punitive damages, and injunctive relief against those alleged harmful acts. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Given the lawsuit itself states that Chevalier was born female, but now identifies as disabled, queer and transgender, yes, he was born with a vagina.
You have an issue with that, it's your problem, not his.
In my opinion, if you are openly contributing to a toxic work environment, you deserve to be fired.
This applies to conservatives or this person.
This is just the opposite end of the spectrum from James Damore.
Maybe if you're looking at it as the irrational bigotry in this chick's rants being the polar opposite of the kind of rational, nuanced case put forward by Danmore. But if you're talking about politics and particular stances, then no, there's no "opposite spectrum" to a centrist.
The only reason why they ever created the term "cisgender" is because they simply cannot bring themselves to call it what it really is: normal.
Admitting this through word choice would remove much of the wind from their proverbial sails.
It is all a bit perplexing. (Score:5, Insightful)
Transgender Lesbian (Score:4, Funny)
I'm constantly being harassed because I'm a transgendered lesbian person of no-color - although I identify as Asian. People just assume that because I look like a white man and act like a heterosexual man, that I'm white heterosexual guy. When I tell them that my wife is a transgendered homosexual man of no-color but identifies as Black and that I'm in a non-traditional marriage, folks don't take me seriously. I get thrown out of LGBTQ groups and made fun of. Just because she has a vagina and breasts and can get pregnant doesn't mean he is a woman. And just because I can get erections doesn't mean I'm a man.
People really need to stop this bigotry.
Regardless of you gender, race, beliefs, whatever, there are some unspoken but very obvious rules about what you say and don't say on company time.
As companies demand more and more of your time, there's less of a distinction between company time and non-company time than there used to be. Besides, Google is a "bring your whole self to work" company which encourages discussion about things on their internal systems that at other companies would be considered unprofessional.
We have professionalism for a reason, but companies like Google will nonetheless insist that meritocracy is a thing.
Work? (Score:5, Interesting)
Do they do any real work at Google anymore or just write weird memos about social justice all day?
Re:Work? (Score:5, Insightful)
A while back I did some consultancy work for a company that made gaming machines. It was actually kind of interesting to go out to the companies who used them. Most of them still had a few engineers who were understandably fed up that their company had brought in an outside solution instead of the in house one they'd championed. However they had loads of executive types who spent their time having boozy pub lunches, usually ending in an angry political rant.
It reminded me a bit of the idea of a 'resource curse', the notion that 'that countries with an abundance of natural resources (like fossil fuels and certain minerals), tend to have less economic growth, less democracy, and worse development outcomes than countries with fewer natural resources'. [wikipedia.org]
It's possible that there's something analogous happening with Google - once they worked out how to make piles of cash from ads and not from developing new software it all started to stagnate.
Or look at Valve. Valve used to make some very interesting video games, peaking around the Orange Box with Half Life II and Portal. However now they've got an income from Steam they too seem to produce less than they used to.
In Google's case it seems like they've hired a lot of smart people fresh out of good universities but most of them get stuck in a profoundly stagnant environment. So the politics starts up. Interestingly in Google it's not normal company politics - trying to bring down your rivals at work - but rather the sort of identity politics you see at elite universities. And a few people on the other side pointing out how silly this stuff is.
So the sort of insanity that played out at Evergreen [wikipedia.org] and Harvard and Yale [wikipedia.org] now plays out at Google.
I think the reason Google can survive it for as long as it does is that it's profitable mostly because of ad revenues, not producing new software. Android and Chrome are free after all, and have become the default choice like Windows and Internet Explorer used to be.
I.e. the resource curse has allowed them to survive despite having a culture which is more about student politics than having to deliver anything to critical customers on time.
Re: Work? (Score:1, Flamebait)
Of course they do real work. Someone has to find and demonitize all the conservative YouTube channels
They were programmed from an early age in public schools, which filled their heads with left wing ideology they were not allowed to question.
This is the youth of today - good luck.
Lots (Score:5, Insightful)
a). It's click bait. I predict 300+ comments on this post if not more.
b). These lawsuits are being funded by the Republican party [law.com]. This is a major political issue for the Republican party. It's part of a larger narrative they're building that white males are under assault.
Now, the fact is white males are... by declining wages due to outsourcing, H1-Bs, economic crashes caused by widespread deregulation, vulture capital firms killing off their jobs, etc, etc); but they're no more so than any other member of the working class. It's basically the right wing version of identity politics. Something to distract from the broader issues and keep the various groups of working class people at each other's throats. A caste system.
Sure, the Republican party is funding the Damore lawsuit, but this lawsuit, the one started by this transgender person, I doubt that's being funded by the Republican party.
That last lawsuit against Google could be funded by Google against itself for all I know, to show that they're not showing bias in firing people since people from both sides are suing them.
