Poland's Central Bank Accused of Paying YouTubers To Make Videos That Attack the Legitimacy of Cryptocurrencies (businessinsider.com) 58
Poland's central bank has been accused of hiring YouTubers to "start a smear campaign" against cryptocurrencies in the country, Business Insider reports. From the story: According to Business Insider Poland, the Narodowy Bank Polski spent around 91,000 zloty ($27,300) on a marketing campaign designed to attack the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. The money was spent on platforms including Google and Facebook, but was also used to pay a Polish Youtube partner network called Gamellon. The Gamellon network reportedly represents many of Poland's top YouTubers, including popular prankster Marcin Dubiel. In December, Dubiel published a video titled "STRACILEM WSZYSTKIE PIENIADZE?!" -- which loosely translates as "I LOST ALL MY MONEY?!" In the satirical video, Dubiel invests all his money in a fake cryptocurrency called Dubielcoin, gets rich, but then sees its value plunge and loses everything. It has racked up over 500,000 views.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't forget abput the teenaged brothers whom she had drugged and placed in front of a traon in the mid 1980s...
Now she's putting people in front of TRAONS! No, not the traons! Anything but the traons!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
^Speaking of paid trolls
I could have been getting paid?! (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
(snip)
Cryptocurrencies are the wild west, but that seems to be a design feature, so caveat emptor.
One man's propaganda is another's truth... I agree, It pays to be aware of what both sides are saying...
In Soviet United States (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In Soviet Russia, Crypto currency is the definition of legitimate. It's how they make money off you capitalist pigs...
But it's true (Score:3)
Re:But it's true (Score:4, Funny)
You just need the faith that completely unregulated gambling is going to work out great for 'everyone'.
Stop being an unbeliever.
Re: (Score:3)
There are aspects that make or break this thing.
You're saying "hey, it's true, what's the fuss?" - well, Poland is in the EU, and the EU has strict regulations around paid advertising.
Any advertising that's paid for MUST explicitly be identified as such.
For example, I could, as a Youtuber, make a video exactly like the one discussed in TFS and not be paid by anyone. I could express my own opinion, using my own resources (time, money) and monetize the content, earn money out of it, form opinions in my follow
Re: (Score:2)
So? (Score:2)
The central bank should still be subject to the same regulations.
Re: (Score:2)
It's just the modern era where telling the truth is a smear but then again not that modern. Take your typical monarch from the past. The only story they wanted told about the past, was ones that made them look good, tell the truth and you would earn yourself a thorough hanging, drawing and quartering https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. An idle thought, it always strikes me as funny when archaeologists report things carved into walls et al as factual when the reality is, you could only carve et al what the mo
Re: (Score:2)
Gambling is not Investing.
This is common pattern in Poland and elsewhere (Score:1, Insightful)
In Poland you have right-wing nationalist government who won elections thanks to such massive campaigns.
They have 20% support but have majority in the parliament thanks to smearing everyone else with lies and fake news and populistic promises.
Similar things are tried in many other countries - often campaigns are directly controlled from Kremlin.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeap; pretty sure that's what GP is saying, the baseless rumours and lies are directly controlled by Kremlin.
PSA (Score:1)
Sounds more like a "public service announcement" for the Youtube generation. Good on them for warning people.
Re: (Score:2)
What legitimacy? (Score:1)
"Was Accused" (Score:2)
Since the accusation came from Business Insider, this is like when Fox News says "people are saying".
Re: (Score:2)
They should have hired the Russians (Score:1)
90 Russians and their paltry Facebook ad buy decided the election. I highly recommend that they be hired for any project. They are the most amazing marketers ever. They beat Hillary's $1.2 billion juggernaut with just $100k! It was like sinking a battleship with a hand grenade.
When even the New Yorker is ridiculing the idea that there is some great Russia conspiracy, you know it's all over but the crying: https://www.newyorker.com/news... [newyorker.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Educate Poland about the wonders of the emerging gig economy and make Poland trust its own government.
Central banking saves the nation from crypto currency speculation.
Think of the production values Russian have in understanding the local Polish culture.
The central bank in solidarity with Polish workers protecting their savings from risky crypto currency fluctuations.
"I'm from the central bank and I'm here to help"
Good! (Score:1)
People who are so easily influenced by authority do not deserve the first crack at freedom.
I sure hope this experiment pays off those with courage and gives our suffocating society a breath of fresh air.
-o- (Score:1)
Um, what's that, like $27,300 / $10,386 [bitcoin.com] = 2.6... BTC.
Public Service Annoucement (Score:2)