Re:Work? (Score:4, Interesting)
Well, dashing off a memo (one way or the other) doesn't take a lot of time.
What does take a lot of time, cumulatively speaking is reading such memos. If you send a memo and it gets distributed to a couple of hundred people, the cost of that memo can be staggering.
Re:Work? (Score:5, Insightful)
I know a dude who works there and he feels like he's undercover at this point, there's constant inane memos about excessive SJW stuff.
Sure, obviously they do actual work in the place, but the diversity and equality group or whomever they are, really seem to have their fingers in every pie, fussing over the most inane bullshit.
Well, this guy's manager is named in the memo and accused of targeting him with a comment about spending 50% of the time writing weird memos.
So clearly there's a desire for staff to be productive, and Chevalier disagrees with his former manager regarding the appropraite work/memo balance.
An strange development (Score:2)
Google has a right to cultivate their own corporate culter, you can't tell a private company how to run its business. I'm just enjoy
I'll bite. Where did you get those numbers from?
Not saying you're right, not saying you're wrong. Just looking for source data.
They just want people to get back to work (Score:5, Insightful)
I think the main issue here is that Google doesn't want people arguing this stuff on company time instead of working. Fighting against social ills like sexism and discrimination is a noble cause, but if employees are spending half their time doing so instead of working, the company will suffer.
Better to rid of toxic people on both sides than to allow them to rile up others and cause big social problems within the company. A lot of times a group of people will work quite well as a team until politics is brought up, then it's practically World War Three.
I think the main issue here is that Google doesn't want people arguing this stuff on company time instead of working.
Well if so, they have a funny way of showing it. As a company they spend a lot of time and energy talking about all this argle fargle.
Re: They just want people to get back to work (Score:1)
Nope, this person was obnoxiously toxic in a repellent fashion which is odiously obvious to those aroubd them, even if not blatantly discriminatory.
But heck, here you are protesting your own shallow objections without realizing what kind of red flags they are.
So if you are incompetent and about to get fired (Score:4, Insightful)
Just quickly post some things like these. Not saying this is what happened here, but seems to be a flaw in the system.
It is also quite possible the actual problem here is these companies having styled themselves too much as a "home" and "welcoming place" in order to attract talented people (and have them work long hours uncompensated) and people working there are less and less aware that it is a place of work. You know, one of those places were you keep politics out and are expected to behave professionally all the time
Google has a what now? (Score:2)
FTFA:
"A Google employee allegedly responded to the post by noting that asking for ID was just part of the job, Gizmodo reported. Chevalier then made a privilege-denying dude meme using Google’s internal meme generator with the caption, “I have opinions about forms of oppression that don’t affect me.” "
Google has an internal meme generator. I'm sure it provides hours of laughter and cohesive working.
I think it will, because not only were some of the exhibits in Damore/Gudeman's suit from Chevalier (e.g. page 21, then Exhibits B 16, 26, 40, 44, 46, 83 and 86) but it looks like Chevalier was sacked before the Damore/Gudeman suit was filed.
On the contrary, I think it will strengthen Damore's case, because Google has tacitly agreed that there has been unacceptable behavior from the so-called "diversity" camp. In which case, firing Damore shows even less justifiable bias against his position.
Fire 'em all (Score:3)
Does anyone get any work done at that fucking place? With all the memo-ing and meme-ing, I'm shocked that this Chevalier or Damore were able to keep their jobs at all.
Knock off all the bullshit, you two. You're here to work for a living, not make spectacles of yourself. If you have a problem with your company's policies, feel free to go work somewhere else (unless there's something criminal going on, of course). Starbucks is always looking for baristas. EVERYTHING ISN'T ABOUT YOUR FEELINGS.
PopeRatzo is more than a single individual. He is an idea. You can think of him as the Nicolas Bourbaki of Slashdot commenters.
I appreciate that, but the answer is still no, I won't have sex with you.
It's almost like Google doesn't have a consistent bias that conforms with anyone's narrative!
Oh dear. [thoughtmaybe.com]
Hmmm... (Score:2)
Don't try to change company culture yourself (Score:2)
Chevalier’s supervisors were critical of Chevalier’s political participation and dismissive of his attempts to change Google’s culture. Ultimately, Google fired Chevalier. Human Resources explicitly told Chevalier that Google was ending his employment because of his political statements in opposition to the discrimination, harassment, and white supremacy he saw being expressed on Google’s internal messaging systems
The proper recourse for harassment is to report it to HR and let the company deal with it -- you don't get free reign to try to change the company's culture yourself. If the company doesn't deal with it, *then* you sue the company.
Silicon is Toxic (Score:1)
Maintaining professionalism (Score:2)
